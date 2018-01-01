Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Butcher Killed By His Colleague In Enugu While Trying To Separate Fight (Graphic (6652 Views)

Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) / IMT Student Stabs Prostitute To Death In Enugu (Graphic Photo) / Policewoman, Helen Sunday Shot Dead By Gunmen In Enugu (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Coal City Connect, the suspect who has been arrested revealed that the deceased was his friend and that they were co-butchers at Artisan quarters in Enugu.



He revealed that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher and that on the fateful day, he had gone out with one of his friends named Ogidi as they went out to drink.



He further said that when they came back, the said Ogidi allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them but was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen and thereafter fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life.



A full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping in the investigations.



Following the information, the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was taken immediately to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there, he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.



The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



Source; A butcher identified as Ifeanyi Egwuagu, was allegedly killed by his colleague on Sunday, January 14 in Enugu state. The deceased was allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one Michael Kingsley who thereafter took to his heels after the stabbed victim fell down and was gasping for breath.According to Coal City Connect, the suspect who has been arrested revealed that the deceased was his friend and that they were co-butchers at Artisan quarters in Enugu.He revealed that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher and that on the fateful day, he had gone out with one of his friends named Ogidi as they went out to drink.He further said that when they came back, the said Ogidi allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them but was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen and thereafter fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life.A full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping in the investigations.Following the information, the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was taken immediately to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there, he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/butcher-killed-colleague-trying-separate-fight-enugu-photos.html 1 Share

too bad

Nothing done in anger can be taken back



I refuse any provocation 2018 might bring



RIP 15 Likes

wow!!!



I am in shock. I will be back to comment.

Avoid the unhappy and the miserables or else they will soak u in into there misfortunes.





Anger is a short word of Danger 1 Like



Wetin kunsain me.

Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now Igbo kill IgboWetin kunsain me.Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now

Hmmmm..... Ps & Is



Didn't even stab him once but twice

OneCorner:

Igbo kill Igbo Wetin kunsain me. Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now Me, seeing your moniker and getting d'fvck out. Me, seeing your moniker and getting d'fvck out. 6 Likes

.

I hate separating fight...

May the soul of the departed rest in peace...

Do people still fight in this harsh country? Maybe they have been overfeeding lately.







You see why most Nigerians go their way whenever they see people fighting.

OneCorner:

Igbo kill Igbo

Wetin kunsain me.

Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now your brain needs to be adjusted your brain needs to be adjusted 2 Likes

This year is starting with a lot of "unfortunate" deaths.

I advice you all to kindly stay out of trouble.

Please be safe out there.

You never can tell who is next...it won't be you or me in Jesus' Name!



#Sad #RIP

Never ever separate fight.

dainformant:

A butcher identified as Ifeanyi Egwuagu, was allegedly killed by his colleague on Sunday, January 14 in Enugu state. The deceased was allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one Michael Kingsley who thereafter took to his heels after the stabbed victim fell down and was gasping for breath.



According to Coal City Connect, the suspect who has been arrested revealed that the deceased was his friend and that they were co-butchers at Artisan quarters in Enugu.



He revealed that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher and that on the fateful day, he had gone out with one of his friends named Ogidi as they went out to drink.



He further said that when they came back, the said Ogidi allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them but was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen and thereafter fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life.



A full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping in the investigations.



Following the information, the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was taken immediately to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there, he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.



The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/butcher-killed-colleague-trying-separate-fight-enugu-photos.html

Anger resides in the bossom of fools



You don kill abi your eye don clear you body don calm down



Chop the dead body nah Anger resides in the bossom of foolsYou don kill abi your eye don clear you body don calm downChop the dead body nah 1 Like

may his soul rest in peace. this is one of the reasons when I see people fighting, I just stay back and watch without making any attempt at separating them. once again, RIP to the man

OneCorner:

Igbo kill Igbo Wetin kunsain me. Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now 4 Likes

Did I hear somebody say "who send am?'









To die in vain is the greatest tragedy of pain!





If you must die, don't die cheaply.









RIP to the mumu man. To die in vain is the greatest tragedy of pain!If you must die, don't die cheaply.RIP to the mumu man.

The last time I tried separating a fight was 1998 between a friend and a class mate(JSS 2). Nobody told me to leave there when my right eye begin dey see stars The last time I tried separating a fight was 1998 between a friend and a class mate(JSS 2). Nobody told me to leave there when my right eye begin dey see stars

OneCorner:

Igbo kill Igbo

Wetin kunsain me.

Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now

Your mumu na d rare type, you definitely left your brain where ur moniker stated. Your mumu na d rare type, you definitely left your brain where ur moniker stated. 1 Like

This is wickedness, devilish and intentional, because its not only one stab. How I wish same cld be metted out to him.



RiP to the dead

Chidexter:





Your mumu na d rare type, you definitely left your brain where ur moniker stated. hostine316:

[/quote]

[quote author=richG post=64260711] your brain needs to be adjusted donstan18:





Me, seeing your moniker and getting d'fvck out. sodiqapril:



you are heartless, I pray such does not befall you or your loved ones

IS HE DEAD?

OneCorner:

Igbo kill Igbo

Wetin kunsain me.

Dem go soon come blame tinubu or fasola now you are heartless, I pray such does not befall you or your loved ones you are heartless, I pray such does not befall you or your loved ones 1 Like

DollarAngel:

IS HE DEAD? Nope, he is sleeping Nope, he is sleeping