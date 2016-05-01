Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kwankwaso’s Kano Visit: Dambazau Heads Security Committee (8109 Views)

The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, while Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai and Barrister Munir Dahiru will serve as vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively.



Other members of the committee include retired Colonel Usman Garun-Malam, retired Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u, retired Major General Ahmad Tijjani Jibril, retired Air Commodore Ali Bebeji, retired Air Commodore Zakari Baffa and retired AIG Bala Abdullahi.



Also, among the members are retired CP Rabi’u Mani, retired Commander Kamilu Wudil, retired Commander Sarki Aliyu Daneji, Alhaji M.T Usman, Hon. Lawal Sale Gaya, Alhaji Baba Umar, Alhaji Tijjani Dambazau, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, Alhaji Adamu Garko and Alhaji Muhammad Ado Danbatta.



The committee is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all security matters during the January 30 visit by Senator Kwankwaso.



Members of the committee, Daily Trust gathered, had been having series of meetings in Kaduna with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful visit.



Speaking to Daily Trust, a member of the committee, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, said the committee was determined to ensure a peaceful event.



“We are committed to the responsibility we are charged to discharge and we will not disappoint our people. So far everything is going as scheduled and God willing, we will hold a peaceful event,” he said.



I see switch in allegiance 4 Likes

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

Pmb might not contest with what I see



He might not



He's a great man 9 Likes

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good

I love the guy

If APC nominates him he will win

He's a detrabilzed Nigeria

so you have stopped worshipping the blood sucking demon from daura?







interesting so you have stopped worshipping the blood sucking demon from daura?interesting 38 Likes 5 Shares

APC go lose In a clean election APC go lose In a clean election 16 Likes

capatainrambo:

so you have stopped worshipping the blood sucking demon from daura?









interesting

Listen and listen carefully



We want things to change



We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are Listen and listen carefullyWe want things to changeWe I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are 5 Likes

sarrki:





Listen and listen carefully



We want things to change



We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are

Ever since the love letter sent by OBJ and the total rejection of this government by Nigerians and Donald Trump, a lot of the paid agents have lost their 50 Naira per post and are beginning to sang on low tones



Party ko, Well meaningful Nigeria ni Ever since the love letter sent by OBJ and the total rejection of this government by Nigerians and Donald Trump, a lot of the paid agents have lost their 50 Naira per post and are beginning to sang on low tonesParty ko, Well meaningful Nigeria ni 38 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:





Listen and listen carefully



We want things to change



We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are



You are a very unstable fellow. I swear your head no correct. Or was it not you again that have been barking like a rabid dog for over two years, screaming on how the 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever? Shouting from the hilltop on how Buhari has won South West abi West? Am I daydreaming?



Same you will always be screaming "I am a Patriot" and detribalized poo Holean. But same you will take any subtle opportunity to throw negative jibes towards Igbos. You are a very unstable fellow. I swear your head no correct. Or was it not you again that have been barking like a rabid dog for over two years, screaming on how the 2019 elections will be the most one sided, religious election ever?Am I daydreaming?But same you will take any subtle opportunity to throw negative jibes towards Igbos. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Whatever. Buhari deserve another tenure. 2 Likes

Nobody should entrust his security to Dambazau, that man no too Sabi him work. 3 Likes

sarrki:

Pmb might not contest with what I see



He might not



He's a great man

lol because he has failed abysmally as a nepostic leader and a dullard not because he is a great man.

Who dash am great man? He is only great to sai barbarians lol because he has failed abysmally as a nepostic leader and a dullard not because he is a great man.Who dash am great man? He is only great to sai barbarians 16 Likes

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good

I love the guy

If APC nominates him he will win

He's a detrabilzed Nigeria

cheii! finally ua getting healed. cheii! finally ua getting healed. 5 Likes

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria





Kwankwaso is even more clanish and nepotic than Buhari ..Nigeria don't need such people Kwankwaso is even more clanish and nepotic than Buhari ..Nigeria don't need such people 21 Likes 5 Shares





Another problem is that Kwankwaso will turn half of Nigeria into a Hausa/Fulani Caliphate because he's an unrepentant tribal bigot. You can tell from his intervention to release the Hausa culprits detained during the fracas at "Mile 12 market" between the hausas & yorubas some years ago.



Neither PDP nor APC should ever smell Asorock again because they have failed us. Nigerians should vote for an un-popular party like APGA e.t.c



At this point, it doesn't matter if a woman or an Igbo man becomes the next President because Oloriburuku ni gbogbo awon leaders wa! Only Kwankwaso can give "G-ay Atiku" a run for his money, but the only problem is that if Kwankwaso runs on the platform of APC - he will lose because that demonic name has been bastardized by Buhari & Tinubu.Another problem is that Kwankwaso will turn half of Nigeria into a Hausa/Fulani Caliphate because he's an unrepentant tribal bigot. You can tell from his intervention to release the Hausa culprits detained during the fracas at "Mile 12 market" between the hausas & yorubas some years ago.Neither PDP nor APC should ever smell Asorock again because they have failed us. Nigerians should vote for an un-popular party like APGA e.t.cAt this point, it doesn't matter if a woman or an Igbo man becomes the next President because Oloriburuku ni gbogbo awon leaders wa! 12 Likes

sarrki:

Pmb might not contest with what I see



He might not



He's a great man

If truly you are from south west, am ashamed of you If truly you are from south west, am ashamed of you

SalamRushdie:





Kwankwaso is even more clanish and nepotic than Buhari ..Nigeria don't need such people

Yes ohhhh! Nigeria only need clannish evil IPoB people, you see why your movement of hate, discrimination and division will end up nowhere? Yes ohhhh! Nigeria only need clannish evil IPoB people, you see why your movement of hate, discrimination and division will end up nowhere? 4 Likes

usba:





Yes ohhhh! Nigeria only need clannish evil IPoB people, you see why your movement of hate, discrimination and division will end up nowhere?

