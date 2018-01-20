Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kayan Zance: Gifts From Ajimobi To Ganduje Family (Photos) (14378 Views)

Back in November 2017, the wedding ceremonies between Fatima, a daughter of Governor Ganduje, and Abolaji - the only son of the Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi officially kicked off with an introduction.



After a marriage proposal is tendered to the bride’s family and they have accepted, according to cultural rights, the groom’s family is to provide a number of items for the bride..this is called “Kayan Zance” and was done by the Ajimobi family today. See more pics below.



Nigga it's lefe not kanyan zance 8 Likes

This "constituted authority" sha want to dry the coffers of OYO State before he leaves office 21 Likes 1 Share

vvv

I hope my governor's son is faithful and his father has given him enough "Aje ara" because the way Hausa women stab their husbands nowadays is not funny oooo! 4 Likes

The reason we may never move forward as Nigeria stands.

Where them get the kin money take dey buy lavish anyhow ? 2 Likes

Chisos

oha

tax payer's money *sobs

kai this gifts is too much ffar....





Public funds in marriage ceremony Public funds in marriage ceremony 1 Like

All this could offset a portion of the owed salaries to civil servants in his state.

It looks like coffin of those benue indigine killed by sponsored buhari herdsmen... 1 Like





Happy married life to them





Those of you shouting









Is it ya money Happy married life to themThose of you shoutingIs it ya money

marriage of chains, just to maintain relationships,hope they find themselves ideal to each other.

I weep for this country

Okay ooo. More money for the both families

We must stand up! The masses must stand against the oppression of the elite. The government cares not about us. Like parasites they feed on our common resources, now their children enjoy lavish marriages while we languish in poverty!We must stand up! 2 Likes

This Ajimobi guy is proud, flamboyant, and uncouth which can be easily detected each time he talks. I hope none of offspring do not take after him in this manner

hausa marriage is d cheapest from d groom's perspective sha

Political marriage. 1 Like

abbeyloyee:

Chisos

You sef wan carry your pikin do meme, na wa for you oh and after you don beat am finish.



Kai, Bubu weh judge you oh You sef wan carry your pikin do meme, na wa for you oh and after you don beat am finish.Kai, Bubu weh judge you oh 2 Likes

Cash is king.....handmade shoes from 9,499. 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.

Olowo n shore olowo

decatalyst:

This "constituted authority" sha want to dry the coffers of OYO State before he leaves office You took that outta my mouth..those clowns rob us blind and still rub it in our faces. Sad You took that outta my mouth..those clowns rob us blind and still rub it in our faces. Sad

soberdrunk:

I hope my governor's son is faithful and his father has given him enough "Aje ara" because the way Hausa women stab their husbands nowadays is not funny oooo! your name says it all...DRUNK your name says it all...DRUNK

sirugos:

It looks like coffin of those benue indigine killed by sponsored buhari herdsmen... Show some decorum and respect the dead..smh Show some decorum and respect the dead..smh