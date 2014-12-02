Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi (5950 Views)

A state of unease pervades Benue State capital, Makurdi, as youths engage security operatives at Wadatta area, a suburb of the capital city.



Source told our correspondent that some youths had gathered in a particular place, with policemen and soldiers suspecting they could cause havoc, hence the decision to engage the youths.



It was gathered that some suspected miscreants at Wadata started gathering around 8.00pm on Sunday (today) and security operatives were said to have been alerted immediately.



Reasons for their gathering could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.



Both Tiv and Hausa youths had caused mayhem on Saturday, which led to several persons being injured and currently receiving treatment in hospital in Makurdi.



The youths were said to be on a mission to avenge the death of their kinsmen.



A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent said shootings were still going on as at 9.00 pm





Since the attack in some parts of the ancient town, soldiers have been stationed in Wadatta area to quell any possible outbreak of riot



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the report, said the command received a report that some cult members were gathering around Wadataa and security men were promptly drafted to the area.



“We learnt that some cult members were gathering at Wadatta and we have drafted security men to the area.”



When asked if gunshots were still ongoing at the time of filing this report, Yamu said “there was no cause for alarm.”

http://punchng.com/breaking-benue-youths-police-in-a-shootout/amp/ John Charles, Makurdi

Nice one from the Benue guys.



Watch the skies and Agatu!



Benue people defend yourselves

Gun for gun

Machete for Machete

Stick for Stick

Stone for stone



They have come to kill you all and take away your land and women. Don't let them. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Haganah:

Fulanis just want to make Benue ungovernable for no reason 10 Likes

Buhari would forever be remembered for the atrocities committed by Fulani people during his reign.



This is where you see the best of the Nigerian police force , they will shoot down so many unarmed youths , send this same police after amred herdsmen and you will hear so many excuses, send the police after boko haram and you will see so many obituaries and untimely deaths on social media 23 Likes

Those police are not there for the safety of the state, they are there as backup for herdsmen 23 Likes 1 Share

The situation is going to escalate into a full blown war if not handled properly 12 Likes

The police already tagged em cultists 16 Likes

So they can respond promptly? Meanwhile a whole governor wrote to the president, acting/vice president, IG and NSA yet there was no response. Time is coming when security agents will be ambushed and cut down as enemies of the people. 33 Likes 1 Share



What is wrong with this people?direct the shootings to fulani herdsmen,they are the enemies in the land.









SHAME TO NIGERIA POLICE FORCE FOR SAYING THAT THE MOURNING YOUTHS ARE CULTISTS. What is wrong with this people?direct the shootings to fulani herdsmen,they are the enemies in the land.SHAME TO NIGERIA POLICE FORCE FOR SAYING THAT THE MOURNING YOUTHS ARE CULTISTS. 12 Likes 1 Share

On 2nd Dec. 2014:

"Then a group deadlier than

Boko Haram will emerge, they

will seize our farmland, rape

our women, kill our people

and their master will protect,

defend and even arm them

because their sole agenda is

to enslave us forever. Those

who cannot see it now will

soon see it" from mazi nnamdi kanu. 14 Likes

if this spills,PMB would be held responsible for whatever happens as this will or might blow to involve states as far as Adamawa, taraba,plateau, nasarawa, kogi and enugu 2 Likes

APC remains an evil party with just one aim, to Islamize Nigeria and take the entire South as a conquered territory for the Fulani's..





Benue people should fight these JIHADIST with their last blood....

God save us.. Ikeja street and naka street all in wadata area currently on war mood,many houses currently set ablaze.. I'm indoors

This is the report I've been getting since. Those Hausa boys started the one that happened yesterday. I think it was a fallout from what some Tiv boys did to them some few days before yesterday. I knew this one was coming.



It's the president's fault. When you refuse to protect lives and properties, people take laws into their hands and do whatever they wish. The police and army should leave Makurdi and go to the villages, that is where the problems are. Leave the town for us.

spacks:

God save us.. Ikeja street and naka street all in wadata area currently on war mood,many houses currently set ablaze.. I'm indoors

.. Who is setting houses ablaze sef? I'm getting conflicting and unconfirmed reports... Who is setting houses ablaze sef? I'm getting conflicting and unconfirmed reports...

spacks:

God save us.. Ikeja street and naka street all in wadata area currently on war mood,many houses currently set ablaze.. I'm indoors

.. Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.



Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.



They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.



He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!



Imagine that. Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!Imagine that. 1 Like 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.



Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.



They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.



He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!



Imagine that.

Tires ? Will you now agree that Benue State is in crisis or you will label people as enemies for discussing the current crisis. ? Will you now agree that Benue State is in crisis or you will label people as enemies for discussing the current crisis. 7 Likes

zicoraads:



Who is setting houses ablaze sef? I'm getting conflicting and unconfirmed reports... probably street boys.. Most People are running to police station opp nuj house... Y this nite.. I Cant sleep probably street boys.. Most People are running to police station opp nuj house... Y this nite.. I Cant sleep 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.



Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.



They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.



He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!



Imagine that.

omenkaLives:

Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.



Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.



They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.



He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!



Imagine that. You are annoyingly pathetic! How much do you get paid to this? Because in all honesty, is it enough to act the way you do? I have observed and watched some of your comments on this issue. And in order to maintain whatever peanuts you get every month, you are being very careful not to annoy your paymasters. Every of your comment would have an atom of IPOB to it. Even yesterday when you made a thread about the calmness that had returned to Makurdi town, it still contained an element of it.



How old are you really? You didn't even care to comment on the real issues.



Your state is under siege and yet, what is bothering you is how to keep your bosses happy. See how you shamelessly apportioned people's genuine annoyance and anger towards 'petty thieves.' Of course we know some people would always want to take advantage of situations like these, but for once, condemn the president's docile response to this crises first.



The one about bad boys can be secondary.





Someone's head You are annoyingly pathetic! How much do you get paid to this? Because in all honesty, is it enough to act the way you do? I have observed and watched some of your comments on this issue. And in order to maintain whatever peanuts you get every month, you are being very careful not to annoy your paymasters. Every of your comment would have an atom of IPOB to it. Even yesterday when you made a thread about the calmness that had returned to Makurdi town, it still contained an element of it.How old are you really? You didn't even care to comment on the real issues.Your state is under siege and yet, what is bothering you is how to keep your bosses happy. See how you shamelessly apportioned people's genuine annoyance and anger towards 'petty thieves.' Of course we know some people would always want to take advantage of situations like these, but for once, condemn the president's docile response to this crises first.The one about bad boys can be secondary.Someone's head 32 Likes

spacks:

probably street boys.. Most People are running to police station opp nuj house... Y this nite.. I Cant sleep The police are useless. Sorry about that. Hopefully, we'll get our town back soon enough. The police are useless. Sorry about that. Hopefully, we'll get our town back soon enough.

no be naija soldiers again They've already tag them cult members, soon they'll start killing innocent souls and then heep an allegation on them and b4 u know wats happening the soldiers will tag the youths terroristno be naija soldiers again 4 Likes

zicoraads:



You are annoyingly pathetic! How much do you get paid to this? Because in all honesty, is it enough to act the way you do? I have observed and watched some of your comments on this issue. And in order to maintain whatever peanuts you get every month, you are being very careful not to annoy your paymasters. Every of your comment would have an atom of IPOB to it. Even yesterday when you made a thread about the calmness that had returned to Makurdi town, it still contained an element of it.



How old are you really? You didn't even care to comment on the real issues.



Your state is under siege and yet, what is bothering you is how to keep your bosses happy. See how you shamelessly apportioned people's genuine annoyance and anger towards 'petty thieves.' Of course we know some people would always want to take advantage of situations like these, but for once, condemn the president's docile response to this crises first.



The one about bad boys can be secondary.

Omenkalives is a core fulani. I'm not saying it behind his back, that's why I mentioned him. if you think he's from benue you are deceiving yourself. Omenkalives is a core fulani. I'm not saying it behind his back, that's why I mentioned him. if you think he's from benue you are deceiving yourself. 14 Likes

spacks:

God save us.. Ikeja street and naka street all in wadata area currently on war mood,many houses currently set ablaze.. I'm indoors

but if na Fulani herdsmen, una go first study the matter, then arresting becomes a process..







this is going to escalate and spread down to the North especially Kano in particular. I am calling my relatives here in Kano to either stay at home, and only go out if they must. I know the town I live in, God help us.