|Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by EmagNig(m): 6:07pm
Delectable Nollywood Actress and filmmaker, Maryam Charles has presented her own opinion on the trending sex doll topic, and she is of the school of thought that the dolls can never take the place of a “real girlfriend.” And broke guys cannot even afford the sex doll.
In a post she made on her Instagram today, Maryam Charles says the sex dolls are not even meant for guys that are not loaded as each costs a whooping N800,000.
Maryam Charles also stated the things that a real girlfriend can do, but a doll can't
She says:
"To all the men celebrating the new s*x doll and throwing shades at women, this is for you.
http://lailasnews.com/broke-guys-cannot-buy-a-sex-doll-actress-maryam-charles/
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by donstan18(m): 6:09pm
This one go pain ladies ooo , e go pepper dem scara
But wait oo, why e de pain dem self , when they were using Love Machine, vibrators, banana, cucumber, carrot, pencil and tubers of yam, did we complain?, they never knew we were serving a living God!
Now, God dn answer our prayers with a 3D sex doll, and the are complaining ... I even heard you can use sex dolls as Power Bank ... asin, if u de bang am, ur phone go de charge
Kai, see bad market for them, It's so funny to see how women are being intimidated and triggered with a common toy, ordinary toy
Funny set of people who wants men everyday but will pretend they don't, I even heard feminists are now saying that they can cook and clean the house
, they even said that small dicks are the best
I even heard that a man sneezed at Lagos and 5 ladies rushed him with first aid box to ask if he was okay Kai ... Power of sex doll
If a man fart, his Bae will rush him and say "Baby I'm so sorry, did the fart wound your nyash
Kai see damage control ... I even heard that sex dolls can give you barrow style, samsung style, shatte wale style, Nokia styles, Aba style, Monkey pox style and mosquito style.
Oluwa has done it
DJ, please play WO for me and my men dem, mk we dance jare
Oya WO, Sexy dolly dolly, WO!!
Awon omo tikaDolly, WO!!!
Ma lo Dollykibo, WO!!!
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by eezeribe(m): 6:24pm
Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...
The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls
This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...
I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...
# We stand with sex dolls 100%.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by youngking22: 6:39pm
eezeribe:
eezeribe:
Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...
The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls
This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...
I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...
# We stand with sex dolls 100%.
eezeribe:
WORD
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by delli(m): 6:43pm
Hmmmm
Dat tru but with time the fairlly uesed go full market sha
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Uyi168(m): 6:44pm
...this one is alreay scared
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Threebear(m): 7:02pm
donstan18:All this epistle over sex doll you can't afford, guy try get small sense.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by donstan18(m): 7:05pm
Threebear:
A sex doll will soon fall on your dad, chase your mum out and become your step-mum.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Threebear(m): 7:05pm
To be honest, a man that can sleep with a sex doll can sleep with a corpse.
Sex is something shared between people, what pleasure can One derive from a plastic?
This will only give increase to psychologically damaged people and unhealthy sexual practices .
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Threebear(m): 7:13pm
donstan18:Is that the story of your life? Awww
My dad is late though, unless they make ghost sex dolls too, you know the kind you and dead people can afford.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by donstan18(m): 7:16pm
Threebear:
This one you are attacking me, it's like your girlfriend is on Nairaland you don't want her to see you supporting sex doll .
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Holla007(m): 7:40pm
We have heard biko
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Nathdoug(m): 7:40pm
wait ooo....are the sex dolls coming as virgins or open holes...I need clarification
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Dammylois(f): 7:40pm
Hehehhehe
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Chidexter(m): 7:41pm
Me I no say some are ready to use their life savings to buy it. So dis woman's opinion is null and void
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Zykod: 7:41pm
When SIMs were first sold only few people could buy it..today nko?Demand will push down prices and even primary school kids will be able to buy it..infact stores may sell them on instalmental purchase if the demand soars really high
You have to wash the undies of the doll, somethin you may hate doing for your live dolls.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by 3millionia: 7:41pm
we'll get there, very soon
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Awoo88: 7:41pm
Market don begin fall press some olosho
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:41pm
donstan18:Go fix your life together
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by iyke926(m): 7:41pm
They can start saving money or buy second hand one.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by oshe11(m): 7:41pm
We wud help them out....
As far they do not suck it like the guy below
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by denkyw(m): 7:41pm
ABA to the rescueeeeeee!!!.
5,000 naira sex doll for broke guys.
Proudly made in ABA
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Fukafuka: 7:42pm
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Fukafuka: 7:42pm
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Fukafuka: 7:42pm
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by Shayneward1: 7:42pm
All these oloshos have started knowing their work in a relationship,nonsense.
#WithsexdollWestand
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by chronique(m): 7:43pm
Hisses. Nigerian youths are quite foolish. Instead of them to be bothered about the genocide and level of insecurity that is threatening the continuous existence of this country, they are busy debating about sex dolls and irrelevant mundane things. Such a wasted generation.
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by oshe11(m): 7:44pm
EmagNig:Mumu girl
Just look at what she think girls should bring into a relationship....
Goodbye kiss n welcome back kiss, including good sex after buying things for them.....
SMH
|Re: Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" by judeodion(m): 7:44pm
The slay queen industry is under recession for once. Slayqueens have no choice than go after the broke guys who can't afford the sex dolls. Congratulations to the broke guys... Hip hip hip...hurray
EmagNig:
