|Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Newshelm: 10:44pm On Jan 19
President Muhammadu Buhari had this man laughing during the dinner hosted for APC Party Chieftains in State House yesterday.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-check-buhari-out-president.html
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by buharitill2023: 10:48pm On Jan 19
Buhari till 2023
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:13am
Chai everywhere you visit in nigeria is sai BABA til 2023
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by RZArecta2(m): 1:30am
lol the clueless buffoon who doesn't know what's happening in his own government. No wonder Aisha has been fùcking his style up recently
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by stonemasonn: 4:02am
Baba will be like "I told them that the killer herdsmen are from Libya" the APC chieftain be like "Kai Baba you too much ooo, your IQ is 500/200"
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by naijaboy756: 5:07am
yarimo:Even in Benue？ If you said the truth, you will have a good year but if you lied for selfish political and religious gain, 2018 shall be , a very bad year for you
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by fiizznation: 5:37am
Nice meme.
Me laughing at all the anti-buhari folks in 2019....
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by aariwa(m): 5:53am
Fake laugh from the man to make buhari feel good.A lecturer in Osun state university would make exactly the same comment and the man will not laugh
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by BlackPeni5: 6:13am
Newshelm:
It's true that Buhari is a comedian that's why he cracks people up. No wonder Nigeria of today is a joke. We don't want comedians in Aso Rock come 2019.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 6:51am
All I see is master and slave . Trust no fulani with power, Tinibu once beaten twice shy .
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by tesppidd: 7:17am
Lol.
This is how you laugh at your boss' joke,
Whether it is funny or not.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Atiku2019: 7:28am
Nigerians ain't smiling to his jokes
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by debolayinka(m): 7:43am
Laughing when many folks are dying of hunger and pain.
if they were Sane leaders, they would keeping vigils now, planning to improve the value of the lives of the people who elected them.
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by ReubenE(m): 7:50am
He is laughing because of the man's accent
What a specious laugh!
Politicians will always pretend around their Oga to make them feel good.
If it were to be Kim Jung Un, the man will laugh more than this......rubbish post
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Omeokachie: 7:50am
They are dancing sekem
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Holla007(m): 9:18am
Hmmm
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 9:18am
Is like hungry don waya this buhari b4 he turn President that's why he don't joke with hosting people to dinner.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by chyy5: 9:18am
buharitill2023:
Mkpi
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by denkyw(m): 9:19am
Good, add it to his achievements . Ndi ara
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by chyy5: 9:19am
yarimo:
efulefu
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by crazygod(m): 9:19am
naijaboy756:Haba.... Oga calm down na. All this curse on top wetin
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 9:19am
Who is the man in the first place
Am very sure it's just 3% of the total population of Nigeria that can laugh like this in this period...
Why don't he (PMB) just try and make the dollar at least #200 to our Naira so Nigerians can at least have a smile on their faces...
Am very sure the hard times We Nigerians are facing is due to the high cost of the dollar...
Quote me at your own RISK...
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by akeentech(m): 9:19am
chyy5:
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by DDeliverer(m): 9:19am
Who dey follow una dey laugh?
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 9:20am
Buhari - We will take it all!
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by clintonopah(m): 9:20am
Buhari- "They think we need their votes"
2nd Nigga-
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by ibkgab001: 9:20am
He promised him Ministerial appointment by the year end of 2020 when Bubu will be running his second term
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 9:20am
chyy5:Confirmed!!!
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by naijapips04: 9:20am
It's a shame that people are dying everyday from the menacing attacks by buhari's marauding brothers and all they presidency could do is release pictures of buhari laughing.
How did we get here?
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 9:21am
Buhari: Do you know some zombie still support me inspire of how I cow them?
Governor: hahahahahahah
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:21am
I don't till that man is 100%health.
When he laughs the ulcer bites him hard
|Re: Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) by sotall(m): 9:21am
