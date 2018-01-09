₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by BrosPeter: 5:18pm
Is anyone surprised?
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday that his experience as a military dictator is one of the major reasons he is not “in a hurry to do anything.”
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/256071-i-not-hurry-anything-buhari.html/
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by PaulOgrady: 5:20pm
Expecially when it concerns Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by three: 5:20pm
Sad but true
One day, we will know how 15million people believed that this goverment will not be corrupt. Government that is corruption personified.
Jeffrey Archer sef warn you with Cleansweep Ignatius una no hear!
Now lives are being lost
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by dukie25: 5:21pm
Mr. Buhari delayed setting up a cabinet for about six months after he assumed office, an outcome that analysts partly blamed for plunging Nigeria’s economy into recession in August 2016.
Buhari is Nigeria's biggest disaster since the Civil War, the man's incompetence is legendary.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by RentedReality(m): 5:21pm
Ok
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by RentedReality(m): 5:21pm
You might not be in a hurry to do anything
But Nigerians are in a hurry to see you leave
#2019
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by Greenback: 5:22pm
Ok be in hurry and go away
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by Isaiah260: 5:24pm
That is minitary muhammedu buhari carry go
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by xedyl(m): 5:24pm
Slowpoke
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by PapaBaby: 5:26pm
So he is happy to be a good for nothing President?
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by Sweetguy25: 5:26pm
Stupìd idįot.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by 4kDdullard: 5:27pm
Talking as if he has done anything after 3years apart from supervising the unrestrained killings spree carried out by his foot soldiers.Thunder fire you dier!
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by eTECTIVe(m): 5:28pm
Well e-diots there u have it... D exact reason y nothing has been done so far is becos ur messiah isn't in a hurry to. So he'll rather jus watch d country burn while u scream "Sai Baba"
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by greatgod2012(f): 5:30pm
But you're in hurry to declare IPOB as a terrorist organization
You're in hurry to declare that babbons would be soaked in blood
Smh
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by greatgod2012(f): 5:32pm
dukie25:
Highly legendary indeed!
Both in 1984 and since 2015!
An epic failure with no match!
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by TheFreeOne: 5:33pm
Same way you only ask the IG to go and investigate Benue killings while you sit back and still reflecting if the Fulani militia terrorist herdsmen should be arrested or not
Keep fiddling like NERO whilst the country burns in order to please your kinsmen.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by DLuciano: 5:34pm
Someone please remind Mr Buhari, about the approval of 8 ghost appointees by him. and he is deceiving himself that he takes time to study things critically
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by EazyMoh(m): 5:37pm
You should be, you not gonna be on that chair forever.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by Lipscomb: 5:37pm
No wonder Your English can kill person.
PaulOgrady:
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by HeyCorleone(m): 5:40pm
Anyone who's waiting for this man to do anything tangible is just waiting for pigs to fly and horses to swim.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by buhariguy(m): 5:41pm
This buhari self.
Always looking for trouble of idiotic pigs of Biafra.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by ERockson: 5:43pm
You were not in hurry to appoint minister yet we saw what you appointed. Our president even appointed dead people without rushing
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by SalamRushdie: 5:44pm
Don worry we are in a hurry to send You back to Daura and we shall by the grace of God..#BACK2DAURA
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by buhariguy(m): 5:45pm
ERockson:if he had rush, he would have appointed your late grandfather
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by princechurchill(m): 5:46pm
Don't worry Mr incompetent of the century we will hurry to send u back to your cows they need u more than we do
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by DeltahArmy(m): 5:50pm
It's unfortunate that this clown is our President at this time. The annoying thing is, he will rig the 2019 election to his favor and nothing will happen. I sorry for Nigeria and Nigerians!!
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by PDJT: 5:54pm
That’s understandable. At that age, you’re in a retirement mode and should really take things easy especially when you lack the basic knowledge of how things work.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by PDJT: 5:59pm
buhariguy:
Republic of Biafra must be giving you enormous psychosis. How about you attempt to visit reality and realize that you actually have a country of your own to develop from the shithole it is.
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by PMBmustGo2019(f): 6:00pm
four stages of President Buhari.
In 2016 #Sai Baba
In 2017 #Kai Baba
In 2018 #Why Baba
In 2019 #Bye Baba
Copied from Mayor21
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by aolawale025: 6:02pm
The man just scored an own goal. What Nigeria needs now isn't a slow motion government
|Re: “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari by 4kDdullard: 6:03pm
Lipscomb:Zombie face the topic
