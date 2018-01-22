Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crude Oil: NNPC Account In Red As Petrol Landing Cost Nears N180/litre (2638 Views)

By Daniel Adugbo







The account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is increasingly over-burdened as the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, has risen following the recent surge in global oil price, analysts have said.



The price of crude oil hit more than three-year high at the beginning of last week rising to $70 per barrel for the first time since December 2014.



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had in December 2017 hinted that Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) price of PMS was $620 per metric tonne, and that at N305 to a dollar, PMS landing cost translated to N171 per litre. At that time, oil price traded below $65 per barrel.



But analysts estimate that with the recent rise in oil price and based on the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Authority (PPPRA) template, the cost of imported petrol now hovers at between N175-N180/per litre.



“You will agree with me that today, based on my own estimate, the naira landing cost of petrol in Nigeria is actually somewhere between N175-N180/per litre which means that if the government should fully deregulate the oil sector, there would be higher price for petroleum product,” the Head, Investor Relations at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Mr. Abiola Razaq, said.



“If you look at the PPPRA template and where crude oil prices are in addition to shipping cost and using the official CBN exchange rate, you would have an idea of what the cost of refined products is,” Razaq also said.



He said that anytime oil price went up, the naira landing cost of petroleum products also increased.



“It is a fact that PMS prices will go up and the fact that our refineries are not functioning means we are vulnerable to shocks,” the Head of Energy Research at Ecobank, Mr. Dolapo Oni, said about the impact of a jump in oil price on petroleum products.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Institute for Petroleum, Energy Law and Policy (IIPELP), Dr. Timothy Okon, said it was not unusual for PMS prices to escalate when oil prices rise.



“Of course, 80 per cent of PMS price is crude price. If prices go up product prices must reflect the price of crude,” Dr. Okon a former head of Corporate Planning and Strategy at the NNPC, said.



Daily Trust reports that at the landing cost of N171 per litre, NNPC recorded under-recovery of N26 on a litre of the commodity. However, with prices hovering between N175-N180, according to industry experts’ prediction, N33 is being spent on every litre of petrol by the corporation to keep the pump price at N145.



The NNPC while clarifying a statement wrongly attributed to Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr. Umar Ajiya at the weekend explained that there was under-recovery in the importation and sale of PMS by NNPC, but the burden is categorized as business losses which the Act establishing NNPC recognizes.



Mr. Ajiya, according to NNPC, had made it explicitly clear that the losses from the PMS imports by NNPC could not be classified as subsidy since it was not appropriated for by the National Assembly.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/crude-oil-nnpc-account-in-red-as-petrol-landing-cost-nears-n180-litre.html





lalasticlala

Incompetent Government 10 Likes

Since 2015, Bullhari can not build a single refinery.

Something that Biafrans achieved under war pressure. 17 Likes 1 Share

NNPC has to be really looked into. What's happening to the 450000 barrels dedicated to domestic consumption. Besides when oil prices were lower where's the surplus 6 Likes

The fuel queue in Lagos during the weekend is crazy. Its still on till now. We need short term solution to this problem till 2019 when dangote refinery will commence operation. Honestly, why are we like in this country? 1 Like

and the illegality continues 1 Like 1 Share

Government of trial and error!

Where are d refineries they promised? Oh I forgot it was all a scam. Yahoo - yahoo government na we be d maga 4 Likes

Disaster is looming. Nigeria will know no peace. Buhari is the worst president in West African history. cHANgE!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

They will now say they have no option but to increase price of PMS and there it goes. 12 Likes

NNPC account can never be in red. It is like a well where water cannot finish. D subsidy is all shades of wrong tho 2 Likes

Nigeria makes more money when oil prices are high, now $70 per barrel. Channel the extra money made from oil into importing petrol. Simple! So you make from one side and lose on the other.



Silly government! Deregulate the damn thing and let people easily build refineries and others who want to import be allowed to import. You cant have yeye regulations for products you dont even have 8 Likes 1 Share

wristbangle:

The fuel queue in Lagos during the weekend is crazy. Its still on till now. We need short term solution to this problem till 2019 when dangote refinery will commence operation. Honestly, why are we like in this country? Hahah. Na slowpokes füll dis Country jare...na Dangote everybody de wait for now?



The Leaders truly know how to cage the people.



