The Presidency has appealed to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ghali Na’Abba, to take a second look at Muhammadu Buhari administration’s achievements since its inception on May 29, 2015.



Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

The presidential aide, who was reacting to Na’Abba’s media interview on President Buhari, said the appeal had become imperative so as to change his (Na’Abba) negative opinions as published by a media.



Na’Abba had during an interview with a TV presenter, Osasu Igbinedion, vowed not to support Buhari in his bid to be re-elected in the forthcoming presidential election slated for Feb. 2019.



The former speaker, who also revealed that Buhari had alerted members of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Nov. 2017 of his intention to seek re-election, said his decision not to support the president was due to alleged Buhari’s failure “to add even an inch of value to democracy’’.



However, Shehu, who narrated Buhari’s achievements, urged Na’Abba to spare time and study them in order for him to change his negative impression.



The achievements read in part: “Nigeria exited its worst recession in decades. After five quarters of negative growth, the economy bounced back into positive territory. Agriculture was one of the stars of 2017, posting consistent growth levels even throughout the recession.



“Also, inflation fell for 10 consecutive months during 2017 (February to November).



“The Naira stabilised against the dollar, after the Central Bank introduced a new Forex window for Investors and Exporters. The stability has attracted billions of dollars in portfolio investments since April 2017.



“On the back of a stable Naira and increased investment inflows, Nigeria’s stock market emerged one of the best-performing in the world, delivering returns in excess of 40 per cent.



“Nigeria saw bumper food harvests, especially in rice, whose local production continues to rise significantly (states like Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kano leading the pack, with Ogun joining at the end of 2017). The price of a 50kg bag of rice – a staple in the country – has fallen by about 50 per cent as local production has gone up.

“The Federal Government launched a N701 billion Intervention Fund (‘Payment Assurance Programme’) aimed at supporting power generation companies to meet their payment obligations to gas and equipment suppliers, banks and other partners.



“The impact is being felt, the amount of power being distributed is now currently steady at around 4,000MW and generation now put at 7,000 MW, higher than ever recorded.



“The Federal Government began paying pensions to police officers who were granted Presidential pardon in 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War. These officers, and their next of kin, have waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential pardon.



“Nigeria rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, and earned a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.



“Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew $40 billion, reaching the highest level since 2014. Nigeria also added, this year, an additional $250m to its Sovereign Wealth Fund. Also, Nigeria’s trade balance crossed over into surplus territory, from a deficit in 2016.’’

The presidential aide revealed that Nigeria had successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (100 billion Naira), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending.



He said the federal government had inaugurated a Tax Amnesty scheme expected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues when it closes in March 2018.



He also disclosed that the government had successfully commenced implementation of a Whistle blowing Programme that had so far seen recoveries of tens of millions of dollars.



On the Social Investment Programme which he described as Nigeria’s most ambitious social welfare programme ever – rolled out across dozens of states, Shehu said currently, 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily.



He stated that under the programme 200,000 unemployed graduates had enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme, and a quarter of a million loans already distributed to artisans, traders, and farmers).



“The number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).



“The Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest-ever revenue

It shall not be well with yusuf buhari 19 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an idiot 23 Likes

All these achievements are only theoretical, we are not feeling the impact of these achievements 38 Likes 2 Shares

No matter how you people try to paint this Foolani white, he is still a fool and bigoted man. 16 Likes 1 Share

shame nor they catch these people?



has anyone seen leoDpig? the pig that love bubu more than Zahra and aisha 15 Likes

God have mercy on us, this administration took the nation to recession with its incompetence and archaic economic policies, and later we managed to exit it, to them now it's an achievement, how much was dollar to naira before they took over?

The rice they are making noise about how much is a bag of rice sold today in the market? How much was it been sold before they took over? Let them go and look at the economic indices before they took over and the economic indices now, and see the abysmal failure they've become.

Whistle blowing programme with all the money recovered from "fighting corruption" , TSA, fully implemented, deductions on bank transaction, yet we are still borrowing heavily, and to add salt to injury, the infrastructure on ground does not seem to be at par with the funds. Go round the nation and see the terrible state of the Federal roads.

Insecurity has become the order of the day, crimes are now been perpetrated in this country with ease, cows now have more value than humans lives, any fool can successfully engage in kidnapping because of the porous security network in the country.

The N-power programme where graduates are been paid #30k after years in the University is what this administration is bragging about? That simply defines the value of graduates in this country



Shame on this government and anybody that up till now still supports this monumental failure. Femi Adeshina remember that you won't be in Aso Rock forever and posterity will judge you 33 Likes 3 Shares

Mediocrity 4 Likes 1 Share

We will outline our own achievement in 2019 by sending him back to Daura 16 Likes

It shall not be well with yusuf buhari Something must be wrong with u.

