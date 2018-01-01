₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:38pm
A pastor and farmer identified as Tay Martins, has bared his mind on the Fulani herdsmen saga which has been rocking the country for months now. According to him, there is a group of a vicious and sinister nature that are orchestrating these killings and trying to manipulate Nigerians into believing it's Fulani herdsmen.
Read the man's lengthy piece below;
Let me start by saying i used to be a big supporter of President Buhari. I still like him, but my approval rating of him has dropped; and this has nothing to do with the ongoing killings by herdsmen. I have been trying to assess the herdsmen situation from several point of view. If you carefully engage the sixth sense, you will agree with me that certain things concerning this menace does not add up.
My opinion of the above: One: the pastor received an intelligent report about those who were behind the killings. In my belief: that intelligence report was credible and genuine. But someone somewhere, who wants the pastor to disbelieve the credibility of the report wrote him the letter purporting to be from Fulani herdsmen. Purpose of which to steer up religious sentiments in this killing saga and to consolidate our thinking that the killers are Fulani herdsmen, contrary to what the report might have stated.
What i see here is a manipulation. There is a group of a vicious and sinister nature that are orchestrating these killings and trying to manipulate Nigerians into believing it's Fulani herdsmen. As for me, the letter they sent to the pastor just gave out their schemes. This manipulation is the handy-work of a group of syndicates, somewhere.
My Fulani Story:
I am a Pastor and Farmer. I share a river from which I irrigate my farm with Fulani herdsmen. There they bring their cattle to drink water. There is a large stretch of my land that are yet to be cultivated. Sometimes I see these herdsmen feed their cattle of that part of my land. At first I was worried and apprehensive of them bringing their cattle on it but from the distance where I watch, I saw them standing guard, preventing any in the cattle from coming onto the cultivated farmland. I saw how they speak languages (like a warning) at the cow and the animal obey by stepping back. I also watch how they beat (with their staff) the hell of out of any cow that dare step into my farm. One day I walk to them. As they saw me coming, they came towards me smiling like they already knew my worries. They greeted and spoke to me in fluent Yoruba language.
They told me not to worry about my farm; that they would secure it from the cattle. Then they begged me for water. I realize they could not drink of the river when and after the cattle steps in. So I took them to one of the surface tanks on my farm and told them they could come for drinking water as much as they need. They just took enough in a water bottle and left. At another time I engaged them in further discussions, where they told me that cattle belongs to one popular Yoruba –my tribe’s man. That they are only workers skilled in the keeping of cattle, working for my tribe’s man. I was amazed to hear that.
I don’t stay in the farm 24hrs but I have never return to find them destroyed my crops. But there was a time their cattle, while drinking stepped on and broke my water irrigation pipe. I called their attention to it, they apologized sincerely and offered to pay for the replacement, which I refused. They promised to take extra measures to prevent it from happening again. At another time, I realize that they usually hang a scabbard (cover of sword or large knife) on their shoulder. Very funny, but then I asked: what is that sword for? I was expecting them to say something like: it is for protection against thieves that might want to steal their cow. But no, they told me they carry it around in case any in the cattle would die of sudden illness or snake bite, they would quickly slaughter it and sell the beef. That it is unethical for them to sell beef of cattle that died before being slaughtered.
Sometimes they wave at me by the road side when I drive home from the farm, seeking a lift. Then I stop my car to pick them but won’t even recognize who they are. In the car they would ask: sir, don’t you recognize me? I am the cattle man. Amazingly I will shout wow! You’ve changed. We both laugh and they tell me: we are going to town to make some purchase and that is why they are not in herdsman clothing. No conflict or violence with Fulanis has ever been recorded in that village community to my hearing.
This is my own story with Fulani Herdsmen. I keep picture records of events on my farm because I don’t know when I may qualify for grant. Those are pictures that reflect some activities on my farmland. In the ordinary I would not have shared them for now. But if it could promote peace; why not? Maybe herdsmen are not the enemy here; because I think about this all the time. Herdsmen attack? How are we sure they are Fulani Herdsmen? Is it because they come with their cattle when they attack? I just don’t understand.
