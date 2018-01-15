Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default (733 Views)

The Federal Government has threatened to stop salaries of workers in some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over failure to comply with the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).



The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita said this in a circular titled; “Employees Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the Federal Public Service.”



She said despite an earlier circular “Some employees are yet to update their IPPIS records as required. In addition, many MDAs are yet to send their structures for upload and the list of their IPPIS Role Players as per the circular under reference, thereby denying their employee’s access to the portal for the record update.”



The Head of Service directed that all affected MDAs must forward the soft copies of the required information to a specified online address by January19 and also gives January 22 as deadline for all federal government employees yet to update their records on www.verification.ippis.gov.ng <http://www.verification.ippis.gov.ng/> to do so and to also visit the OHCSF website on the guidelines to follow.





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/fg-to-stop-workers-salaries-over-payroll-system-default.html





Abeg make ministries comply na. If there are no ghosts workers, what stops them from complying with this simple instruction.

toothless dog if they stop their salary now!!! You will still come here shouting wicked govt! if they stop their salary now!!! You will still come here shouting wicked govt!

na those universities no wan join cos of those lectures that lectures in 3 to 5 school. ippis will only pay u from one side since u can have only one ippis number.

thanks if they have the political will to implement the policy no problem but the IPPS program should be embrace by all...on how to register and do the verification visit www.valentine202.com I think an article about the subject matter is spelt out therethanks

APC = Can't pay salaries Blame Payroll



Abeg make ministries comply na. If there are no ghosts workers, what stops them from complying with this simple instruction. Very soon una go stop dey receive bmc stipend

Very soon una go stop dey receive bmc stipend