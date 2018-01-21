₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Limitednow: 9:39pm
HERDSMEN who wish to graze their cattle in Ekiti State will henceforth register with the state government on yearly basis.
Source: https://www.headlineng.com/fayose-registration-herdsmen-ekiti/
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Limitednow: 9:48pm
This comedian eh
This is the type of President we need not that clueless...
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by cursedAbiola(f): 9:49pm
oshokomole of yoruba land the man his great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive
tuwale baba
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by NwaNimo1(m): 10:05pm
Fayose Na bad guy....... come see sense
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by oko4lucky(m): 10:05pm
I wish this man is our president, Nigeria would've been better
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by NaoSlay: 10:06pm
Fayose is a terrorist.
He should be jailed.
Fulani herdsmen are peaceful.
DSS report stated it's Islamic state that is responsible for Benue attacks.
Fayose that has not done anything in yoruba land and ekiti will now be like a hero.
Well, we close to election already.
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by brostheo(m): 10:06pm
5k for fresh fresh kpomor
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Built2last: 10:06pm
They are in business to make money so paying should come natural. Taxi drivers in most local governments pay far more than that
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by sabama007(f): 10:06pm
Funny gan!
5,000 naira for identity?
Why not place tracker on their neck to monitor their movements?
Fayose of life!!!
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by martineverest(m): 10:07pm
dats not fair.....using the situation to milk them
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Maydfourth: 10:07pm
Oshokomoleeeeeee
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by porshnuel(m): 10:08pm
1 sex doll for fayose
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by ayusco85(m): 10:08pm
Fayose has balls
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by tuoyoojo(m): 10:08pm
This is what should happen to every business man
They should pay taxes
By the way that 5k a year is even too small
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by me69: 10:08pm
No fighting there so the man wan bring fight
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Kennyg101: 10:08pm
Good development. I wish aregbe can emulate that..
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by yanshDoctor: 10:09pm
tax on each head of cattle
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Kingslaw(m): 10:09pm
Sense will not kill Fayose!
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Andrewgame42: 10:09pm
If only we can swap our Governor Rocha's for this man fayose .. for a 4years deal ... Even if we will add money on top I really don't care
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by porshnuel(m): 10:09pm
NaoSlay:pls receive sense
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by ipobarecriminals: 10:10pm
.There is mo need. of day 5k.They only listen to their. leader. like Sultan. of Sokoto,Emir of Kano,Atikulate head of confused. ipobs and other miserable. COWS.Attest that bastard. wey dey threatened. government and people. of Taraba/Benue.Lobatan
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Histrings08(m): 10:10pm
This man is just a pain in d ass of Pmb nd his kinsmen
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by bolu12: 10:10pm
martineverest:do they pay taxes ? If u are starting a business won't u pay?
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by majekdom2: 10:11pm
You want colonies, pay for colonies. Na now IPOB, militants name it will have sense and work with their respective state govt. This fulani style is worst than boko haram because they stylish come in as friends whilst they are the real enemies.
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by amazon14: 10:11pm
My respect, Fayose. The only governor who no send bubu
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by akbahbah(m): 10:11pm
Fayose for 2019! I'm beginning to love this man. This is an epitome of leadership.
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by tolexy007(m): 10:11pm
Limitednow:
wetin this one dey talk
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by Alex80s(m): 10:12pm
Fayose has courage more than our 5 south Eastern governors...
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by itsik(m): 10:12pm
I weep for this nation
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by taurusmena1(m): 10:12pm
Where is the comedy in this?mtchewwwwww.this is why nothing seems to change cis of your likes.its your type that won't vote and that can't criticize in a constructive manner.everything is a joke to you cos of your bias clothed with the full regalia of ignorance...what action has your president taken to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens from the killer herdsmen? Yet someone is taking proactive steps her and all you can spew is "comedy". Who do you dis one
Limitednow:
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by TheFreeOne: 10:12pm
That's a real man unlike the one still waiting for security report while his kinsmen goes on killing spree.
|Re: Fayose Imposes Yearly Registration Fee On Herdsmen In Ekiti by samwobi(m): 10:12pm
Let Us Watch And See If This Will Be Implemented.
