₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,098 members, 4,049,829 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes (2035 Views)
IPOB: 'Filing Fresh Documents Every Time Not Allowed' - ECOWAS Court Fumes / Nnamdi Kanu’s Sureties Know Fate Tomorrow / Nnamdi Kanu's Sureties Won't Lose N300 Million Bond - IPOB Lawyer, Ejiofor (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by PMBNG(m): 10:11pm On Jan 26
THE Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, said the sureties of Nnamdi Kanu, the skedaddle leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must produced him.
https://www.headlineng.com/nnamdi-kanu-sureties-must-produce-court-fumes/amp/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by BlackMbakara1(m): 11:45pm On Jan 26
SMH
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by tonyzaks: 12:38am
Hmm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by zendy: 1:03am
I simply just cant believe that the Nigerian Army are still peddling this obvious lie, that they were were chasing a truck full of arms and ended up in Kanu's compound?
If it was actually true that the Nigerian Army chased a Truck full of arms into Kanu's compound, why is it that no one has seen pictures of this truck full of arms?
Surely, the Nigerian Army that loves to display bodies of boko haram fighters killed and the cache of weapons recovered from them, just could not show us the truck full of weapons they chased into Kanu's compound?
Yet, the very next day, the Nigerian Arny released a statement pronouncing IPOB as a terrorist organisation and the nearest they said IPOB came to having guns was the one "they tried to snatch"
Yet, the Nigerian army claims they chased a truck full of arms into Kanu's compound? Which no one has ever seen even a picture of?
I can only but laugh in French
14 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by yarimo(m): 1:16am
senator ABARIBE you like it or not you must produce that professional terrorist NNAMDI mumu Mazi KANU in court .
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by debolayinka(m): 5:07am
So we still have court of law in Nigeria?
Why didn't they question the Nigerian Army for interfering with a case still in court?
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by chriskosherbal(m): 5:09am
Well really don't know what to say here but one thing I know is that you can only give what you have.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Yyeske(m): 5:33am
Abaribe and the other two sureties thought they were dealing with a normal human being in the person of Nnamdi kanu, they must produce him or forfeit the money.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by PMBNG(m): 5:37am
Okay
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Optional09: 5:46am
Nnamdi Kanu is not a coward, trust me if he is anywhere hiding he would have said something when Fulanis recently killed Benue people. Nnamdi Kanu was killed.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 6:05am
zendy:
What do you except from a shithole filled with illiterates as leaders?
Out of their ignorance, they couldn't even come up with a logical lie that correspond with what's seen on the video of the said event.
Did they forget that IPOB members as well as CCTV produced video evidence of what occurred that day?
How come there was no truck on those videos except their tank?
Infact how come during their extra judicary kill where they shot at innocent people ILLEGALLY might I add, not single boy used a weapon beside stones and sticks to defend themselves if there was indeed a trunk full of weapons? Shebi the trunk jam or what?
Nigerian government knows the amount of ignorance and stupidity is the daily bread of your typical Niggeria. Common Sense does not exist in that shithole and they are aware of it hence, they play their "citizens" like mumu.
Yet this niggeria still wonder why their shithole is the laughing stock of Africa that not one single African nation respects despite their self delusional claim of "Giant of Africa". Even Somalia mocks them. Emphasis on that: Even Somalians sees that shithole as a laughing stock. That says it all.
Anyway, anyone shocked by that cow, Binta Nyako shouting? If you are, wake up and join the rest of us in the real world. Her and her corrupt husband have been filling their bank account through this trial. Hence why are you surprised? Let the cow milk the poo out of Nigeria thanks to buhari after all to a typical niggerian, Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu is their problem. That's why i laugh my ass off in the hell Niggerians are currently experiencing in that shithole.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 6:15am
I can see two pigs grunting and wailing profusely.
Jewish Sinator Babaribe must produce the King Pig whether he likes it or not!
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 6:17am
Nonaira1:Excessive wailing leads to convulsion. Take it easy onugo.
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 6:19am
zendy:Shithole comment.
Stop crying.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 6:22am
Optional09:
Duhh it does not take a genius to know that. It's either he was killed or they locked him up.
Nnamdi Kanu would have spoken even before the Fulanis ran amook. Dude wasn't no punk. he said what's on his mind, not given a Bleep if you like it or not.
Since that invasion, all of his family member that were in that house are all missing. Ironically enough, the only one that isn't missing is his little brother that wasn't there at that time. How convenient?
Those idiots wants us to believe a man that needed a cane to walk somehow, someway escaped a house surrounded by the army with both his aging parents and elder sisters without one single person seeing them. Na spirit dem be or ogini?
Hell they couldn't even keep their stories straight. One minute he's in London, next it's cameroon, next Egypt, then Ghana.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 6:45am
Corrinthians:
Crying about Nnamdi thinking you're someone mocking won't change your Niggeria as a shithole that repeatedly being used as a joke by other African countries including Somalia, now does it?
Still won't change the West you lick their ass to mocks you. To britians you're a corrupt filth and to USA you're a begging shithole filled with huts.
Still won't change Niggeria economy being one of the worst despite titled as "oil producing".
Still won't change you can't even defeat boko haram despite the advantages given to you by multiple nations. Only got power to shoot unarmed civilians.
Still won't change food is scarce and your citizens dying from hunger.
Still won't change that UN have now listed you among unprogressive countries.
Still won't change that you barely have electricity despite your "oil producing status".
Still won't change Fulani are slaughtering una like cow and your "sai buhari" is in the progress of turning you all into their slaves.
