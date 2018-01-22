₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre
|Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Islie: 6:58am
By Daniel Adugbo
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/crude-oil-nnpc-account-in-red-as-petrol-landing-cost-nears-n180-litre.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Atiku2019: 6:59am
Incompetent Government
10 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Warship: 7:03am
Since 2015, Bullhari can not build a single refinery.
Something that Biafrans achieved under war pressure.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by aolawale025: 7:04am
NNPC has to be really looked into. What's happening to the 450000 barrels dedicated to domestic consumption. Besides when oil prices were lower where's the surplus
6 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by wristbangle(m): 7:05am
The fuel queue in Lagos during the weekend is crazy. Its still on till now. We need short term solution to this problem till 2019 when dangote refinery will commence operation. Honestly, why are we like in this country?
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by onojiwizardgmailcom(m): 7:06am
and the illegality continues
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Nwodosis(m): 7:09am
Government of trial and error!
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by 1shortblackboy: 7:10am
Where are d refineries they promised? Oh I forgot it was all a scam. Yahoo - yahoo government na we be d maga
4 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by cashlurd(m): 7:17am
Disaster is looming. Nigeria will know no peace. Buhari is the worst president in West African history. cHANgE!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Escalze(m): 7:24am
They will now say they have no option but to increase price of PMS and there it goes.
12 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by yeyerolling: 7:28am
NNPC account can never be in red. It is like a well where water cannot finish. D subsidy is all shades of wrong tho
2 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by nwanna89(m): 7:38am
Nigeria makes more money when oil prices are high, now $70 per barrel. Channel the extra money made from oil into importing petrol. Simple! So you make from one side and lose on the other.
Silly government! Deregulate the damn thing and let people easily build refineries and others who want to import be allowed to import. You cant have yeye regulations for products you dont even have
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by UncleJudax(m): 7:40am
wristbangle:Hahah. Na slowpokes füll dis Country jare...na Dangote everybody de wait for now?
The Leaders truly know how to cage the people.
Birds of a feather!
4 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Yomboy4ever: 7:58am
cashlurd:
But you and your families will know peace? Pikin wey say him mama no go sleep ni..
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by LessNoise(m): 8:33am
The fuel scarcity Na die.....
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by slimany: 8:38am
LessNoise:what a welcome development
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by hucienda: 8:44am
What a mess.
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by jayson87: 9:00am
Buhari... Fuel Scarcity is back, you better admit Jonathan couldn't save because he was paying subsidy, so Nigerians can fully accept deregulation of the downstream sector.
3 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by ChangetheChange: 9:02am
Another propaganda to increase fuel price
Thunder fire Buhari the petroleum minister
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Spylord48: 9:41am
.Goodluck Jonathan promised us as many refineries as possible and total turn around of the existing ones during the 2011presidential campaign yet after 4years there is nothing to show for it instead trillions were wasted in enriching few individuals all in the name of subsidy.
Buhari came during his own time and promised refineries and modular one yet up till now no modular refineries.The dead woods we have in Ph, kaduna and warri have all turned to scrap with no hope of rehabilitating it...
Now everybody is hoping on dangote to complete his refinery this year so that fuel price will drop..Dangote is a business man and anybody expecting the price of petrol to reduce is dreaming because he will like to make money and pay back his creditors. We are in for a serious trouble.The greedy few cabals are already scheming on how to make profit even when dangote refinery will come on board.
Our past governments have failed us!
The present government is already failing us day by day!!!
Will the future government come 2019 fail us too?
Time to rise and send this old cargoes and failure into political exile. If we don't act now they will keep failing us and nothing will happen
2 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:45am
It is well
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by lilfreezy: 9:45am
South Westerners have y'all seen the poo hole you guys have put this country through. You guys refused to listen all because you just want a yoruba man as a vice president. Well, I hope you guys are buying petrol @ N60/liter in your zone. You guys will never learn. SMH!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Boys882: 9:46am
Excuse to increase pump price
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by mrvitalis(m): 9:48am
Deregulate this sector once and for all
Even tax it 30%
If you can't afford petrol go to the village this is capitalism
Enough of this rubbish
How much is petrol in Angola ? Gabon ? Ghana ? This are all oil producing too
2 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by obailala(m): 9:48am
Such a sickening cycle...
In 2012 when oil sold for ~$100 and when thr exchange rate was ~N150/$1, non-subsidized fuel sold for N142/litre. Today oil prices have risen to $70, and with the exchange rate at N305/$1 (i.e. double what it was in 2012), it is clear why the current non-subsidized cost of petrol is far far higher than the fixed N145.
A responsible government should have seen this coming and planned for it a long time ago. A responsible govt should have done something (other than just celebrating more petro-dollar) when the oil prices began to rise. In planning for this day, a responsible and insightful govt should have taken quick loans and scrambled 4-5 modular refineries (which should have been instantly privatized with the returns used to pay off the loan). But obviously, everyone folded their arms waiting for Dangote to complete his refinery. Now we are all caught out in the rain.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by MaziOmenuko: 9:48am
I said it last 2yrs when they pegged fuel price based on exchange rate. It was a temporary solution to a lingering crisis. We are just running round in cycles. Shey the marketers said they abandoned importation to NNPC alone, is NNPC paying subsidies to themselves?
Right now, anything but full deregulation is a waste of resources.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Bluffly: 9:48am
Atiku2019:No shithole country. Why does it look like a miracle to refine locally? Shithole peeps
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by plainol(m): 9:49am
This is what we experience when we have an unfortunate person leading us.
Also something that still baffles me is, this bastards exports crude oil containing ( petrol, diesel, kerosene, bitumen, e.t.c), sells at international price ( in dollars) and import only petrol, deisel, kerosene and still come back to tell us they are not making gains.
Are we not doomed as a nation or country? Can't Buhari's government pretend to be responsible for once?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by three: 9:49am
Tragic
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by Bluffly: 9:50am
nwanna89:Must we even import.
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by RemedyLab: 9:50am
cant we have just one functional refinery?
|Re: Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre by bedspread: 9:51am
Dem just de find Excuse to increase petroleum price
Viewing this topic:
