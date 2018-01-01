₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Xbee007(m): 7:10pm
Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target in Sambisa Forest.
On 15th January, 2018 a precision strike was carried out by NAF's CH-3 Drone. The remotely piloted device destroyed an emerging BHT vehicle workshop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1tkM1rVZ4
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE REMOTELY PILOTED AIRCRAFT DESTROYS EMERGING BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS VEHICLE WORKSHOPOLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Vice Marshal
Director of Public
Relations and Information
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:11pm
who cares ... btw, $1B being justified
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Xbee007(m): 7:11pm
NAF's CH-3 had carried out several precision strikes in the past but it witnessed a lull in activities.
Before you start criticising the picture quality, remember that the drone is thousands of feet above ground.
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by limeta(f): 8:46pm
We dont want to know
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by yeyerolling: 9:07pm
Make una dey deceive una self
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by abiodunalasa(m): 9:08pm
limeta:
Yeah cos its not about Davido and his restive dick ?
Next time be careful how u use the word "we".
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Kingspin(m): 9:08pm
Everyday. They should rather focus on herdsmen and stop deceiving themselves...
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by publicenemy(m): 9:08pm
Pls deal with herds men threat with this zeal.
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by dheilaw1(m): 9:08pm
fulaniHERDSman:at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by RustyRex007(m): 9:08pm
E no go better for buhari
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by mejorhofficial: 9:09pm
Okay...but unah no be God nah
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by pawesome(m): 9:09pm
And lata we go still hear say boko haram attacks again
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by ourfather: 9:09pm
all this audio visuals looks like someone playing video games on the moon .. Lubbish
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Fargo66: 9:09pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Chuks9000: 9:09pm
Are these pics from NA or from d internet?
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by simplemach(m): 9:09pm
After like 15 boko haram attacks
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by BAILMONEY: 9:10pm
IMAM MICHAEL004 AND JESUSLOVESYOU WHAT SAYET THOU
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by DieBuhari: 9:10pm
We have seen several of such meaningless videos in the past, yet nothing changed.
What about Fulani herdsmen by the way?
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by RustyRex007(m): 9:10pm
dheilaw1:
Be deceiving yourself there
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by pawesome(m): 9:10pm
dheilaw1:apat from paying the blame game,which oda prospect do you have as an individual?
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by seunny4lif(m): 9:10pm
Nigeria airforce get Drone
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Adebayo555(m): 9:10pm
Enough of all this, Just Crush this dreaded group Once and for all
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by yemisat: 9:11pm
Nonsense!!!
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by sleeknick: 9:11pm
E gud
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Stethaine: 9:11pm
What drone? Those doll rubber plane that even stone from Boko Haram can meltdown.
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by kazvid(m): 9:12pm
Good job,wehdone NAF
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by 12345baba: 9:12pm
I done see this video for 2015.
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by countryfive: 9:13pm
when will they hit the Fulani herdsmen ?
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by 1Nairaboy(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by HsLBroker(m): 9:14pm
limeta:
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by bionixs: 9:15pm
limeta:they should hit lucifer ,na their business be that
|Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by lastempero: 9:15pm
I wanted to ask Nigerian air force to direct d drone towards the herdsmen jihadist.lol I forgot its still there Fulani brothers that will be piloting the drones.
