|Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 5:57pm On Jan 20
The much anticipated 3rd Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture took centre stage at the prestigious Yardua Centre Abuja with the presence of high profile personalities of diverse intellectual background and orientation who x-rayed the theme of the lecture in a most educating and enriching discourse. Former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke mounted the podium as a keynote speaker following the opening remark of the convener and chairman of Labour party Dr. Mike Omotosho who officially kick started the event . The lead discussants comprising Japhet Omojuwa, Love Idoko, Ahmed Buhari, Aisha Augie- Kuta, Linus Okorie, Annie Essienette and Amina Bello did justice to the topic " Millennials As Protagonists In Nation Building" with critical analysis and contemporary references while popular anchor of Osasu TV show, Osasu Igbinedion classically moderated the discussions.
According to Imo state Governorship aspirant and leadership expert, Linus Okorie, the young people are hungry for mentorship, content, competence and value as such there is a need for serious youth development to prepare them for nation building, as the challenge is the leadership deficit capital.
A fellow panelist and Presidential aspirant Ahmed Buhari added that experience to give good leadership does not need to be political as the focus should be on comparative advantage. In his Words " If people are not hungry they will have no reason to fight, Nigerians must start thinking of creating jobs and ensure youth participation in governance from 2019"
SSA To Kebbi State Government on New Media, Aisha Augie- Kuta buttressed the theme from the angle of collective participation and assessment using photography skill to create dialogue and tell story between the government and the people " We are all involved in politics and it affects all we do" she added.
The programme which was powered by Mike Omotosho foundation lived up to its billing with the amazing imput and presentation of popular social media analyst Jephet Omojuwa who was of the opinion that the conversation is not about who is wrong or who is right. That the youth do not stand a better chance in political leadership in the forthcoming election " we have 13th months to election, we are the biggest millennials in history in 2019 who can vote, it's not an election circle reality. For the youths, nothing can fundamentally change in 2019 because we have lost it, in truth, if we want power in 2019 we should have started long before now"
In disecting the theme of the lecture, popular TV personality Love Idoke highlighted the need for youths to be focussed. She said they should be the drivers of change because a lot of young people start something without finishing, as one is remembered by what he finishes and not what he started. According to her " focus eliminates distraction and most youth limitation is lack of focus for your location can not limit you to maximising your potentials"
The panelists ended their introductory discourse with the presentation of young entrepreneur Annie Essienette who believe that we want to be millennials that compete in global economy as attention to self development is what is needed. "There is a need for paradigm shift for meaningful conservation to be trusted with leadership. Social media and the importance of changing everything about our educational curriculum"
The highly interactive and intellectually entertaining Lecture was wrapped up with Book Presentation/ cake cutting, followed by award recognitions to some distinguished persons like Donald Duke, Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, Mrs Kamba Rumbidzai, Amb. Chiadikaobi Charles Chukwu and Barr. Julie Okah- Donle. The 3rd Mike Omotosho annual Lecture held on 14th January, 2018 was anchored by Ben 200 and Stella Odiase.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by remi1444(m): 6:02pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 6:04pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 6:16pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by hucienda: 6:19pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by lordsharks(m): 6:22pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 6:32pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 7:39pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 10:23pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by PDPGuy: 10:27pm On Jan 20
The best bet for the likes of Donald Duke to wrest power from the APC is to convince the 77 other parties (APC, PDP and APGA are excluded) to merge into a big formidable party with a progressive ideology. Thereafter, Duke can join the party and run for president on its platform.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 10:28pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 10:31pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zombieTRACKER: 10:34pm On Jan 20
Why can't you all just give up already
Nobody can salvage this shithole
The earlier you all match towards Libya... The better
Any country that voted a calamity like Buhari
Deserves to burn in hell for all eternity
A man whose wife and daughter despise in public
That one is a disease
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by AlexReports(m): 10:34pm On Jan 20
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zombieTRACKER: 10:38pm On Jan 20
Nigerian youths lives on social media
They are tigers on cyber space
In reality
They are just like Tuface idibia from Benue
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zombieTRACKER: 10:41pm On Jan 20
AlexReports:
It's okay jare... We no dey chop pictures
Are you aware that Abachas returned loots have been relooted by these old politicians chanting kwarupsion..
In sane climes
The youths take it to the streets and demand for heads to roll
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zombieTRACKER: 10:42pm On Jan 20
Usba and yarimo
Please come and chant sai barber till 2050
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by ojmaroni247(m): 12:11am
It's gonna be difficult for Donald Duke to be president. But it's worth the try anyway. He really needs a big party....
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by objobj: 8:19am
zombieTRACKER:
You cannot even make any any meaningful intellectual engagement
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zombieTRACKER: 8:22am
objobj:
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by BruncleZuma: 9:22am
This one don dey show eeem self...Omojuwa nah thunder go visit am.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by YelloweWest: 9:23am
Donald duke is one of the few Nigerian governors with a good track record.
Calaba would be much better if he was still governor.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by Monzuur(m): 9:26am
Youths all the way.....
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by YelloweWest: 9:26am
objobj:Lol. But he is right.
How did Nigeria vote in a retaŕd like Buhari??
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by 2chainzz(m): 9:29am
Donald Duke will make a fine President.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by perryy(m): 9:29am
rukz:
U see your lies? Buhari has no house in Abuja? Did u see his asset declaration form he filled in 2015? He is not corrupt, can you tell Nigerians where his son got 115m naira he spent on two power bikes ? Pounds and dollars are virtually flowing in his residence that was why a small boy like Yusuf could access over a hundred million naira just for power bike.
The lies you told us in 2014 that made them voted Buhari won't work in 2019. At least, those who weren't born in 1984 could see for themselves now that Buhari is synonymous with failure and he is a never-do-well of a man. Keep your lies, keep your filthy integrity and warped uprightness, baba is a damage goods and we won't buy him again.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by Justbeingreal(m): 9:30am
Hmmm, all these people coming out, the question is will apc leave aso rock come 2019? Those men are ready to do anything to retain power.
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by zicoraads(m): 9:30am
Who is the woman with a red jacket?
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by TaiKuun(m): 9:30am
|Re: Donald Duke, Omojuwa, Buhari Evaluate The Chances Of Youth In 2019 Election by smokeindasky: 9:32am
The best thing dat can ever happen is for Nigeria to secceed.Gadaffi said it and was condemned.i am saying it again.there is no way we can live together in peace.any initiative of d youth dat is not tend towards d division of dis country is a mistake from d youths.lets think twice
