|Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:07pm
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.
Nigerians immediately reacted to the news.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Newbiee: 9:31pm
Since everyone is reacting, my reaction is Buhari till 2023!
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by MrHistorian: 9:31pm
OBJ should please take several seats.
Was he any better at the helm of affairs,wasn't he the man who spearheaded an unprecedented power-generation fraud in this country? Telecommunications scam/bribery nkór? Wasn't he the one with the insatiable greed for governance?
Always trying to tickle Nigerians' emotion,Iyabo Obasanjo is somewhere controlling billions(looted),one of his sons work with Microsoft(nah by him intellect abi?). . .
This man(with due respect) should shut it up!
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ruggedboy01: 9:32pm
They should continue reacting like chemicals without action. as for obj, he's a useless boy. After supporting pmb, now you want him to retire Stupid boy
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:32pm
Bubu reacting right now to obj's critique.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Sweetcollins: 9:32pm
Truth is always bitter
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:32pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by bedspread: 9:32pm
Buhari is a Wahabi!!!His Daura cabal brothers are Wahabi Muslim...they all are Radical Muslims... The so called killings we see are not ordinary..... There is Great Disater Looming especially for the Christians.... But with GOD the Disater will land on PMB and his Wahabi cabal.. The killings happening have no effect on him... But THE GOD OF HEAVEN WOULD DISGRACE HIM AND HIS WAahabi fellow s
His wife is not....She is a Derica Muslim.. and dts why her conscience pricks her to voice out....
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by doctore212(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by RationalTV: 9:33pm
Mumu people
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Benekruku(m): 9:33pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
2023 Ascerta!
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Gazzy88(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by MBuhariGCFR(m): 9:33pm
Benekruku:Asalam allekum
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by SkySpirit(m): 9:34pm
Obj should first apologize for misleading Nigerians.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by comradespade(m): 9:34pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:34pm
Nigerians have turned into chemicals reacting here and there
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ThankGodEdeh(m): 9:35pm
Nigerians and reaction
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Ontarget: 9:35pm
I think the youths should approach OBJ and IBB and explain the need to have a young and vibrant person become president and why the old men should retire.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:35pm
An average Nigerian back then knew Buhari is really an undesired failure but unnecessary hatred beclouded our sense of sound judgement.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ebujany(m): 9:35pm
Obasanjo supported you in 2015 but has now asked you not to run on account of your GLARING incompetence. Your wife who campaigned with you in 2015 is not willing to support you. Your daughter Zahra is also not supporting you
Yet we have people like ngenenkwenu ,omenka , saarki and other APC hungry Nairaland warriors jumping up and down. Can they be holier than the pope? Do they have your interest at heart more than your family? Its obvious they are trying to protect were they eat from...baba, use your tongue to count your teeth
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by hmabdool(m): 9:35pm
non negotiable it's PMB till 2023
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by martineverest(m): 9:35pm
doctore212:see it life....everything is not all about play....get serious in life
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:35pm
Nigeria Intervention Movement has my vote already. Thank God OBJ has joined NIM too.
Atiku and Buhari are not options.
We will keep trying new people until we get it right.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:36pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ithink7: 9:36pm
Baba is stylishly apologising for the disaster called Buhari he brought on Nigerians.
I think we youths should take advantage of his message and start wrestling power from these ancestor leaders.
Now, it will be difficult for efcc, sars, police, sss: all of the government attack dogs to harass any youth that come out with a clear vision.
For me, I am only interested in seeing Nigeria prosper and lead Africa to her place in destiny. God has blessed all of humanity equally irrespective of your race, color of your skin or Nationality.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 9:36pm
Benekruku:lol...in every gathering there wld always b a judas.so am nt surprised
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by ebujany(m): 9:37pm
This is a killer punch from OBJ to Buhari
Ngenenkwenu, omeka ,saarki and other APC e warriors right now
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:37pm
OBJ will not kill somebody kikikikiki... Truth is- We don't need government attention, we need to create the attention ourselves. So, in order for us to be free from the tyranny of this government, we need to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resident path come 2019. We pledge no one will be left behind.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by adeyemi91(m): 9:37pm
Space bookers everywhere.
|Re: Nigerians React To Obasanjo's Open Letter To President Buhari (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm
free2ryhme:
