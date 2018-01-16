Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari (8297 Views)

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has lampooned Benue elders for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa over herdsmen killings in Benue.



In his contribution at the plenary on Tuesday, he blamed the elders saying, President Buhari ought to have visited Benue State over the incident during which the State lost over 73 indegenes and not otherwise.



“As regards to the crisis where over 73 lives were lost in Benue, it is enough for Aso Rock to travel to the scene of the crisis, not Benue elders coming to Aso Rock. To do what?”, he quipped.



The lawmaker added that politicians and leaders who have 2019 on their mind do not tell Mr. President the truth.



He was emphatic that some Senators out of 109 of them were hiding the truth, a situation he posited, did not augur well for the nation.



Sani further stressed that the three arms of government were not living up to their expectations.



“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the executive, legislature and judicial arms of government are not living up to expectations, particularly as to the oat of the office regarding the protection of lives and property of the citizens of this country”, he said.



“When people are being killed in Benue State, we are here hiding the truth to please Mr. President,” he added.



He chided governors that endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari at a time Nigerians were mourning the loss of their loved ones, adding that their intentions were evil.



“The leaders are supposed to find the way out to secure the lives and property of Benue State; some are busy endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office, which is barbaric”, he said.



“I wonder if indeed we would genuinely admit that the inscription above the seat of Senate President that reads ‘Unity, Faith, Peace and Progress’ is being witnessed in Nigeria today,” he added.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/01/16/herdsmen-killings-senator-shehu-sani-blasts-benue-elders-visiting-buhari/amp/ By Nelson Terhemen

He has a point. Shithole behaviour everywhere. 59 Likes 3 Shares

Senator Shehu Sani..... always on point 55 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm Shehu Sani is correct. Buhari should have. Made an official visit to Benue and no the other way round... But that's what you get when your president is incompetent, slow to act, and would rather stay in aso rock thinking about a new and improved lie to tell us 28 Likes 4 Shares

GBAM



tell them! 2 Likes

This guy had been vocal as a young activist during the time of dreaded Abacha he is always on point concerning National issues. Buhari is a goner 43 Likes 3 Shares

in short ehh... some people ehh.. wetin dem go do there.... some people fathers go just dey disgrace the whole country anyhow .... 1 Like

They are not Benue leaders but Buhari erand boys. 6 Likes

When is Shehu Sani running for President? When is Shehu Sani running for President? 13 Likes

Buhari is akin to a bloodthirsty oracle whose victims must reach out and pay homage and not the other way round.. Buhari has no business being in governance 7 Likes 3 Shares

this one's political career is finished and he knows it 4 Likes 1 Share

Shehu Sani is the only APC Senator that criticizes his own government. People like this are not common to see in Nigeria. Others are just interested in their gains. They don't care the loss of lives as long as bank alerts are coming steadily. Shehu Sani is the only APC Senator that criticizes his own government. People like this are not common to see in Nigeria. Others are just interested in their gains. They don't care the loss of lives as long as bank alerts are coming steadily. 26 Likes 1 Share

God bless you Senator Sani...History will surely be kind to you and your generation for speaking up in the face of evil and not been party to this demonic blood bath of this present day government with the blood of innocent citizens. 11 Likes 1 Share

Chidexter:

Hmm Shehu Sani is correct. Buhari should have. Made an official visit to Benue and no the other way round... But that's what you get when your president is incompetent, slow to act, and would rather stay in aso rock thinking about a new and improved lie to tell us

I think it's the myopic and lily-livered Benue elders that are more to blame cos they stand for nothing other than subservience and arse-licking. Again, while I agree with u that president is incompetent and slow, it's too much to ascribe unto him the ability to think and plan the lies to tell. He lacks that fundamental attribute however the sycophantic lackeys around him more than make up for that. They think up the lies and he parrots or approves them gleefully. I think it's the myopic and lily-livered Benue elders that are more to blame cos they stand for nothing other than subservience and arse-licking. Again, while I agree with u that president is incompetent and slow, it's too much to ascribe unto him the ability to think and plan the lies to tell. He lacks that fundamental attribute however the sycophantic lackeys around him more than make up for that. They think up the lies and he parrots or approves them gleefully. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Shehu Sani is right on point! 4 Likes

I AM IPOB AND PRO BIAFRA AND WILL NOT VOTE IN ANY NIGERIA ELECTIONS BUT ANY DAY THIS SHEHU VIE FOR OFFICE I'LL GLADLY STAND UNDER RAIN AND SHINE TO VOTE FOR HIM. HE IS THE ONLY NORTHERN MAN WHO SPEAKS THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS COUNTRY. 4 Likes



I can authoritatively say that Buhari is the president with lowest IQ in the world...A true disaster that is clearly rubbing on his government shamelessly! freeze001:





I think it's the myopic and lily-liveried Benue elders that are more to blame cos they stand for nothing other than subservience and arse-licking. Again, while I agree with u that president is incompetent and slow, it's too much to ascribe unto him the ability to think and plan the lies to tell. He lacks that fundamental attribute however the sycophantic lackeys around him more than make up for that. They think up the lies and he parrots or approves them gleefully. Sadly that is the succinct appraisal of the man Buhari and his governance...You really have to watch that infamous video where Mr. President made the 97%/5% gaffe and you will be left perplexed by his mental capacity to reason not to talk of governance.I can authoritatively say that Buhari is the president with lowest IQ in the world...A true disaster that is clearly rubbing on his government shamelessly! 4 Likes 1 Share

Escravos:

this one's political career is finished and he knows it

How?



For saying the truth? How?For saying the truth? 4 Likes 1 Share

sdindan:





How?



For saying the truth? you even have time to reply that one... you even have time to reply that one... 1 Like 1 Share

we are in a failed system, people are using Fulani herdsmen to discredit this already failed government. 1 Like

Atikulate 2.0.1.9

Buhari is an incompetent and a disaster to be a president. We told Nigerians including Benue people in 2015 but they never listened, now they have seen that the very man they voted massively for doesn't care if they are dying but cares more about his marauding brothers and their cattles. Anyway 2019 is loading so vote wisely next time 6 Likes

VERY MUCH ON POINT VERY MUCH ON POINT 2 Likes

This Sani of a guy interest me more than all the senators. He's always practical. 4 Likes

Whats new just as the stupid Governor of Enugu showing teeth after his people were slaughtered. 1 Like





Benue leaders should go back home and buy good arms for their youth to face these useless marauders Very senseless people. They think the dummy in power cares about themBenue leaders should go back home and buy good arms for their youth to face these useless marauders 2 Likes

He is very correct I wonder what the governor and the elders went there to do. The president ought to have gone to Benue 2 Likes

Benue is not Sani's constituency o and see how he just borrowed those people in Benue some brain Na wa o, some people just got lent some brainsBenue is not Sani's constituency o and see how he just borrowed those people in Benue some brain 3 Likes