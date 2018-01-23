₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by AlexReports(m): 8:44am
Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Abdulkadir Abdulsalam Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc
The recently sacked labour party chairman, abdulkadir Abdulsalam has stormed the party secretariat with thugs to sabotage and disrupt the growth of the party.
This report was confirmed by the residents of Oke Agbe Street in Garki 2, few minutes ago, as the police who filed a petition alleging the involvement of ex LP chairman in a multi-billion naira scam fails to intervene in the situation, amidst the brutal operations of hired thugs in the party secretariat - what a contradiction.
However,The Nigeria Police has refused to intervene, but instead decides to watch their jungle boys who speculatively pays the piper and eventually dictates the tune; the Police has decided to protect thugs by refusing to enforce the law on civil security and peace resolution.
A similar situation occurred with INEC, which till date refused to recognise the results of the party convention held last year that upholds Dr. Mike as the genuine elected chairman of the party. The question today is, was NPF and INEC established to dance the tune of politicians or are meant to sustain national interest in the favour of the entire Nigeria citizenry?
According to one of the party executives, he says, "Labour party will continue to grow, no matter the activities of saboteurs to the growth and development of our party.
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/01/dismissed-labour-party-chairman.html?m=0
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Mermaida(f): 8:46am
Nigeria don tire me
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by heritage2009(m): 9:00am
Your story is incomplete. where did this happen? when and how.
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Brooke60(f): 9:12am
Gan Gan!!!
When and how?
Pictures of thugs or ....
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:13am
Strange creatures everywhere. No wonder their party is always struggling to win ordinary runner-up in any elections. Look at what the Excos are made of.
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by shallyangel(f): 9:13am
location please. . . .
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by tstx(m): 9:14am
Typical Naija Politician...
When things don't go their way they turn violent....
Nigerians still don't know how close they came to fighting a war in 2015...
God Bless Jonathan Wherever He Is
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by qualityGod(m): 9:14am
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Greene66: 9:14am
Military needs to take over
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by BruncleZuma: 9:14am
2019 issa BAE
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by qualityGod(m): 9:15am
Greene66:
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by smartty68(m): 9:15am
Only criminals and occultic people form political parties in Nigeria
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by jingiss: 9:15am
Na then sabi.. Nigeria no doubt don tire everyone.
Everyone seems to be above the law...
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Gkay1(m): 9:17am
wait oooo, dat party still dey exist ?
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by jingiss: 9:18am
Greene66:Na so!!!
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by ckmayoca(m): 9:19am
Nigeria politician and thug be like fish and water.
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by lonelydora(m): 9:20am
That's the spirit bro. They can't eat their cake and have it.
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by ebujany(m): 9:21am
Gworo chewing party
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Cool83(m): 9:22am
politician and tout are inseparable
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by millionboi2: 9:55am
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by wildtree: 9:57am
BruncleZuma:
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by Olulinks(m): 10:14am
Mermaida:Because of some little disruption! Nawa for you o.
|Re: Dismissed Labour Party Chairman Invade Secretariat With Thugs, Causes Havoc by quiclm101: 10:39am
