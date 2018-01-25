₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,992 members, 4,046,079 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... (5208 Views)
Professionals Bombing Oil Installations – Buhari / Militants Give Wike Conditions To Accept Amnesty / Niger-Delta Militants Vow To Bomb Aso-rock, Details Specific targets (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by nwakibie3(m): 8:30am
The Niger Delta militants have warned Fulani herdsmen to steer clear of of the region.
They also vowed to deal with any Niger Delta governor who allowed cattle colony.
The Coalition of militants gave the warning yesterday in Port Harcourt Rivers State while listing a number of oil fields and installations as targets for resumed attacks if the Federal Government failed to address specific grievances agitating the region.
The militant groups gave the Fulani herdsmen one month to the vacate the region or face dire consequences.
Those that signed the resolution included, John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogsand Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers), Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors) and Simply Benjamin (Bakassi Strike Force).
The groups gave the Federal Government a 90-day ultimatum to implement restructuring and resource control, return oil blocs in the region to the Niger Delta people and ensure relocation of the oil & gas companies headquarters to the region.
It said, “Otherwise, there would be no one Nigeria. We shall officially declare Niger Delta Republic after 90 days, if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands.
“We also demand that all the Northerners living in the Niger Delta to quit the region if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands within the stipulated time.
“We also call on our people living in the North to also return to the Niger Delta for their safety.
“Our principal targets are Usan, Ima, Okoro/Setu and Asabo oil fields, Okwok, Asuokpu/Umutu fields, OML 112, OML 117, Ebok, Obe oil field, Akpo, OPL 215, 840, OPL 733, 809, 810, 722, 905, 246, 110, 112, 117 etc, other facilities also marked by our strike team are Total Nigeria Ltd, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Intels and Adax Petroleum” On the menace of herdsmen, the group said,
“The massive killings all over the country by Fulani herdsmen are fully sponsored by top government functionaries, especially the security chiefs, who supply them with weapons with sole aim of achieving cattle colony and Islamic agenda.
“The idea of having cattle colony was already in the mind of President Buhari before he contested the 2015 election. The whole world can now see the reason he appointed all security chiefs from the North, including DG of NIA, who is supposed to be replaced by someone from the South.
“The Coalition believes that the killings by the Fulani herdsmen are direct invitation to civil war and we are fully prepared to fight with the last drop of blood to protect the Niger Delta people and her territorial environment.
“The Coalition also condemns the endorsement of the President as APC candidate for 2019 election by some self-centered governors and politicians. Those calling on President Buhari to seek re-election are the real enemies of Nigeria.
“A government that launched ‘Operation Crocodile Smile I & II’ in the Niger Delta, despite the peaceful atmosphere, in the region.
“Operation Python Dance I & II” in the South East destroyed people and properties just to silence IPOB and further declare a non-violent IPOB as terrorist organization.
“It would suddenly turn deaf ears on terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen taking place all over the country on daily basis. We shall no longer tolerate any further bloodshed within the Niger Delta states by the terrorists Fulani herdsmen.
“We shall ensure that our people are protected from every Fulani terrorist; it is very unfortunate that the government that swore to protect the lives and properties of its citizens has suddenly become sectional government, and lacks powers to protect the masses.
“And we warn that any Niger Delta governor that accepts cattle colony would be dealt with as the enemy of the Niger Delta. We don’t want Fulanis among us, they are our enemies.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/25/niger-delta-militants-give-fulani-1-month-quit-notice-list-oil-installations-destruction/
10 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by stefanweeks: 8:31am
Na today?
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by DaBillionnaire: 8:33am
ok
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Evablizin(f): 8:35am
Double wahala.
Buhari and his evil followers knows how to stop all these killings but they kept quiet.
10 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by limeta(f): 8:38am
True talk
4 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:40am
No free oyel even in Saudi
6 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by LaClicKLaBenDin(m): 8:44am
I'm in support
6 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by SweetJoystick(m): 8:48am
If only una serious, i go relocate join una
11 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Omeokachie: 8:48am
Buhari has succeeded in finally dividing this country!
18 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by MyPWisINCORRECT: 8:50am
Lol
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by austin2all: 9:13am
nigeria jaga jaga
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by BiafraIShere(m): 9:18am
The sh!thole continues to sink deeper with each passing day! The zoo has never been this divided and so close to a civil war since the end of the Biafran war. The following has become obvious to discerning minds:
1. Fulani colony will never be accepted in the South.
2. This is the end of the road for Buhari because if he contests again he will lose massively, if he rigs the election then the country will most likely go to war because his government will lack credibility in the South & once he pushes ahead with his Islamization agenda it will be massively confronted & war will likely ensue.
3. In a free and fair election buhari will be defeated, his almajiris will cause riot in the North & there will be reprisals in the South & parts of the Middle belt which might lead to the break up of the country.
4. Father Mbaka was the first to give the prophecy on Buhari's downfall before others began to voice it and now that OBJ has condemned him in such unflattering words then it becomes very clear that nothing is going to save Buhari (OBJ won't have written such letter if he knew that Buhari still had a fighting chance).
