Footballer to Presido...If na this side,its almost impossible no matter how popular you are. Nigeria really need to stop allowing these old bargars to rule 4eva

Of course they have nothing better to do







Did you see Wenger that was one time his coach there?



That's because he has better things to do unlike these thieves looking for ways to steal







I think I saw Rochas there who probably make a statue of Weah in Imo state without any reason whatsoever.