Nigerians immediately reacted to the news.



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019. Nigerians immediately reacted to the news.

Since everyone is reacting, my reaction is Buhari till 2023!

OBJ should please take several seats.



Was he any better at the helm of affairs,wasn't he the man who spearheaded an unprecedented power-generation fraud in this country? Telecommunications scam/bribery nkór? Wasn't he the one with the insatiable greed for governance?



Always trying to tickle Nigerians' emotion,Iyabo Obasanjo is somewhere controlling billions(looted),one of his sons work with Microsoft(nah by him intellect abi?). . .



This man(with due respect) should shut it up!

They should continue reacting like chemicals without action. as for obj, he's a useless boy. After supporting pmb, now you want him to retire

Bubu reacting right now to obj's critique.

Truth is always bitter

Buhari is a Wahabi!!!His Daura cabal brothers are Wahabi Muslim...they all are Radical Muslims... The so called killings we see are not ordinary..... There is Great Disater Looming especially for the Christians.... But with GOD the Disater will land on PMB and his Wahabi cabal.. The killings happening have no effect on him... But THE GOD OF HEAVEN WOULD DISGRACE HIM AND HIS WAahabi fellow s



His wife is not....She is a Derica Muslim.. and dts why her conscience pricks her to voice out.... 6 Likes 1 Share

Mumu people







God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)



2023 Ascerta!





Obj should first apologize for misleading Nigerians. 5 Likes



Nigerians have turned into chemicals reacting here and there

Nigerians and reaction

I think the youths should approach OBJ and IBB and explain the need to have a young and vibrant person become president and why the old men should retire.

An average Nigerian back then knew Buhari is really an undesired failure but unnecessary hatred beclouded our sense of sound judgement.

Obasanjo supported you in 2015 but has now asked you not to run on account of your GLARING incompetence. Your wife who campaigned with you in 2015 is not willing to support you. Your daughter Zahra is also not supporting you



Yet we have people like ngenenkwenu ,omenka , saarki and other APC hungry Nairaland warriors jumping up and down. Can they be holier than the pope? Do they have your interest at heart more than your family? Its obvious they are trying to protect were they eat from...baba, use your tongue to count your teeth

non negotiable it's PMB till 2023

doctore212:

see it life....everything is not all about play....get serious in life

Nigeria Intervention Movement has my vote already. Thank God OBJ has joined NIM too.

Atiku and Buhari are not options.





We will keep trying new people until we get it right.

Baba is stylishly apologising for the disaster called Buhari he brought on Nigerians.







I think we youths should take advantage of his message and start wrestling power from these ancestor leaders.







Now, it will be difficult for efcc, sars, police, sss: all of the government attack dogs to harass any youth that come out with a clear vision.







For me, I am only interested in seeing Nigeria prosper and lead Africa to her place in destiny. God has blessed all of humanity equally irrespective of your race, color of your skin or Nationality.

lol...in every gathering there wld always b a judas.so am nt surprised

This is a killer punch from OBJ to Buhari







Ngenenkwenu, omeka ,saarki and other APC e warriors right now

OBJ will not kill somebody kikikikiki... Truth is- We don't need government attention, we need to create the attention ourselves. So, in order for us to be free from the tyranny of this government, we need to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resident path come 2019. We pledge no one will be left behind.

