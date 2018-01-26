Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. (6882 Views)

Kingston Dome has selected the top 10 movies that will rock 2018.



Below is the "blockbustered" list:



1. Black Panther

Release Date: February 9, 2018.

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira



This is the most anticipated movie of 2018. Everyone wants to watch Marvel's Black Panther. Black Panther made his debut in the big screens last year in Captain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman returns again this year again as Marvel's African Superhero, Black Panther. This surely one movie to watch out for.



2. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date: February 9, 2018

Cast: Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Patt



All of Marvel Superheroes come together and join forces. Thanos arrives to claim the six Infinity Stones. The Avengers must stop him. The movie is really star studded and one to watch out for.



3. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Release Date: 26th January, 2018 (Nigeria)

Cast: Dylan O'Brien Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Katherine Emmanuel



The third Maze Runner is finally coming out this year. This is coming after delays due to an on-set injury Dylan O'Brien had.This is one great movie as both the first and second parts were hits.



4. Tomb Raider

Release Date: March 16, 2018

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Hannah John- Kamen



Tomb Raider makes it to the list as No. 4. Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft here. Lara Croft is 21 and the movie is set seven years after father's death. She is determined to find out the cause of her father's death and she embarks on a perilous journey to her late adventurous father's last destination which is a fabled tomb on an island off the coast of Japan. Here, she earns herself the name, Tomb Raider.



5. Deadpool 2

Release Date: June 1, 2018

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin



Ryan Reynolds is back in this sequel to the 2016 hit. Deadpool 2 is filled up with both action and comedy. Save the date and hit the cinemas as Deadpool 2 will surely make your day.



6. Ocean 8

Release Date: 8 June, 2018

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Care Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna



This is the all- female take on the popular and classical Ocean's heat franchise. Rihanna's fans are really excited about this movie as the American singer would be starring in the movie. Watch out for Ocean 8 this year.



7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Release Date: June 22, 2018

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom returns as the sequel to the hit movie, Jurassic World. Again, some few selected unlucky individuals are sent to an island, full if dinosaurs. This time, they are to save the dinosaurs from going extinct once again as an active volcano threatens their existence.



8. Johnny English 3:

Release Date: September 20, 2018

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Miller



Are you a fan of Mr. Bean? Rowan Atkinson returns in the third installment of British action comedy film, Johnny English. Johnny English which is directed by David Kerr is one movie to watch out for.



10. Rampage

Release Date: April 13, 2018

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan



Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" stars in this movie which was directed by the director of "San Andreas". Dwayne Johnson is up against a gaint gorilla, wolf and crocodile.



That is our top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018. We hope you enjoyed it.



Please do note that the air or release dates used above is for the US except otherwise stated.



What is your most anticipated movie of the the year?



Source:

www.kingstondome.com/2018/01/top-10-movies-will-dominate-2018-kingston-dome.html



patiently waiting..... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Note: Black Panther's release date is May 4, 2018

Deadpool should be No.3

Deadpool should be No.3

Really?? Why do you think so?



Maze Runner and Tomb Raider are more talked about than Deadpool. Deadpool 2's hype is not like the first part. Marvel gave more hype to Black Panther and Avengers that is why I put it as no.5. I would love to hear your reason.



All this hype them? why does a sequel have to be a 2yrs interval. i already lost interest in Maze Runner. Lara Croft uhmmmm Well, i think it will be a good movie but who does love an R rated superhero movie?!? well idk why Deadpool fell short of hype but i believe it's gonna rake more revenue than Tomb Raider All this hype them? why does a sequel have to be a 2yrs interval. i already lost interest in Maze Runner. Lara Croft uhmmmm Well, i think it will be a good movie but who does love an R rated superhero movie?!? well idk why Deadpool fell short of hype but i believe it's gonna rake more revenue than Tomb Raider

All this hype them? why does a sequel have to be a 2yrs interval. i already lost interest in Maze Runner. Lara Croft uhmmmm Well, i think it will be a good movie but who does love an R rated superhero movie?!? well idk why Deadpool fell short of hype but i believe it's gonna rake more revenue than Tomb Raider



You have a point but do not forget that Tomb Raider has fans too but I know Deadpool has more fans but you can never know which movie brings in the most revenue until after it's release let's just sit back and anticipate. Maze Runner is being anticipated than Deadpool 2 infact it is as if Marvel is not giving Deadpool any sort of hype but you know, Maze Runner is getting a lot of hype even in Nigeria. In the US, after American Assassin, most US movie lovers want to see Dylan O'Brien in action once again. You have a point but do not forget that Tomb Raider has fans too but I know Deadpool has more fans but you can never know which movie brings in the most revenue until after it's release let's just sit back and anticipate. Maze Runner is being anticipated than Deadpool 2 infact it is as if Marvel is not giving Deadpool any sort of hype but you know, Maze Runner is getting a lot of hype even in Nigeria. In the US, after American Assassin, most US movie lovers want to see Dylan O'Brien in action once again.