My message: let’s be very careful on what we think and what we say. I have noticed that a lot of unconfirmed videos and contents are flying around on our electronic devises. Let us employ the wisdom to verify all things and hold strong which is the truth. The first question you should ask yourself when you receive a content (video, image or text); would this promote peace or generate hate? Think twice before you share. Let us resist the powers that are trying to bring us into strife and divide. I know that many region (if not all) has a reason to be very angry. But the battle to win Nigeria back into her glorious destiny is not of bullet but of the mind. We need to be at peace with one another. Check at all the nations in conflict with their selves. No one is talking about development but about relief and humanitarian situation & solutions. What they continue to get in place of development is death and destruction, until peace if first achieved. Peace is the platform or vehicle by which every good thing comes. Peace is not for free, we sacrifice for it. Peace does not stay or wait; we pursue after it.
How do we sacrifice for peace? I know many of us has lost so much or even too much already. Both Christians and Muslims, this nation mourns with you. But remember that every precious thing you have lost can only be regarded as sacrifice when you forgive. Forgiveness is the sacrifice of peace; and your sacrifices towards the unity and progress of this nation shall never be in vain. If not in your lifetime, your children shall speak of your good story. I plead with you; let us give peace a chance to survive –meaning: we are just about to kill peace.
A light in the tunnel: hope is very near. I can see God raising the next generation of liberal minded leaders. We (our generation) are younger and has seen better things and so shall do better things. If this generation of leaders that has ruled us since the beginning of Nigeria refuses to step off the mantle; I hope they are seeing the writing on the wall that their time is almost up. But if they refuse to retire and pass leadership to the next generation, nature is just about to retire them. As the next generation prepares, let us learn from their mistakes and not wallow in the same folly. God bless Nigeria.
Tay Martins
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:39pm
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by usba: 6:42pm
There is need to overhaul intelligence gathering in our security architecture.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by CASTOSVILLA(m): 6:44pm
Oga pastor, shill with those fulani spies while it last. Use your head properly sir.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Leopantro: 6:48pm
interesting.
The first sentence of this paragraph is a lie. It seems that there are two groups of cattle herdsmen in the country. those that are true herdsman like the above portrayed above and those that have been on rampage. Haven't failed to achieve their goal via Boko harem and threats to the Southeast, they are now utilizing the disguise of herdsmen to perpetuate their evil deeds with a hidden political undertone. Everything I have written is false.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Realcash224(m): 6:48pm
You said it all! not fulani own's the cows.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by MyPWisINCORRECT: 7:01pm
Seen
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by oduastates: 8:50pm
Miyetti Allah have already indicted themselves and have claimed responsibility.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Amarabae(f): 9:00pm
What a tactics of damage control.
The miyetti group have claimed responsibility, so what's the point of this story?
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Sprumbabafather: 9:12pm
So the whole cows destroying crops in the south west are owned by Yorubas?
Interesting.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by obaataaokpaewu: 9:34pm
I stopped reading when I saw "Yoruba"
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Desyner: 9:37pm
They haven't zero in on your farmland yet. These are people who regard killing of infidels as normal in their religion.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by DDeliverer(m): 9:44pm
This story is a lie. It was manufactured by Garba Shehu.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by moscobabs(m): 9:45pm
Not all hendsmen are bad o, in my village in ileogbo Osun state we have lots of these hensmen and they always mingle with us Infact they married some of our ladies while some of we guys befriend some of their girls. There is peace and harmony among us. But why some regions claiming they are the one behind all these killings is still bothering me. I'm sure there is untold story behind this.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by angels09: 9:46pm
CASTOSVILLA:Well said.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by DWJOBScom(m): 9:47pm
Hmmmmm
I find it tough to believe this story as I have experienced this herdmen and their cows while growing up in Kogi state. Their cows destroy farms and I dare anyone who grew up around itobe or communities close to Lokoja to refute this story, right now they've turned violent and causing havoc here and there.
