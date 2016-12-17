₦airaland Forum

Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Islie: 7:32am
By Chinedu Adonu


ENUGU – PROPHET Anthony Nwoko has lambasted Nigerians, especially Igbos wishing to have presidency come 2023, that they lack spiritual sight, because to him, they are having a pipe dream. He also said that Buhari lacked the spiritual power to lead Nigeria and should forget 2019.

Nwoko in what he called 2018 prophesies for Nigeria said also that those calling for restructuring as well as those agitating for a referendum for a sovereign state, are equally blind and did not seek for divine pronouncement on such issues.

“Those who are calling for Igbo presidency in 2023, Restructuring,Referendum are Spiritually Blind,” Nwoko posits in a statement made available to newsmen, pointing out that those that had prophesied about the outcome of the forthcoming 2019 election lacked vision and were not directed by God.

He described men of God like Rev. Fr. Mbaka, Pastor Adeboye and other men of God that prophesied about the 2019 election as fakes.

The prophet said that Nigeria as a nation has offended God and as a result are in bondage until, they like the Israelites return to their maker and make amends.

“Nigeria has disobeyed God. Disobedience is always catastrophic and calamitous. He dealt with pharaoh when he disobeyed him. But did not spare Israel when she disobeyed him in the wilderness. He threw Jonah into the belly of a fish for disobedience; God does not treat disobedience with kid’s gloves. Therefore, Nigeria case of disobedience to him should not be a peculiar case. Nigeria is a wicked Generation,” Nwoko said attributing Nigeria’s economic woes as well as social woes to disobeying God.

“I hereby ask pastor Adeboye to tell Nigerians where the Goliath is coming from. Who is the Goliath and who is the David. The conclusion is that these religious leaders don’t have the mark of the prophet. They are not God’s mouthpiece. All these prophecies from the religious leader have confirmed to me that truth cannot be found in their lips.

The spirit says the law of the truth must be in the mouth of Pastor, Prophet, Reverend Father and the Bishops. Iniquities cannot be found in their lips. Today they have destroyed the nation called Nigeria; they are Antichrist,” Prophet Nwoko lashes at the men of God over their prophesies on the forthcoming polls in 2019.

Nwoko said that Buhari is not the desired Messiah that can salvage Nigeria, saying instead that the Messiah Nigeria needs is already in the South East, precisely, Enugu and that unless he is allowed to handle the affairs in Nigeria, everything will continue to be in shambles.

Hear him: “The heavens have taken a decision that Buhari must go in 2019. He does posses the spiritual leadership which is the Holy Spirit to salvage the nation. He was rejected by the Holy Spirit in 2015 yet APC government managed to smuggle him as the president of Nigeria which the father did not approve in Heaven.

What Nigeria got in reward in Buhari’s Government is Oppressions, Killings, Injustice, Armed robbery, Kidnapping, Rapist in the land, Corruption all over the nations, Marginalization, Tribalism, Assassinations, Students Protest, Hatred, with hate speeches, Religious Crisis, Niger Delta, Bomb explosions, Avengers, Boko Haram, Floods, Herdsmen with AK 47 rifles, Agitation all of the land, Python dance by Nigeria Military in Abia State and Slavery that characterized in APC and PDP administration.

“The APC and PDP have failed the nation, they cannot eat their cake and have it back in 2019. Only Holy God can solve Nigeria Problem not Buhari.

He, Buhari is not the alternative to Nigeria that without him Nigeria cannot prosper. No Northern president from the APC or PDP can save Nigeria as at this moment. Nigeria is spiritually knock down, socially ruined, Intellectually worn out.

She has blindly cut herself from her creator. There is only one noon that covers the world and this moon can be discovered now from the South East, Precisely Enugu State.

“This is the Glory the world has been looking for. Jesus is one million times mightier than Buhari and he is ready to liberate his people from the problem they are passing through. If the Government of Nigeria refuses to welcome this light from the South East as the Anointed Divine King, Isaiah 61, with the authority in Jeremiah 9:1-10, to unite and make peace which is God’s agenda for the entire nation in 2018, then the father in Heaven will have his plan B executed which is, if my son whom, I the Lord have sent for his Glory is not accepted by the Nigeria Government, he the father will have no other option than to install his glory in Igbo Nation which is Biafra.

“Those who are calling for Igbo presidency in 2023, Restructuring, Referendum are Spiritually Blind. The Holy king is in their midst, and people like Rev. Mbaka don’t see the light in Enugu State which is his own state since the year 2010 and goes about praising Buhari in 2015, today he has denied Buhari again, what a man of God?

Nigeria Government cannot stop Boko Haram and Herdsmen because their hands are soiled with iniquities for waging war against the Holy Spirit that was enthroned spiritually and Physically to give salvation to mankind and was rejected because of tribalism in Igbo Land, Enough is Enough in Nigeria any person or Individual or group planning to install Buhari again as president of Nigeria will not see the light of the day,” Nwoko avers.


