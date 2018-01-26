₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2018-01-26
|New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Kunlexity(m): 9:00am
Bismillahir Rahmannir Raheem
Al-Hamdu Lillaahi Rabbil 'Aalameen was Salaatu was- Salaamu 'Alaa Sayidinaa Muhammadin wa Aalihi wa Asabihi Ajma 'een.
As salam Alaikum Waramatullah Wabarakatuhu respected brothers and Sisters in Islam it's imperative for me to call our attention to the new destruction tools called SEX DOLL
A sex doll is a type of intimacy gadget in the size and shape of a sexual partner for aid in masturbation. The sex doll may consist of an entire body with face, or just a head, pelvis or other partial body, with the accessories ...
Sex robots are essentially realistic dolls that have sophisticated movements that closely mimic humans so that they can romp.
Allah has made Marriage (Conjugal relationship) Halal for us let re-visit our Qur'an and see what Allah says...
In Surah al-Nisa, verse 1, Allah (SwT) addresses all of mankind - Muslim, Christian, Jew, Non-Believer - by stating:
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا رَبَّكُمُ الَّذِي خَلَقَكُمْ مِنْ نَفْسٍ وَاحِدَةٍ وَخَلَقَ مِنْهَا زَوْجَهَا وَبَثَّ مِنْهُمَا رِجَالًا كَثِيرًا وَنِسَاءً ۚ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ الَّذِي تَسَاءَلُونَ بِهِ وَالْأَرْحَامَ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ عَلَيْكُمْ رَقِيبًا
"O' mankind! Have consciousness of your Lord who has created you from a single soul. From it He created your spouse and through them He populated the land with many men and women. Have spiritual awareness of the One by whose Name you swear to settle your differences and have respect for the wombs that bore you. Without doubt, Allah (SwT) keeps watch over you all."(Surah 4, Verse 1)
In the 30th Surah of the Quran, ar-Rum, Allah (SwT) tells us that:
وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُمْ مِنْ أَنْفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا لِتَسْكُنُوا إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُمْ مَوَدَّةً وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِي ذَٰلِكَ لَآيَاتٍ لِقَوْمٍ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
"And one of His signs is that He has created for you, spouses from amongst yourselves so that you might take comfort in them and He has placed between you, love and mercy. In this there is surely evidence (of the truth) for the people who carefully think." (Surah 30, Verse 21)
وَأَنْكِحُوا الْأَيَامَىٰ مِنْكُمْ وَالصَّالِحِينَ مِنْ عِبَادِكُمْ وَإِمَائِكُمْ ۚ إِنْ يَكُونُوا فُقَرَاءَ يُغْنِهِمُ اللَّهُ مِنْ فَضْلِهِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ
"Marry the single people from among you and the righteous slaves and slave-girls. If you are poor, Allah (SwT) will make you rich through His favour; and Allah (SwT) is Bountiful, All-Knowing." (Surah 24, Verse 32)
Al hadith
قالَ رَسُولُ اللهِ (صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيهِ وَآلِهِ وَسَلّمَ): مِنْ سُنَّتِي أَلتَّزْوِيجُ فَمَنْ رَغِبَ عَنْ سُنَّتِي فَلَيْسَ مِنِّي.
" The Messenger of Allah (S) has said, "Of my tradition is to marry. So then whoever turns away from my tradition (Sunnah) is not from me (my nation)."
Allah has created Men and women, according to the Islamic point of view for each other and the Almighty Allah has put in them sexual urge so that they draw joy and happiness from one another.
At the same time the Shariah has permitted their mutual, and serious relationship based on a great planning and wisdom and that is for the procreation of their progeny.
For this reason if a person has sex with unnaturally woman, he would be committing a Haram act. This point shows that a man can have sex with a woman only with the intention of reproduction of children so that the divine wisdom may not be ignored.
Socially speaking, if we look upon this act from the point of culture and civilization, then we come to know that this sort of unnatural madness would make the men have no need for women. And, this would result in a great social anarchy and a cultural disorder. The women too would start looking for an artificial man or devices to satisfy their sexual urges and in this way there would be a great violation of the human law and nature - decreed by Allah (swt) in the Holy Qur'an, - which would undermine the whole human life.
In brief, this type of obtaining sexual satisfaction is neither accepted in Shariah and nor the reason that supports it.
On a final note Allah says.....
“Those who guard their sexual organs except with their spouses or those whom their right hands possess, for (with regard to them) they are without blame. But those who crave something beyond that are transgressors.” (Al-Mu'minun: 5-7)
May Allah Ta'ala save us from Shaitan and his temptations in all ramification.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Lukgaf(m): 9:18am
Let every Muslims stay away from it
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Coitus(f): 9:25am
guys will be even afraid to fvck a hijab sex doll because...
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Alao046(m): 9:25am
Alhamdullilah, may Allah reward you. The western region is really destroying the world.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Solidpath: 9:25am
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by maynia: 9:25am
The thing is I don't agree with the sex doll issue of a thing. But we should condemn the own idea of intimacy gadgets
be it either sex doll, cucumber or dildoes.. I believe Allah doesn't approve it ,but picking up only sex doll is wrong.. Let's join hand and condemn it
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by nairavsdollars(f): 9:25am
Unfortunately, majority of the people buying it are Alhajis and Muslims
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by maynia: 9:28am
nairavsdollars:
And alhajas too
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Sunymoore(m): 9:28am
Alhamdulilah for Islam
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by shuaiyak(m): 9:29am
Alhamdulillah and Jzkh
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Emmytes(m): 9:30am
Stop Believing in fairy tales
No one cares where you put your prick into as long as it's legal.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by eminikansoso(m): 9:30am
May the Lord Almighty bless and enrich your knowledge
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by CASTOSVILLA(m): 9:30am
Na Alhaji buy the thing pass.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Emmytes(m): 9:31am
Btw, that sex doll is hottttt!
Godddaaaamn!
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by sannio(m): 9:33am
JazakalLahu Khayran. May Allah reward you abundantly for this piece of admonition.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by OgahBohz(m): 9:34am
I can't imagine what the next generation will experience ...
its scary to imagine !
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by Spartacuslastman(m): 9:36am
Omo i sight that sex doll, she make sense die
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by orumba(m): 9:47am
Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals. so sex dolls are not left out.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by xclusiveguy4(m): 9:51am
Spartacuslastman:
Smh
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by vullsdrown24: 9:57am
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by donprinyo: 10:13am
Nonsense
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by kullozone(m): 10:33am
I'll find an ebony sex doll with a flat belly, fat ass and a thick pvssy/toto, then..... I'll put my preek in it's mouth and toto.
I'll fvck it everyday
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by femijay8271(m): 10:34am
Its written in the Holy Books that women will be many and men will be few...ya know d rest.
Re: New Destructive Tools Called Sex Dolls by dflking: 10:39am
Reproduction:Bleep ur generation
