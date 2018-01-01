Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Makes An APC Chieftain Laugh Out Loud (Photos) (12234 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-check-buhari-out-president.html President Muhammadu Buhari had this man laughing during the dinner hosted for APC Party Chieftains in State House yesterday.

Buhari till 2023 17 Likes 2 Shares

Chai everywhere you visit in nigeria is sai BABA til 2023 9 Likes

the clueless buffoon who doesn't know what's happening in his own government. No wonder Aisha has been fùcking his style up recently lolthe clueless buffoon who doesn't know what's happening in his own government. No wonder Aisha has been fùcking his style up recently 38 Likes 2 Shares

Baba will be like "I told them that the killer herdsmen are from Libya" the APC chieftain be like "Kai Baba you too much ooo, your IQ is 500/200" 10 Likes 1 Share

Chai everywhere you visit in nigeria is sai BABA til 2023 Even in Benue？ If you said the truth, you will have a good year but if you lied for selfish political and religious gain, 2018 shall be , a very bad year for you Even in Benue？ If you said the truth, you will have a good year but if you lied for selfish political and religious gain, 2018 shall be , a very bad year for you 44 Likes 1 Share

Nice meme.







Me laughing at all the anti-buhari folks in 2019.... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Fake laugh from the man to make buhari feel good.A lecturer in Osun state university would make exactly the same comment and the man will not laugh 19 Likes 1 Share

President Muhammadu Buhari had this man laughing during the dinner hosted for APC Party Chieftains in State House yesterday.



It's true that Buhari is a comedian that's why he cracks people up. No wonder Nigeria of today is a joke. We don't want comedians in Aso Rock come 2019. It's true that Buhari is a comedian that's why he cracks people up. No wonder Nigeria of today is a joke. We don't want comedians in Aso Rock come 2019. 3 Likes 2 Shares

All I see is master and slave . Trust no fulani with power, Tinibu once beaten twice shy . 1 Like

Lol.



This is how you laugh at your boss' joke,



Whether it is funny or not. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians ain't smiling to his jokes 7 Likes

Laughing when many folks are dying of hunger and pain.

if they were Sane leaders, they would keeping vigils now, planning to improve the value of the lives of the people who elected them.

He is laughing because of the man's accent



What a specious laugh!

Politicians will always pretend around their Oga to make them feel good.



If it were to be Kim Jung Un, the man will laugh more than this......rubbish post

They are dancing sekem

Hmmm

Is like hungry don waya this buhari b4 he turn President that's why he don't joke with hosting people to dinner. 1 Like

Buhari till 2023

Mkpi Mkpi 4 Likes

Good, add it to his achievements . Ndi ara

Chai everywhere you visit in nigeria is sai BABA til 2023

efulefu efulefu 3 Likes

Even in Benue？ If you said the truth, you will have a good year but if you lied for selfish political and religious gain, 2018 shall be , a very bad year for you Haba.... Oga calm down na. All this curse on top wetin Haba.... Oga calm down na. All this curse on top wetin 1 Like



Am very sure it's just 3% of the total population of Nigeria that can laugh like this in this period...

Why don't he (PMB) just try and make the dollar at least #200 to our Naira so Nigerians can at least have a smile on their faces...

Am very sure the hard times We Nigerians are facing is due to the high cost of the dollar...





Quote me at your own RISK... Who is the man in the first placeAm very sure it's just 3% of the total population of Nigeria that can laugh like this in this period...Why don't he (PMB) just try and make the dollar at least #200 to our Naira so Nigerians can at least have a smile on their faces...Am very sure the hard times We Nigerians are facing is due to the high cost of the dollar...Quote me at your own RISK...

efulefu

Who dey follow una dey laugh?





Buhari - We will take it all! Buhari - We will take it all!





2nd Nigga- Buhari- "They think we need their votes"2nd Nigga-

when Bubu will be running his second term He promised him Ministerial appointment by the year end of 2020when Bubu will be running his second term

efulefu Confirmed!!! Confirmed!!!

It's a shame that people are dying everyday from the menacing attacks by buhari's marauding brothers and all they presidency could do is release pictures of buhari laughing.



How did we get here?

Buhari: Do you know some zombie still support me inspire of how I cow them?



Governor: hahahahahahah