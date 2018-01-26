₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 2:56am On Jan 21
So many movies will dominate the screens this year. I am pretty sure that you have been anticipating so many movies and can't wait for them to get released.
Kingston Dome has selected the top 10 movies that will rock 2018.
Below is the "blockbustered" list:
1. Black Panther
Release Date: February 9, 2018.
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
This is the most anticipated movie of 2018. Everyone wants to watch Marvel's Black Panther. Black Panther made his debut in the big screens last year in Captain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman returns again this year again as Marvel's African Superhero, Black Panther. This surely one movie to watch out for.
2. Avengers: Infinity War
Release Date: May 4, 2018
Cast: Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Patt
All of Marvel Superheroes come together and join forces. Thanos arrives to claim the six Infinity Stones. The Avengers must stop him. The movie is really star studded and one to watch out for.
3. Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Release Date: 26th January, 2018 (Nigeria)
Cast: Dylan O'Brien Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Katherine Emmanuel
The third Maze Runner is finally coming out this year. This is coming after delays due to an on-set injury Dylan O'Brien had.This is one great movie as both the first and second parts were hits.
4. Tomb Raider
Release Date: March 16, 2018
Cast: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Hannah John- Kamen
Tomb Raider makes it to the list as No. 4. Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft here. Lara Croft is 21 and the movie is set seven years after father's death. She is determined to find out the cause of her father's death and she embarks on a perilous journey to her late adventurous father's last destination which is a fabled tomb on an island off the coast of Japan. Here, she earns herself the name, Tomb Raider.
5. Deadpool 2
Release Date: June 1, 2018
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin
Ryan Reynolds is back in this sequel to the 2016 hit. Deadpool 2 is filled up with both action and comedy. Save the date and hit the cinemas as Deadpool 2 will surely make your day.
6. Ocean 8
Release Date: 8 June, 2018
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Care Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna
This is the all- female take on the popular and classical Ocean's heat franchise. Rihanna's fans are really excited about this movie as the American singer would be starring in the movie. Watch out for Ocean 8 this year.
7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Release Date: June 22, 2018
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom returns as the sequel to the hit movie, Jurassic World. Again, some few selected unlucky individuals are sent to an island, full if dinosaurs. This time, they are to save the dinosaurs from going extinct once again as an active volcano threatens their existence.
8. Johnny English 3:
Release Date: September 20, 2018
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Miller
Are you a fan of Mr. Bean? Rowan Atkinson returns in the third installment of British action comedy film, Johnny English. Johnny English which is directed by David Kerr is one movie to watch out for.
10. Rampage
Release Date: April 13, 2018
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" stars in this movie which was directed by the director of "San Andreas". Dwayne Johnson is up against a gaint gorilla, wolf and crocodile.
That is our top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018. We hope you enjoyed it.
Please do note that the air or release dates used above is for the US except otherwise stated.
What is your most anticipated movie of the the year?
Source:
www.kingstondome.com/2018/01/top-10-movies-will-dominate-2018-kingston-dome.html
Cc: Lalasticlala Fynestboi
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by dynicks(m): 3:00am On Jan 21
patiently waiting.....
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 7:42am On Jan 21
Note: Black Panther's release date is May 4, 2018
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 2:17pm On Jan 21
KingstonDome:
Lalasticlala Seun Fynestboi
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kachi19: 6:50pm On Jan 21
Deadpool should be No.3
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 8:32pm On Jan 21
kachi19:
Really?? Why do you think so?
Maze Runner and Tomb Raider are more talked about than Deadpool. Deadpool 2's hype is not like the first part. Marvel gave more hype to Black Panther and Avengers that is why I put it as no.5. I would love to hear your reason.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kachi19: 8:43pm On Jan 21
KingstonDome:
All this hype them? why does a sequel have to be a 2yrs interval. i already lost interest in Maze Runner. Lara Croft uhmmmm Well, i think it will be a good movie but who does love an R rated superhero movie?!? well idk why Deadpool fell short of hype but i believe it's gonna rake more revenue than Tomb Raider
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 3:29am On Jan 22
kachi19:
You have a point but do not forget that Tomb Raider has fans too but I know Deadpool has more fans but you can never know which movie brings in the most revenue until after it's release let's just sit back and anticipate. Maze Runner is being anticipated than Deadpool 2 infact it is as if Marvel is not giving Deadpool any sort of hype but you know, Maze Runner is getting a lot of hype even in Nigeria. In the US, after American Assassin, most US movie lovers want to see Dylan O'Brien in action once again.
