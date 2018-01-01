₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by EdifiedCEO: 8:05pm
The Lagos state government, in an effort to make the Cleaner Lagos Initiative achieve its main goal, have decided to give thrash bags to Lagosians.
These are photos of Distribution of Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) thrash bags free to residents of Amukoko and Alaba Oro in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA today.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by jdluv(f): 8:38pm
nice but how many you go give us way go reach till year end
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by oduastates: 8:43pm
After breaking what was working .
This Ambode na original Dundee.
Motor park and flyover governor.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by oyetunder(m): 10:04pm
AMBODE'S spiritual bags that will make trash to disappear don come finally abi? WE dont just need bags, but prompt removal of the heaps that are all over the roads within the state. VERY SOON in the language of our Naija prophets, those bags shall be in the markets with price tags on them
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by oko4lucky(m): 10:05pm
Eyaaaaaa finally
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by verygudbadguy(m): 10:05pm
This is waste of government funds. Before now, we bags our waste so what's d difference between this bag and the ones we were using if not the prints.
Lawma stopped picking wastes early last year. Ambode left pressing issue for the unnecessary nylon bags.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by prela(f): 10:05pm
Let's hope it will get to the grassroots
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by olatade(m): 10:05pm
oduastates:
Ode
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by jonadaft: 10:07pm
This won't make any difference.
Lagos is very dirty.
Come to Yaba, Oyingbo, Ojuelegba and Mushin axis to see huge dump of refuse on the main road at moment. You'll be shocked.
More than 2/3 of most roads have be consumed by refuse.
Some people are just plainly stupîd and wicked. They just dump refuse by the road side every night and whenever it rains, they just throw it directly into the gutter there by causing havoc on others.
MAY GOD PUNISH ALL THESE PEOPLE WITH CONTINUOUS POVERTY
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by princemartinsG(m): 10:07pm
Any initiative to enhance our environment and keep it in clean hygiene is welcomed.
Let's all keep Lagos Clean and safer to live in.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by Orpe7(m): 10:07pm
I hope they are made from recycled pure water nylons else we are just fooling ourselves
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by fularm(m): 10:08pm
jdluv:bro here in the US you buy your trash bag. #newNigeria #geturPVC
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by Olalan(m): 10:08pm
How dirts took over Lagos still amazes me, the govt. watched and did nothing to salvage the situation till it became an embarrassment.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by damichworld(m): 10:08pm
olatade:
Confirm mumu
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by damichworld(m): 10:09pm
oduastates:
U be confirm mumu
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by soberdrunk(m): 10:11pm
Kai!!! I hide my face in shame!!! See the way they are seeing "dustbin bags" as achievement in 2018 to the extent that they even posed with it and took pictures, we really have a very long way to go........
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by Kennitrust: 10:12pm
Gradual transformation
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by Kennitrust: 10:14pm
Soon Lagos will become Nigeria' America
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by gnykelly(m): 10:18pm
EdifiedCEO:
it doesn't solve the major problem. the new initiative can't contain the waste generated.
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by Owoado(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Distribution Of Cleaner Lagos Initiative Thrash Bags Begins by tinkinjow: 10:19pm
...na this one wey lagos giant rats go just tear to pieces overnight? They need to provide sags not polythene bags
