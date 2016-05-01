₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,994 members, 4,046,093 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee (8109 Views)
Re: Kano Visit: Gen Dambazau Heads Kwankwaso's Security Committee / Kano Visit: Gen Dambazau Heads Kwankwaso's Security Committee / Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Dambazau Laughing As He Visits Benue (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by agwom(m): 7:21am On Jan 24
A former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has set up a 19-member security committee ahead of his visit to Kano State on January 30, Daily Trust learnt.
The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, while Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai and Barrister Munir Dahiru will serve as vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively.
Other members of the committee include retired Colonel Usman Garun-Malam, retired Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u, retired Major General Ahmad Tijjani Jibril, retired Air Commodore Ali Bebeji, retired Air Commodore Zakari Baffa and retired AIG Bala Abdullahi.
Also, among the members are retired CP Rabi’u Mani, retired Commander Kamilu Wudil, retired Commander Sarki Aliyu Daneji, Alhaji M.T Usman, Hon. Lawal Sale Gaya, Alhaji Baba Umar, Alhaji Tijjani Dambazau, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, Alhaji Adamu Garko and Alhaji Muhammad Ado Danbatta.
The committee is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all security matters during the January 30 visit by Senator Kwankwaso.
Members of the committee, Daily Trust gathered, had been having series of meetings in Kaduna with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful visit.
Speaking to Daily Trust, a member of the committee, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, said the committee was determined to ensure a peaceful event.
“We are committed to the responsibility we are charged to discharge and we will not disappoint our people. So far everything is going as scheduled and God willing, we will hold a peaceful event,” he said.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/kano-visit-gen-dambazau-heads-kwankwaso-s-security-c-ttee.html
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by Keneking: 7:30am On Jan 24
I see switch in allegiance
4 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by sarrki(m): 7:33am On Jan 24
Kwankwaso Is Good
I love the guy
If APC nominates him he will win
He's a detrabilzed Nigeria
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by sarrki(m): 7:35am On Jan 24
Pmb might not contest with what I see
He might not
He's a great man
9 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by capatainrambo: 7:35am On Jan 24
sarrki:so you have stopped worshipping the blood sucking demon from daura?
interesting
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 7:37am On Jan 24
APC go lose In a clean election
16 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by sarrki(m): 7:38am On Jan 24
capatainrambo:
Listen and listen carefully
We want things to change
We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are
5 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by WhiteSoup: 7:43am On Jan 24
sarrki:
Ever since the love letter sent by OBJ and the total rejection of this government by Nigerians and Donald Trump, a lot of the paid agents have lost their 50 Naira per post and are beginning to sang on low tones
Party ko, Well meaningful Nigeria ni
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by SamoaJoe: 7:45am On Jan 24
sarrki:
You are a very unstable fellow. I swear your head no correct. Or was it not you again that have been barking like a rabid dog for over two years, screaming on how the 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever? Shouting from the hilltop on how Buhari has won South West abi West? Am I daydreaming?
Same you will always be screaming "I am a Patriot" and detribalized poo Holean. But same you will take any subtle opportunity to throw negative jibes towards Igbos.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by kurt09(m): 7:51am On Jan 24
Whatever. Buhari deserve another tenure.
2 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by usba: 7:53am On Jan 24
Nobody should entrust his security to Dambazau, that man no too Sabi him work.
3 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by magoo10(m): 7:55am On Jan 24
sarrki:lol because he has failed abysmally as a nepostic leader and a dullard not because he is a great man.
Who dash am great man? He is only great to sai barbarians
16 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by chomchom1(f): 7:56am On Jan 24
sarrki:cheii! finally ua getting healed.
5 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by SalamRushdie: 7:58am On Jan 24
sarrki:
Kwankwaso is even more clanish and nepotic than Buhari ..Nigeria don't need such people
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by Zoharariel(m): 8:04am On Jan 24
Only Kwankwaso can give "G-ay Atiku" a run for his money, but the only problem is that if Kwankwaso runs on the platform of APC - he will lose because that demonic name has been bastardized by Buhari & Tinubu.
Another problem is that Kwankwaso will turn half of Nigeria into a Hausa/Fulani Caliphate because he's an unrepentant tribal bigot. You can tell from his intervention to release the Hausa culprits detained during the fracas at "Mile 12 market" between the hausas & yorubas some years ago.
Neither PDP nor APC should ever smell Asorock again because they have failed us. Nigerians should vote for an un-popular party like APGA e.t.c
At this point, it doesn't matter if a woman or an Igbo man becomes the next President because Oloriburuku ni gbogbo awon leaders wa!
12 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by OritaIbadan: 8:09am On Jan 24
sarrki:If truly you are from south west, am ashamed of you
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by usba: 8:11am On Jan 24
SalamRushdie:
Yes ohhhh! Nigeria only need clannish evil IPoB people, you see why your movement of hate, discrimination and division will end up nowhere?
