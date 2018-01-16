₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Lukgaf(m): 1:22pm On Jan 18
Alhamdulilah, It's eventually established in Ogun state, a Shari'ah court which Ogun State Muslims have been yearning for ages.
People living in Ogun state and environs can now seek redress or have their case adjudicated based on Qur'an and Sunnah by reputable Islamic Jurists.
The Shari'ah court is under the able leadership of Eminent, Reputable and Erudite Scholars like:
i. Shaykh Dr Khidri Mustafa - Grand Qadi
ii. Shaykh Abdu-r-Rasheed Mayeleke
iii. Dr Musa Afis and host of competent islamic Jurists is opened to all Muslims, male and female.
The Shariah Court handled cases on
1. Marital dispute
2. Imamship tussle
3. Organisational conflict
4. Child custodian and guardianship
5. Inheritance imbroglio and host of other disputes emanated as a result of being Muslims and in the course of practising our Deen.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Rashduct4luv(m): 3:21pm On Jan 18
Alhamdulillah, We are blessed! May Allah grant us more of this in all other states too! It is only by Judging by the Book of Allah do we get sanity and serenity. May Allah bless all those who are involved in making these come to fruition. Really happy with this development!
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Rashduct4luv(m): 3:25pm On Jan 18
Assalamun Alaykum bro Lukgaf, Can we get marriage certificate from them?
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Lukgaf(m): 4:07pm On Jan 18
Rashduct4luv:
Walekum Salam sheikh. I think we can. Though not sure. May be we confirm From the contact Sir
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Lukgaf(m): 4:10pm On Jan 18
Since it is Sharia courts, such provisions would be made even if not in their agenda before Sir.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Rashduct4luv(m): 5:30pm On Jan 18
Lukgaf:.
Bro, No dey call me Sheikh o. Jazaak Allahu khayran. I will send a mail to the contact first.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by tartar9(m): 8:51pm On Jan 18
Alhamdulilah
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Lukgaf(m): 8:33am
Rashduct4luv:
Please find feed us back ASAP
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Mynd44: 9:39am
Until someone appeals the judgement of the court in a high court and it gets thrown out.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by honEmirate(m): 9:41am
Alhamdulillah!
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Mynd44: 9:41am
Wait fess, they dont even have any constitutional powers.
This is just like calling me in front of a pastor and expecting me to abide by the decision of that pastor.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by yeyerolling: 9:43am
fukery
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by KayTash(m): 9:50am
Da fuq is this?
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by verygudbadguy(m): 9:51am
So long as there is no verdict of amputation or public flogging, it is cool. Please, note that you can only seek redress on case that involves Muslim parties.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by usba: 9:53am
Mynd44:
But that is how the judiciary works. Wrong ruling by lower courts are remedied by higher courts.
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by usba: 9:54am
ELKHALIFAISIS:
Why are you soo pained?
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Mynd44: 9:54am
verygudbadguy:The verdict is not binding as they have no constitutional powers
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by nawtyme: 9:55am
Please will there be live broadcast of the whipping stoning to death and hand chopping?
That is the only interesting thing for me.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2014/12/insurgency-buharis-call-full-sharia/
http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/buhari-calls-total-sharia-nigeria/
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Quality20(m): 9:56am
our Yoruba brothers I'm really happy for u guys. How can states like Kogi and Niger have such courts, while Yoruba who are strong Muslims not have still wonders me
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Mynd44: 9:57am
usba:Wrong! A lower court is part of the judiciary this is not a lower court. It is like a community having a head and people take their conflict to him/her. The decisions are not binding on anybody and you can even decide not to show up.
A lower court can have to arrested by the police if you refuse to show
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Ramon92: 9:57am
How come Mynd44 doesn't have that stupid declaration on his profile yet I'm required to do so before I can comment on a Muslim thread?
Anyway, all na politics sha..
Little things like this matter a lot and this is just them testing the waters. Religion is politics and this what the Muslims have realised but the Christians are yet to.
I'm not a Christian, neither a Muslim but if Christians continue to remain docile and depend on an imaginary protection from somewhere, it's only a matter of time before there's a title called Emir of Lagos..
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:58am
usba:the law are made for poor almajiri like you... abeg go and deal with it
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Hotfreeze: 9:59am
This is just a beer parlour gathering where disgruntled people go to express their frustration.
The so-called court has no legislative backing in the Laws of Ogun State and those Qadis manning the court are judicial ghosts: they don't exist. They court is illegal and its judgment are not enforceable.
Meanwhile, all these Muslim leaders are bare-faced hypocrites. They all make noise about sharia but run to the west for treatment and better life.
Why didn't Buhari carry Yusuf to Saudi for treatment? Why didn't the Sultan carry his daughter to Saudi to study instead of the UK? Why did Sani Yerima have his kid born in the UK instead of Saudi?
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Quality20(m): 10:00am
ELKHALIFAISIS:show us a xtian court in Anambra or calabar before talking of one in Muslim land. u guys like copy copy. we go on hajj u wanna go to Italy for pilgrimage. We have shariah so bring up ur own
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by usba: 10:07am
Mynd44:
So in essence it is arbitration
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by OgologoDimkpa: 10:08am
I hope all these Female Yoruba Muslim lawyers that bent on wearing hijab during a court section
would troop to this sharia court.
They can even dress like masquerade if they like
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by lilAZeeZ(m): 10:10am
masha Allah. Jazakllahul khair the sharia will be made gradually
|Re: A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State by Hotfreeze: 10:10am
OgologoDimkpa:
