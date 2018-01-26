Bismillahir Rahmannir Raheem



Al-Hamdu Lillaahi Rabbil 'Aalameen was Salaatu was- Salaamu 'Alaa Sayidinaa Muhammadin wa Aalihi wa Asabihi Ajma 'een.



As salam Alaikum Waramatullah Wabarakatuhu respected brothers and Sisters in Islam it's imperative for me to call our attention to the new destruction tools called SEX DOLL



A sex doll is a type of intimacy gadget in the size and shape of a sexual partner for aid in masturbation. The sex doll may consist of an entire body with face, or just a head, pelvis or other partial body, with the accessories ...



Sex robots are essentially realistic dolls that have sophisticated movements that closely mimic humans so that they can romp.



Allah has made Marriage (Conjugal relationship) Halal for us let re-visit our Qur'an and see what Allah says...



In Surah al-Nisa, verse 1, Allah (SwT) addresses all of mankind - Muslim, Christian, Jew, Non-Believer - by stating:



يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا رَبَّكُمُ الَّذِي خَلَقَكُمْ مِنْ نَفْسٍ وَاحِدَةٍ وَخَلَقَ مِنْهَا زَوْجَهَا وَبَثَّ مِنْهُمَا رِجَالًا كَثِيرًا وَنِسَاءً ۚ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ الَّذِي تَسَاءَلُونَ بِهِ وَالْأَرْحَامَ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ عَلَيْكُمْ رَقِيبًا

"O' mankind! Have consciousness of your Lord who has created you from a single soul. From it He created your spouse and through them He populated the land with many men and women. Have spiritual awareness of the One by whose Name you swear to settle your differences and have respect for the wombs that bore you. Without doubt, Allah (SwT) keeps watch over you all."(Surah 4, Verse 1)



In the 30th Surah of the Quran, ar-Rum, Allah (SwT) tells us that:



وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُمْ مِنْ أَنْفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا لِتَسْكُنُوا إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُمْ مَوَدَّةً وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِي ذَٰلِكَ لَآيَاتٍ لِقَوْمٍ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ



"And one of His signs is that He has created for you, spouses from amongst yourselves so that you might take comfort in them and He has placed between you, love and mercy. In this there is surely evidence (of the truth) for the people who carefully think." (Surah 30, Verse 21)



وَأَنْكِحُوا الْأَيَامَىٰ مِنْكُمْ وَالصَّالِحِينَ مِنْ عِبَادِكُمْ وَإِمَائِكُمْ ۚ إِنْ يَكُونُوا فُقَرَاءَ يُغْنِهِمُ اللَّهُ مِنْ فَضْلِهِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ



"Marry the single people from among you and the righteous slaves and slave-girls. If you are poor, Allah (SwT) will make you rich through His favour; and Allah (SwT) is Bountiful, All-Knowing." (Surah 24, Verse 32)



Al hadith



قالَ رَسُولُ اللهِ (صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيهِ وَآلِهِ وَسَلّمَ): مِنْ سُنَّتِي أَلتَّزْوِيجُ فَمَنْ رَغِبَ عَنْ سُنَّتِي فَلَيْسَ مِنِّي.



" The Messenger of Allah (S) has said, "Of my tradition is to marry. So then whoever turns away from my tradition (Sunnah) is not from me (my nation)."



Allah has created Men and women, according to the Islamic point of view for each other and the Almighty Allah has put in them sexual urge so that they draw joy and happiness from one another.



At the same time the Shariah has permitted their mutual, and serious relationship based on a great planning and wisdom and that is for the procreation of their progeny.



For this reason if a person has sex with unnaturally woman, he would be committing a Haram act. This point shows that a man can have sex with a woman only with the intention of reproduction of children so that the divine wisdom may not be ignored.



Socially speaking, if we look upon this act from the point of culture and civilization, then we come to know that this sort of unnatural madness would make the men have no need for women. And, this would result in a great social anarchy and a cultural disorder. The women too would start looking for an artificial man or devices to satisfy their sexual urges and in this way there would be a great violation of the human law and nature - decreed by Allah (swt) in the Holy Qur'an, - which would undermine the whole human life.



In brief, this type of obtaining sexual satisfaction is neither accepted in Shariah and nor the reason that supports it.



On a final note Allah says.....

“Those who guard their sexual organs except with their spouses or those whom their right hands possess, for (with regard to them) they are without blame. But those who crave something beyond that are transgressors.” (Al-Mu'minun: 5-7)



May Allah Ta'ala save us from Shaitan and his temptations in all ramification.