4 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by SalamRushdie: 8:16am On Jan 24
usba:
We need a detribalised Nigerian with vision to lead this country not all these tribalism tin gods like Kwankwaso..Nigeria is a very diverse country that can't afford another pro tribe leader again
12 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by capatainrambo: 8:21am On Jan 24
sarrki:should I show you the thread where you where assliucking the daura demon?
4 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by yanabasee(m): 8:31am On Jan 24
sarrki:
You don't know that politics at federal level defers from that of the state.....
He might be detribalize, but will the cabal that voted him allow him to remain that way for long?
At this point, we do not want a Fulani nor any northerner....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by yanabasee(m): 8:33am On Jan 24
sarrki:
Shut up..... you bigoted zombie...
Your allegiances to Nigeria is to APC and to Buhari..... you can lie to yourself but you can't lie to everybody that have been reading your stupid posts....
8 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by TheFreeOne: 8:38am On Jan 24
The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior,
A minister of interior to head a security committee for a sitting senator who seems interested in contesting 2019 presidential election against his own boss
That sounds incredible. Or has Buhari agreed not to contest by giving tacit support to kwankwaso?
2018 political scheming is definitely gonna be interesting.
6 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by TheFreeOne: 8:48am On Jan 24
sarrki:
Detri-gini? Then you don't know anything. Between this 'red capped' dude and Buboo I wonder who's more bigoted.
Nepotism flows in the hearts of Fulani leaders like blood so those of you considering such shouldn't come here to lament after 2019 should any of them win and they continue on their Othman Dan fodio > Ahmadu bello > Buhari jihadist tendencies.
8 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by decasey(m): 8:53am On Jan 24
SalamRushdie:brother u have said it all.
7 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by usba: 9:33am On Jan 24
SalamRushdie:
Coming from someone like you is hilarious
2 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by SalamRushdie: 9:35am On Jan 24
usba:
I am not a bigot Sir
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by DrRasheed(m): 9:37am On Jan 24
Entire head of ministry to oversee your security detail for 2days visit.? What the fu-ck..?
1 Like
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by NonsoWow: 9:44am On Jan 24
Zoharariel:APGA will pull suprises in 2019. We are coming out with a refined Igbo man as our presidential candidate.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by BrokenTV: 9:50am On Jan 24
sarrki:I urge you to carry out an independent analysis on that man if you can be able to comprehend, that man will be worst than Buhari and also with El-Rufai especially when it comes to nepotism and tribalism. The only difference between them is that Buhari is intellectually slowpoke.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by usba: 10:00am On Jan 24
SalamRushdie:
You are, your username clearly express your religious bigotry and your post that denigrates Fulanis, Hausa, Northerners et al clearly shows your type of bigotry is the worst
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by bedspread: 11:09am On Jan 24
sarrki:kwankwaso is just the same as Buhari... if not worse. He will cause a religious disaster in Nigeria.. same blood flows through dem...
Kwankwaso is a NO For the Nigerian Dream ....
same as Elrufai.... These guys will cause greater spill of innocent blood
3 Likes
|Re: Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee by nawtyme: 2:30am
We are now signing a new song out of desperation. While those who fought Hausas were languishing in police custody and taken to court for defending their home Kwankwaso went to free his arrested brothers
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/05/kwankwaso-bails-out-northerners.html
He did not end there, he went ahead to tell Ambode what to do in Lagos State
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/05/kwankwaso-mounts-pressure-ambode-reverse-mile-12-markets-relocation/
When Arewa youths gave Igbos in the north quit notice, while others called for the arrest of Arewa youths, Kwankwaso said it was unpatriotic to arrest Arewa youths
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/quit-notice-call-arrest-arewa-youths-unpatriotic-kwankwaso/
This is the same Kwankwaso who went ahead to place a ban on Alcohol and destroyed more than 230,000 bottles of beer. How can such a person lead Nigeria.
Remember people, we warned you about buhari. Let no one mention Kwankwaso, El Rufai or Senator Yerima. These men are worse than Buhari.
We should rally round any of these people.
1. Nuhu Ribadu
2. Chukwuma Soludo
3. Akinwumi Adesanya
4. Donald Duke
13 Likes 1 Share
South-South Leaders Endorse Jonathan For Second Term . / INEC Voter Registration: Eyewitness Accounts / Buhari Urges Peace In South-Sudan
Viewing this topic: Marotzke(m), nawtyme, ojoagba, arigold1304(m), kpumpey, donuba61, Bigframe, MosquitoREBIRTH(m), dplanner, AbrahamIsrael, okonja(m), osuofia2(m), Ayetrobojatrovo, IDEKEALUMONA(m), paulharry, phraoh(m), Emtol01, BabaAlabi, vivalavida(m), sondi, jamexborn(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21