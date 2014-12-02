₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,358 members, 4,026,295 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 09:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi (5950 Views)
Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG / Nnamdi Kanu's Cousin Killed During Shootout Set To Be Buried. See Her Corpse / Ortom Empowers Benue Youths With Wheelbarrows (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by Ebullience(m): 9:57pm On Jan 14
John Charles, Makurdi
A state of unease pervades Benue State capital, Makurdi, as youths engage security operatives at Wadatta area, a suburb of the capital city.
http://punchng.com/breaking-benue-youths-police-in-a-shootout/amp/
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by Haganah: 9:57pm On Jan 14
Nice one from the Benue guys.
Watch the skies and Agatu!
Over!
10 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by FortifiedCity: 9:58pm On Jan 14
Benue people defend yourselves
Gun for gun
Machete for Machete
Stick for Stick
Stone for stone
They have come to kill you all and take away your land and women. Don't let them.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by emma321: 9:58pm On Jan 14
Haganah:chai u dey sleep for here
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by SalamRushdie: 9:59pm On Jan 14
Fulanis just want to make Benue ungovernable for no reason
10 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by sleekp1: 9:59pm On Jan 14
wow again?
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by dukie25: 10:00pm On Jan 14
Buhari would forever be remembered for the atrocities committed by Fulani people during his reign.
I laff in Benue
cc:omenkalives
24 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by kettykings: 10:00pm On Jan 14
This is where you see the best of the Nigerian police force , they will shoot down so many unarmed youths , send this same police after amred herdsmen and you will hear so many excuses, send the police after boko haram and you will see so many obituaries and untimely deaths on social media
23 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by OceanmorganTrix: 10:03pm On Jan 14
Those police are not there for the safety of the state, they are there as backup for herdsmen
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by olatade(m): 10:11pm On Jan 14
The situation is going to escalate into a full blown war if not handled properly
12 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:19pm On Jan 14
The police already tagged em cultists
16 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by freeze001(f): 10:19pm On Jan 14
So they can respond promptly? Meanwhile a whole governor wrote to the president, acting/vice president, IG and NSA yet there was no response. Time is coming when security agents will be ambushed and cut down as enemies of the people.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by Evablizin(f): 10:20pm On Jan 14
What is wrong with this people?direct the shootings to fulani herdsmen,they are the enemies in the land.
SHAME TO NIGERIA POLICE FORCE FOR SAYING THAT THE MOURNING YOUTHS ARE CULTISTS.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by loveth361(f): 10:21pm On Jan 14
What can i say,
well someone has say it all.
On 2nd Dec. 2014:
"Then a group deadlier than
Boko Haram will emerge, they
will seize our farmland, rape
our women, kill our people
and their master will protect,
defend and even arm them
because their sole agenda is
to enslave us forever. Those
who cannot see it now will
soon see it" from mazi nnamdi kanu.
14 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by baralatie(m): 10:21pm On Jan 14
if this spills,PMB would be held responsible for whatever happens as this will or might blow to involve states as far as Adamawa, taraba,plateau, nasarawa, kogi and enugu
2 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by powerkey: 10:41pm On Jan 14
APC remains an evil party with just one aim, to Islamize Nigeria and take the entire South as a conquered territory for the Fulani's..
Benue people should fight these JIHADIST with their last blood....
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by spacks(m): 10:42pm On Jan 14
God save us.. Ikeja street and naka street all in wadata area currently on war mood,many houses currently set ablaze.. I'm indoors
..
2 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by zicoraads(m): 10:50pm On Jan 14
This is the report I've been getting since. Those Hausa boys started the one that happened yesterday. I think it was a fallout from what some Tiv boys did to them some few days before yesterday. I knew this one was coming.
It's the president's fault. When you refuse to protect lives and properties, people take laws into their hands and do whatever they wish. The police and army should leave Makurdi and go to the villages, that is where the problems are. Leave the town for us.
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by zicoraads(m): 10:51pm On Jan 14
spacks:Who is setting houses ablaze sef? I'm getting conflicting and unconfirmed reports...
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by omenkaLives(m): 10:52pm On Jan 14
spacks:Dudes,watch your properties. We know the Wadata axis is the headquarters of "bad boys" in Makurdi.
Some people are simply inflaming the situation to create cover to steal and loot people's properties irrespective of their tribe and religion.
They broke into my friend's house and made away with alot last night, including his car batery, all four tires, side mirrors, laptop, tv, home theatre, etc.
