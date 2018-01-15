





One person was still trapped inside the vehicle as of 6.45 am Pacific, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).





The other individual had already gotten out of the car, which was lodged into the side of an office building in Santa Ana.





Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) was able to free the other individual in the vehicle, after the person was trapped for more than an hour inside the dangling car, Captain Stephen Horner of the Orange County Fire Authority told the Daily Mail.







Then the rescue team went to work, to get that other individual safely out of the vehicle.





'USAR was able to access the passenger door,' Horner said.





'They used a front loader from the city of Santa Ana to stablize the vehicle and the members of USAR were able to gain access and pull the vicitm out from the passenger side of the vehicle safety.'







