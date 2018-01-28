Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / For Those Who Think Hell Is An Empty Threat From The Bible! (3562 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYuY7Cm4KuQ











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vj0qKthCgg





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzx4nyZKc2U The last clip was a pastor who died in 2001. He was in the mortuary for 3 days before he was taken by his wife to Reinhard Bonnke's crusade in Onitsha where he came back to life during the crusade while he was being prayed for. If you doubt, the records are there. He was confirmed dead at Umezuruike Hospital in Owerri. You can lunch your own investigation, trace the hospital where he was confirmed dead, trace the mortuary where he was kept for 3days and trace the people who worked in that mortuary to confirm if the story is true or false, then afterwards come here with your proofs to dispute the story.

Op , thank you very much may God continue to bless you , in the name of Jesus.



I think @frosbel2 need to play the videos , may be it would change his unbelief .

These testimonies cannot be proven or held as authentic. Any drunk can come out to say anything and people will buy it. You better prove your doctrine using the Bible and not YouTube videos. These men are incredible.

removetheturban:

These testimonies cannot be proven or held as authentic. Any drunk can come out to say anything and people will buy it. You better prove your doctrine using the Bible and not YouTube videos. these men are incredible.

Are you intelligent at all? Do you not know how to prove or disprove things when facts and evidence are provided to you? Have you not seen the names of all the places and times when the events happened? Is Umezurike hospital in Owerri not still in existence? Have you gone there to ask questions and they told you it was a lie? Have you gone to the mortuary where he was kept for 3 days and they said it was not true? You just want to just sit in your house and know what happened or didn't?

God bless you Op



Don't mind those fooolish atheists







It's a matter of time











EEvery knee will bow at the name Jesus Christ 6 Likes





Sorry, all this means nothing, I take truth over strange visions and dreams any day and anytime.



These videos are the main reason why Pentecostalism is a serious illness.



You worship God because you fear he will torture you for all eternity and yet he is a GOD OF LOVE ??



Lool



Sorry, all this means nothing, I take truth over strange visions and dreams any day and anytime.

These videos are the main reason why Pentecostalism is a serious illness.

You worship God because you fear he will torture you for all eternity and yet he is a GOD OF LOVE ??

Lool

All nonsense !! 100% fear tactics used to intimidate and cajole the sheeple into sticking with Church.

Edelweiss44:





Your choice, your life. I spoke my truth and what does intelligence have to do with this?

frosbel2:

100% fear tactics used to intimidate and cajole the sheeple into sticking with Church.



Sorry, all this means nothing, I take truth over strange visions and dreams any day and anytime.



These videos are the main reason why Pentecostalism is a serious illness.



You worship God because you fear he will torture you for all eternity and yet he is GOD OF LOVE ??



Lool



All nonsense !!





For your information, I don't worship God "because he will torture me for all eternity if I don't ", I worship him because HE IS GOD AND THE ONLY REASON WHY WE HUMANS WERE CREATED IS TO WORSHIP HIM. I worship him because he has shown me too much love and compassion through Christ even when I was born and living in sin. I worship him because it is the height of foolishness to not acknowledge and worship my maker who created me for that reason.



Your question sounds very intelligible to you, but I can't see any iota of brilliance in it cos it's just like a 2 year-old asking me if the reason I haven't killed my parents and all family members is because I don't want to go to jail and suffer there. Even if there was no prison, I would still love my family because they are where I came from. Even if there was no law against murder, I still would not kill my parents simply because I love them and they are where I came from. Even if there was no hell, I would still worship God. But just as there is a prison for people who break the laws here on earth, there is also a "prison" called hell for people who decide to willingly break God's laws. The difference is when you get into prison here on earth, there is hope you may come out someday after some years, but when you get into God's prison called hell, there is no hope for eternity.



Lastly, GOD DOESN'T THROW PEOPLE INTO HELL. IT IS PEOPLE'S DECISION TO REJECT GOD'S SOLUTION TO SIN (Which is Christ) THAT CONDEMNS THEM TO HELL. John 3:18 "He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. "



For your information, I don't worship God "because he will torture me for all eternity if I don't ", I worship him because HE IS GOD AND THE ONLY REASON WHY WE HUMANS WERE CREATED IS TO WORSHIP HIM. I worship him because he has shown me too much love and compassion through Christ even when I was born and living in sin. I worship him because it is the height of foolishness to not acknowledge and worship my maker who created me for that reason.

