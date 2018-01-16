Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / A Shari'ah Court Established In Ogun State (2585 Views)

Alhamdulilah, It's eventually established in Ogun state, a Shari'ah court which Ogun State Muslims have been yearning for ages.



People living in Ogun state and environs can now seek redress or have their case adjudicated based on Qur'an and Sunnah by reputable Islamic Jurists.



The Shari'ah court is under the able leadership of Eminent, Reputable and Erudite Scholars like:

i. Shaykh Dr Khidri Mustafa - Grand Qadi

ii. Shaykh Abdu-r-Rasheed Mayeleke

iii. Dr Musa Afis and host of competent islamic Jurists is opened to all Muslims, male and female.



The Shariah Court handled cases on



1. Marital dispute

2. Imamship tussle

3. Organisational conflict

4. Child custodian and guardianship

5. Inheritance imbroglio and host of other disputes emanated as a result of being Muslims and in the course of practising our Deen. 1 Like

Alhamdulillah, We are blessed! May Allah grant us more of this in all other states too! It is only by Judging by the Book of Allah do we get sanity and serenity. May Allah bless all those who are involved in making these come to fruition. Really happy with this development! 2 Likes

Assalamun Alaykum bro Lukgaf, Can we get marriage certificate from them?

Rashduct4luv:

Assalamun Alaykum bro Lukgaf, Can we get marriage certificate from them?

Walekum Salam sheikh. I think we can. Though not sure. May be we confirm From the contact Sir

Since it is Sharia courts, such provisions would be made even if not in their agenda before Sir.

Walekum Salam sheikh. I think we can. Though not sure. May be we confirm From the contact Sir .

Bro, No dey call me Sheikh o. Jazaak Allahu khayran. I will send a mail to the contact first.

Alhamdulilah 1 Like

Bro, No dey call me Sheikh o. Jazaak Allahu khayran. I will send a mail to the contact first.

Please find feed us back ASAP

Until someone appeals the judgement of the court in a high court and it gets thrown out. 12 Likes

Alhamdulillah!

Wait fess, they dont even have any constitutional powers.



This is just like calling me in front of a pastor and expecting me to abide by the decision of that pastor. 16 Likes

fukery fukery 12 Likes 2 Shares

Da fuq is this? 1 Like

So long as there is no verdict of amputation or public flogging, it is cool. Please, note that you can only seek redress on case that involves Muslim parties.



Mynd44:

Until someone appeals the judgement of the court in a high court and it gets thrown out.

But that is how the judiciary works. Wrong ruling by lower courts are remedied by higher courts.

grant you what in all state hope you can tolerate Christian court in Sokoto islamisation of yellowbar land in progress... religion of piss and tolerance indeed... you are free to start ur newest caliphate in yellowbar land



Why are you soo pained?

verygudbadguy:

verygudbadguy:

So long as there is no verdict of amputation or public flogging, it is cool. The verdict is not binding as they have no constitutional powers



That is the only interesting thing for me.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2014/12/insurgency-buharis-call-full-sharia/



http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/buhari-calls-total-sharia-nigeria/ Please will there be live broadcast of the whipping stoning to death and hand chopping?That is the only interesting thing for me.

our Yoruba brothers I'm really happy for u guys. How can states like Kogi and Niger have such courts, while Yoruba who are strong Muslims not have still wonders me

usba:





But that is how the judiciary works. Wrong ruling by lower courts are remedied by higher courts. Wrong! A lower court is part of the judiciary this is not a lower court. It is like a community having a head and people take their conflict to him/her. The decisions are not binding on anybody and you can even decide not to show up.



Wrong! A lower court is part of the judiciary this is not a lower court. It is like a community having a head and people take their conflict to him/her. The decisions are not binding on anybody and you can even decide not to show up.

A lower court can have to arrested by the police if you refuse to show

How come Mynd44 doesn't have that stupid declaration on his profile yet I'm required to do so before I can comment on a Muslim thread?



Anyway, all na politics sha..



Little things like this matter a lot and this is just them testing the waters. Religion is politics and this what the Muslims have realised but the Christians are yet to.



I'm not a Christian, neither a Muslim but if Christians continue to remain docile and depend on an imaginary protection from somewhere, it's only a matter of time before there's a title called Emir of Lagos.. 3 Likes 1 Share

usba:

the law are made for poor almajiri like you... abeg go and deal with it

This is just a beer parlour gathering where disgruntled people go to express their frustration.



The so-called court has no legislative backing in the Laws of Ogun State and those Qadis manning the court are judicial ghosts: they don't exist. They court is illegal and its judgment are not enforceable.



Meanwhile, all these Muslim leaders are bare-faced hypocrites. They all make noise about sharia but run to the west for treatment and better life.



Why didn't Buhari carry Yusuf to Saudi for treatment? Why didn't the Sultan carry his daughter to Saudi to study instead of the UK? Why did Sani Yerima have his kid born in the UK instead of Saudi?

ELKHALIFAISIS:





show us a xtian court in Anambra or calabar before talking of one in Muslim land. u guys like copy copy. we go on hajj u wanna go to Italy for pilgrimage. We have shariah so bring up ur own

Mynd44:

Wait fess, they dont even have any constitutional powers.



This is just like calling me in front of a pastor and expecting me to abide by the decision of that pastor.

So in essence it is arbitration



would troop to this sharia court.



I hope all these Female Yoruba Muslim lawyers that bent on wearing hijab during a court sectionwould troop to this sharia court.They can even dress like masquerade if they like

masha Allah. Jazakllahul khair the sharia will be made gradually