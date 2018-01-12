₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 5:57pm
Five star CEO, E-money is so looking fresh and fly in this new photo taken in his Five Star Mansion.
The billionaire business man is dressed in white agbada and set for today's business.
No doubt you would want to double your hustle this new year 2018 after seeing this beautiful photo.
Wow
See photos below
Airforce 1
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd2bqwklaOi/
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 5:58pm
When you have a boss like God
Choi
Too much everything
Money
Handsomeness
Good height
Too much juice and sauce.
Everything 10/10
Is you no get money , hide your face and double your hustle .
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by iamJ(m): 6:01pm
airforce wen will u ever sabi beta thing?
abeg where is the freshness in this pix?
ritaulist feeling fly with his dirty house in omole, smelling dirty bleacher, forming posh but u dirty pass pig, spit
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by darfay: 6:02pm
Op you too can double your hustle so that this your paparazzi work go blow this year
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by crazymommy(f): 6:06pm
Airforce1:lol....e-money that do not know of your existence......you are here doing rubbish famzing....lol.....You are beginning to sound like bobrisky
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by ABJDOT(m): 6:07pm
Jobless Airforce1 is E-money agent on nairaland,
meanwhile we never know who's working for Davido here....because if davido sleep or even use toilet it must hit nairaland fp.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 6:07pm
crazymommy:
Keep modifying your comment for 'Like'
I hope you cash on it soon.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Lionbite(m): 6:07pm
You neck deep in e-money's as$ boy.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Threebear(m): 6:11pm
He looks good but do you know his means of income?
Some people actually work harder than he does but have very little to show for it because they work legitimately or are not just destined to be wealthy.
Just work hard and leave the rest for the lord and luck, you can't come and kill yourself.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by TITOBIGZ(m): 6:35pm
Mmmmmmmm.
No Comment.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 6:36pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Daysun55: 6:38pm
OK,so how does this picture of emoney looking good affect price of a basin of garri
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by zicoraads(m): 7:05pm
iamJ:You are hopelessly stupid. Your senselessness beggars belief. Broke, sad low-lifer forming posh. Even in the next generation, and generations after your next, you will never be like him.
I thought you bragged the other day how rich you were and how broke I was. Even said I should send you my account number. You thought I wasn't going to send eh? Where is the money you bragged about sending my 'broke' way?
The idíot was even saying he doesn't want me to know his name. Is your name more popular than the Abdulsalamis and Sani Bellos of Nigeria?
Useless apprentice! You think I also send my dícks to cougars in Asia for stipends?! Your stupidity is amusing. But then, take it very far. Keep roaming around and never bring it close to me and my friends. Foolish boy!
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:11pm
Man like e-money
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 7:20pm
People can bad mouth all they want , that's what frustrated Nigerians are known for ..
Your papa no get money no mean you no fit get money if you work smart instead of badmouthing people that are far better than your generation.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by iamJ(m): 7:24pm
zicoraads:
Pained
Oga it’s my money, I can choose to help whichever begger I choose to help, I was going to help u, then u started trolling me with my help, next time u want to beg, after the person has accepted keep shut and wait, mentioning me up and down wouldn’t make me pay it
Unless u just registered today, u shld know that nothing will ever get to me, Next time ure fortunate to be in line for my help
Be humble and shut up
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by AjiAmu(m): 7:31pm
Instead of some people to focus on their dead & buried music careers, they prefer switching to rooster riding...their lives tho
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 7:34pm
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by zicoraads(m): 7:38pm
iamJ:Now your tongue is suddenly loose, right? When these boys were dragging your cougar all over the forum, you ran with your tail in between your legs and was nowhere to be found.
He always looks for an excuse to run That I trolled him I knew you weren't going to send nothing. You can't give anyone a miserly 20 or 50K even if your life depends on it. I've seen how you always run away from instances where a person would come asking for favours here. Those who give don't even go about calling others broke.
Keep living in delusions of self. Even a madman usually thinks himself sane. Jude, I know you well. I was here when your foolishness was exposed. I know how that bank lady exposed the lie of that bank account you kept claiming was yours.
As I said, continue sending pictures of your díck to your Asian cougar for your monthly stipends. But take your idiocy very far away from me and those I care about.
Harebrained idiot!
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Larrey(f): 7:38pm
iamJ:Leave him,make he they worship Emoney
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by RSVP(m): 7:48pm
If you like triple ur hustle... You still won't be very rich if you no *++* ham...
The PLUS could be anything...
YES, ANYTHING
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Alphasoar(m): 7:49pm
You don't double your hustle to bubble.
Pray for grace to avoid struggles and build the right connections.
Thatsall!!!
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by iamJ(m): 7:53pm
zicoraads:
i dont like transferring money from my acct to people, its a personal thing, thats why i dont enter those threads where people are seeking help, i wanted to go to the beach party and the group members took my number from the group and trolled me and julie, poor people are ungrateful, i wasnt silent wen julie and i were trolled i was more active that period, i know that am bigger than most of u, i dont need to prove it, i know, i have seen una at una best, a lion isnt bothered abt the opinions of sheeps
julie coogar fa julie wouldnt ever say that i have asked her for 1kobo but i know names of nairalanders that she has assisted and the ones that begged her for money but me that didnt ask for anything is collecting stipends, life and ironies sha
u asked for my help, i agreed, u mentioned me, i explained that i will send som1 to the bank, next tin u started trolling me, mentioning me up and down, were u trying to provoke me to pay money into ur acct? i dey used to beggars i know all ur schemes
i dont need to prove anything to u, u know that am more successful than u, thats why ure pained and thats why ure insulting me i can still help u, its not too late for u, apologize, shut up and maybe i will be nice
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Airforce1(m): 7:54pm
Alphasoar:
I love the bolded
You're smart .
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by zicoraads(m): 8:04pm
iamJ:See Jude writing essay
Keep hiding behind the smileys. I know I struck a chord Of course you are richer than me. Is it not you again? Our only millionaire on Nairaland?
You are not even a good sport. Your replies are not worth my responses. If i continue with this, my brainy-ness is sure to depreciate. I've got a Friday night to enjoy.
Sometimes, when we've convinced ourselves of a certain lie, it sometimes becomes our reality. Keep living in your fantasies. Odé!
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Alphasoar(m): 8:18pm
Airforce1:Thanks man. Everybody is a potential millionaire.
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by Follygunners: 8:19pm
Dis one no go ever get sense 4 him life sha..
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by blessedweapon(m): 8:36pm
Airforce1 onyeoma
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by skulgen: 8:36pm
Money good
Especially when made from the right source.
So far, no evil trace to him.
Legit money.
Work hard boyz.
Stop d crime
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by qualityGod(m): 8:36pm
Blood money
Re: New Photo Of E-money Will Make You Double Your Hustle This 2018 by BeijinDossier: 8:37pm
Emoney..that Anambra boi. Keep it rolling.