Still won't change your naira is a retrogressive mess. So backwards that you're in the pact of becoming the next Zimbabwe and this is without having any sanctions put on you like zimbabwe had.
Still won't change your shithole 3rd world, poverty and disease ridden status now does it?
With Nnamdi missing has it made any impact in your retrogressing? Have it stopped other Africans from using una as example of what not to do? Have it stopped libyans from selling una to slavery?
While showing your teeth, crying or laughing or whatever the Heck you think you're doing, na only yourself you laughing at. Nnamdi's son and wife are living good while you niggerians are the ones starving and crying about your "sai buhari" that was your messai 3 years ago.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 6:56am
Nonaira1:Excessive wailing. Do I look like the wailing wall in Israel to you?
If you spot the pig, please report to senator Babaribe.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 7:00am
Nonaira1:The way you are wailing, I am Begining to think you are one of those BSS recruits who were to be paid 30k monthly. You lost your job when you were declared terrorists.
Go and apply for n- power young boy.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Donkay82: 7:05am
Nnamdi KANU has played his part,why can't one of those Biafra or death dudes continue from where he stopped, or are we saying the man disappeared with the cause?
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 7:10am
Corrinthians:
This monkey actually thinks i live in that shithole with him and suffering the mess your sai buhari messai dragged una to
Nigga I rather be shot dead, stabbed, ran over, organs stolen and sold in black market and a dog pee in my eye socket than come back and live in that backwards, laughing stock of Africa,poverty and disease ridden, piece of poo you people call a country. Hell i rather join the slavery in libya than live in that shithole.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by boostdom: 7:10am
It's stunning how the defence by the Nigerian Army of chasing a truck laden with arms and explosives into Kanu's compound was admissible and upheld as credible. So, what happened to this particular truck in that compound? Doesn't this very inconsistency, the presence of bullet holes all over the house of Kanu and the very fact of Kanu's relatives who were killed in that very compound provide probable cause for the invasion of that compound by soldiers?
This is comical.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 7:46am
Nonaira1:Ipob internet billionaire spotted.
That is how they grunt until they are challenged and disgraced.
It happened a week ago when one was discovered to be an apprentice Plumber in Lagos.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 7:48am
Donkay82:Billionaire Nonaira1 can take his place.
He can spend his billions of biafran dollars to revive the dead piggy course.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 7:52am
Corrinthians:
Please please please please challenge me. I want you to please
Currently vacationing in Fort Lauderdale. Meet you anywhere, anytime in the evening tomorrow deal? Just name exactly where and wtf you look like.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by hardywaltz(m): 7:56am
Seize their house and sell them ASAP
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 7:58am
Nonaira1:Meet me tomorrow by Isiala Ugu muddy pool beside Nnamdiot Cownu's shallow grave.
That is my challenge.
Remember, you said "anywhere, anytime, in the evening, tomorrow".
Watch him do the following.. .
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Amarabae(f): 7:58am
Oya let them go and drag abaribe.
Ndi ara .
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 8:01am
Amarabae:Look at the shithole utterance. How can one believe your signature with this stupid comment?
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Amarabae(f): 8:03am
Corrinthians:I am allergic to chameleons and conquered loyalists to the caliiphate.
Thanks.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 8:05am
Corrinthians:
See the coward running away.
I thought you say I'm all mouth and i dey that your backwards piece of poo shithole you call a country.
Let me say it Again
I dey Florida currently. Meet you ANYWHERE, ANYTIME in the evening Tomorrow!!! Name a place.
To butterish my point that'll definitely meet you like I said I would. Here's my exact location Right now by latitude and longitude
Name a place and WTF you look like.
Waiting nigga.
Let's see if I'm all mouth na
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Corrinthians(m): 8:09am
Nonaira1:Just sad predicted.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Sureties Must Produce Him, Court Fumes by Nonaira1: 8:09am
Corrinthians:
Btw: I never said I'm a billionaire. Not my faulr your shithole is so bad that anyone living outside is automatically "billionaire" in your pea brain. Just said i rather die painfully might i add than live in that shithole you call a country
2 Likes
Us Mid-term Election / The Best Adminstration In Usa / Yardua Should Not Rejoice Yet! Tribunals And Street Protests Ahead!
Viewing this topic: ruggedboy01, Jb10(m), BlackManta(m), Uwaomapaul(m), bremo(m), JkDanchi005(m), Twemi(m), Phonefanatic, nku5, gloriteyemi(m), dwelling(m), henry4lov1, lato2(m), casdoruche(m), dubxy(m), alamarmeen, Highflyer19(m), GoroTango(m), enyi1, xwolverine, Tegasmoney(m), Akadons1(m), cdialauka, Scatterscatter(m), AlanTuringAI, DAntivirus(m), Achibill, mejai(m), jerryaji(m), WarrenC(m), onkachi(m), Gardenhome, Binauwal(m), ifnyioj22(m), Ucheoman, elshanAutos, Abiodunstephen(m), afoxy17, Real6, Temptee101(m), satelliteDISH(m), 123yes, sindan, Crystolexy, KosiGee, ezyk(m), comrrex(m), Bluffly, geni(f), Elukapendragon(m), samking, evanso6226, jerryBoss1(m), braine, 9free(m), stynostin17, blazeup(m), Milldon(m), Dreambeat, chuksregis(m), Collins0609(m), Ifeanyimark(m), Throwback, muyibaba222(m), sunmike065(m), Easyclan, chidexy(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23