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/calling-igbo-presidency-restructuring-referendum-spiritually-blind/
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:34am
APC is a party filled with evil men throwing shots at each other tongue I rather bath unclad than trust bubu cool

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by dollyjoy(f): 7:43am
Thegeneralqueen:
APC is a party filled with evil men throwing shots at each other tongue I rather bath unclad than trust baby cool
Lolz... Your trust is inconsequential.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by yanabasee(m): 7:46am
This man is a fooooool......


Nigeria is a sinking ship and the only solution to it is restructuring.....There is no two ways about it....

It will cope corruption, monetary laundry, foreign properties, etc.

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:50am
undecided
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Purehuman(m): 7:53am
I have been underestimating the business of trending. In this country, all you need to be relevant is to be controversial in your actions and words.

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Lipscomb: 8:56am
grin this so call men's of God can be funny. He rebuked other men's of God because of his selfishness interest ,and he exonerated his view. Fake pastors everywhere.

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by zendy: 9:09am
Nigeria is a disaster

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by ebujany(m): 9:27am
undecided

Coming from an Ogogoro gworo chewing prophet...let's focus guys


#backtodaura2019

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by massinola(m): 9:27am
Ok
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:27am
OMG! shocked
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by GGirll(f): 9:28am
Political prophet mtchewwww!!!!!!!
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by BlueRayDick: 9:28am
OGA SHUT UP. If u cant give us correct scores for bet9ja shift go BRT lane jare.

Who fake prophesy epp?

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by lilkech(m): 9:29am
Okay

We Nigerians have tried everything already

From a Yoruba to Hausa to Fulani to southern presidents.... SAME OLD STORY

it is now clear that another tribe needs to try their own luck too

we all know that only two things can happen once an Igbo man becomes the president of Nigeria

It’s either Nigeria becomes better
Or it disintegrated into numerous pieces

For me oh, I prefer any other scenario than the present status abeg

I never tire for this country but this country don tire for us

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by georjay(m): 9:31am
Nwoko said that Buhari is not the desired Messiah that can salvage Nigeria, saying instead that the Messiah Nigeria needs is already in the South East, precisely, Enugu and that unless he is allowed to handle the affairs in Nigeria, everything will continue to be in shambles


Woli Anthony Nwoko so you mean our authentic messaiah is from Enugu

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by OVA200(m): 9:31am
Mosquito is frying plantain inside this man's head.

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by BlueRayDick: 9:32am
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by plusfield: 9:33am
He somewhat was making sense. The same mbaka that said God had chosen buhari has now turned and spoken otherwise. Why Daddy G.O has kept quiet in all this is still baffling. Is it because his son Osibanjo got the VP. Daddy G.O please arise and cry unto God because we are watching a grand scheming to overrun this nation using islamic fundamentalist president.

Though one thing i have always secretly known in the spiritual realm is that wherever a particular tribe is constantly suppressed by the children of men from ruling them, check properly, thats where the messiah is and the devil who knows it will always raise people to silence and suppress that tribe. Eg include Jesus, David, Gideon, etc.

Mark my words, the best president yet of Nigeria will rise from the south east.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by okerekeikpo: 9:33am
This is how they will be talking nonsense, yahoo pastors, so Igbos are not allowed to rule this country abi, we are not one and we can never be one take it or leave it, God bless Nnamdi Kanu

Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Mariangeles: 9:35am
The prophet has spoken.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by wildcatter23(m): 9:35am
Q
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by hinohsend: 9:37am
In one voice 'Biafra or death' in another 'Igbo presidency 2023'.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Diso60090(m): 9:38am
Thegeneralqueen:
APC is a party filled with evil men throwing shots at each other tongue I rather bath unclad than trust bubu cool





You dey put on cloth before you take Your bath?
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by SIRmanjar(m): 9:41am
Hhmmmm!Seeing the way Nigerianz shed innocent blood tru Ritual activities in the south west,Fulani killings up north and the killing of innocent protesters in the south east..I am forced to believe this man.

Plenty Innocent blood is crying against Nigeria.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:41am
Whoever knows this man should please help me slap him.
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by kennosklint(m): 9:43am
Prophet is the blind man here
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by demoBaba: 9:46am
Let them know
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by computer0810: 9:47am
a true man of God will not judge others
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by EarthXmetahuman: 9:52am
Ipob people and confusion
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by buhariguy(m): 10:18am
The Conny pastor try, for his Conny way of prophecy
Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by dnawah: 10:19am
yanabasee:
This man is a fooooool......


Nigeria is a sinking ship and the only solution to it is restructuring.....There is no two ways about it....

It will cope corruption, monetary laundry, foreign properties, etc.
what is the use of life jackets and life boats?we all need God in this our matter.the man of God have a point.am not saying u r the proper fool o!but stop taking green wee wee.