Birds of a feather! Hahah. Na slowpokes füll dis Country jare...na Dangote everybody de wait for now?The Leaders truly know how to cage the people.Birds of a feather! 4 Likes

cashlurd:

Disaster is looming. Nigeria will know no peace. Buhari is the worst president in West African history. cHANgE!!!

But you and your families will know peace? Pikin wey say him mama no go sleep ni.. But you and your families will know peace? Pikin wey say him mama no go sleep ni..

The fuel scarcity Na die.....

LessNoise:

The fuel scarcity Na die..... what a welcome development what a welcome development

What a mess.

Buhari... Fuel Scarcity is back, you better admit Jonathan couldn't save because he was paying subsidy, so Nigerians can fully accept deregulation of the downstream sector. 3 Likes

Another propaganda to increase fuel price



Thunder fire Buhari the petroleum minister

.Goodluck Jonathan promised us as many refineries as possible and total turn around of the existing ones during the 2011presidential campaign yet after 4years there is nothing to show for it instead trillions were wasted in enriching few individuals all in the name of subsidy.

Buhari came during his own time and promised refineries and modular one yet up till now no modular refineries.The dead woods we have in Ph, kaduna and warri have all turned to scrap with no hope of rehabilitating it...

Now everybody is hoping on dangote to complete his refinery this year so that fuel price will drop..Dangote is a business man and anybody expecting the price of petrol to reduce is dreaming because he will like to make money and pay back his creditors. We are in for a serious trouble.The greedy few cabals are already scheming on how to make profit even when dangote refinery will come on board.



Our past governments have failed us!

The present government is already failing us day by day!!!

Will the future government come 2019 fail us too?



Time to rise and send this old cargoes and failure into political exile. If we don't act now they will keep failing us and nothing will happen 2 Likes

It is well

South Westerners have y'all seen the poo hole you guys have put this country through. You guys refused to listen all because you just want a yoruba man as a vice president. Well, I hope you guys are buying petrol @ N60/liter in your zone. You guys will never learn. SMH! 2 Likes 1 Share

Excuse to increase pump price

Deregulate this sector once and for all



Even tax it 30%



If you can't afford petrol go to the village this is capitalism



Enough of this rubbish



How much is petrol in Angola ? Gabon ? Ghana ? This are all oil producing too 2 Likes

Such a sickening cycle...



In 2012 when oil sold for ~$100 and when thr exchange rate was ~N150/$1, non-subsidized fuel sold for N142/litre. Today oil prices have risen to $70, and with the exchange rate at N305/$1 (i.e. double what it was in 2012), it is clear why the current non-subsidized cost of petrol is far far higher than the fixed N145.



A responsible government should have seen this coming and planned for it a long time ago. A responsible govt should have done something (other than just celebrating more petro-dollar) when the oil prices began to rise. In planning for this day, a responsible and insightful govt should have taken quick loans and scrambled 4-5 modular refineries (which should have been instantly privatized with the returns used to pay off the loan). But obviously, everyone folded their arms waiting for Dangote to complete his refinery. Now we are all caught out in the rain. 1 Like

I said it last 2yrs when they pegged fuel price based on exchange rate. It was a temporary solution to a lingering crisis. We are just running round in cycles. Shey the marketers said they abandoned importation to NNPC alone, is NNPC paying subsidies to themselves?



Right now, anything but full deregulation is a waste of resources. 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Incompetent Government No shithole country. Why does it look like a miracle to refine locally? Shithole peeps No shithole country. Why does it look like a miracle to refine locally? Shithole peeps

This is what we experience when we have an unfortunate person leading us.



Also something that still baffles me is, this bastards exports crude oil containing ( petrol, diesel, kerosene, bitumen, e.t.c), sells at international price ( in dollars) and import only petrol, deisel, kerosene and still come back to tell us they are not making gains.



Are we not doomed as a nation or country? Can't Buhari's government pretend to be responsible for once? 1 Like 1 Share

Tragic

nwanna89:

Nigeria makes more money when oil prices are high, now $70 per barrel. Channel the extra money made from oil into importing petrol. Simple! So you make from one side and lose on the other.



Silly government! Deregulate the damn thing and let people easily build refineries and others who want to import be allowed to import. You cant have yeye regulations for products you dont even have Must we even import. Must we even import.



cant we have just one functional refinery? cant we have just one functional refinery?