At a wedding that held recently in Lagos, he wore an outfit that had two wings attached, reminiscent of an angel. The pictures Mike in the outfit went viral on social media and many people could not understand why he dressed that way.



When Pretty Mike as reached out to, he opened up that dresses the way he does because he is an entertainer and as an entertainer, you need to have a unique way of getting into the hearts of your fans.



He said,



“If you are in the nightclub business, you are also an entertainer. For me, I like to entertain people in various ways. Apart from being entertained in my club, I believe I must look different whenever I’m in public. While some people think the way I dress is weird, I have seen people who admire my style.”



He also sees nothing wrong in naming his snake, Toke Makinwa, even though he came under serious criticism for doing so. According to him, regardless of what an individual does, people will always have something negative to say.



Pretty Mike said, “My ideas come from within. When I named my pet snake, Toke Makinwa, people said all sorts. However, I do what I like to because at the end of the day, people will still talk.



“Controversies have not affected my business in a negative way. I believe most people who speak ill of me have yet to meet me in person. They only see pictures or rely on hearsay. I don’t even get to read the terrible things people say about me.”

Maybe your fellow yaba patient sha...

op please come lemme tell you something

No matter how foolish a man may be, there will still be people hailing him as the smartest man on earth and Nigerians are the masters when it comes to 'false praise' especially when money is involved......

Creepy dude.



He looks like someone that uses girls for rituals. 1 Like

Which Nigerians? I hope i am not included or else........

The word is "some like mind like himself"

Pretty Mike, I am going to be honest with you here, this is a bit late.



If u had come with this first, it might have sold but not after the chain.



Nigerians love badboy, u should have drag Ambode to court won and return to dragging ur bitches by the chain.



U would then have been a hero. 1 Like

What is wrong with this guy? He needs help urgently

Yes,We do.

this guy madness is far beyond him...

madness meant for a whole state all in one person's body...

pity him I beg...















bobrisky, come and carry ur people ooo

No we don't...







And on behalf of my fellow Nigerians, we donate you without transfer fees to the Liberians...





And on behalf of my fellow Nigerians, we donate you without transfer fees to the Liberians... 2 Likes

Satan is a liar in your life Mike...

Olalan:

The word is "some like mind like himself" .

Which nigerians abeg? You think its everybody that is mad abi?

Mad man

No we don't

Once 2naira enters an igbo man's account he will start feeling like her owns the world.

BruncleZuma:

No we don't...







And on behalf of my fellow Nigerians, we donate you without transfer fees to the Liberians...







Once 2naira enters an igbo man's account he will start feeling like her owns the world.

Seriously Must u tribalise everything?

Why are u yorubas like this....

U claim educated yet most of u here sound dumb... dude its so embarrasing.



Shame dey catch me on ur behalf Seriously Must u tribalise everything?Why are u yorubas like this....U claim educated yet most of u here sound dumb... dude its so embarrasing.Shame dey catch me on ur behalf

If you can sleep with a sex doll, you can sleep with a dead body. #Comeandbeatme

E be like say, u need dicktation and pistol-wiping. E be like say, u need dicktation and pistol-wiping.



this woli agba guy ehn...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTA9nLLOrhk this woli agba guy ehn...

Pretty mike is liberating your primitive minds. He is doing things out of the norm. I kinda like him.



In NY, people get Unclad for body art in the open.

E be like say, u need dicktation and pistol-wiping.



Oh.... I guess you are one of them Oh.... I guess you are one of them

Oh.... I guess you are one of them

Na u say #comeandbeatme nau... Na u say #comeandbeatme nau...

A fool at ur age Is a fool forever.