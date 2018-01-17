₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:33pm
The Current Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, Queen Chizoba Ejike is one of the strongest contenders for the mega crown of Miss Intercontinental World holding in Egypt on Wednesday, 24th January 2018 at Sunrise Grand Resort, Hurghada.
25 year old beauty queen, Chizoba Ejike is currently Representing Nigeria and making the nation proud in the global contest by wearing the Nigeria police uniform as her National identity costume. According to her, she wore the police uniform to honour patriotic officers who have risked their lives in serving our great nation, they made safety of Nigerians their number one priority and put the country first before their loved ones, she added.
In her words " I’m so glad and honored to be in this uniform knowing fully well I didn’t go through the rigorous training our officers go through before officially called a force man/woman...The police is your friend”
Queen Chizoba Ejike is wearing the rank of an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) which commands so much respect & authority while she is expected to put up an amazing performance and return with international honours.
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Homeboiy: 8:35pm
Alex please is she suffering from malnutrition?
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by iamJ(f): 9:01pm
Wen we see the ones that stink, we know
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Amirullaha(m): 9:37pm
Looks cute...
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by mrklean(m): 9:37pm
everything flat...��
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by DollarAngel(m): 9:37pm
The Current Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, Queen Chizoba Ejike
When it comes to beauty pageant must it be Igbos am tired of seeing only one tribe representing us, why cant we Yoruba or Hausa represent now I believe IGBOS have the prettiest Ladies in Nigeria. Unlike us that use tribal mark to design our face. May God bless the Igbos
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by kurajordan(m): 9:37pm
Fine girl
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by konkonbilo(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by mrklean(m): 9:38pm
disgusting
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by goestohell: 9:38pm
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Ariel20(m): 9:38pm
Eat some food abeg
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by smato: 9:39pm
Olokpa
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by FortifiedCity: 9:39pm
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Kirchhoff01: 9:40pm
FTC,
TGIF
She rocks.... Even though the police uniform no too make sense on her....I mean she too lekpa for the uniform
#OK, bye
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Olukokosir(m): 9:40pm
Homeboiy:
D girl b lyk ruler
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by McINoWell: 9:40pm
So KANU has finally retired from super eagles..
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by joepentwo(m): 9:40pm
flat mind...... beta dan ma sex doll
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by focus1256: 9:40pm
Waooo. ...this is cute.
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by miracool946: 9:40pm
G
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by banre(m): 9:41pm
too skinny
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by ShyCypher(m): 9:41pm
Hope she won't end up extortin' other contestants?
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by kurt09(m): 9:41pm
Our role model.
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by magiki(m): 9:41pm
I have seen you
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by timsbee(f): 9:42pm
Finest babe
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by TechPanda(m): 9:42pm
She would have rocked SARS uniform better
Btw, check out this trending selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take
Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe..
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by akpesky(m): 9:42pm
i swear this babe no get advicer
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by sirugos(m): 9:42pm
All these aboki bike riders will just see you and say "oga you dey go? Oya enter make we dey go"
After driving aimlessly for some minutes they finally ask you "ehe oga where you dey go?"
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by blaqroy: 9:42pm
iamJ:
Don't kill urself oo,no talk say I no tell u
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Criticize001(m): 9:43pm
She looks like a sex doll
|Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by TopExcell(m): 9:43pm
If you want to change the WORLD. do it when you're SINGLE hence your married, you can't even CHANGE a television channel
