|Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by johnmj200(m): 8:56pm On Jan 11
It is no longer news that actress Funke Akindele has been listed among the full cast of the “Avengers: Infinity War” on IMDb as a member of Dora Milaje.
However, the actress is yet to confirm or deny the story even though she and her publicist have been reached for a statement, that notwithstanding, Nigerians have already taken to Twitter to express their excitement.
https://www.spellzmedia.com/photo-7-things-know-funke-akindeles-role-avengers/
“Avengers: Infinity War” is the most anticipated movie of 2018, according to IMDB, and features Akindele alongside Marvel characters such as BlackP@nther, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow among others.
Here are seven things you should know about Akindele’s role in the movie.
1. The Dora Milaje (pronounced dora-meh-LAH-shay) is translated in English as “Adored Ones”
2. In the comics, the Dora Milaje are the personal bodyguards of the BlackP@nther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda.
3. As an ancient tribal tradition, the Dora Milaje are assembled as potential queens for an unmarried king. This is to maintain unity in Wakanda by ensuring the possibility of the king selecting a wife from any of the 18 tribes in the kingdom.
4. It’s customary for the Dora Milaje to shave their heads and have tribal markings. In 2017, Akindele shaved her head. It could be for the role, or not.
5. While most of the Dora Milaje are nameless, several like Okoye (played by Dania Gurira) Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Queen Divine Justice are the most prominent.
6. They are the most accomplished female fighting team in the Marvel Universe. With ease, they fought the master Russian assassin Black Widow and almost defeated Storm.
7. The Dora Milaje are trained to kill, but BlackP@nther’s orders limit them to just injuring enemies.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by OoshaRe: 8:57pm On Jan 11
Till the movie is out sha. Hopefully it'll be a great one.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by AntiWailer: 9:01pm On Jan 11
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by BlackDBagba: 9:08pm On Jan 11
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by kodded(m): 9:37pm On Jan 11
this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by honjohnbright(m): 9:44pm On Jan 11
Dora Milaje or Dino Melaye ?
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Rextayne: 11:56pm On Jan 11
kodded:I concur.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by erad(m): 1:31am
Rextayne:
kodded:
Have you ever read black panther before??
Wakanda was the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet according to the comic.
Always seek to enlighten yourself before unchaining your opinion(s).
And stop being so unnecessarily sensitive.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Jodha(f): 1:32am
Nah only me wey no understand one thing for dia?...
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by kodded(m): 6:35am
erad:
yeah, because those ladies dressing are the latest fashion in town
....and yeah I have watched the trailer and what I saw there is just and advanced jungle with a technology
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by anibirelawal(m): 8:19am
kodded:
It doesnt matter bro, all na just FANTASY!
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by xreal: 8:36am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Aphrygian: 8:37am
kodded:even captain america's costume is old, abi u dont no shield is pre roman empire war costume. Bro nobody is depicting anybody as anything, so stop all these unnecessary rants.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by overhypedsteve(m): 8:37am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Neyoor(m): 8:39am
I no even understand wetin OP they say .. . . Abeg, wetin be Dora milanje?
Meanwhile, I wish Funke Well though she is yet to confirm this news
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Harmored(m): 8:41am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Damarislopez: 8:41am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by wildchild02: 8:42am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Psittacus(m): 8:44am
for those who wish to understand what is going on..
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been listed as a member of the cast of 2018 superhero movie Avengers: Infinity Wars, alongside international movie stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.
According to popular movie review website, IMDB, where the actress’ name was published, she will be a member of Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.
While Akindele has yet to confirm the news herself, her name and picture can be found in the official cast for the movie and her appearance in it would mark the first time a Nollywood actress will be featured in a superhero movie.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by campuspeep: 8:45am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by tintingz(m): 8:46am
This is will boost Funke's profile.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Blackfire(m): 8:46am
And what is buhari super power.....?.
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by b0rn2fuck(m): 8:46am
erad:na black men go still cast another black
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by ogorwyne(f): 8:49am
kodded:Preach brother, preach!
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Venerable612(m): 8:50am
kodded:
Even though you are being overly sensitive like some guys rightly pointed out earlier...
For the sake of argument...
Are they wrong to depict Black people with such allegories?
But that was the past - the future is what WE can define and it starts from a change of thoughts and ATTITUDE.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by SamFRrOSH: 8:51am
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by kodded(m): 8:54am
Aphrygian:
you are talking about one individual and am talking about the whole tribe abi country
you see sky crappers in their movies, but here you see forest and jungle, and you say am ranting, I think you need to get your brain checked again
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by Donbigi2(m): 8:55am
"It is no longer news that"
Why do all nigerian write up start like this?
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by kodded(m): 8:56am
Venerable612:
are you living in a jungle ?
are you living in a hut ?
.....what will you be your reaction if Donald trump call you guys bush people or cave dwellers ?
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by safarigirl(f): 8:57am
Venerable612:they are wrong for such depiction
The earliest Europeans were Neanderthals who spent their time hitting each other over their heads with clubs, if we all begin to depict them like that, their descendants will get offended
|Re: Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know by blingxx(m): 8:58am
honjohnbright:
