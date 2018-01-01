₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 11:37pm On Jan 23
When it comes to technology, Lagos State is a step ahead of other states in Nigeria. To eliminate digging of holes and reduce the stress of planting trees, the Lagos State Parks (LASPARK) has purchased a transplanter called Big John. According to their website, Big John is a machine that is easy to operate both as manual and an automatic type. Below are the pictures as LASPARK officials engage Big John machine at work, they used it to move plants, for planting and many other things.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/see-type-of-machinery-lasg-used-for.html
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 11:37pm On Jan 23
Lagos is a country
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 11:43pm On Jan 23
This is nothing new to the modernized world.
Nevertheless, thumbs up to Ambode. Best Governor in Nigeria so far
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:47pm On Jan 23
Ibwish Ambode could get a third term
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Threebear(m): 11:56pm On Jan 23
Lagos is not a step ahead of every state in Nigeria, do not make ridiculous generalisation with your very limited knowledge .
Lagos of course is one of the most populous city in Nigeria and at such Man power is readily available but never mistake that for actual development.
A lot of states in Nigeria are way ahead of Lagos in technological advancement when we compute the average ratio of population, land and vicinity and the rate of technology accrued to each region.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:02am
Threebear:
Please give a data or statistics to back this up. I am not saying you are wrong, just a data or proof will be good, you know we learn daily
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 12:14am
AutoReportNG:
You don't sit there and seek for statistics.... you need to travel around and visit other States!!!
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by bosnik2018: 12:17am
EKO ILE OGBON[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:21am
yanabasee:
Then you have no point if you can't back up your talk with facts or data... Its as good as hearsay..
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by futurerex: 12:23am
Aswear! Tinubu did nothing as Lagos State Governor, abi na lie
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by emorse(m): 12:24am
AutoReportNG:And Nigeria is not even fit to be its capital. Shame.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by emorse(m): 12:25am
Threebear:You're kidding right?
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Guestlander: 12:27am
AutoReportNG:
He doesn't have any.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:29am
emorse:
No mind the guy, he just wants to troll
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by tollyboy5(m): 1:38am
Threebear:As a technologist the rate I see people doing programing Artificial intelligence and other embedded design if Nigeria would blow with technology it would b lagos.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by stefanweeks: 10:02am
Lagos suppose dey europe
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 10:02am
story
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by bewla(m): 10:03am
u
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by 4words: 10:04am
Threebear:
This must be a joke
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by 12345baba: 10:05am
Hope big John will be maintained properly
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 10:05am
Hmmmmmmmm. Good
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Niyinficient(m): 10:05am
yanabasee:
Be civil enough to justify your claim by placing the stats. Do i need to travel round the world before knowing whats obtainable?
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by freakcin: 10:08am
Threebear:
Closeted tribalist hating on Lagos.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 10:08am
shame to ngeneukwenu
sai ambode
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by mechanics(m): 10:11am
Wow, nice.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 10:11am
Threebear:
Shukuka, you have an undeniable ability of making stupidity sound important.
Which state is more technologically advanced than Lagos?
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 10:12am
yanabasee:
Which state should they travel to? I've been to 16 states in Nigeria and if Lagos were a country some of them would just be local governments.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by sunsewa16: 10:13am
don't compare Lagos state with other state in Nigeria, rather compare Lagos state with other city in Africa or world, a first son need not compare himself with younger siblings but rather compare with other family first son's.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by Bagehot: 10:15am
yanabasee:
Hey, since you are the one calling him, the least you could do is offer something to back up your claims.
|Re: The Machinery "Big John" Used For Planting Trees In Lagos (Photos) by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 10:16am
third term for planting tree.just like that?
SalamRushdie:
