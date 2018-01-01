

She also received MSc offers from all four of London School of Economics, Imperial college London.



She is the daughter of Toyin F Sanni who recently won the AABLA Business Woman of the year.

Nigerians are steady making us proud wherever they go and giving us a good name abroad.

Recall that 20 year old Delta state born Merrilyn Akpapuna on May 10th 2014 emerged overall Best Graduating Student of Dillard University, New Orleans, USA.

Merrilyn, the daughter of a dental surgeon, graduated with a first class honors in Psychology. She also won two other awards for highest academic achievements for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies.

Her feat made her share the podium with US First Lady, Michelle Obama, who attended the school’s convocation.

Another beautiful Nigerian lady, Peace Eze also emerged the overall outstanding graduate from the University of Louisiana, in December 2017.

The Petroleum Geology & Mathematics graduate recently graduated from the University of Louisiana in bright colors.

For her outstanding performance, she was honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017.

Her proud family were present at her graduation ceremony to celebrate with her.

Still last year, another Nigerian lady graduated with First Class and Distinction from the University of Buckingham, UK.

The young woman from Sapele, Delta State, Susan Diden graduated with Distinction and First Class degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.

She was also awarded prize for The Best Performance in Medical Law and Ethics and Joint prize for Best Performance in LLM 2016 Examination.

Another Nigerian lady, Samiat Owo-Alade, a 23-year old emerged the Best Graduating Pharmacy student at the Rajiv Ghandi University of Health Sciences in far away India, last years too

https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/nigerian-lady-becomes-african-list-1st-class-graduands-university-bristol/



