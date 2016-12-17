₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Islie: 7:32am
By Chinedu Adonu
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:34am
APC is a party filled with evil men throwing shots at each other I rather bath unclad than trust bubu
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by dollyjoy(f): 7:43am
Thegeneralqueen:Lolz... Your trust is inconsequential.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by yanabasee(m): 7:46am
This man is a fooooool......
Nigeria is a sinking ship and the only solution to it is restructuring.....There is no two ways about it....
It will cope corruption, monetary laundry, foreign properties, etc.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:50am
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Purehuman(m): 7:53am
I have been underestimating the business of trending. In this country, all you need to be relevant is to be controversial in your actions and words.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Lipscomb: 8:56am
this so call men's of God can be funny. He rebuked other men's of God because of his selfishness interest ,and he exonerated his view. Fake pastors everywhere.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by zendy: 9:09am
Nigeria is a disaster
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by ebujany(m): 9:27am
Coming from an Ogogoro gworo chewing prophet...let's focus guys
#backtodaura2019
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by massinola(m): 9:27am
Ok
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:27am
OMG!
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by GGirll(f): 9:28am
Political prophet mtchewwww!!!!!!!
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by BlueRayDick: 9:28am
OGA SHUT UP. If u cant give us correct scores for bet9ja shift go BRT lane jare.
Who fake prophesy epp?
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by lilkech(m): 9:29am
Okay
We Nigerians have tried everything already
From a Yoruba to Hausa to Fulani to southern presidents.... SAME OLD STORY
it is now clear that another tribe needs to try their own luck too
we all know that only two things can happen once an Igbo man becomes the president of Nigeria
It’s either Nigeria becomes better
Or it disintegrated into numerous pieces
For me oh, I prefer any other scenario than the present status abeg
I never tire for this country but this country don tire for us
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by georjay(m): 9:31am
Nwoko said that Buhari is not the desired Messiah that can salvage Nigeria, saying instead that the Messiah Nigeria needs is already in the South East, precisely, Enugu and that unless he is allowed to handle the affairs in Nigeria, everything will continue to be in shambles
Woli Anthony Nwoko so you mean our authentic messaiah is from Enugu
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by OVA200(m): 9:31am
Mosquito is frying plantain inside this man's head.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by BlueRayDick: 9:32am
___________
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by plusfield: 9:33am
He somewhat was making sense. The same mbaka that said God had chosen buhari has now turned and spoken otherwise. Why Daddy G.O has kept quiet in all this is still baffling. Is it because his son Osibanjo got the VP. Daddy G.O please arise and cry unto God because we are watching a grand scheming to overrun this nation using islamic fundamentalist president.
Though one thing i have always secretly known in the spiritual realm is that wherever a particular tribe is constantly suppressed by the children of men from ruling them, check properly, thats where the messiah is and the devil who knows it will always raise people to silence and suppress that tribe. Eg include Jesus, David, Gideon, etc.
Mark my words, the best president yet of Nigeria will rise from the south east.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by okerekeikpo: 9:33am
This is how they will be talking nonsense, yahoo pastors, so Igbos are not allowed to rule this country abi, we are not one and we can never be one take it or leave it, God bless Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Mariangeles: 9:35am
The prophet has spoken.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by wildcatter23(m): 9:35am
Q
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by hinohsend: 9:37am
In one voice 'Biafra or death' in another 'Igbo presidency 2023'.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Diso60090(m): 9:38am
Thegeneralqueen:
You dey put on cloth before you take Your bath?
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by SIRmanjar(m): 9:41am
Hhmmmm!Seeing the way Nigerianz shed innocent blood tru Ritual activities in the south west,Fulani killings up north and the killing of innocent protesters in the south east..I am forced to believe this man.
Plenty Innocent blood is crying against Nigeria.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:41am
Whoever knows this man should please help me slap him.
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by kennosklint(m): 9:43am
Prophet is the blind man here
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by demoBaba: 9:46am
Let them know
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by computer0810: 9:47am
a true man of God will not judge others
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by EarthXmetahuman: 9:52am
Ipob people and confusion
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by buhariguy(m): 10:18am
The Conny pastor try, for his Conny way of prophecy
|Re: Those Calling For Igbo Presidency, Restructuring, Are Spiritually Blind- Prophet by dnawah: 10:19am
yanabasee:what is the use of life jackets and life boats?we all need God in this our matter.the man of God have a point.am not saying u r the proper fool o!but stop taking green wee wee.
