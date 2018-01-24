₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by omusiliyu(m): 11:11am
President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Kashim Ali yesterday said the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha is constructing bridges without engineering design.
Ali spoke when he led members of the council on a courtesy visit to the Senate yesterday. The council was received by former Senate president, David Mark, Senators Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) and Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto).
He said “Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design; it is a disaster waiting to happen.”
Ali said the COREN could not stop the construction as the act establishing it does not empower it to take such action.
He called on the Senate to support the amendment of the council’s act to empower it to enforce findings on buildings and other construction defects.
Mark described as unfortunate the construction of bridges without engineering design, saying the Senate will support the amendment of the act to empower COREN.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/okorocha-constructing-bridges-without-design-coren.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C5354262998
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by thesicilian: 11:15am
You can go and design it when he has finished construction.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by omusiliyu(m): 11:15am
Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design; it is a disaster waiting to happen.
Ipob, Massob and Ohanaeze should please call Owelle Ndigbo to order
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by EASY39(m): 11:21am
Una Danger Dy Smell 4 Una Imo State,
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by delishpot: 11:23am
Wait, let the tribalists come and attend you now. They'd rather the danger happens than a perceived opposition point out a flaw in their system.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 11:24am
No wonder the animal said his visions are driving him crazy. Baba wan mad soon.
Okorocha be assassin
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by CodeTemplar: 11:26am
Okorocha da statue builder. He thinks bridges are like statues. I pity innocent road users.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by aljharem(m): 11:43am
How many coren engrs can build a bridge? Lol no be Lebanese and co. The truth is that we have quack engineers in Nigeria. It is just title
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by comos: 12:11pm
aljharem:
you talk as an illitrate
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by sekxyqueen(f): 12:50pm
okoroawusa made it know to imolites that he's using direct human Labour...very stupid one legged cow
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by sekxyqueen(f): 12:51pm
aljharem:awusa man go and face your cows
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Annie939(f): 12:52pm
what do you expect from okoroawusa
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by EricBloodAxe: 1:14pm
Statue man wants to transport innocent imolites to early graves. What a dvmb governor.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by godfatherx: 7:21pm
I don't like Okorocha o, but COREN should shut the fvck up!
Do you mean to say all the buildings that have collapsed in the country don't have structural designs or your members in Imo State are not being carried along in the looting spree.
There are several roads in this country that are death traps, what noise have you made about those.
Bunch of thieves, pot calling kettle black.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Nutase(f): 7:37pm
Okorocha e do too much. In Tony one weeks voice.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by GavelSlam: 7:43pm
godfatherx:
I really wasn't looking at it from that perspective but I guess COREN has never been known for issuing such notices.
Sort of suspicious.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Agbaletu: 7:46pm
thesicilian:I no fit laugh o.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by desreek9(f): 9:57pm
I think the wiches that slap okorocha gave him 4 rounds this time, so that is the effect
As for COREN, they are just pained because they didnt profit from the bridges
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by smartty68(m): 9:57pm
I've only heard of okrika cloths not secondhanded bridge - Building substandard bridge for the detriment of the people all for his gains.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Dee60: 9:58pm
THAT IS SHITHOLE ENGINEERING!
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by pol23: 9:59pm
Oloriburuku ni bobo werey yi sha!
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Albert0011(m): 10:00pm
Actually I did not read the post
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by grandstar(m): 10:00pm
I hope this isn't true
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by pol23: 10:01pm
godfatherx:At least some people are talking about something.
On the bad roads, you and I should start talking about that...
Your claim as regards to their cut in the loots might be right,but it doesn't nullify their Observation.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by dedons: 10:01pm
Apc and confusion
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by annnikky(f): 10:01pm
His brotherhood has requested for blood so this is how to get it for them
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by VonTrapp: 10:01pm
Lol, what a clown
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Seunosewapenis: 10:02pm
Why would the woman beat her husband like that.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by Xzbit91: 10:02pm
He whom the gods want to kill, they first make mad!
Okorocha, bewarned
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by highrise07: 10:02pm
these
useless leaders and the idiats that voted for them are all mad.
|Re: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:02pm
thesicilian:
Is that supposed to be a joke ?
Rochas is a disaster, only Kogi governor is worse.
