|Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by dre11(m): 4:28am
APC governors shun meeting with NWC
By Hamza Idris & Muideen Olaniyi
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Firefire(m): 4:35am
Wonderful!
APC is a monumental failure. A party built on lies, deceit and propaganda using saliva. Thanks to the wind of time.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 4:36am
Same governors who got the insults of their lives few days ago for their national political decisions will be praised beyond expection today for unexplained political decisions (may be they don't want to be identified with awusa party)
That is ipob magic.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Firefire(m): 4:38am
LionDeLeo:
Face the topic and stop the nonsense ipob rants...
APC is built on faulty foundation and it must collapse. Just at the appointed time and or fullness of time.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 4:40am
Firefire:Sorry, I no know say the thing go pain you like dis.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by CaptainJeffry: 5:18am
When a foundation is not strong, the beautiful house shines but for awhile.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by tayebest(m): 5:22am
Firefire:
Hello,
Can you go and settle PDP crisis before you rant here?
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by aolawale025: 5:23am
The APC have no effective leadership
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by onatisi(m): 5:27am
APC is an error in Nigeria political power and an error in the nation history. Hopefully Nigerians will use their common sense in 2019 to correct the errors they made in 2015
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by 4kDdullard: 5:30am
Party of pigs and criminals
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by onatisi(m): 5:31am
aolawale025:APC is just a collection of ppl without any sense of direction or objective. Having such a party or group of ppl at the nation helms of affairs is a deadly bloody mistake which Nigerians are now realizing. The truth is bihari heart belongs to CPC,his body language has proven this numerous times,he is very unconcerned about what happens to APC as long as his cpc members within the party are all okay. This is the reason why many APC members that contributed to this electoral victory have moved away from him
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by naijaboy756: 5:48am
onatisi:Ride on Prophet
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by nairavsdollars(f): 5:50am
APC is not a political party. They are just association of rogues
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by naijaboy756: 5:51am
LionDeLeo:Address the issue and why the governors shunned the meeting. Are you an imbe？
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 6:03am
naijaboy756:
How many of such "addresses" have you ever taken as long as it is not coming from the wailing party?
But to answer your question in bold, no I'm not, but you are apparently a model.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by naijaboy756: 6:15am
LionDeLeo:lolz.
Sai barber, best president on earth. Ever since he took over Nigeria has become better than Dubai
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 6:24am
naijaboy756:
Expectedly, he just did it
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Okoroawusa: 6:26am
There is no crisis in APC
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by seunmsg(m): 6:27am
This is what you get when the president who is supposed to be the National leader of the party has refused to be a national leader and the national chairman of the party is grossly incompetent.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by sirugos(m): 6:33am
I cant wait to shout # Bye Baba
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Mrokaykay(m): 6:50am
LionDeLeo:Why are you so confused?
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 6:54am
Mrokaykay:
Have you got your sex dolly or you will simply get a teddy?
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by onatisi(m): 7:01am
Okoroawusa:Why was the meeting called then?
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by tesppidd: 7:11am
Even if the APC is cracked into ten bits,
PDP is never an option again for us.
Party of looters and devils.
Tufiakwa!
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by AnodaIT(m): 7:20am
Party of strange bedfellows, always afraid to gather cos of their fundamental differences
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by RZArecta2(m): 7:43am
Confirmation that the useless APC is more interested in It's image than the country
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by LionDeLeo: 7:49am
cursedAbiola:Lol. Dat one no be insult na. Na trend.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by FarahAideed: 7:49am
Anthing leading to the ouster of demon Buhari is very welcome here
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Paperwhite(m): 8:03am
Deranged strange bed fellows still postponing the evil days.You can't run away from your shadow.The evil of these people will surely consume them all.
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Okoroawusa: 8:14am
onatisi:Were u invited for the meeting?
|Re: Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC by Originality007: 8:27am
LionDeLeo:
wetin pain person for this your foolish comment? You are not even making any sense, just confused like your pay master