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kachi19: 2:44pm
KingstonDome:
Eeeh... well like you said "till after release"... Deadpool isn't getting much hype cos it's a sure banker and the first release was Okay enough. Tomb Raider better don't fall my hand. (Idek when this pepo will even Remake Troy sef)
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by KingstonDome: 5:56pm
kachi19:
Well said....You have a point over the Deadpool 2.....I also feel skeptical about Tomb Raider making a massive impact but the hype it is receiving is very good. A lot of people want to watch the movie cos Angelina Jolie wouldn't be acting here instead it is another person so everyone wants to see how good or bad she would perform
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kachi19: 8:57pm
Should Johnny English Really be on that list??
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by bokunrawo(m): 9:11pm
A
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kinibigdeal(m): 9:12pm
That dead pool is for children
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by pol23: 9:14pm
Nolywood top 3 be like.
1.Wedding in cairo.
Starring: AY,Bank W,Adesua,Frank Donga,woli Arole.
2.Dubai runs girl.
Starring:Mercy Aiyegbe,Ramson Noah...
3:30 billion boys
Starring : Sean Tizzle , Burna Boy...
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by BiafranBushBoy: 9:14pm
Lol
Wedding Party 3
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by bokunrawo(m): 9:15pm
kachi19:That useless flim should be on no 3?, Deadpool is the most useless American movie I have watched
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by shumuel(m): 9:16pm
Op God bless you, better films.
I am just waiting for the movies to be released so i can download it free on Fzmovies .
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by iheartellah(m): 9:20pm
Maze runner has started to become boring, they should have finished it a long time ago! Anyway am patiently waiting for black panther.
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by Remimadrid(m): 9:21pm
Where is Aquamam in the list, or is it because it does not have a trailer yet, the film is more hyped this days as it is the first superhero film to take place underwater, and not to talk of Jason Momoa, who is badass as Aquaman in Justice league
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by OboOlora(f): 9:22pm
shumuel:Chai, this boy don suffer for nairaland
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by Onyenna(m): 9:22pm
That "deadpool" sef.....for kids...
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by designVATExcel: 9:24pm
Are you freaking serious, Johnny English 3, I need to watch that Mr. Bean guy again mehn, it's been a whileeeeee.
Though there seems to be little or no hype for it.
Marvel eh, those guys are business men. While I personally prefer DC Comics in terms of story line and all, these guys still always easily break the box office.
They have identified a very lucrative market: Super Heroes, kids will always want to watch regardless of the plot. Na just fighting and superpowers they want see. Hence it's a family movie.
That's so entrepreneurial.
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by obonujoker(m): 9:27pm
KingstonDome:
Guess yiu don't know Alicia vikander??
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by kachi19: 9:31pm
bokunrawo:
Lol Abbaa gee cam dan naaa... To me it was fantastic, being a R-rated, dark comedy & action movie. Scoring 8.5/10
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by Omobolajiatanda(m): 9:32pm
Can't wait for these movies
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by Provabz(m): 9:33pm
I thought they said Mr Bean is dead I thought they said Mr Bean is dead
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by khvnggift(m): 9:39pm
Wait oh biko.
Wheris number 9 ??
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by HajimeSaito: 9:41pm
KingstonDome:
Infinity War will be hitting the Big screen on May 4, but you place the release date on February 9th which is the same release date as Black Panther. Surely you made a mistake...
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by nnamdiokere45(m): 9:43pm
aquaman
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by HajimeSaito: 9:50pm
Omobolajiatanda:
You love horror films too?
|Re: Top 10 Movies That Will Dominate 2018 By Kingston Dome. by Centyakam(m): 9:50pm
anticipating Black Panther....
