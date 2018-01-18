₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6:32pm
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday revealed being the patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN,
stressing that any Fulani man carrying arms and ammunition is not a member of the association.
Insisting that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organisation, he likened the group to other socio-cultural organisations like the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Consultative Forum, adding that it was formed over 32 years to cater for welfare and advance the growth of Fulani business.
The Sultan, who stated this at the General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, in Abuja, asked, “How is it possible for Fulani to attack settlements or communities to carry out killings of innocent people, destroy property and disappear without trace?”
He rejected the terrorism tag being placed on members of Miyetti Allah, warning that “We should not be labelling everybody a criminal because his brother is a criminal”.
Abubakar continued, “Miyetti Allah doesn’t control any Fulani man. Calling for proscription of Miyetti Allah is equivalent to calling for the proscription of other ethnic organisations like Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze and others...
Source: https://newsworth.ng/miyetti-allah-not-terrorist-group-like-ohanaeze-afenifere-sultan/
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by yanshDoctor: 6:34pm
if they are not terrorist as you said, how come Miyetti Allah endorsed the Benue killings and justifies it. even threatening for more.
Kaduna Dry Sea Port. What It Means And ulterior Motive.
first let us look what is dry port.
A dry port (sometimes inland port) is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport and operating as a centre for the transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations.
since the federal government already grant it approval and inspection to operate fully as a port.
this means that all shipment to Kaduna dry port would only transit from Lagos seaport without tax clearance or inspection.
all cargos that's is meant for kaduna would move freely through rail or by road. and can only be inspect in kaduna. and there are already public suspicion of ulterior motive. and fear of cargos that are already moving to kaduna and the continued releases of boko haram members.
there is even public risk and fear of diversion of cargos.
the history, names, photo or identity of those release are not known, also we shouldn't forget the release of Christmas day bomber kabiru sokoto, the mastermind of St. Theresa's Catholic Church Madalla Niger State in 2011.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by dokiOloye(m): 6:36pm
Tufiakwa.
God forbid.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by eTECTIVe(m): 6:36pm
Jus imagine d nonsense.. U claim arm-carrying fulanis aren't ur members but yet u Ppl come up with figures of cows killed by villagers in reprisal attacks afta attacks on villagers..
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by seunmsg(m): 6:43pm
Dear Sultan, whatever the case, tell your Fulani subject to stop killing people and start respecting the sanctity if human life. The herdsmen among your people who want to do business outside Fulani territory should acquire land for cattle ranching. The thinking that your people can lead their cows to openly graze on peoples farm with impunity is archaic and no longer possible. Your people either stop their impunity and criminality or be ready to face fire for fire.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Paperwhite(m): 6:45pm
Fucktards and retards everywhere.Shithole country.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Nutase(f): 6:59pm
Biased dog. Then what was ipob when it was declared a terrorist organisation. At leasts all ipob did was bark and not bite but these ones bark and bite and you say they are not terrorists.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by EarthXmetahuman: 7:01pm
Except that afenifere and ohaneze are not blood sucking demons
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by ifyan(m): 7:17pm
Did you expect Fulani herdman to deny it cattle.
Story,you are sitting on a long thing
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Chidexter(m): 7:28pm
How some people ended up placing more value on cows than their fellow humans still beats me
To slap this man just dey hungry me
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by greatermax77(m): 7:35pm
Shithole Sultan
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Purehuman(m): 7:52pm
This man should be ashamed of himself. In a sane country, everyone in your association will be in the most wanted list. This cannot happen in Nigeria because the president is your leader.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Bevista: 7:52pm
Absolute bunkum!
---
The other groups the infidel is referring to here are socio-political groups, whereas this evil group is a criminal business group who have refused to make the necessary investment (ranches) for their enterprise, but have resorted to trespassing into others farming business to feed their dreadful cows.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Shayneward1: 7:53pm
Where is Sarrki?
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by kristonium(m): 7:53pm
Lafiyasabiat:
They are terrorist group!!!!
Leave story!
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by larypril: 7:53pm
Purehuman:
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by BruncleZuma: 7:53pm
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by VonTrapp: 7:53pm
We know nah, they are just Mere criminals
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by frankobaba(m): 7:54pm
Taaaaa... Sharrap
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by AxxeMan: 7:54pm
...Lool this is getting interesting
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Mintayo(m): 7:55pm
To me they are terrorist...vessels used by Satan to cause disunity in this country.
Pls help save Anu...
http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by AleAirHub(m): 7:55pm
Baba
Don't mind that useless elder...
Miyetti Allah are terrorist
yanshDoctor:
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by BanevsJoker(m): 7:55pm
Chidexter:Does the word "zoo" mean anything to you?
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by superior1: 7:56pm
Even Boko don't consider themselves terrorist.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Snow02(m): 7:56pm
shatap anyway I don't expect them to admit they are terrorists if you catch thief the first thing they will tell you is "I no be thief"
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by bezimo(m): 7:56pm
But Ohaneze and Afenifere dont go about killing people and destroying their properties demanding their land by force..
Thunder fire you there Sultan..Shege!!! Dont call those terrorist fulani herdsmen to order there be talking nonsense...Miyette Allah is a comfirmed terrorist group just like their brothers Boko haram.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by princechurchill(m): 7:56pm
The same way they said boko haram are not Muslims they have come again
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by Pavore9: 7:56pm
It us just like hiding in plain sight.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by angels09: 7:57pm
Pavore9:Confirmed officially... A jihad has been activated.
|Re: Miyetti Allah Not Terrorist Group, We’re Like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Sultan by basic23111: 7:58pm
How can I get to slap this man?
