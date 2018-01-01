₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,569 members, 4,048,061 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo (10345 Views)
Actress Juliet Ibrahim Flawless Look To CAF Awards 2017 / This Rmd's Transformation Is 'all Shades Of Evil' / Actress Juliet Ibrahim Flaunts Curves In Beautiful Blue Dress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Yomzzyblog: 8:04pm On Jan 25
@YomzzyBlog
Actress, Juliet Ibrahim looks effortlessly beautiful in this new photo she shared. The Ghanaian beauty stood tall and pretty as she stepped out in a pink outfit.
She captioned the photo;
"For the love of PINK My outfit by @onpointclothingng I love these they’re so comfy � Hair @elirosestylehouse I’m in love with my new hair ❤️ Lashes @shadesbyjulietibrahim Photographer @iamicebergslim ����"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/01/actress-juliet-ibrahimi-is-all-shades.html
Cc: Lalasticlala
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Yomzzyblog: 8:04pm On Jan 25
She's beautiful
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/01/actress-juliet-ibrahimi-is-all-shades.html
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:05pm On Jan 25
Where is that yahoo yahoo boy
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by pyyxxaro: 8:07pm On Jan 25
This one don pass Sex doll
This one naa Porn Doll
4 Likes
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by femolacqua(m): 8:20pm On Jan 25
She is always on point.
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Bitterleafsoup: 8:26pm On Jan 25
LOL
She shouldn't buy designer wares on Alibaba or DHGate
Any who you try bae...
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by olatunjithomas(m): 8:40pm On Jan 25
sex dolls everywhere I turn.
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by damjane(f): 9:09pm On Jan 25
love the shoes
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Dclique(m): 2:49am
hot!
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by OneCorner: 3:41am
Thegeneralqueen:Mumu. He dey ur backyard
Dem go dey talk, u wit yam leg and bie-bie wee be talkin too
4 Likes
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Yomzzyblog: 8:47am
She's beautiful
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/01/actress-juliet-ibrahimi-is-all-shades.html
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by nairavsdollars(f): 9:15am
Nairaland actress
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by thelifepagesng: 9:15am
Hmmm
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Mac2016(m): 9:15am
Sex doll Juliet...
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by OKorowanta: 9:16am
Beautiful Winsh..
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by livinus009(m): 9:16am
The girl's pretty.. Let's not argue that
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by rawpadgin(m): 9:17am
She is naturally beautiful
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:17am
She look like sex doll
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by odaniel1(m): 9:18am
Is it me or she looks like a sex doll in this pose..
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by platz(m): 9:18am
nothing come out
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by SweetJoystick(m): 9:18am
Next please
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Beckino(f): 9:18am
Effortlessly? Maybe I need to visit an eyerologist.
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Elnino4ladies: 9:19am
This girl is damn too cute . So, she turn her boyfriend to photographer SMH
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by okerekeikpo: 9:19am
Olosho wey that agboro singer don nyash taya
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Cool83(m): 9:21am
quite awesome
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by blackbeau1(f): 9:23am
Effortlessly chic
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by rawpadgin(m): 9:23am
Thegeneralqueen:dear, that boy has bleeped with more international celeb than most naija artists
Dude has joints with jarule, dmx jay.z etc
If Juliet wants to meet with most international celebs, all that boy has to do is put a call through
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Sexyjigga(m): 9:25am
Fresh Pussy...Fresh Smell!
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Worldbest281: 9:26am
so beautiful...I can burn my certificate just to Bleep this angel..#ilovejulietibrahim
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Awoo88: 9:26am
OneCorner:But that boy Na yahoo yahoo true naaaa
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by modelmike7(m): 9:28am
Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful
|Re: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Is All Shades Of Beauty In This New Photo by Damarislopez: 9:30am
Iceberg slim
Funny Pictures: Majid Micheal Dressed As Osama In New Movie, Osama Bin Laden / Who Is Hotter? Beverly Osu VS Angelo's Girlfriend Candice Arends (photos) / Tiwa Savage's Hubby TeeBillz Posts Picture Of Himself Shitting In Burj Al Arab
Viewing this topic: sunnyboi, SpareNo1, nastyculture, ojibole(m), MChaze25(m), nuela100(f), chiclas28, AutoReportNG, roxpress, Simplyunique, jendoakino(m), Siki355(m), kingflav(m), AstuteJay, heebahiqram(f), senchris(m), ADENIJINUR(m), zealous2121(m), tblaq, Kayman3(m), Agbodu2(m), tocynajani(m), gaeul(f), OGee04, lacoach, stanleyy2k(m), Donshuga(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4