Attack buhari all u want because he deserves it but keep his son out of it! Something must be wrong with u.Attack buhari all u want because he deserves it but keep his son out of it! 2 Likes 1 Share

Sh..ie hole achievement..



Stop the fulani menace first 5 Likes

GEJ 2.0



That's what they do...In the 3rd year when there's no tangible achievements,they will now start racking up achievements from thin-air...he might say he's the one that build the 3rd mainland bridge now. 8 Likes

He has done everything outlined...and nothing at all. 1 Like

Fulani heardsmen

Nepotism

Job loss

Etc 3 Likes

Nigeria is f*cked 1 Like

"to add even an inch of value to democracy''.

If APC even attempt to consider Buhari's election then they have finally shot themselves in the leg!

If APC even attempt to consider Buhari's election then they have finally shot themselves in the leg!



“Nigeria exited its worst recession in decades. After five quarters of negative growth, the economy bounced back into positive territory. Agriculture was one of the stars of 2017, posting consistent growth levels even throughout the recession.

The recession was brought upon us by Buhari and for the record, recession only ends on the newspaper but in reality it's biting hard!



“Also, inflation fell for 10 consecutive months during 2017 (February to November).



Shehu Garba is your market different from the ones we trade



“The Naira stabilised against the dollar, after the Central Bank introduced a new Forex window for Investors and Exporters. The stability has attracted billions of dollars in portfolio investments since April 2017.



please name the investments cause thousands of Nigerians have and are still losing their jobs since your inception



"Nigeria saw bumper food harvests, especially in rice, whose local production continues to rise significantly (states like Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kano leading the pack, with Ogun joining at the end of 2017). The price of a 50kg bag of rice – a staple in the country – has fallen by about 50 per cent as local production has gone up.

This is nothing but a lie! If we were buying 50kg for N8000 during GEJ admin but now buys for double the price (16,000), How has the price fallen by 50%

“The Federal Government launched a N701 billion Intervention Fund (‘Payment Assurance Programme’) aimed at supporting power generation companies to meet their payment obligations to gas and equipment suppliers, banks and other partners.

This is nothing but a lie! If we were buying 50kg for N8000 during GEJ admin but now buys for double the price (16,000), How has the price fallen by 50%

"The impact is being felt, the amount of power being distributed is now currently steady at around 4,000MW and generation now put at 7,000 MW, higher than ever recorded.

“The Federal Government began paying pensions to police officers who were granted Presidential pardon in 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War. These officers, and their next of kin, have waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential pardon.



“Nigeria rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, and earned a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.



“Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves grew $40 billion, reaching the highest level since 2014. Nigeria also added, this year, an additional $250m to its Sovereign Wealth Fund. Also, Nigeria’s trade balance crossed over into surplus territory, from a deficit in 2016.’’

The presidential aide revealed that Nigeria had successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (100 billion Naira), a Diaspora Bond (US$300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending.



He said the federal government had inaugurated a Tax Amnesty scheme expected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues when it closes in March 2018.



He also disclosed that the government had successfully commenced implementation of a Whistle blowing Programme that had so far seen recoveries of tens of millions of dollars.



On the Social Investment Programme which he described as Nigeria’s most ambitious social welfare programme ever – rolled out across dozens of states, Shehu said currently, 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily.



He stated that under the programme 200,000 unemployed graduates had enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme, and a quarter of a million loans already distributed to artisans, traders, and farmers).



“The number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).



“The Nigeria Customs Service recorded its highest-ever revenue



Nairalanders no get joy for this man at all.. 2 Likes

Dear Nigerians,



The biggest heist in Nigeria's history is probably on going in this regime. 4 Likes

Nonsense 3 Likes

Buhari did nothing... Other than fight had s political enemies with our depleting national reverse.



Buhari unleashed recession and herdsmen attack upon us so as to humble those that tends to vote against him in 2019.



Nigerian's massively handed buhari power to be their lord-over-all, but buhari in turn, handed power over to unknown men of the underworld who had brought untold hardship to on them.



Consider babachir lawal and his gang thieves.



Dear bubu, 2019 is a no-no for you. 2 Likes

This demented, delusional, disjointed, dumbfucq, dullard dunce of a president!!! ..YOUR WORKS SHOULD SPEAK FOR YOU, you don't need to list them down!

The only thing Buhari has achieved is spilling the blood of the innocent by proxy through his kinsmen called Fulani herdsmen.



As far as I am concerned Buhari is just the President of the fulanis. 2 Likes

Wait so buhari wants to run again? Dis man has no shame, and this country is a real shiithole 4 Likes

This bubu na serious dotard fa

So if i scatter my own car and i lata try to fix it buh couldnt get it back to d way it was,i can call it an achievement abi? 3 Likes

I was expecting to see capital projects there 1 Like

Nah the achievements be these?? 1 Like

pmb is very stupid and pathetic