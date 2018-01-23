Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Vs Buhari: Fayose Reacts To Letter To President Buhari (4957 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote: "Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don't know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria."



https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/955891035162497027



Source: Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned Obasanjo's letter to Buhari calling them both expired peopleHe wrote:Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/23/ekiti-gov-ayo-fayose-react-to-obasanjos-open-letter-to-president-buhari/ 4 Likes 2 Shares

this man and his words! 6 Likes

Every duck and harry is reacting to OBJ's letter. Can't you write your own instead of reacting.

Buhari till 2023 jare! 9 Likes 1 Share

They are voting Buhari out with their Keypads while the Man is busy recruiting People that matters.....



2019 Will show them pepper! 10 Likes 3 Shares

You can say that again, and again and again 5 Likes 2 Shares

LifeDrama:

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned Obasanjo's letter to Buhari calling them both expired people



He wrote: "Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don't know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria."



https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/955891035162497027



Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/23/ekiti-gov-ayo-fayose-react-to-obasanjos-open-letter-to-president-buhari/ see finishing see finishing 3 Likes

Fvck BUHARI, infact THUNDER SCATTER BUHARI! 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari's time is up, time for him to pack to Daura. Obasanjo's letter is good for Buhari. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lool





When a man desperately tries to sound funny but ended up saying rubbish is what Fayose's tweet just achieved.



Although you feel they are expired products, these guys are smarter than you are. 2 Likes

With or without Obasanjo's letter, Buhari must go. 3 Likes 1 Share

All this great grandpa we don't need them in power again since 1960 1 Like

1nigeriamyfoot:

Fvck BUHARI, infact THUNDER SCATTER BUHARI! ur so bittered. calm down o so that u don't develop high blood pressure. ur so bittered. calm down o so that u don't develop high blood pressure. 1 Like

biafraisdead:



ur so bittered. calm down o so that u don't develop high blood pressure. baba e ni o lo yen fun, obo laagido baba e ni o lo yen fun, obo laagido

Fayose on point Buhari and OBJ are too old 2 Likes 1 Share

Both OBJ and Buhari are not needed again in our national life. 2 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

They are voting Buhari out with their Keypads while the Man is busy recruiting People that matters.....



2019 Will show them pepper! Madam, where are other Buhari media cows, you've been the only one taking the heat on NL since morning... You've been running from pillar to post, creating different threads and liking your own posts with alternate monikers.



I really feel your pain.



Gear up, the coming days will be brutal online for you and your ilks.



DDDMG...D Duara Dullard Must Go Madam, where are other Buhari media cows, you've been the only one taking the heat on NL since morning... You've been running from pillar to post, creating different threads and liking your own posts with alternate monikers.I really feel your pain.Gear up, the coming days will be brutal online for you and your ilks.DDDMG...D Duara Dullard Must Go 9 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

1nigeriamyfoot:

baba e ni o lo yen fun, obo laagido I didn't get u, translate please. I didn't get u, translate please.

BMC learn from the Master...Nigerians have no dog in this dog fight... The two corrupt men should fight here on earth and God will judge them in heaven too

NgeneUkwenu:

They are voting Buhari out with their Keypads while the Man is busy recruiting People that matters.....



2019 Will show them pepper! you vowed that nwoye APC will take over anambra state,but what was d scores?....You don't predict a dicey situation you vowed that nwoye APC will take over anambra state,but what was d scores?....You don't predict a dicey situation 4 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

They are voting Buhari out with their Keypads while the Man is busy recruiting People that matters.....



2019 Will show them pepper!



Cry cry baby! Cry cry baby! 2 Likes 1 Share

Mr Ay keeps blasting those that needs to be blasted.



No guts no glory.

Let's all meet at the polls!!



Does this fool even know Wike has hijacked PDP? 2 Likes 1 Share

Mark these words; Obasanjo will be the only president that did two terms.

Fayose my man

Accuser and accused both are felon

but he's not lying after all Fayose my manbut he's not lying after all

I'm with Fayose on this!



OBJ should carry his sanctimonious self and go and sit down, he has no moral justification to be giving these advices.

He knew Buhari is weak, incompetent etc yet he endorsed him, because it has to be any other person apart from Gej. Is APC and PDP the only party in Nigeria?

What happened to other contestants?

Why didn't he endorse another person from a different party?

We are talking about a man that came out of prison without a dime but today he has billions of naira and investments. OBJ was in the right position to steer our democracy to the right path but what did he do?

A man that even wanted to contest for third term?

Mechieonu gi, you are the genesis of our problem!

As for Buhari, don't worry we are sending you back to daura, take your change to daura!

k

Obasanjo is expired and a big political hypocrite. He was the one who put us in this whole mess we are in right now. To me he has no atom of shame in him.A man that have always wanted to remain relevant at all cost.Once you don't do his biddings you become his enemy. He should first write an apology letter to Nigerians,before writing any such stupid letters of his.To crown it all,right now we need all hands on deck to remove the incompetent clannish man from Aso rock come 2019.Obj welcome to the wailers club of Nigeria, go and sin no more.

























































my baby fine like two people. She is beautiful. 1 Like