‎According to Imo state Governorship aspirant and leadership expert, Linus Okorie, the young people are hungry for mentorship, content, competence and value as such there is a need for serious youth development to prepare them for nation building, as the challenge is the leadership deficit capital.



A fellow panelist and Presidential aspirant Ahmed Buhari added that experience to give good leadership does not need to be political as the focus should be on comparative advantage. In his Words " If people are not hungry they will have no reason to fight, Nigerians must start thinking of creating jobs and ensure youth participation in governance from 2019"

‎SSA To Kebbi State Government on New Media, Aisha Augie- Kuta buttressed the theme from the angle of collective participation and assessment using photography skill to create dialogue and tell story between the government and the people " We are all involved in politics and it affects all we do" she added.

The programme which was powered by Mike Omotosho foundation lived up to its billing with the amazing imput and presentation of popular social media analyst Jephet Omojuwa who was of the opinion that the conversation is not about who is wrong or who is right. That the youth do not stand a better chance in political leadership in the forthcoming election " we have 13th months to election, we are the biggest millennials in history in 2019 who can vote, it's not an election circle reality. For the youths, nothing can fundamentally change in 2019 because we have lost it, in truth, if we want power in 2019 we should have started long before now"



In disecting the theme of the lecture, popular TV personality Love Idoke highlighted the need for youths to be focussed. She said they should be the drivers of change because a lot of young people start something without finishing, as one is remembered by what he finishes and not what he started. According to her " focus eliminates distraction and most youth limitation is lack of focus for your location can not limit you to maximising your potentials"



The panelists ended their introductory discourse with the presentation of young entrepreneur Annie Essienette ‎who believe that we want to be millennials that compete in global economy as attention to self development is what is needed. "There is a need for paradigm shift for meaningful conservation to be trusted with leadership. Social media and the importance of changing everything about our educational curriculum"



The highly interactive and intellectually entertaining Lecture was wrapped up with ‎Book Presentation/ cake cutting, followed by award recognitions to some distinguished persons like Donald Duke, Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, Mrs Kamba Rumbidzai, Amb. Chiadikaobi Charles Chukwu and Barr. Julie Okah- Donle. The 3rd Mike Omotosh‎o annual Lecture held on 14th January, 2018 was anchored by Ben 200 and Stella Odiase.



The best bet for the likes of Donald Duke to wrest power from the APC is to convince the 77 other parties (APC, PDP and APGA are excluded) to merge into a big formidable party with a progressive ideology. Thereafter, Duke can join the party and run for president on its platform. 1 Like

Nobody can salvage this shithole

The earlier you all match towards Libya... The better







Any country that voted a calamity like Buhari

Deserves to burn in hell for all eternity

A man whose wife and daughter despise in public

That one is a disease Why can't you all just give up alreadyNobody can salvage this shitholeThe earlier you all match towards Libya... The betterAny country that voted a calamity like BuhariDeserves to burn in hell for all eternityA man whose wife and daughter despise in publicThat one is a disease 2 Likes

They are tigers on cyber space





In reality

They are just like Tuface idibia from Benue Nigerian youths lives on social mediaThey are tigers on cyber spaceIn realityThey are just like Tuface idibia from Benue 7 Likes

It's okay jare... We no dey chop pictures

Are you aware that Abachas returned loots have been relooted by these old politicians chanting kwarupsion..



In sane climes

The youths take it to the streets and demand for heads to roll It's okay jare... We no dey chop picturesAre you aware that Abachas returned loots have been relooted by these old politicians chanting kwarupsion..In sane climesThe youths take it to the streets and demand for heads to roll 1 Like





Please come and chant sai barber till 2050 Usba and yarimoPlease come and chant sai barber till 2050

It's gonna be difficult for Donald Duke to be president. But it's worth the try anyway. He really needs a big party.... 2 Likes

Why can't you all just give up already

Nobody can salvage this shithole

The earlier you all match towards Libya... The better







Any country that voted a calamity like Buhari

Deserves to burn in hell for all eternity

A man whose wife and daughter despise in public

That one is a disease

You cannot even make any any meaningful intellectual engagement You cannot even make any any meaningful intellectual engagement 2 Likes

You cannot even make any any meaningful intellectual engagement

This one don dey show eeem self...Omojuwa nah thunder go visit am. 1 Like

Donald duke is one of the few Nigerian governors with a good track record.



Calaba would be much better if he was still governor. 3 Likes 1 Share

Youths all the way.....

You cannot even make any any meaningful intellectual engagement Lol. But he is right.



How did Nigeria vote in a retaŕd like Buhari?? Lol. But he is right.How did Nigeria vote in a retaŕd like Buhari??

Donald Duke will make a fine President. 1 Like

U see your lies? Buhari has no house in Abuja? Did u see his asset declaration form he filled in 2015? He is not corrupt, can you tell Nigerians where his son got 115m naira he spent on two power bikes ? Pounds and dollars are virtually flowing in his residence that was why a small boy like Yusuf could access over a hundred million naira just for power bike.



The lies you told us in 2014 that made them voted Buhari won't work in 2019. At least, those who weren't born in 1984 could see for themselves now that Buhari is synonymous with failure and he is a never-do-well of a man. Keep your lies, keep your filthy integrity and warped uprightness, baba is a damage goods and we won't buy him again. U see your lies? Buhari has no house in Abuja? Did u see his asset declaration form he filled in 2015? He is not corrupt, can you tell Nigerians where his son got 115m naira he spent on two power bikes ? Pounds and dollars are virtually flowing in his residence that was why a small boy like Yusuf could access over a hundred million naira just for power bike.The lies you told us in 2014 that made them voted Buhari won't work in 2019. At least, those who weren't born in 1984 could see for themselves now that Buhari is synonymous with failure and he is a never-do-well of a man. Keep your lies, keep your filthy integrity and warped uprightness, baba is a damage goods and we won't buy him again. 1 Like

Hmmm, all these people coming out, the question is will apc leave aso rock come 2019? Those men are ready to do anything to retain power. 2 Likes

Who is the woman with a red jacket?