Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest.

Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) / Nigerian Soldiers Pose With Flag Of Boko Haram Leader Shekau In Sambisa Forest / Soldier Carrying Sand After Kiling Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest

Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Xbee007(m): 7:10pm
Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target in Sambisa Forest.
On 15th January, 2018 a precision strike was carried out by NAF's CH-3 Drone. The remotely piloted device destroyed an emerging BHT vehicle workshop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1tkM1rVZ4
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE REMOTELY PILOTED AIRCRAFT DESTROYS EMERGING BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS VEHICLE WORKSHOP

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), on 15 January 2018, successfully destroyed an emerging Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) vehicle workshop in the Sambisa general area. A NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had previously discovered that BHT vehicles were parked in the location. Consequently, a NAF RPA was detailed to conduct armed reconnaissance in search of BHT vehicles and terrorists around the location, which was apparently being used as a vehicle workshop. The RPA discovered that BHT motorcycles and vehicles, including a BHT Commander’s vehicle were parked in the targeted area. Additionally, several terrorists were seen moving intermittently within the targeted area. The subsequent air strike by the NAF RPA resulted in the immediate destruction of the vehicles in the targeted location, killing all the BHTs inside it, as no survivors were seen scampering from the location after impact.

OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Vice Marshal
Director of Public
Relations and Information
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:11pm
who cares ... btw, $1B being justified

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Xbee007(m): 7:11pm
NAF's CH-3 had carried out several precision strikes in the past but it witnessed a lull in activities.
Before you start criticising the picture quality, remember that the drone is thousands of feet above ground.

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by limeta(f): 8:46pm
We dont want to know

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by yeyerolling: 9:07pm
Make una dey deceive una self

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by abiodunalasa(m): 9:08pm
limeta:
We dont want to know

Yeah cos its not about Davido and his restive dick undecided?

Next time be careful how u use the word "we".

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Kingspin(m): 9:08pm
Everyday. They should rather focus on herdsmen and stop deceiving themselves...

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by publicenemy(m): 9:08pm
Pls deal with herds men threat with this zeal.

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by dheilaw1(m): 9:08pm
fulaniHERDSman:
who cares ... btw, $1B being justified
at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by RustyRex007(m): 9:08pm
E no go better for buhari

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by mejorhofficial: 9:09pm
Okay...but unah no be God nah
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by pawesome(m): 9:09pm
And lata we go still hear say boko haram attacks again

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by ourfather: 9:09pm
all this audio visuals looks like someone playing video games on the moon .. Lubbish undecided

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Fargo66: 9:09pm
Ok
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Chuks9000: 9:09pm
Are these pics from NA or from d internet?

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by simplemach(m): 9:09pm
After like 15 boko haram attacks

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by BAILMONEY: 9:10pm
cool IMAM MICHAEL004 AND JESUSLOVESYOU WHAT SAYET THOU

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by DieBuhari: 9:10pm
We have seen several of such meaningless videos in the past, yet nothing changed.

What about Fulani herdsmen by the way?

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by RustyRex007(m): 9:10pm
dheilaw1:
at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b

Be deceiving yourself there

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by pawesome(m): 9:10pm
dheilaw1:
at least we are seeing the result. PDP and Jonathan couldn't justify $2.1b
apat from paying the blame game,which oda prospect do you have as an individual?

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by seunny4lif(m): 9:10pm
Nigeria airforce get Drone

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Adebayo555(m): 9:10pm
Enough of all this, Just Crush this dreaded group Once and for all

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by yemisat: 9:11pm
Nonsense!!!

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by sleeknick: 9:11pm
E gud
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by Stethaine: 9:11pm
What drone? Those doll rubber plane that even stone from Boko Haram can meltdown.

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by kazvid(m): 9:12pm
Good job,wehdone NAF

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by 12345baba: 9:12pm
I done see this video for 2015.

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by countryfive: 9:13pm
when will they hit the Fulani herdsmen ?

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by 1Nairaboy(m): 9:13pm
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by HsLBroker(m): 9:14pm
limeta:
We dont want to know
Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by bionixs: 9:15pm
limeta:
We dont want to know
they should hit lucifer ,na their business be that

Re: Nigeria Air Force Drone Hits Boko Haram Terrorists Target In Sambisa Forest. by lastempero: 9:15pm
I wanted to ask Nigerian air force to direct d drone towards the herdsmen jihadist.lol I forgot its still there Fulani brothers that will be piloting the drones.