I doubt this story and alot and think these person is just employed to play down the events at hand.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Andrewgame42: 9:48pm
Young man be careful , its true they use that to slather cows that are sick or had bin bitten by snake , buh that is not all they use it for ( you can ask Benue people) ...so be careful plus what were u expecting them to tell you they use it to kill people?
Just be careful , there's a witch in my village who doesn't kill everybody ...that doesn't mean she ain't dangerous ...
Just be careful
Who dey roast corn no dey stroll go far!!
Nah small poo dey stain nika !!
If insults full basket , everybody go see e own pick
One casket no dey contain two people!!
People wey them bless ..e Neva better for them finish... Not to talk of people wey them curse
A word is enough for the likes of solomon
Be careful ... TIA ( this is Africa)
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by MrMcJay(m): 9:48pm
I have some questions for this fake Pastor and the ignorant people who sent him this foolish errand:
1. Why is President Buhari and ALL his appointees making excuses for the herdsmen?
2. If the attacks are politically motivated aimed at affecting Buhari's chances, why is he refusing to tackle this genocide that affects his chances?
3. Northern Governors said the attackers are from Libya, yet Buhari and his gang want to create grazing Colonies. Are they trying to give Nigerian lands to Libyans?
4. Has Miyetti Allah the umbrella group of fulani herdsmen ever denied being responsible for any of the attacks?
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by bedspread: 9:49pm
Herds men or no herdsmen, There is a plan to islamize the majority of the Nation.... But it Has Failed.....
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by pol23: 9:50pm
Buhari did not request for new oil refineries for states,
Buhari did not request for international airport for states,
Buhari did not request for power plant for states,
Buhari did not request for World Bank assisted projects for states.
Buhari is not requesting for an improves education, health care, good roads, and security in your States.
What Buhari and the northern leaders are requesting for your states is "Cattle Colonies. There we go Nigeria
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Fukafuka: 9:50pm
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Obudupikin: 9:51pm
Tell that to the 73 that died in Benue.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by drakeli: 9:51pm
Pastor no know say dem been yorubanized fulani. Try that sir with the real uthman dan fodio pikin meyetti allah. You go hear wen.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Mrdecent(m): 9:51pm
Lord have mercy
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Shinery0123(m): 9:51pm
This pastor makes a whole lot of sense. Do u think the fulani herdsmen that a common radio set is a valuable and costly asset to will be able to purchase the kind of guns they claimed they use? If they use those sharp cutlass I will believe it.
However, I'm not trying to dispute the fact that the killers are not from the tribe but someone is actually using a set of fulani herdsmen to perpetrate this barbaric act in our land. This is not just fulani and farmers clash, it goes beyond that.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Montaque(m): 9:54pm
OK. We have heard. There are still good one's among them.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by amazon14: 9:54pm
Pastor we know who they are! They are meyetti allah, and meyettti alah are cattle breeders. They have already claimed responsible for those killings
So whoever is using for damage control have failed. I don't buy your intelligent report
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by Malawian(m): 9:55pm
Na farm or na Bush that man dey show us ni?
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by zuwodecisa: 9:56pm
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by ettybaba(m): 9:59pm
That was how Afonja started with them before they took Ilorin from him.
Olu Falae was also their good friend before they kidnapped him.
As we speak they've set Olu Falae's farm ablaze today.
The sect of Islam they practice forbids them from being your true friend.
Re: "My Fulani Story"; Pastor Narrates His Experience With Herdsmen In His Farm.PICS by CharleyBright(m): 9:59pm
Oga Pastor, why don't you save us this long narratives and just give them 100 hectares of your land so they start Cattle Colonies on your farm since you have become friend with Fulani Herdsmen.?
And you are even posting pictures of you snapped with herdsmen.
We pray the next picture of you being posted on this forum wouldn't be the picture of your lifeless body as murdered by herdsmen.
Continue to dine with devils. I don waka leave you with your fulani herdsmen friends.
God help you.
