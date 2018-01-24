Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan (4271 Views)

Niger Delta Militants Issue Quit Notice To Northerners Again / Police React To Northern Youths Ultimatum To Igbos, Issue Warning / New Amazing Look Of Patience Jonathan - Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



A Militant group has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian government over the continued harassment of former first lady, Patience Jonathan.



The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum said that it would not tolerate any further attempts by the Nigerian government to ridicule Patience Jonathan. In a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the leader of the group Prince Hornby A. condemned the demolition of a property in Abuja belonging to the former first lady.



He warned that the group might react in a way that will affect the Nation if the attacks on Mrs. Jonathan don't stop. The statement read in part;



"Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO office complex was demolished without following due process of law. This is capable of raising tension in the already fragile peace in the Niger Delta.



We the Niger Delta Ex-agitators are saying in strong terms that the harassment of Dame Jonathan should stop immediately. She should not be further embarrassed.



We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. We are urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order immediately."



https://politicsngr.com/militants-issue-warning-fg-harrassment-patience-jonathan/ A Militant group has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian government over the continued harassment of former first lady, Patience Jonathan.The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum said that it would not tolerate any further attempts by the Nigerian government to ridicule Patience Jonathan. In a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the leader of the group Prince Hornby A. condemned the demolition of a property in Abuja belonging to the former first lady.He warned that the group might react in a way that will affect the Nation if the attacks on Mrs. Jonathan don't stop. The statement read in part;"Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO office complex was demolished without following due process of law. This is capable of raising tension in the already fragile peace in the Niger Delta.We the Niger Delta Ex-agitators are saying in strong terms that the harassment of Dame Jonathan should stop immediately. She should not be further embarrassed.We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. We are urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order immediately."

Won't say anything until when Buhari is booted out.... Will know if Aisha will be investigated.....especially on how she wears expensive jewelries... 10 Likes 1 Share

ND Avengers







=







Jonathan and Patience Avengers

Militants should shut up and not come spoil this great most to boot out Buhari 2 Likes

they should stop this irrelevant warnings..what else can they do rather than blowing up pipe lines, they should step up their game and stop being slowpokes they should stop this irrelevant warnings..what else can they do rather than blowing up pipe lines, they should step up their game and stop being slowpokes 11 Likes

GMBuhari:

ND Avengers







=







Jonathan and Patience Avengers

Fulani herdsmen nko?



Fulani herdsmen nko? 15 Likes 1 Share

U guys have started again

Nigeria is a joke, everything is about tribe and religion. Patience is corrupt but she's our daughter, so leave her alone. Nigeria is going nowhere until we get rid of this mentality, this is exactly what the politicians and cabals wants. There is nothing like tribe and religion among them, their main goal is loot the country. 6 Likes

Of course.



Our daughter cannot sin! 1 Like

I agree with the militants to fight for the control of Niger Delta resources, but if it is because of PEJ family, they are mad. Who she epp. Yeye. 2 Likes

Just boot out the daura man... spearhead of herdsmen... this man as failed this country big time

yanabasee:

Won't say anything until when Buhari is booted out.... Will know if Aisha will be investigated.....especially on how she wears expensive jewelries...



Buhary is very poor, mind you, but the wife and children are very rich wearing expensive clothes, schooling abroad and buying millions of Naira power bike. What an irony of life. Buhary is very poor, mind you, but the wife and children are very rich wearing expensive clothes, schooling abroad and buying millions of Naira power bike. What an irony of life. 4 Likes 1 Share

Yusuf is riding a motocycle of 50m nd his slowpoke dad is nt saying any thing 1 Like

Obviously, protecting their own whether it's right or wrong, same way El Rufai is protecting fulani herdsmen and Buhari is protecting Bokoharam - In-all-in-all they're even! 4 Likes

Everybody dey vex for this country!

We all can see who they are avenging

Much as I don't support any currupt individual this government makes it hard for one to remain neutral.



It will be mindbogling Nigerians to contemplate how much of your collective wealth in the hands of the following ex first Ladies



1)Marryam Abacha



2) Turia Yar'adua (this woman shut down this country and laundered money to her satisfaction during her husband's treatment in Saudi), and



3) Aisha Buhari(in the waiting)



It takes to intelligence to know that this government are just persecuting this woman for obvious reason.

It is also an insult to the former President cos these women mentioned their husbands are no longer alive yet they were respected posthumously.

Where is the respect to the living former president then?

Now, do you see why Buhari must remain till 2023…? He may not be perfect, but certainly, PDP is a no-no. 1 Like

Cowards 1 Like

I lost interest on this guys after all the threat they made when Nnamdi Kanu was in Prison and when his house was besieged but they never coughed when it happened. These guys are just after there pockets 2 Likes

Na my mouth you go hear say militants dey for mama P and PDP pay list? Let me come and be going 1 Like

Empty threat 1 Like

Funny! How people think. Smh 1 Like

No comment





Avengers over to you!

The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum......see association! 1 Like

Praktikals:

Now, do you see why Buhari must remain till 2023…? He may not be perfect, but certainly, PDP is a no-no. Resource control is the way out. If he like, let him remain there forever. Resource control is the way out. If he like, let him remain there forever. 1 Like

Nigeria is just a complicated country without values. SMH

I also think they have been so unfair to Patience Jonathan.

since they couldn't go after Jonathan, they chose to harass people close to him... now that the militants have issued a warning, let's see if Buhari's men dare to do otherwise since the militants are the only threats Buhari takes seriously.

Walking like a midget with a ladder in my back pocket







Back in the days, you screamed suck the police, but your mum's mipples is still stuck to your teeth

Abogwara:

Cowards What makes them cowards? What makes them cowards?

SalamRushdie:

Militants should shut up and not come spoil this great most to boot out Buhari Buhari nepotistic attitudes has destroyed Nigeria hence everyone protects their own whether right or wrong Buhari nepotistic attitudes has destroyed Nigeria hence everyone protects their own whether right or wrong 1 Like