HERDSMEN who wish to graze their cattle in Ekiti State will henceforth register with the state government on yearly basis.



This directive is from the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.



He said herdsmen in the state will now have to pay the sum of five thousand naira (N5,000) as registration fee each year.



“Many of the Fulani herdsmen who settled down here did so without permission from anyone. No one can be living with us and we – their host – would not know who they are.



“They said there are some strangers who only come briefly but we don’t want that. Now, they would register with government for a token of N5,000.



“It is not their money that we need but their identity and locality. The sum of N5,000 would be renewable after a year.



“We are sending a bill to the State Assembly, which would be that anyone caught and found guilty of harbouring dangerous Fulani herdsmen would be jailed for five years without an option of fine,” Fayose said on Saturday while reacting to the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be Fulani herders.



The governor had a peace meeting with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.



He promised to mobilise enough government and security agents to fish out the troublemakers.



He also warned the Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he would be held responsible for any further attack in the state.



“If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms are destroyed by herdsmen any longer. None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.



“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you, their leader, on it. This is the last warning I am giving you,” he said.

Source: https://www.headlineng.com/fayose-registration-herdsmen-ekiti/





This is the type of President we need not that clueless... This comedian ehThis is the type of President we need not that clueless... 2 Likes 1 Share

oshokomole of yoruba land the man his great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive

tuwale baba 12 Likes 1 Share

Fayose Na bad guy....... come see sense 5 Likes

I wish this man is our president, Nigeria would've been better 1 Like



5k for fresh fresh kpomor

They are in business to make money so paying should come natural. Taxi drivers in most local governments pay far more than that 2 Likes





Funny gan!



5,000 naira for identity?



Why not place tracker on their neck to monitor their movements?



Fayose of life!!! Funny gan!5,000 naira for identity?Why not place tracker on their neck to monitor their movements?Fayose of life!!! 1 Like

dats not fair.....using the situation to milk them 1 Like 1 Share

Oshokomoleeeeeee

1 sex doll for fayose

Fayose has balls 1 Like

This is what should happen to every business man



They should pay taxes



By the way that 5k a year is even too small 1 Like

No fighting there so the man wan bring fight 1 Like

Good development. I wish aregbe can emulate that..

tax on each head of cattle

Sense will not kill Fayose!

If only we can swap our Governor Rocha's for this man fayose .. for a 4years deal ... Even if we will add money on top I really don't care 2 Likes

NaoSlay:



pls receive sense pls receive sense 5 Likes

.There is mo need. of day 5k.They only listen to their. leader. like Sultan. of Sokoto,Emir of Kano,Atikulate head of confused. ipobs and other miserable. COWS.Attest that bastard. wey dey threatened. government and people. of Taraba/Benue.Lobatan .There is mo need. of day 5k.They only listen to their. leader. like Sultan. of Sokoto,Emir of Kano,Atikulate head of confused. ipobs and other miserable. COWS.Attest that bastard. wey dey threatened. government and people. of Taraba/Benue.Lobatan

This man is just a pain in d ass of Pmb nd his kinsmen

martineverest:

dats not fair.....using the situation to milk them do they pay taxes ? If u are starting a business won't u pay? do they pay taxes ? If u are starting a business won't u pay?

You want colonies, pay for colonies. Na now IPOB, militants name it will have sense and work with their respective state govt. This fulani style is worst than boko haram because they stylish come in as friends whilst they are the real enemies.

My respect, Fayose. The only governor who no send bubu 2 Likes

Fayose for 2019! I'm beginning to love this man. This is an epitome of leadership. 1 Like

Limitednow:

This comedian eh

wetin this one dey talk wetin this one dey talk

Fayose has courage more than our 5 south Eastern governors...

I weep for this nation

Limitednow:

This comedian eh Where is the comedy in this?mtchewwwwww.this is why nothing seems to change cis of your likes.its your type that won't vote and that can't criticize in a constructive manner.everything is a joke to you cos of your bias clothed with the full regalia of ignorance...what action has your president taken to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens from the killer herdsmen? Yet someone is taking proactive steps her and all you can spew is "comedy". Who do you dis one

That's a real man unlike the one still waiting for security report while his kinsmen goes on killing spree.