Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:53pm
History was made today, Wednesday, January 17 as two female officers were winged by the Nigerian Air Force after embarking on a one-year training programme in Westline Aviation in South Africa where they qualified as pilots.

They are Flying Officers OS Ijelu and GC Nwaogwgwu. They were winged alongside 9 other male flying officers in a ceremony which a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Paul Dike (rtd) was the guest of honour..

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/two-female-officers-winged-nigerian-air-force-qualifying-pilots-photos.html

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:54pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/two-female-officers-winged-nigerian-air-force-qualifying-pilots-photos.html

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by africangirl000: 7:12pm
Congrats to the the original slay ladies.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Nutase(f): 7:13pm
Congratulations to them.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Paperwhite(m): 7:44pm
Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by SalamRushdie: 7:48pm
I am loving that dark one already sef ...Congrats

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:02pm
Love the Nigerian Airforce!

Kudos,Ladies!

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by KingLennon(m): 8:22pm
Paperwhite:
Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system.
Why being tribalistic? Those girls are Nigerians and we are proud of them

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by itiswellandwell: 8:22pm
Congrats
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Massob: 8:22pm
Paperwhite:
Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system.
ode

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by eddieguru(m): 8:22pm
cool
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:23pm
great ! congrats to 'em
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Edopesin(m): 8:23pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
Love the Nigerian Airforce!

Kudos,Ladies!
Coming From Hitler!

Am Shocked! shocked

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by stevodot22: 8:24pm
Congratulations.It shows that wat a man can do, a woman can do better.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by KingLennon(m): 8:24pm
Godwinnairaland:
8
Is it a coupon draw? grin
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by fuckerstard: 8:24pm
Paperwhite:
Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system.


As usual chest beating is allowed
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Stethaine: 8:25pm
While other ladies where busy spoiling their careers

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by kristowfa(f): 8:26pm
Congratulations ladies. The sky is your starting point.
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by iamtardey: 8:27pm
the cap too big for the first two babes
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by FRESHG(m): 8:27pm
EAST SIDE cool
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by sirugos(m): 8:29pm
Four stages of President Buhari
In 2016 # Sai Baba.
2017 # Kai Baba.
2018 # Why Baba.
2019 # Bye Baba.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Doerstech(m): 8:32pm
Lovely
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by ottohan: 8:32pm
G
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Keneking: 8:32pm
Amazing wingers...on transfer from South Africa grin

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by EgunMogaji: 8:32pm
SalamRushdie:
I am loving that dark one already sef ...Congrats

She’s the only one worthy of consideration.

Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Kingslaw(m): 8:35pm
minahhdjjd:
Very commendable
only you 24/7
Only you 10 hour or more! Not understanding. We need 24 hours power supply.
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by Omotaday(m): 8:36pm
Sh1t! See how beautiful that black lady is.!
Re: Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS by ipodstinks: 8:36pm
Kind of ladies I want. Not the Dundees fighting against doll.

