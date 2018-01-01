Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. (7179 Views)

On 15th January, 2018 a precision strike was carried out by NAF's CH-3 Drone. The remotely piloted device destroyed an emerging BHT vehicle workshop.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1tkM1rVZ4

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE REMOTELY PILOTED AIRCRAFT DESTROYS EMERGING BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS VEHICLE WORKSHOP



A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), on 15 January 2018, successfully destroyed an emerging Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) vehicle workshop in the Sambisa general area. A NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had previously discovered that BHT vehicles were parked in the location. Consequently, a NAF RPA was detailed to conduct armed reconnaissance in search of BHT vehicles and terrorists around the location, which was apparently being used as a vehicle workshop. The RPA discovered that BHT motorcycles and vehicles, including a BHT Commander’s vehicle were parked in the targeted area. Additionally, several terrorists were seen moving intermittently within the targeted area. The subsequent air strike by the NAF RPA resulted in the immediate destruction of the vehicles in the targeted location, killing all the BHTs inside it, as no survivors were seen scampering from the location after impact.



OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Vice Marshal

Director of Public

who cares ... btw, $1B being justified 1 Like

NAF's CH-3 had carried out several precision strikes in the past but it witnessed a lull in activities.

Before you start criticising the picture quality, remember that the drone is thousands of feet above ground. 3 Likes

We dont want to know 4 Likes

Make una dey deceive una self 9 Likes

limeta:

We dont want to know



Yeah cos its not about Davido and his restive dick ?



Next time be careful how u use the word "we". Yeah cos its not about Davido and his restive dickNext time be careful how u use the word "we". 19 Likes 2 Shares

Everyday. They should rather focus on herdsmen and stop deceiving themselves... 5 Likes

Pls deal with herds men threat with this zeal. 1 Like

fulaniHERDSman:

who cares ... btw, $1B being justified at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b 6 Likes 1 Share

E no go better for buhari 4 Likes

Okay...but unah no be God nah

And lata we go still hear say boko haram attacks again 2 Likes

all this audio visuals looks like someone playing video games on the moon .. Lubbish 6 Likes

Ok

Are these pics from NA or from d internet? 3 Likes

After like 15 boko haram attacks 1 Like

IMAM MICHAEL004 AND JESUSLOVESYOU WHAT SAYET THOU IMAM MICHAEL004 AND JESUSLOVESYOU WHAT SAYET THOU 1 Like 1 Share

We have seen several of such meaningless videos in the past, yet nothing changed.



What about Fulani herdsmen by the way? 4 Likes

dheilaw1:

at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b

Be deceiving yourself there Be deceiving yourself there 4 Likes

dheilaw1:

at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b apat from paying the blame game,which oda prospect do you have as an individual? apat from paying the blame game,which oda prospect do you have as an individual? 3 Likes

Nigeria airforce get Drone 5 Likes

Enough of all this, Just Crush this dreaded group Once and for all 1 Like

Nonsense!!! 2 Likes

E gud

What drone? Those doll rubber plane that even stone from Boko Haram can meltdown.

Good job,wehdone NAF 1 Like

I done see this video for 2015. 3 Likes

when will they hit the Fulani herdsmen ? 1 Like





limeta:

We dont want to know



limeta:

We dont want to know they should hit lucifer ,na their business be that they should hit lucifer ,na their business be that 1 Like