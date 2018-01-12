₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,768 members, 4,020,708 topics. Date: Friday, 12 January 2018 at 09:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) (10994 Views)
First Car choice / Hyundai Ioniq Review: World's First Car Offered In Three Electrified Versions. / Buying My First Car... Hard Lessons I Learnt (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:44am
A Saudi private company on Thursday opened the first car showroom for women only just five months before a decision allowing females to drive takes effect.
The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.
In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.
From June Saudi women will be entitled to take to the roads following the decision.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5260271/Women-car-showroom-opens-Saudi-Arabia.html
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:46am
No men allowed.
The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.
It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.
The company plans to open more automobiles showrooms for women in the oil-rich kingdom.
Saudi Arabia announced in September that it would finally lift a ban on women driving , becoming the last country in the world to allow women to get behind the wheel.
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:47am
The voices of the women over there are gradually being heard.
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Jessyjack(f): 5:56am
Religion of bondage.....
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by DearPeople: 6:02am
Dear People,
Just when Christians and third world countries have gone past restricted rights on women, Saudi is just allowing their women drive in this present age and time and the showroom is even restricted. Talk about a showroom in a mosque and talk about being stuck in medieval times.
20 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:06am
Bondage
6 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by jaxxy(m): 6:08am
Jessyjack:
Religion also curbs excesses just look at all the slay mama up and down causing havoc no moderation again
22 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:13am
Good development.
Jummah Mubarooq.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
What's the names of those masquerades in the second pic??
8 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:32am
The volume of auction salvaged cars from saudi arabia will soon skyrocket
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Afobear: 6:33am
jaxxy:excuse me professor dumbo...who moderates the guys or is it only meant for the females?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:42am
Good for them.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by jaxxy(m): 6:43am
Afobear:
Mr smart ass 1st line and ure throwing unnecessary insults. Do guys go arrnd bare chested or half Unclad?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Rextayne: 6:46am
Evablizin:Good for them.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Afobear: 6:59am
jaxxy:will you keep kwayet? Why can't you take your eyes of their body? Don't u have a wife ?
8 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by jaxxy(m): 7:20am
Afobear:
Ure so funny. Im not bothered about their body. I can look at at it and even appreciate it and the work put into it even tho sm are silicon implants. Lol, I like people being fit and sexy bt don't turn it into smtn else.
5 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:31am
I thought as much that hijab will kill the fun
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:32am
Good to hear so happy for that our crown prince vision 2030 is feasible for women in Saudi Arabia,finally these people are beginning to see that "women's rights are human rights".
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by tk4rd: 7:47am
Ninjas wearing overall..
That's all I see
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by colexy: 8:10am
Evablizin:
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by eleojo23: 8:11am
They are gradually seeing the light...
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 8:11am
Well there is so much to be said about this.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:11am
good for them.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by otabuko(m): 8:11am
OK. The women from the religion of peace can now drive. It's good.
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:13am
They have finally seen the light...
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by AishaBuhari: 8:13am
Most civilized Muslim nations are gradually embrassing western technologies, whereas down here one stupid girl is trying to bend the judicial system just for religious purpose all in the name of hijab.
8 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by blingxx(m): 8:14am
tk4rd:
Is she suppose to wear pant and bra.. .. I know that is what you want to see
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by salmonkas178(m): 8:14am
jaxxy:Thank you Jareee...all this useless slay monkeys....what is their use.....shaming womanhood
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by xreal: 8:14am
See Toyota Hilux dey collect AC.
2 Likes
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by blingxx(m): 8:15am
otabuko:
Atleast they ain't dumb enough to pay tithes to frauds
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:15am
Jessyjack:
otabuko:
Well...Muslim majority nations like the UAE, Indonesia and iran do allow women to drive...and have done so for ages.
Even in Nigeria....Muslim women have been driving too for years.
1 Like
|Re: Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) by Felixalex(m): 8:15am
Second pic.... Hope that woman is not taking a selfie??
3 Likes
06-014 BENTLEY..Maybach..Escalade..Lamboghini..Ferrari (4d Chairmen) / 2005 Peugeot 406 Freshly Used Sell So Cheap / 2008 Toyota Camry - Spider - Tokunbo - Very Ok! - SOLD !
Viewing this topic: silvermist(f), izzyboi(m), WFdesteenee(m), hillsway(m), Faizee32, Virusmayor, alausaone(m), shadowwriter, EchuaA, CountCarter(m), wabsod(m), Mrtesso, Johncuppa(m), boringnigerian, nawtikid(m), life4lekan2, pocal, lahm232, Imunose(f), Tuker, superfemo(m), timwonda, Mille, ahmedio2017, Jeromejnr(m), profuc, ibkbaddestguy, Yakson09, kehinde1588(m), gbzed(m), Ameer003(m), urgent5050, kayvinci(m), ndlife, TTGIL, blezdBen, wasik, engineerboat(m), kbbanj10, Noblecx, petraroot(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), linked, omotolly22(f), AloyalNigerian(m), Sikay19, achikason, centvin008(m), Immortal08(m), free2ryhme, Abrahamperkins22, callola, sijuwade5, Honourable001, Daeylar(f), lawalosky(m), lexkuba and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23