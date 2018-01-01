₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,341 members, 4,022,774 topics. Date: Saturday, 13 January 2018 at 09:32 AM

Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her (19592 Views)

Davido Girlfriend, Nessa Clubbing With Partly Unclad Girlfriends (pics,vid) / Seun Rowland Awoniyi Is Dead. WizKid's In-Law Dies Of Cancer (Photos) / Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido's Girlfriend - Datswasupblog (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IamHeWrites: 1:13am
Father of two, David Adeleke aka Davido has fallen into the trap of love, this we have realized judging by the moves of the DMW boss in recent times.

Before now, Davido’s affairs including pregnancies and the arrival of his two daughters were usually shrouded in mystery until the very last days, but not anymore.

The singer has been screaming for all all to hear that he has a girlfriend, he also made her name available, an indication that he is indeed smitten.

Davido has taken his girl Chioma on two shopping sprees, to Dubai and Paris, spoiling her with expensive gifts.

He has also indicated his desire to have a son with her to compliment his two other children… Girls.
Well, the young beauty is Chioma Avril Rowland, a 300Level student of Babcock University.

According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year!

For those with plans to pull some FBI stunts and search for Chioma on the social media, sorry to disappoint you, she already packed her bags, you won’t find her.

These two are definitely in love… Davido seems in love always gushing about ‘his Chioma’ on Snap chat.
Little wonder his baby mamas have started looking elsewhere for true love!

http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/meet-davidos-girlfriend-chioma-stunning.html


See where Davido indicated he wants baby boy from Chioma
. http://www.nairaland.com/4282668/special-spesh-welcomes-son-davido

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IamHeWrites: 1:15am
More ; http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/meet-davidos-girlfriend-chioma-stunning.html

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique

1 Like

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Nltaliban(m): 1:18am
I don't care what the topic of this thread is. All I want to say is, buhari has proven himself as the worst thing to have happened to humanity after the great flood in the Bible.
Bringing somebody like Buhari to national politics is not only a mistake but also a dis-service to the country because he is best fittest as a provincial leaders, a cult hero for the almajiris."- Arewa youth.

Nigerians are ready to vote.
Please get your voters cards ready, February 2019 is almost here.
BACK2DAURA

115 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by greatnaija01: 1:19am
wow.... its now swag to impregnate ladies without marriage... God eppp us o

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by LesbianBoy(m): 1:22am
She is so beautiful smiley

5 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Khutie: 1:24am
•••Below my expectations judging from young Adelekes rants buh she's cute.
BTW today na mua birthday o o... Oya make una rain una love on the boy!

40 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Eleniyan007(m): 1:32am
Babe way me I don yansh since sec skul... Now me and davido day share pussy nawa for celeb

2 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by balosunky(m): 1:44am
Eleniyan007:
Babe way me I don yansh since sec skul... Now me and davido day share pussy nawa for celeb
Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work

51 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by kingem(m): 1:48am
Am seeing 3 different faces
abi its ma eye
OP, which of them is chioma undecided

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by crazymommy(f): 2:02am
balosunky:
Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work
i can't say whether the guy is lying or not but what i don't understand is that why do many people like you here assume any nairalander can never know a celebrity personally or know the celebrity family member personally or girlfriend or boyfriend or husband or wife...is it they think that nairalanders are low life people ??that was how some months ago I mentioned that Rita Dominic is a very good friend of mine,guess what??a guy replied me and said "if you are Rita domic very good friend you won't have time to be on Nairaland "I was shocked to hear that...how do some people reason??as in WTF!!!!!

78 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by mayweather145: 2:07am
I knew it, I was wondering who this chioma is? Nd my thought went to this particular girl that did davido if cover.

3 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Nova01(m): 2:09am
balosunky:
Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work
bro he might be saying the truth ..... chioma's a big THOT we entered babcock same time babes too casted

13 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by MasterKim: 3:35am
Davido with ugly galz ehn

14 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by johnstar(m): 4:40am
Igbo gals are always cute


Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Alphasoar(m): 5:55am
So bloggers went searching for Chioma on Davidos list of friends. What if she is not the chioma he was referring to

Bloggers be forming FBI on celebrities since 32BC undecided undecided undecided

11 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by blueflowers(f): 6:16am
I am seeing two different people.

