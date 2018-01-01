₦airaland Forum

Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic)

Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Islie: 8:18pm
Posted By: Ernest Nwokolo


…Arrest grandmother





Ogun State Police Command rescued 12 years old, Segun Azeez, who was locked down with big chain and padlocked for three months by his grandmother, Mrs Yemi Kazeem.

It was learnt that Segun’s mother, Yomi Kazeem (Maiden name), an auxiliary nurse, and who had parted ways with his father, allegedly provided the chain and padlock with which he was tied to a spot at home for over two months.

According to mother and grandmother, the motive is to prevent the boy from fleeing home.

The Police Commissioner, Ahmed Illiyasu, led over a dozen armed policemen and Operatives of the Federal Anti – Robbery Squad (FSARS), to a bland bungalow on Ife – Lagba, Obada town, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and set the boy free from the forced incarceration around 4: 48pm on Wednesday.

The grandmother, Mrs Yemi Kazeem, was arrested for further investigation.

Segun who broke down in tears after being rescued, said his ordeal began in his paternal family in Sagamu, where he alleged, someone charmed him and which made him to detest home and kept fleeing from it.

Amid sobs, the boy said he was accustomed to deprivations and hunger which compelled him to stop his education at primary three in Sagamu, adding that when his mother brought him to Obada town from Sagamu, he had thought his sufferings would lessen but unknown to him it was just a continuation in another dimension.

Police Commissioner, Illiyasu, described the ill – treatment Segun as inhuman and heinous, and capable of leading to “ritual killing or child disappearance.”

He said the crime was discovered through technical intelligence by the FSARS who were patrolling flash points and the boy was found “emaciated” because until his rescue, he “starves, urinates and defecates at spot where he was chained.”

The grand mother, Yemi Kazeem, told reporters that the boy was stubborn and elected to chain him down to prevent him from stealing and further fleeing home.

The woman said she suspected that Segun was having spiritual problems and had been fasting and praying so that what troubles him could be evicted.

Also, the boy’s biological mother, Yomi Kazeem, said she was not aware that chaining Segun to a stake was a crime, adding that she bought the chain for the purpose of confining him to save the grandmother the stress of searching for him should he flee home.


http://thenationonlineng.net/police-rescues-boy-chained-grandmother-mother-months/
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Chidexter(m): 8:25pm
Ha, this one na unorthodox style of child training.
Is like the boy chop too much fowl leg....

But seriously, it's bad home training from the grandma and the mother as well.
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Evablizin(f): 8:25pm



Imagine the cruel treatment from mother and grandmother. Just speechless.

Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Likei(m): 8:26pm
Yoruba people sef........
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:37pm
Likei:
Yoruba people sef........

Wetin yoruba people do you now?

Na yoruba people or na the people Mama na him chain the boy?

Glo and free data sef!! cheesy

1 Like

Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Krafty006: 10:15pm
ha
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by chibukazor(m): 10:15pm
Hmmm
#speechless.
What is this bleeping world turning into?
Peep at my profile if you have kard to sale
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:16pm
Ogun...Padded Rice State
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by muthmayinnah: 10:16pm
NOBODY TO TRUST
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by SooCute(m): 10:16pm
SOS!


Nairalanders don stop that their

"end time" bulshit.

Buhari has stollen your savagery and idiosyncracy!
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by sotall(m): 10:16pm
grin
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by handsomeclouds(m): 10:17pm
K
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Snow02(m): 10:17pm
shocked for months??
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:18pm
Na wa oooooo
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by tayo200(m): 10:19pm
hmmmmm...
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by cashlurd(m): 10:20pm
Bad and cruel news coming from Nigeria is gradually surpassing that of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Ghana. Nigeria is becoming a shithole finally.
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Hafeezcodex1(m): 10:21pm
mama God dey shocked
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:22pm
Stubborn boy.
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by pol23: 10:23pm
Slaves will always be slave.
You can't free a captive Mind.
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Oyindidi(f): 10:24pm
Which kind mothers be this?
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by sunnyphem(m): 10:24pm
not nice
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by Oyindidi(f): 10:24pm
haryorbarmie83:
Stubborn boy.
You no stubborn when you small?
Re: Police Rescues Boy Chained In Ogun By His Grandmother & Mother For Months (Pic) by GenAnsahCinC: 10:24pm
warris wrong with Yemi dis days.. Yahoo boy Yemi grandmom Yemi

