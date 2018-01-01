Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her (19592 Views)

Before now, Davido’s affairs including pregnancies and the arrival of his two daughters were usually shrouded in mystery until the very last days, but not anymore.



The singer has been screaming for all all to hear that he has a girlfriend, he also made her name available, an indication that he is indeed smitten.



Davido has taken his girl Chioma on two shopping sprees, to Dubai and Paris, spoiling her with expensive gifts.



He has also indicated his desire to have a son with her to compliment his two other children… Girls.

Well, the young beauty is Chioma Avril Rowland, a 300Level student of Babcock University.



According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year!



For those with plans to pull some FBI stunts and search for Chioma on the social media, sorry to disappoint you, she already packed her bags, you won’t find her.



These two are definitely in love… Davido seems in love always gushing about ‘his Chioma’ on Snap chat.

Little wonder his baby mamas have started looking elsewhere for true love!



See where Davido indicated he wants baby boy from Chioma

wow.... its now swag to impregnate ladies without marriage... God eppp us o 24 Likes 2 Shares

She is so beautiful 5 Likes

•••Below my expectations judging from young Adelekes rants buh she's cute.

BTW today na mua birthday o o... Oya make una rain una love on the boy! 40 Likes

Babe way me I don yansh since sec skul... Now me and davido day share pussy nawa for celeb 2 Likes

Eleniyan007:

Babe way me I don yansh since sec skul... Now me and davido day share pussy nawa for celeb Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work 51 Likes 4 Shares



abi its ma eye

OP, which of them is chioma Am seeing 3 different facesabi its ma eyeOP, which of them is chioma 36 Likes 2 Shares

balosunky:

Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work i can't say whether the guy is lying or not but what i don't understand is that why do many people like you here assume any nairalander can never know a celebrity personally or know the celebrity family member personally or girlfriend or boyfriend or husband or wife...is it they think that nairalanders are low life people ??that was how some months ago I mentioned that Rita Dominic is a very good friend of mine,guess what??a guy replied me and said "if you are Rita domic very good friend you won't have time to be on Nairaland "I was shocked to hear that...how do some people reason??as in WTF!!!!! i can't say whether the guy is lying or not but what i don't understand is that why do many people like you here assume any nairalander can never know a celebrity personally or know the celebrity family member personally or girlfriend or boyfriend or husband or wife...is it they think that nairalanders are low life people ??that was how some months ago I mentioned that Rita Dominic is a very good friend of mine,guess what??a guy replied me and said "if you are Rita domic very good friend you won't have time to be on Nairaland "I was shocked to hear that...how do some people reason??as in WTF!!!!! 78 Likes 2 Shares

I knew it, I was wondering who this chioma is? Nd my thought went to this particular girl that did davido if cover. 3 Likes

balosunky:

Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work bro he might be saying the truth ..... chioma's a big THOT we entered babcock same time babes too casted bro he might be saying the truth ..... chioma's a big THOT we entered babcock same time babes too casted 13 Likes

Davido with ugly galz ehn 14 Likes

Igbo gals are always cute





Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow 2 Likes 1 Share





Bloggers be forming FBI on celebrities since 32BC So bloggers went searching for Chioma on Davidos list of friends. What if she is not the chioma he was referring toBloggers be forming FBI on celebrities since 32BC 11 Likes

I am seeing two different people. 3 Likes

kingem:

Am seeing 3 different faces

abi its ma eye

OP, which of them is chioma That is the power of make-ups, she's pretty though... That is the power of make-ups, she's pretty though...

johnstar:

Igbo gals are always cute





Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow

Nobody is ugly by Psquare......

Owo ni koko by Davido. Nobody is ugly by Psquare......Owo ni koko by Davido. 3 Likes 1 Share

I hope her father is rich too

johnstar:

Igbo gals are always cute





Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow cute or manly?



with their bie bie like goat and yam leg



tufikwa cute or manly?with their bie bie like goat and yam legtufikwa 8 Likes 1 Share

JUST MAKE MONEY then add little popularity;...thats the bottom line.... 1 Like

She is just there 1 Like



Igbo Amaka At least she's beautiful than his other two babymamas...Igbo Amaka 6 Likes

Fine Girl

So she has accepted to be his baby mama,continue girl.

Davido is a great man











blueflowers:

I am seeing two different people.

But Davido saw one person and went for her, that's the most important thing. But Davido saw one person and went for her, that's the most important thing. 9 Likes

The one that will give him a 30bg son.

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. David should just marry her. My sister, learn from previous baby mamas.

Okay

We should fry Akamu then