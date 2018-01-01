Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Two Female Officers Winged By Nigerian Air Force After Qualifying As Pilots.PICS (15134 Views)

They are Flying Officers OS Ijelu and GC Nwaogwgwu. They were winged alongside 9 other male flying officers in a ceremony which a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Paul Dike (rtd) was the guest of honour..



Congrats to the the original slay ladies. 23 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to them. 2 Likes

Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system. 19 Likes 3 Shares

I am loving that dark one already sef ...Congrats 7 Likes

Love the Nigerian Airforce!



Kudos,Ladies! 2 Likes

Paperwhite:

Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system. Why being tribalistic? Those girls are Nigerians and we are proud of them Why being tribalistic? Those girls are Nigerians and we are proud of them 21 Likes

Congrats

Paperwhite:

Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system. ode ode 13 Likes 1 Share

great ! congrats to 'em

AdolfHitlerxXx:

Love the Nigerian Airforce!



Kudos,Ladies! Coming From Hitler!



Am Shocked! Coming From Hitler!Am Shocked! 3 Likes

Congratulations.It shows that wat a man can do, a woman can do better. 1 Like

Godwinnairaland:

8 Is it a coupon draw? Is it a coupon draw?

Paperwhite:

Ndi Igbo-always blazing the trail & doing us proud.I wish I was born an Igbo man.Igbo kwenu!!! Weldone girls.God will protect you from the evil system.



As usual chest beating is allowed As usual chest beating is allowed

While other ladies where busy spoiling their careers 8 Likes

Congratulations ladies. The sky is your starting point.

the cap too big for the first two babes

EAST SIDE

Lovely

G

Amazing wingers...on transfer from South Africa 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

I am loving that dark one already sef ...Congrats

She’s the only one worthy of consideration. She’s the only one worthy of consideration. 1 Like

Sh1t! See how beautiful that black lady is.!