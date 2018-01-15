₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by dre11(m): 7:09am
By Abbas Jimoh
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by sabama007(f): 7:10am
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by chomchom1(f): 7:15am
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by Firefire(m): 7:17am
Buhary is working
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by cdqyehyeh: 7:17am
Thats A Nice Move.
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by LionDeLeo: 7:17am
Abeg make ministries comply na. If there are no ghosts workers, what stops them from complying with this simple instruction.
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by Donkay82: 7:33am
chomchom1:if they stop their salary now!!! You will still come here shouting wicked govt!
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by Celcius: 7:48am
Guys abeg forget, Kemi no fit try am.
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by ckmayoca(m): 8:01am
na those universities no wan join cos of those lectures that lectures in 3 to 5 school. ippis will only pay u from one side since u can have only one ippis number.
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by chiscodedon(m): 8:16am
Talk about salary increment first
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by valentineuwakwe(m): 8:29am
if they have the political will to implement the policy no problem but the IPPS program should be embrace by all...on how to register and do the verification visit www.valentine202.com I think an article about the subject matter is spelt out there
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by three: 9:40am
APC = Can't pay salaries Blame Payroll
Wait for it..... Wait for it
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:40am
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:41am
LionDeLeo:Very soon una go stop dey receive bmc stipend
|Re: FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default by 9jakohai(m): 9:42am
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita said this in a circular titled; “Employees Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the Federal Public Service.”
She said despite an earlier circular “Some employees are yet to update their IPPIS records as required. In addition, many MDAs are yet to send their structures for upload and the list of their IPPIS Role Players as per the circular under reference, thereby denying their employee’s access to the portal for the record update.”
(0) (Reply)
