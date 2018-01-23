₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,229 members, 4,043,286 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari (4957 Views)
|Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by LifeDrama: 9:18pm
Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned Obasanjo's letter to Buhari calling them both expired people
He wrote: "Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don't know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria."
https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/955891035162497027
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/23/ekiti-gov-ayo-fayose-react-to-obasanjos-open-letter-to-president-buhari/
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by jdluv(f): 9:21pm
this man and his words!
6 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Newbiee: 9:22pm
Every duck and harry is reacting to OBJ's letter. Can't you write your own instead of reacting.
Buhari till 2023 jare!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:25pm
They are voting Buhari out with their Keypads while the Man is busy recruiting People that matters.....
2019 Will show them pepper!
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by ajibolabd(m): 9:25pm
You can say that again, and again and again
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by ajibolabd(m): 9:26pm
LifeDrama:see finishing
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:28pm
Fvck BUHARI, infact THUNDER SCATTER BUHARI!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by clevvermind(m): 9:29pm
Buhari's time is up, time for him to pack to Daura. Obasanjo's letter is good for Buhari.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by divinehand2003(m): 9:31pm
Lool
When a man desperately tries to sound funny but ended up saying rubbish is what Fayose's tweet just achieved.
Although you feel they are expired products, these guys are smarter than you are.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Shortyy(f): 9:33pm
With or without Obasanjo's letter, Buhari must go.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by JAMO4REAL1(m): 9:33pm
All this great grandpa we don't need them in power again since 1960
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by biafraisdead(m): 9:39pm
1nigeriamyfoot:ur so bittered. calm down o so that u don't develop high blood pressure.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:42pm
biafraisdead:baba e ni o lo yen fun, obo laagido
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by mbaboy(m): 9:43pm
Fayose on point Buhari and OBJ are too old
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 9:43pm
Both OBJ and Buhari are not needed again in our national life.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by ProveT: 9:45pm
NgeneUkwenu:Madam, where are other Buhari media cows, you've been the only one taking the heat on NL since morning... You've been running from pillar to post, creating different threads and liking your own posts with alternate monikers.
I really feel your pain.
Gear up, the coming days will be brutal online for you and your ilks.
DDDMG...D Duara Dullard Must Go
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:49pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by biafraisdead(m): 9:52pm
1nigeriamyfoot:I didn't get u, translate please.
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by danielconstant: 9:55pm
BMC learn from the Master...Nigerians have no dog in this dog fight... The two corrupt men should fight here on earth and God will judge them in heaven too
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by lordimmaogidi(m): 10:01pm
NgeneUkwenu:you vowed that nwoye APC will take over anambra state,but what was d scores?....You don't predict a dicey situation
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by SLAPMUMU: 10:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Cry cry baby!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Danelo(m): 10:09pm
Mr Ay keeps blasting those that needs to be blasted.
No guts no glory.
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by MrHistorian: 10:09pm
Let's all meet at the polls!!
Does this fool even know Wike has hijacked PDP?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by desreek9(f): 10:09pm
Mark these words; Obasanjo will be the only president that did two terms.
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Chikelue2000(m): 10:09pm
Fayose my man
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Pubichairs(m): 10:09pm
Accuser and accused both are felon
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by FreeBiafra2018: 10:09pm
Fayose my man but he's not lying after all
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Chommieblaq(f): 10:11pm
I'm with Fayose on this!
OBJ should carry his sanctimonious self and go and sit down, he has no moral justification to be giving these advices.
He knew Buhari is weak, incompetent etc yet he endorsed him, because it has to be any other person apart from Gej. Is APC and PDP the only party in Nigeria?
What happened to other contestants?
Why didn't he endorse another person from a different party?
We are talking about a man that came out of prison without a dime but today he has billions of naira and investments. OBJ was in the right position to steer our democracy to the right path but what did he do?
A man that even wanted to contest for third term?
Mechieonu gi, you are the genesis of our problem!
As for Buhari, don't worry we are sending you back to daura, take your change to daura!
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by congorasta: 10:11pm
k
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by 4FACEADELEKE(m): 10:11pm
Obasanjo is expired and a big political hypocrite. He was the one who put us in this whole mess we are in right now. To me he has no atom of shame in him.A man that have always wanted to remain relevant at all cost.Once you don't do his biddings you become his enemy. He should first write an apology letter to Nigerians,before writing any such stupid letters of his.To crown it all,right now we need all hands on deck to remove the incompetent clannish man from Aso rock come 2019.Obj welcome to the wailers club of Nigeria, go and sin no more.
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by wildcatter23(m): 10:11pm
my baby fine like two people. She is beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:11pm
Whether expired or not, Nigeria will go to the poll and decide by 2019.
God bless the good people of Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
Yar’adua Is Sick, So Also Nigeria: I Said So / Choose Between Obasanjo, Abacha Or Babangida / Tribunal Sacks Kebbi Governor
Viewing this topic: Donrissy(m), AutoReportNG, waveman2, ufotty2001, Kennylash11(m), Osas1004(f), tola09(m), desiredmee(m), Cockyguy11, Benblaq(m), enforce, BulletThaDon, kixo(m), snipernigga(m), BlaQWolf, Daddyis, obinna0902, Leriebloom(f), eDeity, LORDofODDS(m), Solution21(m), obinna58(m), lawal456(m), mitchel1(m), AJCs(m), soberdrunk(m), magnetik(m), littlewonders, Student125(m), rayenigma, highchiefpee(m), Tboypius, clickwtB, apankay(m), bart10, tonio2wo, AdolfHitlerxXx, goforit, sucess15, lion042(m), Lanre4uonly(m), Pharaoh001(f), PresidentBuBu, Joe4real1988(m), Honourable001, Hidentity(m), tyangel, Opeyemi4real(m), Hespee93, abeykohasa0524, Manchidon, Samson712, myrrtle(m), yemaldo(m), Dream2(m), chrisxxx(m), dollyptosh(m), Superstar007(m), HSE2018, themayor4542(m), Adebiopon, xelalexis, homeboy205, rash47(m), adexontop(m), davidplum(m), yabas(m), onwubuya(m), shegzyt(m), Kaymercury(m), CHOPUP411(m), clemsajayi07(m), Xharliebrown, jdstunt(m), Pdizzle(m), teric4love(m), Okoroawusa, megrimor(m), Princessgrace(f), kenchop(m), greatest2014(f), ndujife(m), howfar2, Beorn, rockcitie, CollinsWeGlobe(m), Humblesam(m), AdaNri1(f), Eke445, Ahamefuna0001, lawaol2003, dynicks(m), dammike(m), WeRblessed, marufeyisola(m), Ermacc, illustriousson(m), Elvis2kay, SPORE(m), zang(m), Iamdaniel251(m), Deluxewize(m), 234GT(m), stjudas(m), toboint(m), Sh0lar, Blakluv, wealthprod(m), stanluiz(m), steph4real1(m), akinboluwarin(m), onyenzuzu(m), lofty900(m), Deeman1(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17