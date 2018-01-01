Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins (2269 Views)

Trucks And Buses For Cleaner Lagos Initiative To Begin Work In 2018 / Fayose Personally Supervises Distribution Of Food Items To Ekiti Residents. PICS / Photos: Distribution Items To People Of Yadi 2 Years After Boko Haram Took Town (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







These are photos of Distribution of Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) thrash bags free to residents of Amukoko and Alaba Oro in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA today.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-distribution-of-cleaner-lagos.html The Lagos state government, in an effort to make the Cleaner Lagos Initiative achieve its main goal, have decided to give thrash bags to Lagosians.These are photos of Distribution of Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) thrash bags free to residents of Amukoko and Alaba Oro in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA today.

nice but how many you go give us way go reach till year end

After breaking what was working .

This Ambode na original Dundee.

Motor park and flyover governor. 1 Like

AMBODE'S spiritual bags that will make trash to disappear don come finally abi? WE dont just need bags, but prompt removal of the heaps that are all over the roads within the state. VERY SOON in the language of our Naija prophets, those bags shall be in the markets with price tags on them

Eyaaaaaa finally

This is waste of government funds. Before now, we bags our waste so what's d difference between this bag and the ones we were using if not the prints.



Lawma stopped picking wastes early last year. Ambode left pressing issue for the unnecessary nylon bags. 1 Like

Let's hope it will get to the grassroots

oduastates:

After breaking what was working .

This Ambode na original Dundee.

Motor park and flyover governor.





Ode Ode







Lagos is very dirty.



Come to Yaba, Oyingbo, Ojuelegba and Mushin axis to see huge dump of refuse on the main road at moment. You'll be shocked.

More than 2/3 of most roads have be consumed by refuse.

Some people are just plainly stupîd and wicked. They just dump refuse by the road side every night and whenever it rains, they just throw it directly into the gutter there by causing havoc on others.



MAY GOD PUNISH ALL THESE PEOPLE WITH CONTINUOUS POVERTY This won't make any difference.Lagos is very dirty.Come to Yaba, Oyingbo, Ojuelegba and Mushin axis to see huge dump of refuse on the main road at moment. You'll be shocked.More than 2/3 of most roads have be consumed by refuse.Some people are just plainly stupîd and wicked. They just dump refuse by the road side every night and whenever it rains, they just throw it directly into the gutter there by causing havoc on others.MAY GOD PUNISH ALL THESE PEOPLE WITH CONTINUOUS POVERTY 1 Like

Any initiative to enhance our environment and keep it in clean hygiene is welcomed.



Let's all keep Lagos Clean and safer to live in.

I hope they are made from recycled pure water nylons else we are just fooling ourselves

jdluv:

nice but how many you go give us way go reach till year end bro here in the US you buy your trash bag. #newNigeria #geturPVC bro here in the US you buy your trash bag. #newNigeria #geturPVC

How dirts took over Lagos still amazes me, the govt. watched and did nothing to salvage the situation till it became an embarrassment. 1 Like

olatade:









Ode





Confirm mumu Confirm mumu

oduastates:

After breaking what was working .

This Ambode na original Dundee.

Motor park and flyover governor.

U be confirm mumu U be confirm mumu

Kai!!! I hide my face in shame!!! See the way they are seeing "dustbin bags" as achievement in 2018 to the extent that they even posed with it and took pictures, we really have a very long way to go........

Gradual transformation

Soon Lagos will become Nigeria' America

EdifiedCEO:

The Lagos state government, in an effort to make the Cleaner Lagos Initiative achieve its main goal, have decided to give thrash bags to Lagosians.





These are photos of Distribution of Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) thrash bags free to residents of Amukoko and Alaba Oro in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA today.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-distribution-of-cleaner-lagos.html





it doesn't solve the major problem. the new initiative can't contain the waste generated. it doesn't solve the major problem. the new initiative can't contain the waste generated.

.