|Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IamHeWrites: 1:13am
Father of two, David Adeleke aka Davido has fallen into the trap of love, this we have realized judging by the moves of the DMW boss in recent times.
Before now, Davido’s affairs including pregnancies and the arrival of his two daughters were usually shrouded in mystery until the very last days, but not anymore.
The singer has been screaming for all all to hear that he has a girlfriend, he also made her name available, an indication that he is indeed smitten.
Davido has taken his girl Chioma on two shopping sprees, to Dubai and Paris, spoiling her with expensive gifts.
He has also indicated his desire to have a son with her to compliment his two other children… Girls.
Well, the young beauty is Chioma Avril Rowland, a 300Level student of Babcock University.
According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year!
For those with plans to pull some FBI stunts and search for Chioma on the social media, sorry to disappoint you, she already packed her bags, you won’t find her.
These two are definitely in love… Davido seems in love always gushing about ‘his Chioma’ on Snap chat.
Little wonder his baby mamas have started looking elsewhere for true love!
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/meet-davidos-girlfriend-chioma-stunning.html
See where Davido indicated he wants baby boy from Chioma
. http://www.nairaland.com/4282668/special-spesh-welcomes-son-davido
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IamHeWrites: 1:15am
More ; http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/meet-davidos-girlfriend-chioma-stunning.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido's Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Nltaliban(m): 1:18am
I don't care what the topic of this thread is. All I want to say is, buhari has proven himself as the worst thing to have happened to humanity after the great flood in the Bible.
Bringing somebody like Buhari to national politics is not only a mistake but also a dis-service to the country because he is best fittest as a provincial leaders, a cult hero for the almajiris."- Arewa youth.
Nigerians are ready to vote.
Please get your voters cards ready, February 2019 is almost here.
BACK2DAURA
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by greatnaija01: 1:19am
wow.... its now swag to impregnate ladies without marriage... God eppp us o
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by LesbianBoy(m): 1:22am
She is so beautiful
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Khutie: 1:24am
•••Below my expectations judging from young Adelekes rants buh she's cute.
BTW today na mua birthday o o... Oya make una rain una love on the boy!
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Eleniyan007(m): 1:32am
Babe way me I don yansh since sec skul... Now me and davido day share pussy nawa for celeb
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by balosunky(m): 1:44am
Eleniyan007:Baba I feel you, is it not too early to start 2018 with lies even Lie Mohammed never resume work
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by kingem(m): 1:48am
Am seeing 3 different faces
abi its ma eye
OP, which of them is chioma
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by crazymommy(f): 2:02am
balosunky:i can't say whether the guy is lying or not but what i don't understand is that why do many people like you here assume any nairalander can never know a celebrity personally or know the celebrity family member personally or girlfriend or boyfriend or husband or wife...is it they think that nairalanders are low life people ??that was how some months ago I mentioned that Rita Dominic is a very good friend of mine,guess what??a guy replied me and said "if you are Rita domic very good friend you won't have time to be on Nairaland "I was shocked to hear that...how do some people reason??as in WTF!!!!!
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by mayweather145: 2:07am
I knew it, I was wondering who this chioma is? Nd my thought went to this particular girl that did davido if cover.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Nova01(m): 2:09am
balosunky:bro he might be saying the truth ..... chioma's a big THOT we entered babcock same time babes too casted
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by MasterKim: 3:35am
Davido with ugly galz ehn
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by johnstar(m): 4:40am
Igbo gals are always cute
Not dat mumudu gal wey ugly anyow
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Alphasoar(m): 5:55am
So bloggers went searching for Chioma on Davidos list of friends. What if she is not the chioma he was referring to
Bloggers be forming FBI on celebrities since 32BC
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by blueflowers(f): 6:16am
I am seeing two different people.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by anibirelawal(m): 6:25am
kingem:That is the power of make-ups, she's pretty though...
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by anibirelawal(m): 6:29am
johnstar:
Nobody is ugly by Psquare......
Owo ni koko by Davido.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by omoiyalayi(m): 6:31am
I hope her father is rich too
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by EarthXmetahuman: 6:45am
johnstar:
with their bie bie like goat and yam leg
tufikwa
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by dynicks(m): 7:27am
JUST MAKE MONEY then add little popularity;...thats the bottom line....
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Elnino4ladies: 7:51am
She is just there
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by cerowo(f): 7:59am
At least she's beautiful than his other two babymamas...
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Kuyo: 8:02am
Fine Girl
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Larrey(f): 8:05am
So she has accepted to be his baby mama,continue girl.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by 3millionia: 8:10am
Davido is a great man
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by donstan18(m): 8:11am
blueflowers:
But Davido saw one person and went for her, that's the most important thing.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Chikita66(f): 8:11am
The one that will give him a 30bg son.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by jchioma: 8:12am
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. David should just marry her. My sister, learn from previous baby mamas.
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by IMASTEX: 8:12am
Okay
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Caliph69: 8:12am
We should fry Akamu then
|Re: Meet Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s Girlfriend. He Wants A Baby Boy From Her by Chikita66(f): 8:13am
kingem:Lolz. me too, am confused.
