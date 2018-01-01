₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 7:24am
According to the story shared by an online user,a PHCN official was electrocuted at Alagbaka, Akure while trying to fix some connections.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/phcn-official-electrocuted-in.html?m=1
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:26am
A lot of these PHCN stuff will just be climbing electric polls without correct PPE as is their blood is a non insulator.
I hope his unfortunate death will serve as a warning to the others
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by LessNoise(m): 7:35am
OP this your story isn't adding up....nepa officials don't climb poles looking like that
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by niyi20(m): 7:39am
My Akure
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:43am
LessNoise:U be witch?
How u take know wetin dey my mind?
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by LessNoise(m): 7:46am
Okoroawusa:
For your life no ever ever call me witch!!!!
I be WIZARD
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by DoyenExchange: 7:56am
Life itself is vanity. RIP
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by yanabasee(m): 8:36am
Wait..... somebody has to take the blame....
Let's blame Buhari because he created hardship that made this man get employed in a field he's not competent with...
No! GEJ should be blamed he looted the funds that would've used to save this man's life....
Maybe we should blame APC for selling to us an old senile man....
This isn't adding up, Maybe blaming PDP will do, for ruling Nigeria for 16yrs and had noting to show off for....
Maybe I shouldn't blame anybody but the entire youth for not being sensible enough to standup and be bold enough to fight for the unjustly ruling by old men who were supposed to be retiring at their age!!!
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:41am
LessNoise:no vex o!
wizard
lol
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by bigerboy200: 10:29am
Chaaaaai...This is tragic..PMB must do something about this..Safety first.
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by vicoloni(m): 10:30am
It may be one random electrician trying to reconnect a line illegally.
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by smartxyz(m): 10:31am
U neva get experience u de climb pole
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by cashlurd(m): 10:31am
The dangers associated with this sort of work is still not enough to make the government and management of the power companies to increase the pay and allowance of these workers. Nigeria My country!
|Re: Man Electrocuted In Akure While Working On A Pole (Disturbing Photos) by Ijelababy(f): 10:32am
LessNoise:Lol
