Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Limitednow: 9:39pm
HERDSMEN who wish to graze their cattle in Ekiti State will henceforth register with the state government on yearly basis.

This directive is from the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

He said herdsmen in the state will now have to pay the sum of five thousand naira (N5,000) as registration fee each year.

“Many of the Fulani herdsmen who settled down here did so without permission from anyone. No one can be living with us and we – their host – would not know who they are.

“They said there are some strangers who only come briefly but we don’t want that. Now, they would register with government for a token of N5,000.

“It is not their money that we need but their identity and locality. The sum of N5,000 would be renewable after a year.

“We are sending a bill to the State Assembly, which would be that anyone caught and found guilty of harbouring dangerous Fulani herdsmen would be jailed for five years without an option of fine,” Fayose said on Saturday while reacting to the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be Fulani herders.

The governor had a peace meeting with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.

He promised to mobilise enough government and security agents to fish out the troublemakers.

He also warned the Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he would be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

“If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms are destroyed by herdsmen any longer. None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you, their leader, on it. This is the last warning I am giving you,” he said.

Source: https://www.headlineng.com/fayose-registration-herdsmen-ekiti/

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Limitednow: 9:48pm
This comedian eh grin

This is the type of President we need not that clueless...

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by cursedAbiola(f): 9:49pm
oshokomole of yoruba land the man his great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive
tuwale baba

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by NwaNimo1(m): 10:05pm
Fayose Na bad guy....... come see sense grin

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by oko4lucky(m): 10:05pm
I wish this man is our president, Nigeria would've been better

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by NaoSlay: 10:06pm

Fayose is a terrorist.

He should be jailed.

Fulani herdsmen are peaceful.

DSS report stated it's Islamic state that is responsible for Benue attacks.

Fayose that has not done anything in yoruba land and ekiti will now be like a hero.

Well, we close to election already.



Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by brostheo(m): 10:06pm
5k for fresh fresh kpomor
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Built2last: 10:06pm
They are in business to make money so paying should come natural. Taxi drivers in most local governments pay far more than that

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by sabama007(f): 10:06pm
grin

Funny gan!

5,000 naira for identity?

Why not place tracker on their neck to monitor their movements?

Fayose of life!!!

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by martineverest(m): 10:07pm
dats not fair.....using the situation to milk them

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Maydfourth: 10:07pm
Oshokomoleeeeeee
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by porshnuel(m): 10:08pm
1 sex doll for fayose
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by ayusco85(m): 10:08pm
Fayose has balls

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by tuoyoojo(m): 10:08pm
This is what should happen to every business man

They should pay taxes

By the way that 5k a year is even too small

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by me69: 10:08pm
No fighting there so the man wan bring fight

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Kennyg101: 10:08pm
Good development. I wish aregbe can emulate that..
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by yanshDoctor: 10:09pm
tax on each head of cattle
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Kingslaw(m): 10:09pm
Sense will not kill Fayose! grin
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Andrewgame42: 10:09pm
If only we can swap our Governor Rocha's for this man fayose .. for a 4years deal ... Even if we will add money on top I really don't care

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by porshnuel(m): 10:09pm
NaoSlay:

Fayose is a terrorist.

He should be jailed.

Fulani herdsmen are peaceful.

DSS report stated it's Islamic state that is responsible for Benue attacks.

Fayose that has not done anything in yoruba land and ekiti will now be like a hero.

Well, we close to election already.



pls receive sense

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by ipobarecriminals: 10:10pm
grin cheesy grin cheesy sad.There is mo need. of day 5k.They only listen to their. leader. like Sultan. of Sokoto,Emir of Kano,Atikulate head of confused. ipobs and other miserable. COWS.Attest that bastard. wey dey threatened. government and people. of Taraba/Benue.Lobatan
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Histrings08(m): 10:10pm
This man is just a pain in d ass of Pmb nd his kinsmen
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by bolu12: 10:10pm
martineverest:
dats not fair.....using the situation to milk them
do they pay taxes ? If u are starting a business won't u pay?
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by majekdom2: 10:11pm
You want colonies, pay for colonies. Na now IPOB, militants name it will have sense and work with their respective state govt. This fulani style is worst than boko haram because they stylish come in as friends whilst they are the real enemies.
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by amazon14: 10:11pm
My respect, Fayose. The only governor who no send bubu

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by akbahbah(m): 10:11pm
Fayose for 2019! I'm beginning to love this man. This is an epitome of leadership.

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by tolexy007(m): 10:11pm
Limitednow:
This comedian eh grin

wetin this one dey talk
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Alex80s(m): 10:12pm
Fayose has courage more than our 5 south Eastern governors...
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by itsik(m): 10:12pm
I weep for this nation

Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by taurusmena1(m): 10:12pm
Where is the comedy in this?mtchewwwwww.this is why nothing seems to change cis of your likes.its your type that won't vote and that can't criticize in a constructive manner.everything is a joke to you cos of your bias clothed with the full regalia of ignorance...what action has your president taken to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens from the killer herdsmen? Yet someone is taking proactive steps her and all you can spew is "comedy". Who do you dis one
Limitednow:
This comedian eh grin
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by TheFreeOne: 10:12pm
That's a real man unlike the one still waiting for security report while his kinsmen goes on killing spree.
Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by samwobi(m): 10:12pm
Let Us Watch And See If This Will Be Implemented.

