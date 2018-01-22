₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by GistMore: 9:35am
As shared online...
All wife Materials Apply Within for screening, Registration fee is 30BN in the Akant
https://www.gistmore.com/ubi-franklins-son-show-off-swag-new-photos
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by Godwinfury(m): 9:48am
Handsome boy, just like his dad, Fada Lawd, give me a child as handsome as this... I will name him Daniel Godwin Jnr. still searching for his mother though....
1 Like
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by odiereke(m): 9:52am
Nice one.
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by doyinisaac(m): 10:03am
Godwinfury:
1 Like
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by BlackDBagba: 10:15am
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by mamatayour(f): 10:15am
Fine boy
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by hazan041: 10:15am
where is the swag?
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by Laslim(m): 10:15am
Pls where is d boi mother? Just asking o
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by Phygo(m): 10:16am
For d guy above me.
She dey clinic matters
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by edidiongmichael(m): 10:16am
The only pics that caught my attention today. The rest na shhiiid.
United fans, hit the like button... None united, share!
4 Likes
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by amokeme(f): 10:16am
Cute boy..
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by plainol(m): 10:17am
If Buhari were to be a University Course, I won't wish my Staunch Enemy to Carry it Over.
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by BlackAfrican: 10:17am
hazan041:
Here it is....
1 Like
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by rawpadgin(m): 10:20am
Godwinfury:help you child ministry by marrying a beautiful woman o
If you go marry uglee woman come colab with this ur looks......
Am warning you o
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by lizzypro(f): 10:20am
Cute
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by amokeme(f): 10:20am
Laslim:She is fine.
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by nlander08: 10:21am
lol
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by emmabest2000(m): 10:22am
Fine boy and Dirty Pig father
Slipper on the bed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by joystickextend1(m): 10:23am
okay
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by hazan041: 10:24am
BlackAfrican:excuse me where is your sense?
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by binsanni(m): 10:24am
OP receive sens small
where is the swag now
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by phoniety: 10:24am
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by Mynightmare: 10:26am
Godwinfury:are you sure your girlfriend is not on Nairaland, so she is not good to be a wife abi, ok
Kontinue
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by joebroney010(m): 10:26am
Nice1
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by Mynightmare: 10:27am
Godwinfury:are you sure your girlfriend is not on Nairaland, so she is not good to be a wife abi, ok,
Kontinue.
|Re: Jayden Ekapong, Ubi Franklin's Son Shows His Swag In New Photos by slightlyMad(f): 10:28am
I wonder why they both can work this out.
I know ubi did his best and even to the point of self humiliation on social platforms
The babe still wan gyrate and enter town well well.
All these say hello to daddy is part of her comeback strategy.
If I were ubi, it is a new year, I will get a better babe and enjoy this life. It is too short abeg