3 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by anibirelawal(m): 6:25am
kingem:
Am seeing 3 different faces
abi its ma eye
OP, which of them is chioma undecided
That is the power of make-ups, she's pretty though...
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by anibirelawal(m): 6:29am
johnstar:
Igbo gals are always cute


Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow

Nobody is ugly by Psquare......
Owo ni koko by Davido.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by omoiyalayi(m): 6:31am
I hope her father is rich too
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by EarthXmetahuman: 6:45am
johnstar:
Igbo gals are always cute


Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow
cute or manly?

with their bie bie like goat and yam leg

tufikwa grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by dynicks(m): 7:27am
JUST MAKE MONEY then add little popularity;...thats the bottom line....

1 Like

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Elnino4ladies: 7:51am
She is just there

1 Like

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by cerowo(f): 7:59am
At least she's beautiful than his other two babymamas...
Igbo Amakakiss

6 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Kuyo: 8:02am
Fine Girl
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Larrey(f): 8:05am
So she has accepted to be his baby mama,continue girl.
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by 3millionia: 8:10am
Davido is a great man





Download latest naija and foreign DJ Mixtapes at Mixtapes.ng
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by donstan18(m): 8:11am
blueflowers:
I am seeing two different people.

But Davido saw one person and went for her, that's the most important thing.

9 Likes

Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Chikita66(f): 8:11am
The one that will give him a 30bg son.
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by jchioma: 8:12am
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. David should just marry her. My sister, learn from previous baby mamas.
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IMASTEX: 8:12am
Okay
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Caliph69: 8:12am
We should fry Akamu then
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Chikita66(f): 8:13am
kingem:
Am seeing 3 different faces

abi its ma eye

OP, which of them is chioma undecided
Lolz. me too, am confused.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Duncan Mighty Performs On GEJ Rally In Akwa Ibom State (photos) / Mercy Johnson & Her New Born Baby (pic) / Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today

Viewing this topic: chingy74, GnyOverlord, SeyiAyorinde(m), juniorades, Basseybruce, seyekan(m), elliskemas, Josephamstrong1(m), nafdak, itzcephas(m), leemonster(m), keylaz, Adolak(m), SleekHoyeen(f), nenesekiami(f), malware, ifeegee(f), great664(m), EACBLAZE, ikhaghu1, Pharmtj, Neyotee(f), Neyo230(m), bigglesjnr, SonyObsessed, vinc, Ihsan6(m), KingLaka, enioluwa2010, Tbash1(m), benardj3(m), Chukwudaalu(m), ELgordo(m), EepCrood(f), pussyponder, Milllz, vickydevoka, icon1990, wesley80(m), BaesDiary, akinolaa76, OLLYMAX(m), Hendrixtzee(m), Heebah, bercarray(m), Fabregas085, spacestar(f), nigelcoop(m), Bekky17, jayfolarin, Matilda77(f), goldenfresh, Naruto87(m), ekolina(m), Princeparix(m), cassiekel, JoyceAgim(f), irahub, MzUkay24(f), julius976(m), elliotogbebor(m), ogbonge, introvertme, walessssss, Moseslimz(m), holluswagga(m), doseni(m), SaintAlbert53, hotswagg12, Onubaba(m), haymekus, ericsmith, Risingphoenix12, cuteyangel(f), scotweezy(m), Icecode, mundus(m), Rohzay(m), otswag(m), microdad, Akeemj189(m), Warpath(m), olusteady79, dechibs(f), noshiobec(f), elkol, knc(m), tick01, Lilimax(f), manubuikep(m), whycee001(m), smilinguy, badguys, kolexy(m), sweetkev(m), lanrywatt(m), chicagoPD(m), dj4tolex, makavelli47(m), sirBLUNT(m), PotatoSalad(m), fire4fire, kollins3, twinklemaia, Preferito(m), 300wayne, Eclipse91, Layisam(m), coolcars2, dollext, LORDZEUS25(m), Flaghouse1, forghon, Mrjaz(m), Mrtesso, Bolt2011(m), princekalani, bridgesjnr, Horlock(m), akosh005, DexxyAlebs(m), ametumzy(f), sassyqueen1(f), Bmas01(m), SmartQuotes(m), asatemple(f), superfemo(m), imagyne2002(m), jamoyakz, badtlimo(m), FlyinDutchMan(m), afrodoc2, shiloz, Mobuzy, rapulu4, danose99(m), Agjoe(m) and 196 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.