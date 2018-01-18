Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan (13879 Views)

stressing that any Fulani man carrying arms and ammunition is not a member of the association.



Insisting that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organisation, he likened the group to other socio-cultural organisations like the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Consultative Forum, adding that it was formed over 32 years to cater for welfare and advance the growth of Fulani business.



The Sultan, who stated this at the General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, in Abuja, asked, “How is it possible for Fulani to attack settlements or communities to carry out killings of innocent people, destroy property and disappear without trace?”



He rejected the terrorism tag being placed on members of Miyetti Allah, warning that “We should not be labelling everybody a criminal because his brother is a criminal”.



Abubakar continued, “Miyetti Allah doesn’t control any Fulani man. Calling for proscription of Miyetti Allah is equivalent to calling for the proscription of other ethnic organisations like Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze and others...



if they are not terrorist as you said, how come Miyetti Allah endorsed the Benue killings and justifies it. even threatening for more.





Tufiakwa.

God forbid. 11 Likes

Jus imagine d nonsense.. U claim arm-carrying fulanis aren't ur members but yet u Ppl come up with figures of cows killed by villagers in reprisal attacks afta attacks on villagers.. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Dear Sultan, whatever the case, tell your Fulani subject to stop killing people and start respecting the sanctity if human life. The herdsmen among your people who want to do business outside Fulani territory should acquire land for cattle ranching. The thinking that your people can lead their cows to openly graze on peoples farm with impunity is archaic and no longer possible. Your people either stop their impunity and criminality or be ready to face fire for fire. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Fucktards and retards everywhere.Shithole country. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Biased dog. Then what was ipob when it was declared a terrorist organisation. At leasts all ipob did was bark and not bite but these ones bark and bite and you say they are not terrorists. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Except that afenifere and ohaneze are not blood sucking demons 6 Likes 1 Share

Did you expect Fulani herdman to deny it cattle.



Story,you are sitting on a long thing 1 Like

How some people ended up placing more value on cows than their fellow humans still beats me



To slap this man just dey hungry me 25 Likes 5 Shares

Shithole Sultan 11 Likes 1 Share

This man should be ashamed of himself. In a sane country, everyone in your association will be in the most wanted list. This cannot happen in Nigeria because the president is your leader. 10 Likes 1 Share

Absolute bunkum!

The other groups the infidel is referring to here are socio-political groups, whereas this evil group is a criminal business group who have refused to make the necessary investment (ranches) for their enterprise, but have resorted to trespassing into others farming business to feed their dreadful cows. 2 Likes

? Where is Sarrki 2 Likes

Lafiyasabiat:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday revealed being the patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN,

stressing that any Fulani man carrying arms and ammunition is not a member of the association.o



Insisting that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organisation, he likened the group to other socio-cultural organisations like the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Consultative Forum, adding that it was formed over 32 years to cater for welfare and advance the growth of Fulani business.



The Sultan, who stated this at the General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, in Abuja, asked, “How is it possible for Fulani to attack settlements or communities to carry out killings of innocent people, destroy property and disappear without trace?”



He rejected the terrorism tag being placed on members of Miyetti Allah, warning that “We should not be labelling everybody a criminal because his brother is a criminal”.



Abubakar continued, “Miyetti Allah doesn’t control any Fulani man. Calling for proscription of Miyetti Allah is equivalent to calling for the proscription of other ethnic organisations like Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze and others...



They are terrorist group!!!!

Leave story! They are terrorist group!!!!Leave story! 7 Likes 1 Share

Purehuman:

Chai





1 Like

We know nah, they are just Mere criminals 2 Likes

Taaaaa... Sharrap 1 Like

...Lool this is getting interesting 1 Like



Don't mind that useless elder...

Miyetti Allah are terrorist yanshDoctor:

if they are not terrorist as you said, how come Miyetti Allah endorsed the Benue killings and justifies it. BabaDon't mind that useless elder...Miyetti Allah are terrorist 1 Like

Chidexter:

How some people ended up placing more value on cows than their fellow humans still beats me



To slap this man just dey hungry me Does the word "zoo" mean anything to you? Does the word "zoo" mean anything to you? 1 Like

Even Boko don't consider themselves terrorist. 2 Likes

shatap anyway I don't expect them to admit they are terrorists if you catch thief the first thing they will tell you is "I no be thief" 1 Like

But Ohaneze and Afenifere dont go about killing people and destroying their properties demanding their land by force..



Thunder fire you there Sultan..Shege!!! Dont call those terrorist fulani herdsmen to order there be talking nonsense...Miyette Allah is a comfirmed terrorist group just like their brothers Boko haram. 8 Likes 1 Share

The same way they said boko haram are not Muslims they have come again 3 Likes

It us just like hiding in plain sight.

Pavore9:

It us just like hiding in plain sight. Confirmed officially... A jihad has been activated. Confirmed officially... A jihad has been activated. 2 Likes