We need a detribalised Nigerian with vision to lead this country not all these tribalism tin gods like Kwankwaso..Nigeria is a very diverse country that can't afford another pro tribe leader again We need a detribalised Nigerian with vision to lead this country not all these tribalism tin gods like Kwankwaso..Nigeria is a very diverse country that can't afford another pro tribe leader again 12 Likes

sarrki:





Listen and listen carefully



We want things to change



We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are should I show you the thread where you where assliucking the daura demon? should I show you the thread where you where assliucking the daura demon? 4 Likes

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria





You don't know that politics at federal level defers from that of the state.....





He might be detribalize, but will the cabal that voted him allow him to remain that way for long?





At this point, we do not want a Fulani nor any northerner.... You don't know that politics at federal level defers from that of the state.....He might be detribalize, but will the cabal that voted him allow him to remain that way for long?At this point, we do not want a Fulani nor any northerner.... 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Listen and listen carefully



We want things to change



We I mean well meaning Nigeria swore an allegiance to Nigeria not party, Religion and hatred the way many of you are

Shut up..... you bigoted zombie...





Your allegiances to Nigeria is to APC and to Buhari..... you can lie to yourself but you can't lie to everybody that have been reading your stupid posts.... Shut up..... you bigoted zombie...Your allegiances to Nigeria is to APC and to Buhari..... you can lie to yourself but you can't lie to everybody that have been reading your stupid posts.... 8 Likes

The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior,

A minister of interior to head a security committee for a sitting senator who seems interested in contesting 2019 presidential election against his own boss



That sounds incredible. Or has Buhari agreed not to contest by giving tacit support to kwankwaso?



2018 political scheming is definitely gonna be interesting. A minister of interior to head a security committee for a sitting senator who seems interested in contesting 2019 presidential election against his own bossThat sounds incredible. Or has Buhari agreed not to contest by giving tacit support to kwankwaso?2018 political scheming is definitely gonna be interesting. 6 Likes

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria





Detri-gini? Then you don't know anything. Between this 'red capped' dude and Buboo I wonder who's more bigoted.



Nepotism flows in the hearts of Fulani leaders like blood so those of you considering such shouldn't come here to lament after 2019 should any of them win and they continue on their Othman Dan fodio > Ahmadu bello > Buhari jihadist tendencies. Detri-gini? Then you don't know anything. Between this 'red capped' dude and Buboo I wonder who's more bigoted.Nepotism flows in the hearts of Fulani leaders like blood so those of you considering such shouldn't come here to lament after 2019 should any of them win and they continue on their Othman Dan fodio > Ahmadu bello > Buhari jihadist tendencies. 8 Likes

SalamRushdie:





Kwankwaso is even more clanish and nepotic than Buhari ..Nigeria don't need such people brother u have said it all. brother u have said it all. 7 Likes

SalamRushdie:





We need a detribalised Nigerian with vision to lead this country not all these tribalism tin gods like Kwankwaso..Nigeria is a very diverse country that can't afford another pro tribe leader again



Coming from someone like you is hilarious Coming from someone like you is hilarious 2 Likes

usba:

[s][/s]



Coming from someone like you is hilarious

I am not a bigot Sir I am not a bigot Sir

Entire head of ministry to oversee your security detail for 2days visit.? What the fu-ck..? 1 Like

Zoharariel:

Only Kwankwaso can give "G-ay Atiku" a run for his money, but the only problem is that if Kwankwaso runs on the platform of APC - he will lose because that demonic name has been bastardized by Buhari & Tinubu.



Another problem is that Kwankwaso will turn half of Nigeria into a Hausa/Fulani Caliphate because he's an unrepentant tribal bigot. You can tell from his intervention to release the Hausa culprits detained during the fracas at "Mile 12 market" between the hausas & yorubas some years ago.



Neither PDP nor APC should ever smell Asorock again because they have failed us. Nigerians should vote for an un-popular party like APGA e.t.c



At this point, it doesn't matter if a woman or an Igbo man becomes the next President because Oloriburuku ni gbogbo awon leaders wa! APGA will pull suprises in 2019. We are coming out with a refined Igbo man as our presidential candidate. APGA will pull suprises in 2019. We are coming out with a refined Igbo man as our presidential candidate. 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria



I urge you to carry out an independent analysis on that man if you can be able to comprehend, that man will be worst than Buhari and also with El-Rufai especially when it comes to nepotism and tribalism. The only difference between them is that Buhari is intellectually slowpoke. I urge you to carry out an independent analysis on that man if you can be able to comprehend, that man will be worst than Buhari and also with El-Rufai especially when it comes to nepotism and tribalism. The only difference between them is that Buhari is intellectually slowpoke. 4 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:





I am not a bigot Sir

You are, your username clearly express your religious bigotry and your post that denigrates Fulanis, Hausa, Northerners et al clearly shows your type of bigotry is the worst You are, your username clearly express your religious bigotry and your post that denigrates Fulanis, Hausa, Northerners et al clearly shows your type of bigotry is the worst 2 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Kwankwaso Is Good



I love the guy



If APC nominates him he will win



He's a detrabilzed Nigeria



kwankwaso is just the same as Buhari... if not worse. He will cause a religious disaster in Nigeria.. same blood flows through dem...

Kwankwaso is a NO For the Nigerian Dream ....

same as Elrufai.... These guys will cause greater spill of innocent blood kwankwaso is just the same as Buhari... if not worse. He will cause a religious disaster in Nigeria.. same blood flows through dem...Kwankwaso is a NO For the Nigerian Dream ....same as Elrufai.... These guys will cause greater spill of innocent blood 3 Likes