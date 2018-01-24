₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by stephanie11: 9:04am
@POLITICSNGR
A Militant group has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian government over the continued harassment of former first lady, Patience Jonathan.
The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum said that it would not tolerate any further attempts by the Nigerian government to ridicule Patience Jonathan. In a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the leader of the group Prince Hornby A. condemned the demolition of a property in Abuja belonging to the former first lady.
He warned that the group might react in a way that will affect the Nation if the attacks on Mrs. Jonathan don't stop. The statement read in part;
"Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO office complex was demolished without following due process of law. This is capable of raising tension in the already fragile peace in the Niger Delta.
We the Niger Delta Ex-agitators are saying in strong terms that the harassment of Dame Jonathan should stop immediately. She should not be further embarrassed.
We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. We are urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order immediately."
https://politicsngr.com/militants-issue-warning-fg-harrassment-patience-jonathan/
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by yanabasee(m): 9:10am
Won't say anything until when Buhari is booted out.... Will know if Aisha will be investigated.....especially on how she wears expensive jewelries...
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by GMBuhari: 9:11am
ND Avengers
=
Jonathan and Patience Avengers
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by SalamRushdie: 9:14am
Militants should shut up and not come spoil this great most to boot out Buhari
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Pubichairs(m): 9:15am
they should stop this irrelevant warnings..what else can they do rather than blowing up pipe lines, they should step up their game and stop being slowpokes
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by GaggleNSwallow: 9:15am
GMBuhari:
Fulani herdsmen nko?
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by amiibaby(f): 9:16am
U guys have started again
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by wiringdpt(m): 9:16am
Nigeria is a joke, everything is about tribe and religion. Patience is corrupt but she's our daughter, so leave her alone. Nigeria is going nowhere until we get rid of this mentality, this is exactly what the politicians and cabals wants. There is nothing like tribe and religion among them, their main goal is loot the country.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Coldfeets: 9:16am
Of course.
Our daughter cannot sin!
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by 12submarine(m): 9:16am
I agree with the militants to fight for the control of Niger Delta resources, but if it is because of PEJ family, they are mad. Who she epp. Yeye.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Jaykolo10(m): 9:16am
Just boot out the daura man... spearhead of herdsmen... this man as failed this country big time
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Firefire(m): 9:16am
yanabasee:
Buhary is very poor, mind you, but the wife and children are very rich wearing expensive clothes, schooling abroad and buying millions of Naira power bike. What an irony of life.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Hector09: 9:18am
Yusuf is riding a motocycle of 50m nd his slowpoke dad is nt saying any thing
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by smartty68(m): 9:18am
Obviously, protecting their own whether it's right or wrong, same way El Rufai is protecting fulani herdsmen and Buhari is protecting Bokoharam - In-all-in-all they're even!
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Flexherbal(m): 9:18am
Everybody dey vex for this country!
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by maximunimpact(m): 9:18am
We all can see who they are avenging
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by MARKETfund: 9:18am
Much as I don't support any currupt individual this government makes it hard for one to remain neutral.
It will be mindbogling Nigerians to contemplate how much of your collective wealth in the hands of the following ex first Ladies
1)Marryam Abacha
2) Turia Yar'adua (this woman shut down this country and laundered money to her satisfaction during her husband's treatment in Saudi), and
3) Aisha Buhari(in the waiting)
It takes to intelligence to know that this government are just persecuting this woman for obvious reason.
It is also an insult to the former President cos these women mentioned their husbands are no longer alive yet they were respected posthumously.
Where is the respect to the living former president then?
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Praktikals(m): 9:18am
Now, do you see why Buhari must remain till 2023…? He may not be perfect, but certainly, PDP is a no-no.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Abogwara: 9:18am
Cowards
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Donpresh95(m): 9:18am
I lost interest on this guys after all the threat they made when Nnamdi Kanu was in Prison and when his house was besieged but they never coughed when it happened. These guys are just after there pockets
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Angelb4: 9:19am
Na my mouth you go hear say militants dey for mama P and PDP pay list? Let me come and be going
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by nairavsdollars(f): 9:19am
Empty threat
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by pejuakinab: 9:19am
Funny! How people think. Smh
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by georjay(m): 9:19am
No comment
Avengers over to you!
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Pavore9: 9:20am
The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum......see association!
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by 12submarine(m): 9:20am
Praktikals:Resource control is the way out. If he like, let him remain there forever.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by SoNature(m): 9:20am
Nigeria is just a complicated country without values. SMH
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Mariangeles: 9:21am
I also think they have been so unfair to Patience Jonathan.
since they couldn't go after Jonathan, they chose to harass people close to him... now that the militants have issued a warning, let's see if Buhari's men dare to do otherwise since the militants are the only threats Buhari takes seriously.
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by wildcatter23(m): 9:21am
Walking like a midget with a ladder in my back pocket
Back in the days, you screamed suck the police, but your mum's mipples is still stuck to your teeth
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by 12submarine(m): 9:21am
Abogwara:What makes them cowards?
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by smartty68(m): 9:22am
SalamRushdie:Buhari nepotistic attitudes has destroyed Nigeria hence everyone protects their own whether right or wrong
|Re: Militants Issue Warning To FG Over 'harrassment' Of Patience Jonathan by Flets: 9:22am
Shallow militants.
How can a region that feeds the nation only engage in petty agitations. Nigeria is still a nation because Niger Delta is still part of it.
Rather than join forces with IPOB and other groups to secede from this shithole and chart a new course for themselves .... they would rather pursue petty agitations and fall back into their gutters when few naira notes get flashed.
If only Niger Deltans were sensible enough, they could give Nigeria the hard restart it needs.
