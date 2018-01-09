Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / “I Am Not In A Hurry To Do Anything” – Buhari (16068 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday that his experience as a military dictator is one of the major reasons he is not “in a hurry to do anything.”

The president said he prefers to seriously reflect on issues placed before him and ensure that his conscience had been satisfied prior to granting approval.

“I decided to drop the uniform and come back here (to be President of Nigeria), so I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry to do anything. I will sit and reflect, and continue to (operate) with my clear conscience,” Mr. Buhari said during a Thursday afternoon meeting with his party leaders and supporters which was covered by Channels TV in Abuja.

“I had to invite you to let us eat together and I tell you that I am sitting here very much aware of the problem in this country. I will always reflect on historical antecedents,” the president added.

Mr. Buhari regularly draws criticism for his snail-speed approach to national matters, including issues that may be deemed urgent by many, like reacting to tragic incidents or updating citizens about his government’s activities.

Mr. Buhari delayed setting up a cabinet for about six months after he assumed office, an outcome that analysts partly blamed for plunging Nigeria’s economy into recession in August 2016.

The country had since emerged from recession after posting growth for two consecutive quarters in a row.

Lawmakers alarmed by the historic delay immediately moved to curb such occurrences in future by passing an amendment to the Nigerian constitution.





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/256071-i-not-hurry-anything-buhari.html/ Is anyone surprised?

Expecially when it concerns Fulani herdsmen. 88 Likes 6 Shares

Sad but true



One day, we will know how 15million people believed that this goverment will not be corrupt. Government that is corruption personified.



Jeffrey Archer sef warn you with Cleansweep Ignatius una no hear!



Now lives are being lost 24 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is Nigeria's biggest disaster since the Civil War, the man's incompetence is legendary. Buhari is Nigeria's biggest disaster since the Civil War, the man's incompetence is legendary. 116 Likes 11 Shares

Ok

You might not be in a hurry to do anything



But Nigerians are in a hurry to see you leave



#2019 142 Likes 2 Shares

Ok be in hurry and go away 17 Likes 2 Shares

That is minitary muhammedu buhari carry go 2 Likes

Slowpoke 10 Likes 1 Share

So he is happy to be a good for nothing President? 19 Likes 1 Share

Stupìd idįot. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Talking as if he has done anything after 3years apart from supervising the unrestrained killings spree carried out by his foot soldiers.Thunder fire you dier! 21 Likes 1 Share

Well e-diots there u have it... D exact reason y nothing has been done so far is becos ur messiah isn't in a hurry to. So he'll rather jus watch d country burn while u scream "Sai Baba"





You're in hurry to declare that babbons would be soaked in blood





Smh But you're in hurry to declare IPOB as a terrorist organizationYou're in hurry to declare that babbons would be soaked in bloodSmh 54 Likes 2 Shares

dukie25:





Buhari is Nigeria's biggest disaster since the Civil War, the man's incompetence is legendary.







Highly legendary indeed!



Both in 1984 and since 2015!



Highly legendary indeed!

Both in 1984 and since 2015!

An epic failure with no match!





Keep fiddling like NERO whilst the country burns in order to please your kinsmen. Same way you only ask the IG to go and investigate Benue killings while you sit back and still reflecting if the Fulani militia terrorist herdsmen should be arrested or notKeep fiddling like NERO whilst the country burns in order to please your kinsmen. 22 Likes 2 Shares

and he is deceiving himself that he takes time to study things critically Someone please remind Mr Buhari, about the approval of 8 ghost appointees by him.and he is deceiving himself that he takes time to study things critically 14 Likes 2 Shares

You should be, you not gonna be on that chair forever. 5 Likes

PaulOgrady:

Expecially when it concerns Fulani herdsmen. No wonder Your English can kill person. 1 Like

Anyone who's waiting for this man to do anything tangible is just waiting for pigs to fly and horses to swim. 12 Likes 2 Shares

This buhari self.

Always looking for trouble of idiotic pigs of Biafra. 2 Likes 2 Shares

You were not in hurry to appoint minister yet we saw what you appointed. Our president even appointed dead people without rushing 23 Likes 1 Share

Don worry we are in a hurry to send You back to Daura and we shall by the grace of God..#BACK2DAURA 20 Likes 1 Share

ERockson:

You were not in hurry to appoint minister yet we saw what you appointed. Our president even appointed dead people without rushing if he had rush, he would have appointed your late grandfather if he had rush, he would have appointed your late grandfather 9 Likes 1 Share

Don't worry Mr incompetent of the century we will hurry to send u back to your cows they need u more than we do 18 Likes 2 Shares

It's unfortunate that this clown is our President at this time. The annoying thing is, he will rig the 2019 election to his favor and nothing will happen. I sorry for Nigeria and Nigerians!! 11 Likes 2 Shares

That’s understandable. At that age, you’re in a retirement mode and should really take things easy especially when you lack the basic knowledge of how things work. 6 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

This buhari self.

Always looking for trouble of idiotic pigs of Biafra.

Republic of Biafra must be giving you enormous psychosis. How about you attempt to visit reality and realize that you actually have a country of your own to develop from the shithole it is. Republic of Biafra must be giving you enormous psychosis. How about you attempt to visit reality and realize that you actually have a country of your own to develop from the shithole it is. 15 Likes 5 Shares

four stages of President Buhari.

In 2016 #Sai Baba

In 2017 #Kai Baba

In 2018 #Why Baba

In 2019 #Bye Baba







Copied from Mayor21 26 Likes 4 Shares

The man just scored an own goal. What Nigeria needs now isn't a slow motion government 9 Likes 1 Share