Your question sounds very intelligible to you, but I can't see any iota of brilliance in it cos it's just like a 2 year-old asking me if the reason I haven't killed my parents and all family members is because I don't want to go to jail and suffer there. Even if there was no prison, I would still love my family because they are where I came from. Even if there was no law against murder, I still would not kill my parents simply because I love them and they are where I came from. Even if there was no hell, I would still worship God. But just as there is a prison for people who break the laws here on earth, there is also a "prison" called hell for people who decide to willingly break God's laws. The difference is when you get into prison here on earth, there is hope you may come out someday after some years, but when you get into God's prison called hell, there is no hope for eternity.

Lastly, GOD DOESN'T THROW PEOPLE INTO HELL. IT IS PEOPLE'S DECISION TO REJECT GOD'S SOLUTION TO SIN (Which is Christ) THAT CONDEMNS THEM TO HELL. John 3:18 "He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. "

It is the same way judges do not throw people into prison, but rather people's crimes are what sends them to prison because justice must have its way. God is a God of love and mercy, but also a God of justice. Justice means REWARD "RIGHTEOUSNESS " AND PUNISH "EVIL". If God decides not to allow sinners go to hell, then he has contradicted his nature of justice. The Good news we preach is that THE DEMANDS OF JUSTICE HAVE BEEN MET FOR ANY WHO IS IN CHRIST, BECAUSE JESUS HAS PAID THE PRICE FOR SIN OF EVERYONE WHO COMES TO HIM!

removetheturban:

Your choice, your life. I spoke my truth and what does intelligence have to do with this?

Intelligence tells you to examine things first before you decide on them! Intelligence tells you to question the status quo and seek answers to things you don't know or understand, and not to wish them away because you don't understand them.



Intelligence tells you that when people put up a video with such compelling evidence as I just did, you should first take the facts they presented and investigate before coming to a conclusion. But you did none of those before you jumped to conclude everyone of those people were lying. Those were very different people in different countries who didn't know each other. They all died and went to the same place and saw the same things that concur with the Bible's description of hell. They are not saying anything new. what they are describing are things that we already know as written in the bible about hell.



Intelligence tells you to examine things first before you decide on them! Intelligence tells you to question the status quo and seek answers to things you don't know or understand, and not to wish them away because you don't understand them.

Intelligence tells you that when people put up a video with such compelling evidence as I just did, you should first take the facts they presented and investigate before coming to a conclusion. But you did none of those before you jumped to conclude everyone of those people were lying. Those were very different people in different countries who didn't know each other. They all died and went to the same place and saw the same things that concur with the Bible's description of hell. They are not saying anything new. what they are describing are things that we already know as written in the bible about hell.

So oga, Take up the information in those videos, especially the one about Dan Eke that happened here in Nigeria, go and ask questions from the places where he said everything happened, starting from Umezurike hospital to the mortuary he was kept for 3 days. when you have done all that and the people you asked in those places tell you no such thing happened in 2001, then come back and tell us I was lying. Besides, I have also personally met 2 different people in Nigeria who died and came back to life and what they saw was not different from what these people in the videos also saw. One of the two people I am talking about died in a car accident on his was from Owerri to Uyo in 2012, and he was prayed for and came back to life after 2 days. One of the ways you know they were dead is that they all saw themselves leaving their bodies and they could tell you what was happening around them at the time they left their bodies before they started descending to hell. They could tell you who and who were around them and what each person around them was saying at the time they came out of their bodies and were standing and seeing their motionless bodies lying down.

Op u hav done ur part. u dnt need to go dat xtra mile to prove dat hell z real. any1 dat dnt bliv u should wait n xperience it first b4 blivin. may God bless u

Can you guys for ones give us evidence for hell without referencing the Bible?

Hell doesn't exist.

Even if there was hell wat does your God want us to do? The Bible already predicted most ppl including christians would go to hell so wats d fuss about?



Either way we cannot control it. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol..it feels so good to be free from religious brainwashing 1 Like

Pls note I'm not trying to discourage ppl from repenting and accepting Christ. It's just that I for one don't want to live in terror and horror of hell.... It's just not a way to live. I believe he'll is for d glory of God....



Also only pentecostalism has all these visions of hell. Why are Anglicans not emphasizing that?

enilove:

Op , thank you very much may God continue to bless you , in the name of Jesus.



I think @frosbel2 need to play the videos , may be it would change his unbelief .

It is written, "While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled." John 17:12.



Brother, you need to understand that the sons of perdition can never repent, it doesn't matter what you tell them, the miracles they see happening etc because they are simply lost.

A prodigal son can be lost and found but the son of perdition can never be found because they were lost even before the foundation of the world.



It is written, "While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled." John 17:12.

