|Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by olokeded: 7:02pm
The Kanyan Zance cultural rights to marry one of the daughters of the present Kano state Governor was performed by the Ajimobis today.
Back in November 2017, the wedding ceremonies between Fatima, a daughter of Governor Ganduje, and Abolaji - the only son of the Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi officially kicked off with an introduction.
After a marriage proposal is tendered to the bride’s family and they have accepted, according to cultural rights, the groom’s family is to provide a number of items for the bride..this is called “Kayan Zance” and was done by the Ajimobi family today. See more pics below.
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by MasViews: 7:13pm
Nigga it's lefe not kanyan zance
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:27pm
This "constituted authority" sha want to dry the coffers of OYO State before he leaves office
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by tomlittleotom: 8:49pm
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:51pm
I hope my governor's son is faithful and his father has given him enough "Aje ara" because the way Hausa women stab their husbands nowadays is not funny oooo!
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Desyner: 8:51pm
The reason we may never move forward as Nigeria stands.
Where them get the kin money take dey buy lavish anyhow ?
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by abbeyloyee: 8:51pm
Chisos
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by ennyscongy(m): 8:51pm
oha
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by PheezyLee(m): 8:52pm
tax payer's money *sobs
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Adexbeewhy: 8:52pm
kai this gifts is too much ffar....
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:52pm
Public funds in marriage ceremony
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by fasho01(m): 8:52pm
All this could offset a portion of the owed salaries to civil servants in his state.
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by coachee247: 8:52pm
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:53pm
It looks like coffin of those benue indigine killed by sponsored buhari herdsmen...
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by adenine02: 8:53pm
Happy married life to them
Those of you shouting
Is it ya money
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by sunsewa16: 8:54pm
marriage of chains, just to maintain relationships,hope they find themselves ideal to each other.
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Ariel20(m): 8:54pm
I weep for this country
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by papascode: 8:55pm
Okay ooo. More money for the both families
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by dontbothermuch: 8:55pm
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Barondenigeria: 8:58pm
The masses must stand against the oppression of the elite. The government cares not about us. Like parasites they feed on our common resources, now their children enjoy lavish marriages while we languish in poverty! We must stand up!
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by BlueRayDick: 8:59pm
This Ajimobi guy is proud, flamboyant, and uncouth which can be easily detected each time he talks. I hope none of offspring do not take after him in this manner
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Quality20(m): 9:00pm
hausa marriage is d cheapest from d groom's perspective sha
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Excelboi(m): 9:02pm
Political marriage.
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 9:02pm
abbeyloyee:
You sef wan carry your pikin do meme, na wa for you oh and after you don beat am finish.
Kai, Bubu weh judge you oh
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Krafty006: 9:03pm
Cash is king.....handmade shoes from 9,499. 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Reminez(m): 9:05pm
Olowo n shore olowo
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Reminez(m): 9:06pm
decatalyst:You took that outta my mouth..those clowns rob us blind and still rub it in our faces. Sad
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by maisauki: 9:06pm
soberdrunk:your name says it all...DRUNK
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Reminez(m): 9:07pm
sirugos:Show some decorum and respect the dead..smh
|Re: Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) by Reminez(m): 9:07pm
Alphasoar:I swear..The guy matter weak me