You have a point but do not forget that Tomb Raider has fans too but I know Deadpool has more fans but you can never know which movie brings in the most revenue until after it's release let's just sit back and anticipate. Maze Runner is being anticipated than Deadpool 2 infact it is as if Marvel is not giving Deadpool any sort of hype but you know, Maze Runner is getting a lot of hype even in Nigeria. In the US, after American Assassin, most US movie lovers want to see Dylan O'Brien in action once again.

Eeeh... well like you said "till after release"... Deadpool isn't getting much hype cos it's a sure banker and the first release was Okay enough. Tomb Raider better don't fall my hand. (Idek when this pepo will even Remake Troy sef) Eeeh... well like you said "till after release"... Deadpool isn't getting much hype cos it's a sure banker and the first release was Okay enough. Tomb Raider better don't fall my hand. (Idek when this pepo will even Remake Troy sef)

Eeeh... well like you said "till after release"... Deadpool isn't getting much hype cos it's a sure banker and the first release was Okay enough. Tomb Raider better don't fall my hand. (Idek when this pepo will even Remake Troy sef)

Well said....You have a point over the Deadpool 2.....I also feel skeptical about Tomb Raider making a massive impact but the hype it is receiving is very good. A lot of people want to watch the movie cos Angelina Jolie wouldn't be acting here instead it is another person so everyone wants to see how good or bad she would perform Well said....You have a point over the Deadpool 2.....I also feel skeptical about Tomb Raider making a massive impact but the hype it is receiving is very good. A lot of people want to watch the movie cos Angelina Jolie wouldn't be acting here instead it is another person so everyone wants to see how good or bad she would perform

Should Johnny English Really be on that list?? 2 Likes 1 Share

That dead pool is for children 7 Likes

Nolywood top 3 be like.

1.Wedding in cairo.

Starring: AY,Bank W,Adesua,Frank Donga,woli Arole.



2.Dubai runs girl.

Starring:Mercy Aiyegbe,Ramson Noah...



3:30 billion boys

Starring : Sean Tizzle , Burna Boy... 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol



Wedding Party 3

Deadpool should be No.3 That useless flim should be on no 3?, Deadpool is the most useless American movie I have watched That useless flim should be on no 3?, Deadpool is the most useless American movie I have watched 6 Likes





I am just waiting for the movies to be released so i can download it free on Fzmovies . Op God bless you, better films.I am just waiting for the movies to be released so i can download it free on 1 Like 1 Share

Maze runner has started to become boring, they should have finished it a long time ago! Anyway am patiently waiting for black panther. 1 Like

Where is Aquamam in the list, or is it because it does not have a trailer yet, the film is more hyped this days as it is the first superhero film to take place underwater, and not to talk of Jason Momoa, who is badass as Aquaman in Justice league 1 Like

Op God bless you, better films.



I am just waiting for the movies to be released so i can download it free on Fzmovies . Chai, this boy don suffer for nairaland Chai, this boy don suffer for nairaland

That "deadpool" sef.....for kids... 1 Like

Are you freaking serious, Johnny English 3, I need to watch that Mr. Bean guy again mehn, it's been a whileeeeee.



Though there seems to be little or no hype for it.



Marvel eh, those guys are business men. While I personally prefer DC Comics in terms of story line and all, these guys still always easily break the box office.



They have identified a very lucrative market: Super Heroes, kids will always want to watch regardless of the plot. Na just fighting and superpowers they want see. Hence it's a family movie.



That's so entrepreneurial.

Well said....You have a point over the Deadpool 2.....I also feel skeptical about Tomb Raider making a massive impact but the hype it is receiving is very good. A lot of people want to watch the movie cos Angelina Jolie wouldn't be acting here instead it is another person so everyone wants to see how good or bad she would perform

Guess yiu don't know Alicia vikander?? Guess yiu don't know Alicia vikander??

That useless flim should be on no 3?, Deadpool is the most useless American movie I have watched

Lol Abbaa gee cam dan naaa... To me it was fantastic, being a R-rated, dark comedy & action movie. Scoring 8.5/10 Lol Abbaa gee cam dan naaa... To me it was fantastic, being a R-rated, dark comedy & action movie. Scoring 8.5/10

Can't wait for these movies 1 Like

I thought they said Mr Bean is dead I thought they said Mr Bean is deadI thought they said Mr Bean is dead

Wait oh biko.



Wheris number 9 ??

Infinity War will be hitting the Big screen on May 4, but you place the release date on February 9th which is the same release date as Black Panther. Surely you made a mistake... Infinity War will be hitting the Big screen on May 4, but you place the release date on February 9th which is the same release date as Black Panther. Surely you made a mistake...

aquaman

Can't wait for these movies

You love horror films too? You love horror films too?