Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:33pm
The Current Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, Queen Chizoba Ejike is one of the strongest contenders for the mega crown of Miss Intercontinental World holding in Egypt on Wednesday, 24th January 2018 at Sunrise Grand Resort, Hurghada.

25 year old beauty queen, Chizoba Ejike is currently Representing Nigeria and making the nation proud in the global contest by wearing the Nigeria police uniform as her National identity costume. According to her, she wore the police uniform to honour patriotic officers who have risked their lives in serving our great nation, they made safety of Nigerians their number one priority and put the country first before their loved ones, she added.

In her words " I’m so glad and honored to be in this uniform knowing fully well I didn’t go through the rigorous training our officers go through before officially called a force man/woman...The police is your friend”

Queen Chizoba Ejike is wearing the rank of an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) which commands so much respect & authority while she is expected to put up an amazing performance and return with international honours.
1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Homeboiy: 8:35pm
Alex please is she suffering from malnutrition? sad

18 Likes

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:35pm
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by AlexReports(m): 8:37pm
More

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by iamJ(f): 9:01pm
Wen we see the ones that stink, we know lipsrsealed

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Amirullaha(m): 9:37pm
Looks cute...
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by mrklean(m): 9:37pm
everything flat...��

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by DollarAngel(m): 9:37pm
The Current Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, Queen Chizoba Ejike

When it comes to beauty pageant must it be Igbos am tired of seeing only one tribe representing us, why cant we Yoruba or Hausa represent now I believe IGBOS have the prettiest Ladies in Nigeria. Unlike us that use tribal mark to design our face. May God bless the Igbos

12 Likes

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by kurajordan(m): 9:37pm
Fine girl

4 Likes

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by konkonbilo(m): 9:38pm
kiss
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by mrklean(m): 9:38pm
disgusting
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by goestohell: 9:38pm
grin
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Ariel20(m): 9:38pm
Eat some food abeg

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by smato: 9:39pm
Olokpa
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by FortifiedCity: 9:39pm
cool
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Kirchhoff01: 9:40pm
FTC,

TGIF

She rocks.... Even though the police uniform no too make sense on her....I mean she too lekpa for the uniform


#OK, bye

3 Likes

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Olukokosir(m): 9:40pm
Homeboiy:
Alex please is she suffering from malnutrition? sad



D girl b lyk ruler
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by McINoWell: 9:40pm
So KANU has finally retired from super eagles..
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by joepentwo(m): 9:40pm
flat mind...... beta dan ma sex doll grin
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by focus1256: 9:40pm
Waooo. ...this is cute.
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by miracool946: 9:40pm
G
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by banre(m): 9:41pm
too skinny

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by ShyCypher(m): 9:41pm
Hope she won't end up extortin' other contestants?
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by kurt09(m): 9:41pm
Our role model.
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by magiki(m): 9:41pm
I have seen you
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by timsbee(f): 9:42pm
Finest babe
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by TechPanda(m): 9:42pm
She would have rocked SARS uniform better cheesy cheesy

Btw, check out this trending selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take

grin Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe..

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by akpesky(m): 9:42pm
i swear this babe no get advicer
Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by sirugos(m): 9:42pm
All these aboki bike riders will just see you and say "oga you dey go? Oya enter make we dey go"
After driving aimlessly for some minutes they finally ask you "ehe oga where you dey go?"

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by blaqroy: 9:42pm
iamJ:
Wen we see the ones that stink, we know lipsrsealed


Don't kill urself oo,no talk say I no tell u

4 Likes

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by Criticize001(m): 9:43pm
She looks like a sex doll

1 Like

Re: Chizoba Ejike Wears Nigeria Police Uniform At Miss Intercontinental World, Egypt by TopExcell(m): 9:43pm
If you want to change the WORLD. do it when you're SINGLE grin grin hence your married, you can't even CHANGE a television channel tongue tongue

