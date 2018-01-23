₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by BuhariCarryGo: 7:21am
The Presidency has appealed to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ghali Na’Abba, to take a second look at Muhammadu Buhari administration’s achievements since its inception on May 29, 2015.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by ManirBK: 7:22am
Only a blind man won't see the improvement Mynd44 lalasticlala pls do the needfull abeg
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by abokibuhari: 7:22am
It shall not be well with yusuf buhari
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by Mekanus(m): 7:25am
Buhari is an idiot
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by OceanmorganTrix: 7:27am
All these achievements are only theoretical, we are not feeling the impact of these achievements
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by hatchy: 7:33am
No matter how you people try to paint this Foolani white, he is still a fool and bigoted man.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by capatainrambo: 7:43am
shame nor they catch these people?
has anyone seen leoDpig? the pig that love bubu more than Zahra and aisha
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by clarocuzioo(m): 7:44am
God have mercy on us, this administration took the nation to recession with its incompetence and archaic economic policies, and later we managed to exit it, to them now it's an achievement, how much was dollar to naira before they took over?
The rice they are making noise about how much is a bag of rice sold today in the market? How much was it been sold before they took over? Let them go and look at the economic indices before they took over and the economic indices now, and see the abysmal failure they've become.
Whistle blowing programme with all the money recovered from "fighting corruption" , TSA, fully implemented, deductions on bank transaction, yet we are still borrowing heavily, and to add salt to injury, the infrastructure on ground does not seem to be at par with the funds. Go round the nation and see the terrible state of the Federal roads.
Insecurity has become the order of the day, crimes are now been perpetrated in this country with ease, cows now have more value than humans lives, any fool can successfully engage in kidnapping because of the porous security network in the country.
The N-power programme where graduates are been paid #30k after years in the University is what this administration is bragging about? That simply defines the value of graduates in this country
Shame on this government and anybody that up till now still supports this monumental failure. Femi Adeshina remember that you won't be in Aso Rock forever and posterity will judge you
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by XXLDICK(m): 10:08am
Mediocrity
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by obi4eze: 10:09am
We will outline our own achievement in 2019 by sending him back to Daura
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by YelloweWest: 10:09am
abokibuhari:Something must be wrong with u.
Attack buhari all u want because he deserves it but keep his son out of it!
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by ThankGod211: 10:09am
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by helinues: 10:10am
Sh..ie hole achievement..
Stop the fulani menace first
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by mpowa(m): 10:10am
GEJ 2.0
That's what they do...In the 3rd year when there's no tangible achievements,they will now start racking up achievements from thin-air...he might say he's the one that build the 3rd mainland bridge now.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by LillyAnn(f): 10:11am
He has done everything outlined...and nothing at all.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by takenadoh: 10:11am
Fulani heardsmen
Nepotism
Job loss
Etc
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by CASTOSVILLA(m): 10:11am
Nigeria is f*cked
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:12am
post=64435381:If APC even attempt to consider Buhari's election then they have finally shot themselves in the leg!
post=64435381:The recession was brought upon us by Buhari and for the record, recession only ends on the newspaper but in reality it's biting hard!
post=64435381:
Shehu Garba is your market different from the ones we trade
post=64435381:
please name the investments cause thousands of Nigerians have and are still losing their jobs since your inception
post=64435381:This is nothing but a lie! If we were buying 50kg for N8000 during GEJ admin but now buys for double the price (16,000), How has the price fallen by 50%
[/quote]
“The impact is being felt, the amount of power being distributed is now currently steady at around 4,000MW and generation now put at 7,000 MW, higher than ever recorded.
[/quote]
“The Federal Government began paying pensions to police officers who were granted Presidential pardon in 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War. These officers, and their next of kin, have waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential pardon.
“Nigeria rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, and earned a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.
“Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew $40 billion, reaching the highest level since 2014. Nigeria also added, this year, an additional $250m to its Sovereign Wealth Fund. Also, Nigeria’s trade balance crossed over into surplus territory, from a deficit in 2016.’’
The presidential aide revealed that Nigeria had successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (100 billion Naira), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending.
He said the federal government had inaugurated a Tax Amnesty scheme expected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues when it closes in March 2018.
He also disclosed that the government had successfully commenced implementation of a Whistle blowing Programme that had so far seen recoveries of tens of millions of dollars.
On the Social Investment Programme which he described as Nigeria’s most ambitious social welfare programme ever – rolled out across dozens of states, Shehu said currently, 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily.
He stated that under the programme 200,000 unemployed graduates had enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme, and a quarter of a million loans already distributed to artisans, traders, and farmers).
“The number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
“The Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest-ever revenue
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by dan9ice(m): 10:12am
Nairalanders no get joy for this man at all..
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by PapaBrowne(m): 10:13am
Dear Nigerians,
The biggest heist in Nigeria's history is probably on going in this regime.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by sebali: 10:14am
Nonsense
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by givan(m): 10:14am
Buhari did nothing... Other than fight had s political enemies with our depleting national reverse.
Buhari unleashed recession and herdsmen attack upon us so as to humble those that tends to vote against him in 2019.
Nigerian's massively handed buhari power to be their lord-over-all, but buhari in turn, handed power over to unknown men of the underworld who had brought untold hardship to on them.
Consider babachir lawal and his gang thieves.
Dear bubu, 2019 is a no-no for you.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by Aieboocaar(m): 10:14am
This demented, delusional, disjointed, dumbfucq, dullard dunce of a president!!! ..YOUR WORKS SHOULD SPEAK FOR YOU, you don't need to list them down!
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by Deathlezz: 10:15am
The only thing Buhari has achieved is spilling the blood of the innocent by proxy through his kinsmen called Fulani herdsmen.
As far as I am concerned Buhari is just the President of the fulanis.
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by oluwaahmed: 10:15am
Wait so buhari wants to run again? Dis man has no shame, and this country is a real shiithole
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by HSfoundation(m): 10:17am
This bubu na serious dotard fa
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by pawesome(m): 10:18am
So if i scatter my own car and i lata try to fix it buh couldnt get it back to d way it was,i can call it an achievement abi?
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by eph12(m): 10:18am
I was expecting to see capital projects there
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by swagagolic01(m): 10:18am
Nah the achievements be these??
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by ruggedboy01: 10:19am
pmb is very stupid and pathetic
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by TheSuperNerd(m): 10:20am
Wow! nice one Oh great man of daura...
I can really see the achievements. But then, what are the true significances of all these "paper" achievements if they cannot reflect even to the tune of 10% on the every day living of the Nigerian people? So a little push here and there still with nothing truly significant to show on the Nigerian populace are now classified as "achievements" eh?
Well, I shall give my congratulations all the same... You try okay... You really try, at least with respect to agriculture, you try very smalllll..... To PMB and his cabinet...
|Re: Presidency Outlines Buhari’s Achievements by rawtouch: 10:20am
