|Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by mrnelson1994(m): 11:07pm On Jan 16
By Nelson Terhemen
Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has lampooned Benue elders for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa over herdsmen killings in Benue.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/01/16/herdsmen-killings-senator-shehu-sani-blasts-benue-elders-visiting-buhari/amp/
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by aminu790(m): 11:09pm On Jan 16
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Campusity: 11:20pm On Jan 16
He has a point. Shithole behaviour everywhere.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by heffem(m): 11:23pm On Jan 16
Senator Shehu Sani..... always on point
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by tuniski: 11:33pm On Jan 16
mrnelson1994:God bless you senator sani for speaking the truth to power!
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Chidexter(m): 11:38pm On Jan 16
Hmm Shehu Sani is correct. Buhari should have. Made an official visit to Benue and no the other way round... But that's what you get when your president is incompetent, slow to act, and would rather stay in aso rock thinking about a new and improved lie to tell us
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by georjay(m): 11:42pm On Jan 16
GBAM
tell them!
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Ratello: 11:47pm On Jan 16
This guy had been vocal as a young activist during the time of dreaded Abacha he is always on point concerning National issues. Buhari is a goner
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by uzeba(m): 11:53pm On Jan 16
in short ehh... some people ehh.. wetin dem go do there.... some people fathers go just dey disgrace the whole country anyhow ....
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Sunnymatey(m): 12:35am
They are not Benue leaders but Buhari erand boys.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Yankee101: 12:46am
mrnelson1994:
When is Shehu Sani running for President?
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by SalamRushdie: 12:51am
Buhari is akin to a bloodthirsty oracle whose victims must reach out and pay homage and not the other way round.. Buhari has no business being in governance
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Escravos(m): 12:57am
this one's political career is finished and he knows it
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Ken4Christ: 2:54am
mrnelson1994:
Shehu Sani is the only APC Senator that criticizes his own government. People like this are not common to see in Nigeria. Others are just interested in their gains. They don't care the loss of lives as long as bank alerts are coming steadily.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by awakeupcall4all(m): 3:02am
God bless you Senator Sani...History will surely be kind to you and your generation for speaking up in the face of evil and not been party to this demonic blood bath of this present day government with the blood of innocent citizens.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by freeze001(f): 3:03am
Chidexter:
I think it's the myopic and lily-livered Benue elders that are more to blame cos they stand for nothing other than subservience and arse-licking. Again, while I agree with u that president is incompetent and slow, it's too much to ascribe unto him the ability to think and plan the lies to tell. He lacks that fundamental attribute however the sycophantic lackeys around him more than make up for that. They think up the lies and he parrots or approves them gleefully.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by freeze001(f): 3:04am
Shehu Sani is right on point!
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Emyogalanya: 3:11am
I AM IPOB AND PRO BIAFRA AND WILL NOT VOTE IN ANY NIGERIA ELECTIONS BUT ANY DAY THIS SHEHU VIE FOR OFFICE I'LL GLADLY STAND UNDER RAIN AND SHINE TO VOTE FOR HIM. HE IS THE ONLY NORTHERN MAN WHO SPEAKS THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS COUNTRY.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by awakeupcall4all(m): 3:13am
Sadly that is the succinct appraisal of the man Buhari and his governance...You really have to watch that infamous video where Mr. President made the 97%/5% gaffe and you will be left perplexed by his mental capacity to reason not to talk of governance.
I can authoritatively say that Buhari is the president with lowest IQ in the world...A true disaster that is clearly rubbing on his government shamelessly!
freeze001:
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by sdindan: 3:31am
Escravos:
How?
For saying the truth?
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:59am
sdindan:you even have time to reply that one...
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by jericco1(m): 6:19am
we are in a failed system, people are using Fulani herdsmen to discredit this already failed government.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by imhotep: 6:22am
Atikulate 2.0.1.9
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by deltaisgreat: 6:24am
Buhari is an incompetent and a disaster to be a president. We told Nigerians including Benue people in 2015 but they never listened, now they have seen that the very man they voted massively for doesn't care if they are dying but cares more about his marauding brothers and their cattles. Anyway 2019 is loading so vote wisely next time
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by gare(f): 6:26am
mrnelson1994:
VERY MUCH ON POINT
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by udumosam23(m): 6:32am
This Sani of a guy interest me more than all the senators. He's always practical.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Bitterleafsoup: 6:57am
Whats new just as the stupid Governor of Enugu showing teeth after his people were slaughtered.
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by Godjone(m): 7:18am
Very senseless people. They think the dummy in power cares about them
Benue leaders should go back home and buy good arms for their youth to face these useless marauders
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by mysteriousman(m): 7:18am
He is very correct I wonder what the governor and the elders went there to do. The president ought to have gone to Benue
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by sinkhole: 8:12am
Na wa o, some people just got lent some brains Benue is not Sani's constituency o and see how he just borrowed those people in Benue some brain
|Re: Benue Massacre: Shehu Sani Blasts Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari by africangirl000: 8:44am
After which Buhari probably handed them 25 gallons each of fura, some kolanut and the legendary accomodate herdsmen in the name of God.
