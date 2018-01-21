₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by goldcoinhub: 6:49pm
Lagos socialite and owner of popular Night club - Club Uno, Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, is synonymous with controversies and he has said that Nigerians love him and his style of entertainment.
At a wedding that held recently in Lagos, he wore an outfit that had two wings attached, reminiscent of an angel. The pictures Mike in the outfit went viral on social media and many people could not understand why he dressed that way.
When Pretty Mike as reached out to, he opened up that dresses the way he does because he is an entertainer and as an entertainer, you need to have a unique way of getting into the hearts of your fans.
He said,
“If you are in the nightclub business, you are also an entertainer. For me, I like to entertain people in various ways. Apart from being entertained in my club, I believe I must look different whenever I’m in public. While some people think the way I dress is weird, I have seen people who admire my style.”
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by doyinisaac(m): 6:50pm
Maybe your fellow yaba patient sha...
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by workkharder(m): 9:46pm
op please come lemme tell you something
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by ToniaOrnament: 9:46pm
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by soberdrunk(m): 9:47pm
No matter how foolish a man may be, there will still be people hailing him as the smartest man on earth and Nigerians are the masters when it comes to 'false praise' especially when money is involved......
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by deco22(m): 9:47pm
Creepy dude.
He looks like someone that uses girls for rituals.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:48pm
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Cladez(m): 9:48pm
Which Nigerians? I hope i am not included or else........
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Olalan(m): 9:48pm
The word is "some like mind like himself"
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by demonstrate: 9:49pm
Pretty Mike, I am going to be honest with you here, this is a bit late.
If u had come with this first, it might have sold but not after the chain.
Nigerians love badboy, u should have drag Ambode to court won and return to dragging ur bitches by the chain.
U would then have been a hero.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Glowprincess: 9:49pm
What is wrong with this guy? He needs help urgently
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by pol23: 9:49pm
Yes,We do.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by teamsynergy: 9:49pm
this guy madness is far beyond him...
madness meant for a whole state all in one person's body...
pity him I beg...
bobrisky, come and carry ur people ooo
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by BruncleZuma: 9:49pm
No we don't...
And on behalf of my fellow Nigerians, we donate you without transfer fees to the Liberians...
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by bedspread: 9:50pm
Satan is a liar in your life Mike...
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by miracool946: 9:50pm
Olalan:.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by booqee(f): 9:50pm
Which nigerians abeg? You think its everybody that is mad abi?
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by onosprince(m): 9:51pm
Mad man
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by medolab90(m): 9:51pm
No we don't
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by miracool946: 9:51pm
goldcoinhub:.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by donsiqua(m): 9:52pm
Once 2naira enters an igbo man's account he will start feeling like her owns the world.
Wetin concern me
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by prela(f): 9:52pm
If you can sleep with a sex doll, you can sleep with a dead body. #Comeandbeatme
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Orlamii(f): 9:53pm
BruncleZuma:
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by PenisCaP: 9:54pm
donsiqua:
Seriously Must u tribalise everything?
Why are u yorubas like this....
U claim educated yet most of u here sound dumb... dude its so embarrasing.
Shame dey catch me on ur behalf
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by demonstrate: 9:55pm
prela:
E be like say, u need dicktation and pistol-wiping.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by zuwodecisa: 9:55pm
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by sacluxisback(m): 9:56pm
Pretty mike is liberating your primitive minds. He is doing things out of the norm. I kinda like him.
In NY, people get Unclad for body art in the open.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by fredoooooo: 9:58pm
En siere sir
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by prela(f): 9:58pm
demonstrate:
Oh.... I guess you are one of them
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by demonstrate: 9:59pm
prela:
Na u say #comeandbeatme nau...
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by fancy4eve(f): 10:00pm
A fool at ur age Is a fool forever.
Re: Nigerians Love Me And My Style - Pretty Mike by Andrewgame42: 10:03pm
Usually the enemy of my enemy is my friend, but in this case am confused cause I hate pretty mike and toke makinwa, buh pretty mike and toke hate each other!!
