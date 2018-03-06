₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,976 members, 4,119,474 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? (20242 Views)
Ladies, Would You Wear This Jumpsuit Wedding Gown? / Reasons Why Ugandan Ladies Do Not Wear Panties - By UgandaExposed / Ladies Do You Respect These Kind Of Men?(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by msughdoo: 8:28am On Jan 20
If so, what colours do you prefer?
1 Like
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Ibj50(m): 8:31am On Jan 20
Modest yet chic underwears
9 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Benjom(m): 8:56am On Jan 20
The good old days... not for this 'Indomie Generation'
#waiting for old-skool ladies to testify
.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by dominique(f): 1:35pm
Tights have taken over now
14 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by MRAKBEE(m): 1:37pm
In those days of modesty and decency, you would see a lady on the street with the linings of the underskirt displaying beneath the skirt. I think it was a good swaggs for them.
And boys would say... Letter long past envelope.
Op sef wan know the color of someone's letter?
Which of these nairaland ladies would answer in the affirmative let alone disclose their favourite colour?
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Narldon(f): 1:37pm
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by IamMissMarvel(f): 1:37pm
not since puberty
boxers ti take over.
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by hensben(m): 1:38pm
LOL
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by NwaAmaikpe: 1:38pm
Gosh...this is so nostalgic.
It brings back vivid pleasant memories.
As a teen; there was this Amala seller in the neighborhood who threw her wrapper open without restraint or caution.
It was a hobby then to wait for her to readjust her wrapper so we could just catch a glimpse of the shimmy she had on.
The indomie generation will not relate to the word 'Shimmy'
My friend Mama Ramotu still wears this till this day and it is just as sexy as a gstring.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by asatemple(f): 1:38pm
Except for my grannies
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by marvin906(m): 1:38pm
my babe wont try it talk-less of thinking of wearing it..
its either g string or lace for me
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Aldebaran(m): 1:38pm
It's called shimi
Chai,that was when 95% of women were still sane
Also before, women wear pant to cover their buttocks and private parts
But now, it's the buttocks that cover their pants
52 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by bobokeshington: 1:39pm
msughdoo:
Some Ladies can wear one underwear for a month
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Rimimafia: 1:39pm
no be shimi be this?
1 Like
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by prince3009(m): 1:39pm
When women were sane and modest. Not anymore.
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by constance500: 1:39pm
Where lingerie, g-string, thongs dey.. I trust 9ja girls
1 Like
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by IME1: 1:39pm
Waist slip abi shimmey
E still dey market na abi
Wey them
It's appalling seeing ladies wearing light see through clothes without wearing this under skirt.
Tights cannot replace it
6 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Mouthgag: 1:39pm
Wow
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by easyfem(m): 1:39pm
I was thinking abt diz last week wen I saw something like that
1 Like
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by alasco1(m): 1:39pm
MY WIF BOUGHT ONE YESTERDAY...
4 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by Kingwizzy16(m): 1:41pm
The lady on red positioning though
1 Like
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by blackbeau1(f): 1:41pm
Uncle first of all, what do u want to do with the colour of our underwear?
7 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by nicebaba: 1:41pm
UNDERSKIRT!!!!!!!! Like another form of shimi (whatever it is spelt)
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by xcolanto(m): 1:41pm
Not with the amount of holoshous we have running around in this present day.
The new tool for ladies to shine in the era is nudity! Go to face book and Instagram and see how exposed most of them are just to be marketable.
2 Likes
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by tosyne2much(m): 1:41pm
A lady still wore it to my room yesterday
Don't quote me oooo
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by LadyAimy: 1:41pm
No
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by dayleke(m): 1:41pm
Simi (pronounced "shimi") niyen o.
It's like the dinosaur now, extinct.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nice Underwear. Naija Ladies, Do You Still Wear This? by ojkalito(m): 1:42pm
Question directed to ladies...all these guys keep quiet
3 Likes 1 Share
TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. / Princess Dera Offokaja Wins Miss Africa Idaho Beauty Pageant (Photos) / Who Wore It Better ? Trace Nwapa Vs Rihanna
Viewing this topic: viczeey(m), Lanceslot(m), wizzywisdom(m), nnewima85, khaffeey(f), kiddoiLL(m), BIGTinfotech, cmt1(m), ustavo(m), Mightykola(m), Eazie351(m), oweniwe(m), dayonewgate, Obyknow(m), Larrytrendy(f), aquila3, hamrad(m), LMAyedun(m), sugarleigh, Okpegbulueze, Sikariyelwa, cooluc(f), bluntjudge, smilezz, Surd2121(m), AJOBI77(m), oluwafemi113(m), EbukaHades10(m), faorex(m), a4jasper(m), TechAddiction, jeminaty(f), iwriterng(m), Meekzy(f), ANDREW2EIC(m), amikolz(m), Hansie63(f), jauntty, arowz56(m), homerac7, benoo(m), kenychordz, Anitoya(f), dragonking2, cyborg123(m), spriteB(f), beaaty, dancruz(m), Mospring(m), mars123(m), mrhm(m), YabaLeftist, eagleeye2, mikmabray, Lec25(m), frobeinus, OAM4J, saintchuka(m), Atimeset, kemesty(f), nzeobi(m), Deflorence, HITdemUP, kelizosuy(f), Mabaleosi(m), Kingstaplus(m), jeff2010(m), adetes, Dembuk2009, armanii(m), Graciousnaija, Olusojisorunmu(m), hakeem68(m), freeDR(m), Richlife247, Aeesha2, Geogeo1, danny34(m), deity, lovely22, AkumahTalk(m), mbalexis(m), sharatech, elzi(f), kennisman(m), Osahon7(m), Actuarydeji(m), jethro2, inyajoegwu, ojochidem(m), dramaticspeak(m), mancityguy, sseikila(m), sparta231(m), Papaaldrich, hilaryCU and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9