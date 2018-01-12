Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Saudi Arabia's First Car Showroom For Women Only Opens In Jeddah(Photos) (10994 Views)

The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.



In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.







From June Saudi women will be entitled to take to the roads following the decision.





No men allowed.





The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.



It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.



The company plans to open more automobiles showrooms for women in the oil-rich kingdom.



Saudi Arabia announced in September that it would finally lift a ban on women driving , becoming the last country in the world to allow women to get behind the wheel. 1 Like

The voices of the women over there are gradually being heard. 2 Likes

Religion of bondage..... 41 Likes 1 Share





Just when Christians and third world countries have gone past restricted rights on women, Saudi is just allowing their women drive in this present age and time and the showroom is even restricted. Talk about a showroom in a mosque and talk about being stuck in medieval times.

Bondage 6 Likes

Jessyjack:

Religion of bondage.....

Religion also curbs excesses just look at all the slay mama up and down causing havoc no moderation again

Good development.



Jummah Mubarooq.

What's the names of those masquerades in the second pic?? 8 Likes

The volume of auction salvaged cars from saudi arabia will soon skyrocket 4 Likes 1 Share

jaxxy:





excuse me professor dumbo...who moderates the guys or is it only meant for the females?

Good for them.

Afobear:

excuse me professor dumbo...who moderates the guys or is it only meant for the females?

Mr smart ass 1st line and ure throwing unnecessary insults. Do guys go arrnd bare chested or half Unclad?

Evablizin:

Good for them.

jaxxy:





will you keep kwayet? Why can't you take your eyes of their body? Don't u have a wife ?

Afobear:

will you keep kwayet? Why can't you take your eyes of their body? Don't u have a wife ?

Ure so funny. Im not bothered about their body. I can look at at it and even appreciate it and the work put into it even tho sm are silicon implants. Lol, I like people being fit and sexy bt don't turn it into smtn else.

I thought as much that hijab will kill the fun 1 Like

Good to hear so happy for that our crown prince vision 2030 is feasible for women in Saudi Arabia,finally these people are beginning to see that "women's rights are human rights".

Ninjas wearing overall..

That's all I see 2 Likes

Evablizin:

Good for them.

They are gradually seeing the light...

Well there is so much to be said about this.

good for them.

OK. The women from the religion of peace can now drive. It's good.

They have finally seen the light...

Most civilized Muslim nations are gradually embrassing western technologies, whereas down here one stupid girl is trying to bend the judicial system just for religious purpose all in the name of hijab. 8 Likes

tk4rd:

Ninjas wearing overall..

That's all I see

Is she suppose to wear pant and bra.. .. I know that is what you want to see

jaxxy:





Thank you Jareee...all this useless slay monkeys....what is their use.....shaming womanhood

See Toyota Hilux dey collect AC. 2 Likes

otabuko:

OK. The women from the religion of peace can now drive. It's good.

Atleast they ain't dumb enough to pay tithes to frauds

Jessyjack:

Religion of bondage..... otabuko:

OK. The women from the religion of peace can now drive. It's good.

Well...Muslim majority nations like the UAE, Indonesia and iran do allow women to drive...and have done so for ages.



Well...Muslim majority nations like the UAE, Indonesia and iran do allow women to drive...and have done so for ages.

Even in Nigeria....Muslim women have been driving too for years.