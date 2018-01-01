₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,784 members, 4,045,299 topics. Date: Wednesday, 24 January 2018 at 10:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) (2023 Views)
Korede Francis: New Photos Of The 9-Year-Old Boy Chained By His Pastor Dad / Young Almajiri Chained By His Teacher In An Islamic School In Kaduna. Photos / Boy Chained At A Celestial Church In Ogun State, Rescued By NSCDC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Islie: 8:18pm
Posted By: Ernest Nwokolo
http://thenationonlineng.net/police-rescues-boy-chained-grandmother-mother-months/
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Chidexter(m): 8:25pm
Ha, this one na unorthodox style of child training.
Is like the boy chop too much fowl leg....
But seriously, it's bad home training from the grandma and the mother as well.
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Evablizin(f): 8:25pm
Imagine the cruel treatment from mother and grandmother. Just speechless.
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Likei(m): 8:26pm
Yoruba people sef........
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:37pm
Likei:
Wetin yoruba people do you now?
Na yoruba people or na the people Mama na him chain the boy?
Glo and free data sef!!
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Krafty006: 10:15pm
ha
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by chibukazor(m): 10:15pm
Hmmm
#speechless.
What is this bleeping world turning into?
Peep at my profile if you have kard to sale
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:16pm
Ogun...Padded Rice State
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by muthmayinnah: 10:16pm
NOBODY TO TRUST
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by SooCute(m): 10:16pm
SOS!
Nairalanders don stop that their
"end time" bulshit.
Buhari has stollen your savagery and idiosyncracy!
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by sotall(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by handsomeclouds(m): 10:17pm
K
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Snow02(m): 10:17pm
for months??
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:18pm
Na wa oooooo
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by tayo200(m): 10:19pm
hmmmmm...
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by cashlurd(m): 10:20pm
Bad and cruel news coming from Nigeria is gradually surpassing that of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Ghana. Nigeria is becoming a shithole finally.
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Hafeezcodex1(m): 10:21pm
mama God dey
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:22pm
Stubborn boy.
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by pol23: 10:23pm
Slaves will always be slave.
You can't free a captive Mind.
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Oyindidi(f): 10:24pm
Which kind mothers be this?
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by sunnyphem(m): 10:24pm
not nice
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Oyindidi(f): 10:24pm
haryorbarmie83:You no stubborn when you small?
|Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by GenAnsahCinC: 10:24pm
warris wrong with Yemi dis days.. Yahoo boy Yemi grandmom Yemi
(0) (Reply)
Police Arrests Pastor Who Doubles As Leader Of Deadly Robbery Gang In Akwa-ibom / Newborn Baby Survives Fall Through Toilet Bowl In India Train / Her Are Some Sugestion
Viewing this topic: Pacino234(m), aigjoey(m), Godson1978, inikamoze(m), gbaskiboy(m), onosprince(m), hardtone1, noblebirth(m), Onubaba(m), badmanschatz, Scetrocom, abututony(m), omotoshoabdul(m), cashlurd(m), Jeand(m), Horladipupo0505, Ellabae(f), Mynightmare, Delebiz(m), Adazubi, tbaba1234, nosa2(m), khome(f), VEE2010(m), condralbedez, Berliner1, BlessedGNP(m), deic9(m), HARMYMY(f), Graciousnaija, odutolasodiq(m), Walkopet(m), Laconfidential(m), galaxee, osuofia2(m), kellyjc(m), twize(m), Uyiii, Hafeezcodex1(m), Papasmal(m), GREATP1(m), Jack83, Bostin(m), celestialdamsel(f), judemmesoma(m), chineselink, Bebe0147, folalag, Danchoco, proudlyND(m), EDUECO(m), otes35, Maxiyke, itopat007, johnnywalker131(m), femioruns(f), trustyshoess(f), Buffalo2(m), obaataaokpaewu, Donald3d(m), ukeleh, Tonero231(m), mitchel1(m), Damdammy, bigblxd(m), zest4allife, btcbunker, ayymackynz, kingofvinyl(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), Venice789(f), omofolahanmi1(m), oneitalia, Bvesan(m), Fame333(f), Oloks(m), Freeman50(m), royalads, QUICKMOVE, YourCoffin, givenny(f), Elslim, Nurtay(m), Godfather898989, giftyechi, hakeem4shi(m), Deattorney, dukie25, neonly, ahmedio2017, OluDee2, Maj196(m), GenAnsahCinC, Vecharry(m), naijaparrot, Acehart, elampiro(m), computerglobal(m), GGirll(f), Chevronstaff, spartanx(m), afaridan(m), pol23, webmaster0(m), sunnyphem(m), joezy23(m), duketunde, samkpanam, Ophilabraham, Usmanzy(m), MemeTroll, Psalmuel92(m), arofemites(m), castANDbind, Belle88(f), sparqo01, Queenext, grandstar(m), theGigolo, 1shortblackboy, Ojosiky(m), passwelle, histemple, otunbablacq, tunde1200(m), Nasir123, jebbi, Micheezy7(m), odetola, Oyindidi(f), Donphilly(m), Kingstone32(m), kalmebad(f), xcit10(m), Bayo0502(m), rockog, flexysat, HisMajesty1(m) and 216 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21