If so, what colours do you prefer? 1 Like

Modest yet chic underwears 9 Likes





#waiting for old-skool ladies to testify



The good old days... not for this 'Indomie Generation'#waiting for old-skool ladies to testify

Tights have taken over now 14 Likes

In those days of modesty and decency, you would see a lady on the street with the linings of the underskirt displaying beneath the skirt. I think it was a good swaggs for them.

And boys would say... Letter long past envelope.

Op sef wan know the color of someone's letter?

Which of these nairaland ladies would answer in the affirmative let alone disclose their favourite colour?







not since puberty



boxers ti take over.

Gosh...this is so nostalgic.

It brings back vivid pleasant memories.



As a teen; there was this Amala seller in the neighborhood who threw her wrapper open without restraint or caution.

It was a hobby then to wait for her to readjust her wrapper so we could just catch a glimpse of the shimmy she had on.



The indomie generation will not relate to the word 'Shimmy'



My friend Mama Ramotu still wears this till this day and it is just as sexy as a gstring.

Except for my grannies 1 Like 1 Share



its either g string or lace for me my babe wont try it talk-less of thinking of wearing it..its either g string or lace for me



It's called shimi



Chai,that was when 95% of women were still sane



Also before, women wear pant to cover their buttocks and private parts



msughdoo:

If so, what colours do you prefer?

no be shimi be this? 1 Like

When women were sane and modest. Not anymore.

E still dey market na abi



Wey them



It's appalling seeing ladies wearing light see through clothes without wearing this under skirt.

Waist slip abi shimmey
E still dey market na abi
Wey them
It's appalling seeing ladies wearing light see through clothes without wearing this under skirt.
Tights cannot replace it

I was thinking abt diz last week wen I saw something like that 1 Like

MY WIF BOUGHT ONE YESTERDAY... 4 Likes

The lady on red positioning though 1 Like

Uncle first of all, what do u want to do with the colour of our underwear? 7 Likes

UNDERSKIRT!!!!!!!! Like another form of shimi (whatever it is spelt)

Not with the amount of holoshous we have running around in this present day.

The new tool for ladies to shine in the era is nudity! Go to face book and Instagram and see how exposed most of them are just to be marketable. 2 Likes

A lady still wore it to my room yesterday



Don't quote me oooo

No

Simi (pronounced "shimi") niyen o.



Simi (pronounced "shimi") niyen o.
It's like the dinosaur now, extinct.