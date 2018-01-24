Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN (7123 Views)

Ali spoke when he led members of the council on a courtesy visit to the Senate yesterday. The council was received by former Senate president, David Mark, Senators Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) and Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto).



He said “Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design; it is a disaster waiting to happen.”



Ali said the COREN could not stop the construction as the act establishing it does not empower it to take such action.



He called on the Senate to support the amendment of the council’s act to empower it to enforce findings on buildings and other construction defects.



Mark described as unfortunate the construction of bridges without engineering design, saying the Senate will support the amendment of the act to empower COREN.



You can go and design it when he has finished construction. 6 Likes

Ipob, Massob and Ohanaeze should please call Owelle Ndigbo to order 5 Likes

Una Danger Dy Smell 4 Una Imo State, 1 Like

Wait, let the tribalists come and attend you now. They'd rather the danger happens than a perceived opposition point out a flaw in their system.

No wonder the animal said his visions are driving him crazy. Baba wan mad soon.



Okorocha be assassin 20 Likes 2 Shares

Okorocha da statue builder. He thinks bridges are like statues. I pity innocent road users. 19 Likes

How many coren engrs can build a bridge? Lol no be Lebanese and co. The truth is that we have quack engineers in Nigeria. It is just title 6 Likes

you talk as an illitrate you talk as an illitrate 34 Likes 1 Share

okoroawusa made it know to imolites that he's using direct human Labour...very stupid one legged cow 2 Likes 1 Share

what do you expect from okoroawusa 3 Likes

Statue man wants to transport innocent imolites to early graves. What a dvmb governor. 3 Likes

I don't like Okorocha o, but COREN should shut the fvck up!

Do you mean to say all the buildings that have collapsed in the country don't have structural designs or your members in Imo State are not being carried along in the looting spree.

There are several roads in this country that are death traps, what noise have you made about those.

Bunch of thieves, pot calling kettle black. 5 Likes

Okorocha e do too much. In Tony one weeks voice. 2 Likes

I really wasn't looking at it from that perspective but I guess COREN has never been known for issuing such notices.



Sort of suspicious.

I think the wiches that slap okorocha gave him 4 rounds this time, so that is the effect



As for COREN, they are just pained because they didnt profit from the bridges 1 Like

I've only heard of okrika cloths not secondhanded bridge - Building substandard bridge for the detriment of the people all for his gains.

THAT IS SHITHOLE ENGINEERING! 2 Likes

Oloriburuku ni bobo werey yi sha! 3 Likes 1 Share

I hope this isn't true

On the bad roads, you and I should start talking about that...

Your claim as regards to their cut in the loots might be right,but it doesn't nullify their Observation. At least some people are talking about something.On the bad roads, you and I should start talking about that...Your claim as regards to their cut in the loots might be right,but it doesn't nullify their Observation. 2 Likes

Apc and confusion

His brotherhood has requested for blood so this is how to get it for them

Lol, what a clown

Okorocha, bewarned He whom the gods want to kill, they first make mad!Okorocha, bewarned

these

useless leaders and the idiats that voted for them are all mad.