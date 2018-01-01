Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele’s Role In Avengers: 7 Things You Should Know (9303 Views)

However, the actress is yet to confirm or deny the story even though she and her publicist have been reached for a statement, that notwithstanding, Nigerians have already taken to Twitter to express their excitement.



“Avengers: Infinity War” is the most anticipated movie of 2018, according to IMDB, and features Akindele alongside Marvel characters such as BlackP@nther, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow among others.



Here are seven things you should know about Akindele’s role in the movie.



1. The Dora Milaje (pronounced dora-meh-LAH-shay) is translated in English as “Adored Ones”



2. In the comics, the Dora Milaje are the personal bodyguards of the BlackP@nther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda.





3. As an ancient tribal tradition, the Dora Milaje are assembled as potential queens for an unmarried king. This is to maintain unity in Wakanda by ensuring the possibility of the king selecting a wife from any of the 18 tribes in the kingdom.



4. It’s customary for the Dora Milaje to shave their heads and have tribal markings. In 2017, Akindele shaved her head. It could be for the role, or not.



5. While most of the Dora Milaje are nameless, several like Okoye (played by Dania Gurira) Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Queen Divine Justice are the most prominent.



6. They are the most accomplished female fighting team in the Marvel Universe. With ease, they fought the master Russian assassin Black Widow and almost defeated Storm.



Till the movie is out sha. Hopefully it'll be a great one.



this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018

Dora Milaje or Dino Melaye ?

kodded:







this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018

I concur. I concur. 18 Likes

Rextayne:

I concur. kodded:







this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018



Have you ever read black panther before??



Wakanda was the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet according to the comic.



Always seek to enlighten yourself before unchaining your opinion(s).



And stop being so unnecessarily sensitive. Have you ever read black panther before??Wakanda was the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet according to the comic.Always seek to enlighten yourself before unchaining your opinion(s).And stop being so unnecessarily sensitive. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Nah only me wey no understand one thing for dia?...

erad:





Have you ever read black panther before??



Wakanda was the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet according to the comic.



Always seek to enlighten yourself before unchaining your opinion(s).



And stop being so unnecessarily sensitive.











yeah, because those ladies dressing are the latest fashion in town









....and yeah I have watched the trailer and what I saw there is just and advanced jungle with a technology yeah, because those ladies dressing are the latest fashion in town....and yeah I have watched the trailer and what I saw there is just and advanced junglewith a technology 11 Likes

kodded:

[s][/s]









yeah, because those ladies dressing are the latest fashion in town









....and yeah I have watched the trailer and what I saw there is just and advanced jungle with a technology

It doesnt matter bro, all na just FANTASY! It doesnt matter bro, all na just FANTASY! 7 Likes

kodded:







this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018

even captain america's costume is old, abi u dont no shield is pre roman empire war costume. Bro nobody is depicting anybody as anything, so stop all these unnecessary rants. even captain america's costume is old, abi u dont no shield is pre roman empire war costume. Bro nobody is depicting anybody as anything, so stop all these unnecessary rants. 9 Likes

I no even understand wetin OP they say .. . . Abeg, wetin be Dora milanje?



Meanwhile, I wish Funke Well though she is yet to confirm this news

for those who wish to understand what is going on..



Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been listed as a member of the cast of 2018 superhero movie Avengers: Infinity Wars, alongside international movie stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.



According to popular movie review website, IMDB, where the actress’ name was published, she will be a member of Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.



While Akindele has yet to confirm the news herself, her name and picture can be found in the official cast for the movie and her appearance in it would mark the first time a Nollywood actress will be featured in a superhero movie.

This is will boost Funke's profile.

And what is buhari super power.....?.

erad:





Have you ever read black panther before??



Wakanda was the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet according to the comic.



Always seek to enlighten yourself before unchaining your opinion(s).



And stop being so unnecessarily sensitive.

na black men go still cast another black na black men go still cast another black

kodded:







this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018

Preach brother, preach! Preach brother, preach!

kodded:







this useless stereotype of black people living in a jungle using spears and bows and arrow to fight while the white leaves in skyscrapers and drive jn flying cars should end in 2018



Even though you are being overly sensitive like some guys rightly pointed out earlier...



For the sake of argument...



Are they wrong to depict Black people with such allegories?



But that was the past - the future is what WE can define and it starts from a change of thoughts and ATTITUDE. Even though you are being overly sensitive like some guys rightly pointed out earlier...For the sake of argument...Are they wrong to depict Black people with such allegories?But that was the past - the future is what WE can define and it starts from a change of thoughts and ATTITUDE. 1 Like

Aphrygian:

even captain america's costume is old, abi u dont no shield is pre roman empire war costume. Bro nobody is depicting anybody as anything, so stop all these unnecessary rants.









you are talking about one individual and am talking about the whole tribe abi country















you see sky crappers in their movies, but here you see forest and jungle, and you say am ranting, I think you need to get your brain checked again you are talking about one individual and am talking about the whole tribe abi countryyou see sky crappers in their movies, but here you see forest and jungle, and you say am ranting, I think you need to get your brain checked again

Venerable612:





Even though you are being overly sensitive like some guys rightly pointed out earlier...



For the sake of argument...



Are they wrong to depict Black people with such allegories?



But that was the past - the future is what WE can define and it starts from a change of thoughts and ATTITUDE.



are you living in a jungle ?

are you living in a hut ?



















.....what will you be your reaction if Donald trump call you guys bush people or cave dwellers ? are you living in a jungle ?are you living in a hut ?.....what will you be your reaction if Donald trump call you guys bush people or cave dwellers ?

Venerable612:





Even though you are being overly sensitive like some guys rightly pointed out earlier...



For the sake of argument...



Are they wrong to depict Black people with such allegories?



But that was the past - the future is what WE can define and it starts from a change of thoughts and ATTITUDE. they are wrong for such depiction



The earliest Europeans were Neanderthals who spent their time hitting each other over their heads with clubs, if we all begin to depict them like that, their descendants will get offended they are wrong for such depictionThe earliest Europeans were Neanderthals who spent their time hitting each other over their heads with clubs, if we all begin to depict them like that, their descendants will get offended 1 Like