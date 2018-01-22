₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by metronaija: 10:00pm
The Police in Zamfara have confirmed the abduction of two children of Yahaya Chado, the member representing Maradun/Bakura Federal Constituency.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told newsmen in Gusau on Monday that the children were abducted after the gunmen invaded the lawmaker’s home village at Gora in Maradun Local Government.
He said three persons were killed and four others wounded during the attack at about 1 a.m on Monday.
One of the villagers, Kabiru Mai-Kwashe told NAN that the abductor came on 20 motorcycles, with each motorcycle conveying two armed persons.
“They shot sporadically in the air before going to the house of their victims.
“The gunmen forcefully took away the two victims, Muhammad Yahaya, 27, and his elder brother, Junaidu Yahaya, who is about 35 years old,” he said.
According to him, after the gunmen left the house, they also shot and killed six persons and wounded four others.
Mai-Kwashe added that one of those abducted later returned with a telephone number ostensibly given by the abductors directing his father to contact them “if he wants to see his eldest son again.”
NAN gathered that the abductors had demanded for a ransom of N10 million before they would release the victim.
The police spokesman said a combined team of police and military personnel had been deployed to conduct extensive search for the gunmen and rescue the victim.
He said that those killed and wounded during the attack were taken to Maradun General Hospital.
http://www.metronaija.ng/gunmen-abduct-zamfara-reps-2-children-kill-3-villagers/
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by amakaokoye200: 10:12pm
God grant them strength to bear
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Vecharry(m): 10:12pm
1
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by pawilson(m): 10:12pm
My God help us
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Built2last: 10:12pm
Northern Nigeria has no clue what has befallen them. Blood speaks. And innocent blood speaks louder. Many Innocent souls wasted by vampires and cannibals. Blood speaks, reason Yahoo plus exists, reason Money ritualists seek blood.
All the gun wielding young men and women have blood stuck in their brains. They won't stop till they face the elite
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Winnyluv(f): 10:12pm
.
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by telim: 10:13pm
Northerners have learnt the art of kidnapping from south south and south east, expect them to be more brutal why kidnapping there victims since a lot of them do not value human life.
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by ourfather: 10:13pm
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by fakuta(f): 10:14pm
God help the children
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Bofoy4(m): 10:14pm
Hausa's always killing innocent people
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Hafeezson(m): 10:15pm
Kidnapping in my state again Oh! Allah rescue this man.
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by DemonInSiege: 10:18pm
Fulani immigrants from Niger republic have taken over Zamfara State
Core Northern politicians know this
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by ecdcyber: 10:19pm
10million for house of representatives member is not much na. Constituency project will do it.
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by dfrost: 10:20pm
Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by dfrost: 10:21pm
ecdcyber:
And you think those bloodthirsty fooos will release them, after all we've been hearing how they murder their victims?
Security is just too porous.
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by OyiboOyibo: 10:23pm
Buhari's govt. is full of blood n evil....May God help us in 2019...Give our youths brain to vote out evil
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by Myhn: 10:24pm
telim:[sup][/sup]
What's about South West,bloody skull minner
|Re: Yahaya Chado's 2 Children Kidnapped In Zamfara by oshe11(m): 10:26pm
Hmmmmm......
BUHARI ISSA DUNCE
(0) (Reply)