5. After Buhari overcomes the shock of his massive rejection even from those he thought were his allies, he might try to do one of two things I.e.
A. Nominate another Fulani man who is loyal to him & equally sentimental to the jihad cause (El Rufai fits the bill) or
B. Remain adamant in seeking reelection because of ego of not wanting to appear weak to throw in the towel, he might try to rig himself back to power not minding if that will throw the country into chaos. In his suicidal instincts, he may not want to go down alone and might even prefer a military coup to take place than give up without a fight since he knows that if a military coup will take place it will still be spearheaded by his fellow fulani men in the army who will only put him under house arrest.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by yanabasee(m): 9:19am
Just wait and see how Buhari and APC will swiftly respond to this warnings and might even tag them a terrorist group!!!
14 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by killsmith(m): 9:21am
The thing dey sweet me say Nigeria just dey scatter everyday.....
8 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Turantula(m): 9:36am
Free lunch might be over for the Northern leeches sooner than we expected. Thinkering where El Rufai will be getting money to pay Fulani terrorists their allowance, when its over.
7 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by bkfilms: 9:52am
action is what we are all yearning for.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Yeeyo: 9:54am
I like this action of militan cos our government and herdsmen are working together in tern of killing inocent citizen
2 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by pol23: 9:54am
Please don't let this be empty threat...
Someone's got to take action when we have a paralysed central government.
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:54am
vv
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by tstx(m): 9:54am
choi..... Tirii Gbosa For Niger Delta Millitants
8 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Built2last: 9:54am
ok
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by GreatMahmud: 9:54am
Yes o..Foolanis should stay clear from Niger Delta region. It is not Benue state where they do anyhow they like with human life as if its suya meat they want to roast. Am disappointed with Benue people sha. They got no single liver!!! Just beating chest up &down.
8 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by alphaconde(m): 9:55am
i love the part where they said they would deal with any niger deltan governor that allows cattle colony... please when dealing with such beat them up not going to blast and destroy state infrastructure.
3 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Mozenge1: 9:55am
I Love dis
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by Firefire(m): 9:55am
Let it begin...
Nobody nor any ethnic or political group has monopoly of violence or to terrorism.
Both killer terrorist (Fulani herdsmen) and Niger Delta Militants (Economic terrorist), all na terrorist.
But the killer terrorist are more wicked for taking lives...
Wonder why President Mohomodu Buhari could not declare operation Tiger smile, if he could quickly declared “Operation Python Dance I & II” in the South East destroyed people and properties just to silence IPOB and further declare a non-violent IPOB as terrorist organization.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by CHANNELStv2020: 9:55am
DESTROY EVERY OIL INSTALLATION ABEG WE ARE NOT EVEN SEEING THE EFFECT OF THE OIL ANYWAYS, MONKEYS CANNOT BE WORKING N USELESS N LAZY BABOONS EATING I REPEAT DESTROY THEM ALL
2 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by rozayx5(m): 9:56am
Nice one
More grease to anything anti Fulani colonies
Buhari is here to continue danfodio agenda
3 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by chiedu7: 9:56am
The True owners of 9ja have spoken.
Nothing save God Himself can stop...
4 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by agbarisocket: 9:56am
WHY BIAFLA are making noise,ok why one biafla ran to exile,when he saw real war,fulani has been kill biafla like goat
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Give Fulani 1-month Quit Notice, List Oil Installations... by AxxeMan: 9:56am
This are Useless ijaw militants , drop the Niger delta tag!
Buhari abeg drop one rocket launcher on this fools jaare
Adeola-akande Is The New House Majority Leader / The Last Minutes Of Alpha Jet – NAF 466 / *** Jonathan's Campaign Manager Just Started Campaigning For Buhari***
Viewing this topic: scholes0(m), obeagu1(m), Horlubunmmy, liohan, Ahamefuna0001, bomasek(m), AskProf, umarfaruqu, edibobo, Albedo27(m), zubydave(m), Badonasty(m), adeolu45, zillonnair(m), warm, bishopkay, tochievol, VIJAYOFEM(m), hapi(m), narrowpathy(m), ojoagba, Braze9(m), Henrolla(m), mosesdejaviano(m), Burgerlomo, firo08(m), toastmagazinenigeria, danielconstant, yink4life, ecruz01, Humility017(m), Lajet, Owoloku1, Bugie16, amazon14, dotdauda, la1(m), couragemurphy(m), kk4real, Dcomrade(m), saintobas, Nonso92(m), Uchenduin, xtratagem(m), Bobbyjay001(m), ikukuhero, edgeP(m), charlesm91(m), karpentar, nekede11(m), IFNOTGOD(m), Raymeg, nwakibie3(m), killsmith(m), dammy198825(m), Djtrips, aurora(f), jaykay443(m), cashreport, tommegie52(m), jagorinho, MyzDee(f), kollysnipes, taurusmena1(m), chafed, CampuChan, Generalkaycee(m), Blessedman3056, eclecticbaron, conductorh2, Rabbi138(m), 222Martins(m), edna99(f), jampro123(m), deouf25, ginggerxy, Wedeprince and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22