He left his place to put up with a friend in Lobi quarters until the situation sufficiently calms down "by his standards". His house is behind Aveko!
Imagine that.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by Keballl: 10:57pm On Jan 14
omenkaLives:
Tires ? Will you now agree that Benue State is in crisis or you will label people as enemies for discussing the current crisis.
7 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by spacks(m): 11:00pm On Jan 14
zicoraads:probably street boys.. Most People are running to police station opp nuj house... Y this nite.. I Cant sleep
2 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by nwanza1: 11:03pm On Jan 14
omenkaLives:
trash trash trash
Stop talking Nonsense
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by zicoraads(m): 11:04pm On Jan 14
omenkaLives:You are annoyingly pathetic! How much do you get paid to this? Because in all honesty, is it enough to act the way you do? I have observed and watched some of your comments on this issue. And in order to maintain whatever peanuts you get every month, you are being very careful not to annoy your paymasters. Every of your comment would have an atom of IPOB to it. Even yesterday when you made a thread about the calmness that had returned to Makurdi town, it still contained an element of it.
How old are you really? You didn't even care to comment on the real issues.
Your state is under siege and yet, what is bothering you is how to keep your bosses happy. See how you shamelessly apportioned people's genuine annoyance and anger towards 'petty thieves.' Of course we know some people would always want to take advantage of situations like these, but for once, condemn the president's docile response to this crises first.
The one about bad boys can be secondary.
Someone's head
32 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by zicoraads(m): 11:07pm On Jan 14
spacks:The police are useless. Sorry about that. Hopefully, we'll get our town back soon enough.
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by annnikky(f): 11:08pm On Jan 14
They've already tag them cult members, soon they'll start killing innocent souls and then heep an allegation on them and b4 u know wats happening the soldiers will tag the youths terrorist no be naija soldiers again
4 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by bloodmoneyspita: 11:10pm On Jan 14
zicoraads:
Omenkalives is a core fulani. I'm not saying it behind his back, that's why I mentioned him. if you think he's from benue you are deceiving yourself.
14 Likes
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by myright: 11:13pm On Jan 14
spacks:seriously?
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by alexlife(m): 11:16pm On Jan 14
sharp response..
but if na Fulani herdsmen, una go first study the matter, then arresting becomes a process..
continue
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by onojiwizardgmailcom(m): 11:21pm On Jan 14
this is going to escalate and spread down to the North especially Kano in particular. I am calling my relatives here in Kano to either stay at home, and only go out if they must. I know the town I live in, God help us.
|Re: Benue Youths And Police In A Shootout In Makurdi by aolawale025: 11:25pm On Jan 14
That's why there's a need for state police. The people shouting restructure knew what they were saying
Fashola:-deception And Criminality At It's Highest||Lagosians wake up ! / Soludo: What Obasanjo And Yar’adua Told Meby Charles Soludo On January 23, 2013 / No Election Updates In The Southeast And Southsouth?
Viewing this topic: tunjidayo, manuelzz(m), meanson(m), yahmohy27, onesweetone, Charliewyt, Saxifrage12(m), udemzyudex(m), gentleadedammy(f), pillarmaria(m), greatest777(m), killafree, shoneye2oluseyi(m), EMMYMON(m), surrogatesng, properguy, shaddoww, seanery, badmrkt(m), OpinionCounts(m), acqiusitions042(m), NDPVF(m), manciti, PowerGlory, mcz55, mylifeisagift(m), Drsheddy(m), zealblinks(m), Harkholarworle(m), 4pppp(m), enoumoh, Peterdrumz(m), Lekison(m), Nossa(m), ayozainy(f), petitejolie(f), durella32, Living4Him, orhiomwon(m), nams77, Paperwhite(m), Niftyrules(m), magictonic, Chron1cle(m), visiontech24(m), oaktown101, Quality20(m), ATMCARD2(m), CrownV12(m), malton, daramolanas1(m), millhouse, kullozone(m), engrjosefz, Nder(m), neu2wealth(m), razfad10(m), NOBODYY, Amhappy(f), olafyn(m), abraham1234, shiishiluper, Denn(m), Kaygee10, mukailasule, Jonzingmaster(m), felibrain, OMNIVIRUS, oluphilip2008(f), AHMANI(m), Emeralddan(f), Emmyk(m), Neutral15(m), sammyogboso(m), NOKZ(m), IronPants, belloboy, waze63(m), Uzowee(m), caleb404 and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21