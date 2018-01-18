Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maryam Charles: "Sex Doll Is Not For Broke Guys" (27944 Views)

In a post she made on her Instagram today, Maryam Charles says the sex dolls are not even meant for guys that are not loaded as each costs a whooping N800,000.



Maryam Charles also stated the things that a real girlfriend can do, but a doll can't



She says:



"To all the men celebrating the new s*x doll and throwing shades at women, this is for you.



A responsible man will not go on social media to celebrate man-made doll because it has been carefully designed to have intercourse, y’all need to grow up and stand up to your responsibilities.



Even the doll that is making you happy is not designed for broke guys! It’s cost about N800,000 without the addition of the maintenance cost, yet you feel this is a better replacement to your girlfriends? What madness!



If you want to wake up, have a lady next to you and stay happy, you have to take good care of the lady, that’s when she can happily have sex with you and be meaningful. There are lots of things sex doll will never do for you, its high time we started facing reality with ourselves.



Will the doll give you a kiss when you’re leaving home for office?



Will the doll call you to check up on you during office hours?



Will the doll give you a welcome back kiss?



If you’re disturbed, will the doll advice you?



The list continues like that… wise up and be a true man not a ‘doll’ man"

e go pepper dem scara



But wait oo, why e de pain dem self , when they were using Love Machine, vibrators, banana, cucumber, carrot, pencil and tubers of yam, did we complain?, they never knew we were serving a living God!



Now, God dn answer our prayers with a 3D sex doll, and the are complaining ... I even heard you can use sex dolls as Power Bank ... asin, if u de bang am, ur phone go de charge



Kai, see bad market for them, It's so funny to see how women are being intimidated and triggered with a common toy, ordinary toy



Funny set of people who wants men everyday but will pretend they don't, I even heard feminists are now saying that they can cook and clean the house

, they even said that small dicks are the best



I even heard that a man sneezed at Lagos and 5 ladies rushed him with first aid box to ask if he was okay Kai ... Power of sex doll



If a man fart, his Bae will rush him and say "Baby I'm so sorry, did the fart wound your nyash



Kai see damage control ... I even heard that sex dolls can give you barrow style, samsung style, shatte wale style, Nokia styles, Aba style, Monkey pox style and mosquito style.



Oluwa has done it



DJ, please play WO for me and my men dem, mk we dance jare



Oya WO, Sexy dolly dolly, WO!!

Awon omo tikaDolly, WO!!!

Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...



The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls



This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...



I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...



donstan18:

[s]This one go pain ladies ooo , e go pepper dem scara



But wait oo, why e de pain dem self , when they were using Love Machine, vibrators, banana, cucumber, carrot, pencil and tubers of yam, did we complain?, they never knew we were serving a living God!



Now, God dn answer our prayers with a 3D sex doll, and the are complaining ... I even heard you can use sex dolls as Power Bank ... asin, if u de bang am, ur phone go de charge



Kai, see bad market for them, It's so funny to see how women are being intimidated and triggered with a common toy, ordinary toy



Funny set of people who wants men everyday but will pretend they don't, I even heard feminists are now saying that they can cook and clean the house

, they even said that small dicks are the best



I even heard that a man sneezed at Lagos and 5 ladies rushed him with first aid box to ask if he was okay Kai ... Power of sex doll



If a man fart, his Bae will rush him and say "Baby I'm so sorry, did the fart wound your nyash



Kai see damage control ... I even heard that sex dolls can give you barrow style, samsung style, shatte wale style, Nokia styles, Aba style, Monkey pox style and mosquito style.



Oluwa has done it



DJ, please play WO for me and my men dem, mk we dance jare



Oya WO, Sexy dolly dolly, WO!!

Awon omo tikaDolly, WO!!!

Threebear:



All these epistle over sex doll you can't afford, guy try get small sense.



To be honest, a man that can sleep with a sex doll can sleep with a corpse.

Sex is something shared between people, what pleasure can One derive from a plastic?

donstan18:





A sex doll will soon fall on your dad, chase your mum out and become your step-mum. Is that the story of your life? Awww

Threebear:



Is that the story of your life? Awww

My dad is late though, unless they make ghost sex dolls too, you know the kind you and dead people can afford.

donstan18:





5,000 naira sex doll for broke guys.



All these oloshos have started knowing their work in a relationship,nonsense.

#WithsexdollWestand



Mumu girl

Just look at what she think girls should bring into a relationship....



Goodbye kiss n welcome back kiss, including good sex after buying things for them.....

