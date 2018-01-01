Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) (5037 Views)

Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks / What Does Public Utility Levy Mean? Mixed Reactions Trail New LASG Levy / Ize-iyamu Lied, Ambode Not In Edo- LASG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/see-type-of-machinery-lasg-used-for.html When it comes to technology, Lagos State is a step ahead of other states in Nigeria. To eliminate digging of holes and reduce the stress of planting trees, the Lagos State Parks (LASPARK) has purchased a transplanter called Big John. According to their website, Big John is a machine that is easy to operate both as manual and an automatic type. Below are the pictures as LASPARK officials engage Big John machine at work, they used it to move plants, for planting and many other things.Source:





See more pictures here..



http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/see-type-of-machinery-lasg-used-for.html Lagos is a countrySee more pictures here.. 4 Likes

This is nothing new to the modernized world.



Nevertheless, thumbs up to Ambode. Best Governor in Nigeria so far 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ibwish Ambode could get a third term

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region. 1 Like

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region.

Please give a data or statistics to back this up. I am not saying you are wrong, just a data or proof will be good, you know we learn daily Please give a data or statistics to back this up. I am not saying you are wrong, just a data or proof will be good, you know we learn daily 14 Likes

AutoReportNG:





Please give a data or statistics to back this up. I am saying you are wrong, just a data or proof will be good, you know we learn daily



You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!! You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!! 1 Like

EKO ILE OGBON[color=#990000][/color]

yanabasee:







You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!!

Then you have no point if you can't back up your talk with facts or data... Its as good as hearsay.. Then you have no point if you can't back up your talk with facts or data... Its as good as hearsay.. 10 Likes

Aswear! Tinubu did nothing as Lagos State Governor, abi na lie 1 Share

AutoReportNG:

Lagos is a country And Nigeria is not even fit to be its capital. Shame. And Nigeria is not even fit to be its capital. Shame. 2 Likes

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region. You're kidding right? You're kidding right? 3 Likes 1 Share

AutoReportNG:





Please give a data or statistics to back this up. I am saying you are wrong, just a data or proof will be good, you know we learn daily

He doesn't have any. He doesn't have any. 2 Likes

emorse:



You're kidding right?

No mind the guy, he just wants to troll No mind the guy, he just wants to troll

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region. As a technologist the rate I see people doing programing Artificial intelligence and other embedded design if Nigeria would blow with technology it would b lagos. As a technologist the rate I see people doing programing Artificial intelligence and other embedded design if Nigeria would blow with technology it would b lagos.

Lagos suppose dey europe

story

u

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region.



This must be a joke This must be a joke 5 Likes 1 Share

Hope big John will be maintained properly

Hmmmmmmmm. Good

yanabasee:







You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!!

Be civil enough to justify your claim by placing the stats. Do i need to travel round the world before knowing whats obtainable? Be civil enough to justify your claim by placing the stats. Do i need to travel round the world before knowing whats obtainable? 5 Likes 1 Share

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region.

Closeted tribalist hating on Lagos. Closeted tribalist hating on Lagos. 4 Likes 1 Share

shame to ngeneukwenu

sai ambode

Wow, nice.

Threebear:

Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .

Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.

A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region.

Shukuka, you have an undeniable ability of making stupidity sound important.



Which state is more technologically advanced than Lagos? Shukuka, you have an undeniable ability of making stupidity sound important.Which state is more technologically advanced than Lagos?

yanabasee:





You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!!

Which state should they travel to? I've been to 16 states in Nigeria and if Lagos were a country some of them would just be local governments. Which state should they travel to? I've been to 16 states in Nigeria and if Lagos were a country some of them would just be local governments.

don't compare Lagos state with other state in Nigeria, rather compare Lagos state with other city in Africa or world, a first son need not compare himself with younger siblings but rather compare with other family first son's.

yanabasee:







You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!!

Hey, since you are the one calling him, the least you could do is offer something to back up your claims. Hey, since you are the one calling him, the least you could do is offer something to back up your claims.