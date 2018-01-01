₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,736 members, 4,027,761 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol (11020 Views)
Kenneth Okwor, 24-Year-Old 1st Class Law Graduate Who Is Already A Lecturer / Kingsley Ikhuoria Cookey & Mariam Tosin Sanni Break Academic Records In Ghana / Saidat Sanni Is LAUTECH Best Student With 4.88 Cgp(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by TribesNG: 4:37pm
Meet Oluwatoni Sanni, she is the only African on the list of 1st Class Graduands in Accounting and Finance at the prestigious University of Bristol in the 2017 set.
She also received MSc offers from all four of London School of Economics, Imperial college London.
She is the daughter of Toyin F Sanni who recently won the AABLA Business Woman of the year.
Nigerians are steady making us proud wherever they go and giving us a good name abroad.
Recall that 20 year old Delta state born Merrilyn Akpapuna on May 10th 2014 emerged overall Best Graduating Student of Dillard University, New Orleans, USA.
Merrilyn, the daughter of a dental surgeon, graduated with a first class honors in Psychology. She also won two other awards for highest academic achievements for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies.
Her feat made her share the podium with US First Lady, Michelle Obama, who attended the school’s convocation.
Another beautiful Nigerian lady, Peace Eze also emerged the overall outstanding graduate from the University of Louisiana, in December 2017.
The Petroleum Geology & Mathematics graduate recently graduated from the University of Louisiana in bright colors.
For her outstanding performance, she was honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017.
Her proud family were present at her graduation ceremony to celebrate with her.
Still last year, another Nigerian lady graduated with First Class and Distinction from the University of Buckingham, UK.
The young woman from Sapele, Delta State, Susan Diden graduated with Distinction and First Class degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.
She was also awarded prize for The Best Performance in Medical Law and Ethics and Joint prize for Best Performance in LLM 2016 Examination.
Another Nigerian lady, Samiat Owo-Alade, a 23-year old emerged the Best Graduating Pharmacy student at the Rajiv Ghandi University of Health Sciences in far away India, last years too
https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/nigerian-lady-becomes-african-list-1st-class-graduands-university-bristol/
© Shared By Gift Dah NewsSharer
11 Likes
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by tstx(m): 4:40pm
Why am i not surprised
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by ApexProgrammer: 7:39pm
Proud of her
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Chevronstaff: 7:40pm
Beauty and Brain... !!!
One way of preparing our kids for the future is by giving them the best
education... Quality Education is everything...!!!
Make Canada just give me visa make i give my future kids a brighter future in a developed and sane country.
Now we're hustling for the unborn kids. Their future must be better than ours..!!
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by ariketalks: 7:40pm
Beauty and brains. Congrats.
1 Like
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by segebase(m): 7:40pm
hg
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by darfay: 7:41pm
Yoruba again
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Innobee99(m): 7:41pm
If only after this struggling, youths are given the opportunity to make dreams come true. We have been called leaders of tomorrow from time immemorial.
Lord have mercy!
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Kingdolo(m): 7:41pm
This is not an achievement anymore. We need inventions, scientific breakthroughs. Not some piece of paper.
Not hating, Just my thoughts.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by chiefolododo(m): 7:41pm
She is YORUBA. D FLATTINOS WILL START SAYING RUBBISH
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by deco22(m): 7:41pm
This one's no go gree come back to Nigeria again na.
So wetin concern me
1 Like
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by brunofarad(m): 7:41pm
Wow
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by aleeyus(m): 7:42pm
Afonja and brain
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by scholes0(m): 7:42pm
Can only be Yoruba
Beauty and Brains.
Where are my Omoluabis at?
Kingdolo:
What you are doing is the EXACT definition of hating. Even if you don’t like her, Just celebrate her success which is the product of her hard work and move on.
Egbon, obtaining first class is no achievement, go and “collect” ya own.
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by owoeye2: 7:42pm
.
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by shammahyaro(f): 7:43pm
Congrats oh..
just come to our Nigerian public university where one pot bellied prof be delaying students n failing students in his course
1 Like
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by jericco1(m): 7:44pm
BWB. Not all these slay queens we now have.
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Dammylois(f): 7:45pm
That's what slaying should be...with the brain
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by IYANGBALI: 7:45pm
Bristol?is that not the capital of Kenya?
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Kissup: 7:45pm
Nice one.better than those girls who go to church with heavy makeup looking for rich and handsome guys with car. I'm just saying my own o. Nobody should quote me�
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by hoMegas(m): 7:46pm
I'm so proud of my 'shithole'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by pocohantas(f): 7:46pm
Aww, congrats to her. She is all beauty and brains.
We're proud of you.
She'll probably not come back to Nigeria.
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by careytommy7(m): 7:47pm
How exactly is this news?
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by castrol180(m): 7:47pm
oluwatoyin Sanni, a Yoruba has represent and done Nigeria well...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Elnino4ladies: 7:47pm
IPOB how far?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Lankityo: 7:48pm
Yoruba always
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by drkay(m): 7:48pm
Wow,to say that all those outstanding performance mentioned above came frm ladies speak volume
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Opinedecandid(m): 7:48pm
Congratulations and well done.
Come and contest to be our President.
We will vote for you.
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by LionDeLeo: 7:49pm
When I saw the caption, I know it can't be them.
There are threads I don't need to open before I can say which people are involved.
God bless Oluwatoni Sanni for making us proud.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Boyooosa(m): 7:49pm
Another Kemi in making. Father we thank you
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by psychologist(m): 7:51pm
Ncan taraba branch over to u
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwatoni Sanni On The List Of 1st Class Graduands At University Of Bristol by Dagger111(m): 7:51pm
IYANGBALI:
Rara ooo... Na capital of Nairobi very close to maiduguri and benue. weereman!
6 Likes 3 Shares
MUST READ : Fattkay's Views On OAU Saga! / Zenith Bank Donates State-of-the Art Ict Centre To LASU (Pictures) / Need Info About Unizik Diploma Programm
Viewing this topic: 2ng2ng(m), Airforce31, cappinjerry(m), godsboy4eva, ISHAJU(m), auxioneer(m), PoorScouserTomm(m), favronke, Sunky200(m), Nizguy(m) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17