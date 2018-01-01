₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by harbdulrasaq88(m): 9:04pm
The Oyo state Governor Ajibola Ajimobi and Governor of Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu were in Liberia today to celebrate with George Weah on his Inauguration.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-gov-ajimobi-and-akeredolu-at.html
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by harbdulrasaq88(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by chukslawrence(m): 9:07pm
coming
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by zombieTRACKER: 9:08pm
Useless thieves
They have stolen the money for the trip from the state coffers after overblowning the expenses...
Utter rubbish
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by miteolu(m): 9:12pm
Their own self pass George Weah wey won election.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by yemaldo(m): 9:18pm
That's abdulsalam not akeredolu
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by madridguy(m): 9:20pm
Seen.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by jeeqaa7(m): 9:57pm
Ok
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by lonelydora(m): 9:57pm
Salary him never pay oooo. Look at how he is mismanaging the State's fund.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by EmekaBlue(m): 9:57pm
Footballer to Presido...
If na this side,its almost impossible no matter how popular you are. Nigeria really need to stop allowing these old bargars to rule 4eva
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by samistino: 9:59pm
congrats to my club's former player..... that's why am proud of the BLUES
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by wonlasewonimi: 10:00pm
Okorocha be measuring the dimensions for the statue
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by kokomaster3d: 10:00pm
Nigeria should learn from Liberia come 2019
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by davibid: 10:02pm
Of course they have nothing better to do
Did you see Wenger that was one time his coach there?
That's because he has better things to do unlike these thieves looking for ways to steal
I think I saw Rochas there who probably make a statue of Weah in Imo state without any reason whatsoever.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by Paulpeterparker: 10:03pm
make i no say any thing
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by ezex(m): 10:04pm
Good one
No one knows tomorrow
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by itsene: 10:09pm
kokomaster3d:
You win election by campaigning. That is how it's done.
Nobody's going to appoint you.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:11pm
Formin partnership
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by iamJ(m): 10:12pm
dollarcoolcat:for dirty liberia, they are poorer than ekiti state
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ajimobi And Wife At George Weah's Inauguration In Liberia by humilitynike: 10:13pm
George, ur statue will be ready b4 Feb 14... Rochy is measuring your height..
