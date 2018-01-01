₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by dainformant(m): 5:53pm
A butcher identified as Ifeanyi Egwuagu, was allegedly killed by his colleague on Sunday, January 14 in Enugu state. The deceased was allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one Michael Kingsley who thereafter took to his heels after the stabbed victim fell down and was gasping for breath.
According to Coal City Connect, the suspect who has been arrested revealed that the deceased was his friend and that they were co-butchers at Artisan quarters in Enugu.
He revealed that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher and that on the fateful day, he had gone out with one of his friends named Ogidi as they went out to drink.
He further said that when they came back, the said Ogidi allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them but was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen and thereafter fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life.
A full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping in the investigations.
Following the information, the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was taken immediately to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there, he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.
The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/butcher-killed-colleague-trying-separate-fight-enugu-photos.html
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by EKITI001: 5:56pm
too bad
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by RentedReality(m): 6:09pm
Nothing done in anger can be taken back
I refuse any provocation 2018 might bring
RIP
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by BiafranBushBoy: 6:38pm
wow!!!
I am in shock. I will be back to comment.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by Blackfire(m): 7:03pm
Avoid the unhappy and the miserables or else they will soak u in into there misfortunes.
Anger is a short word of Danger
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by OneCorner: 7:29pm
Igbo kill Igbo
Wetin kunsain me.
Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:15pm
Hmmmm..... Ps & Is
Didn't even stab him once but twice
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by donstan18(m): 9:23pm
OneCorner:Me, seeing your moniker and getting d'fvck out.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by donstan18(m): 9:23pm
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by tayo200(m): 9:32pm
I hate separating fight...
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by Amirullaha(m): 9:33pm
May the soul of the departed rest in peace...
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by lonelydora(m): 9:33pm
Do people still fight in this harsh country? Maybe they have been overfeeding lately.
You see why most Nigerians go their way whenever they see people fighting.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by richG: 9:34pm
OneCorner:your brain needs to be adjusted
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by michaelbiz: 9:35pm
This year is starting with a lot of "unfortunate" deaths.
I advice you all to kindly stay out of trouble.
Please be safe out there.
You never can tell who is next...it won't be you or me in Jesus' Name!
#Sad #RIP
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by otokx(m): 9:35pm
Never ever separate fight.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by Fukafuka: 9:36pm
dainformant:
Anger resides in the bossom of fools
You don kill abi your eye don clear you body don calm down
Chop the dead body nah
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by sodiqapril(m): 9:36pm
may his soul rest in peace. this is one of the reasons when I see people fighting, I just stay back and watch without making any attempt at separating them. once again, RIP to the man
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by hostine316(m): 9:37pm
OneCorner:
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by onyenzuzu(m): 9:37pm
Did I hear somebody say "who send am?'
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by UbanmeUdie: 9:37pm
To die in vain is the greatest tragedy of pain!
If you must die, don't die cheaply.
RIP to the mumu man.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by rasazee(m): 9:37pm
The last time I tried separating a fight was 1998 between a friend and a class mate(JSS 2). Nobody told me to leave there when my right eye begin dey see stars
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by Chidexter(m): 9:37pm
OneCorner:
Your mumu na d rare type, you definitely left your brain where ur moniker stated.
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by 4reala(m): 9:38pm
This is wickedness, devilish and intentional, because its not only one stab. How I wish same cld be metted out to him.
RiP to the dead
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by OneCorner: 9:39pm
Chidexter:
hostine316:
donstan18:
sodiqapril:
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by DollarAngel(m): 9:39pm
IS HE DEAD?
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by sodiqapril(m): 9:40pm
OneCorner:you are heartless, I pray such does not befall you or your loved ones
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by 4reala(m): 9:41pm
DollarAngel:Nope, he is sleeping
Re: Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic by jerflakes(m): 9:41pm
Blackfire:
One of the 48laws of power
You're a wise man
