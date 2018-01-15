₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Explorers(m): 4:54am
A speeding vehicle flew through the air and landed in the side of at two-story building after the driver lost control of the vehicle, igniting a small fire with two people inside in Southern California on Sunday morning.
One person was still trapped inside the vehicle as of 6.45 am Pacific, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).
The other individual had already gotten out of the car, which was lodged into the side of an office building in Santa Ana.
Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) was able to free the other individual in the vehicle, after the person was trapped for more than an hour inside the dangling car, Captain Stephen Horner of the Orange County Fire Authority told the Daily Mail.
Then the rescue team went to work, to get that other individual safely out of the vehicle.
'USAR was able to access the passenger door,' Horner said.
'They used a front loader from the city of Santa Ana to stablize the vehicle and the members of USAR were able to gain access and pull the vicitm out from the passenger side of the vehicle safety.'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5268091/Speeding-vehicle-launches-second-floor-building.html
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Rotentina(m): 5:05am
Thank God for their lives
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by slimderek(m): 5:09am
See what too much Manya can cause
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Evablizin(f): 5:10am
Nawa oh,which kind fast and furious driving be this now.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by mecussey(m): 5:33am
probably a high teenager behind the steering. Someone cannot make love in peace again, imagine a car flying from no where to your bedroom...lol. This one pass acusing village people.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Olalan(m): 5:36am
This is the result of a neck breaking speed.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Holywizard(m): 6:04am
This one pass stunt
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by konkonbilo(m): 6:22am
The driver suppose register for high jump for next Olympic
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Partnerbiz: 6:24am
oyibo don come again
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by festwiz(m): 6:40am
The driver wanted to go and see God. The unfortunate building was in their way. Lol
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Explorers(m): 6:44am
festwiz:
Lol...
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by alexistaiwo: 6:48am
Sometimes with the way some people show utmost disregard for their lives. I wonder if we all have one life.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by eezeribe(m): 6:53am
This would make a nice scene for a fake Hollywood movie...
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by anibirelawal(m): 6:54am
FLYING CAR
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Explorers(m): 7:08am
alexistaiwo:
Infact if you have the time or data to check some channels on youtube ehn?
You will see that these guys are so crazy and reckless.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by diportivo: 7:27am
it can only be a Nissan
Nissan rocks
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by crotonite(m): 8:15am
maybe he had an appointment with the dentist and tried to pay him a surprise visit
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 8:17am
Explorers
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Boyooosa(m): 8:39am
Wawu
James Bond style. Were they drunk or ran into bumps?
Can u imagine!
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by jaymejate(m): 8:40am
Yeeee
Fast and Furious and Flying
Science Student shaa
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Amberon: 8:40am
All these monitoring spirits. Someone cannot stay inside his own house in peace again .
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by lupey: 8:40am
Wawu!!! This is serious!
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Lonestar124: 8:40am
Dipsomaniac
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Emmerich09(m): 8:41am
A flying car... Hmmmm if na naija dem go say na juju but see America cars are truly flying....
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by ORACLE1975(m): 8:42am
Force gravity
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Funky123(f): 8:42am
Fast and furious part 7..........
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by nedu2000(m): 8:42am
British english,this is one-storey not two
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by sherrylo: 8:43am
Op that the first floor not second. its a storey building.
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by jonadaft: 8:45am
Stupîd driver
Some people don't deserve second chance
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Bonjelomo: 8:46am
That is FIRST not second floor
|Re: Photo Of Overspeeding Car That Flew Into The 2nd Floor Of A Building In The U.S by Flexherbal(m): 8:46am
Which kind driving be this na?