Brother, you need to understand that the sons of perdition can never repent, it doesn't matter what you tell them, the miracles they see happening etc because they are simply lost.

A prodigal son can be lost and found but the son of perdition can never be found because they were lost even before the foundation of the world.

I strongly believe that when Judas left the disciples, he went on to established his own ministry and had a host of followers who later sugarcoated the name of the religion from Judas to Atheist.





Is it intelligence to call someone unintelligent because he refutes your belief?



I still consider these videos incredible and that is an intelligent thing to do.



I believe in hell and I do not think that it is a place of learning. There is no intelligence in hell, is there? How come people go to hell to gain intelligence to pass on to the living?



Considering your belief in hell as a place of fiery torment, who judged and sentence those people to hell in the first place? Does that one judge right?

If he does, will these people die again and go back to hell or? If they do not return to hell(fiery torment which I do not believe in), will it be considered a just judgment by others who died and were not given the opportunity?



Does the Bible teach that people will go to hell and return to narrate their experience in hell?

Edelweiss44:





Intelligence tells you to examine things first before you decide on them! Intelligence tells you to question the status quo and seek answers to things you don't know or understand, and not to wish them away because you don't understand them.



Intelligence tells you that when people put up a video with such compelling evidence as I just did, you should first take the facts they presented and investigate before coming to a conclusion. But you did none of those before you jumped to conclude everyone of those people were lying. Those were very different people in different countries who didn't know each other. They all died and went to the same place and saw the same things that concur with the Bible's description of hell. They are not saying anything new. what they are describing are things that we already know as written in the bible about hell.



Is it intelligence to force your belief down someone throat?

Is it intelligence to call someone unintelligent because he refutes your belief?

I still consider these videos incredible and that is an intelligent thing to do.

I believe in hell and I do not think that it is a place of learning. There is no intelligence in hell, is there? How come people go to hell to gain intelligence to pass on to the living?

Considering your belief in hell as a place of fiery torment, who judged and sentence those people to hell in the first place? Does that one judge right?

If he does, will these people die again and go back to hell or? If they do not return to hell(fiery torment which I do not believe in), will it be considered a just judgment by others who died and were not given the opportunity?

Does the Bible teach that people will go to hell and return to narrate their experience in hell?





Doctufos: Histar 2:21-31



histar 2:21-31





21. And we cry in the fire, but Satan whom you have made the fire for is always laughing in it. For he feels no pain at all. And he still has the strength to strike us with his weapons, laughing hard. Yet you said that you have made this place for Satan and his angels.

22. Now while they wailed, the evil creature said, I am your god Yahweh, the deceiver himself. I have made the fire for you because you become my followers on earth and then you are bound by my laws.

23. For my laws cannot be broken. For if you break any of my laws, you shall be punished here forever.

24. Now while our wailings continued, a great light came and lightened up the darkness of the smoke of fire. And we heard a voice, saying, I have come to free your souls. For you are seeing the illusions of what you believe in. For you are not in any real fire, but you suffer the imagination of the god whom you worship. For like one on earth who take the weed of tekum and see hallucinations of fire, so are you all.

25. For the afterlife is like a dream of never returning. Now imagine the afterlifes of your choice and you shall find yourself there.

26. And it was so, for every afterlife we all imagined became the places we went. But the imaginations were not our own originally, for our thoughts only matched the thoughts of some good gods who have themselves by their imaginations made good afterlives thousands of years before.

27. And I found myself in this peaceful Valley which I have imagined, knowing not that it is really in existence.

28. And your mother found herself in an afterlife where pets are in abundance, for she imagined that she was with her dead pet dog Ruchi. And she found herself with her. And she was amazed.

29. And when she imagined this Valley of knowledge, she appeared here also. And we were united again.

30. And we become your Guardian angels, saying, when mulah shall die, we shall not let him pass through the fire of Yahweh at all as we passed through it.

31. Now mulah, this is the message which you shall take to the world. For some shall know how to submit to their own instincts rather than the philosophy of a god. Hell fire had been quenched and rendered non-existing about a million years ago by the Light of God Almighty. Here is the reference:

This so called proof could be anything.



How are we sure he's telling the truth and it isn't some planned job? Funny how people just suck up all they see.

hmmmmm.na him be say hell go full be that, all Muslims,all Buddhists, all pegans,all jehova witness,everybody except your church people who preach and abide by your church doctrines.. rubbish

what level of trash is this, abeg leave us be and stop disturbing us with your folktales.



if hell is real then we all are going to hell for having different beliefs.





religion is the height of mediocrity.











Christianity especially 1 Like





Christians will go to Muslims hell, muslims will go to Christians hell. Hindus will go to the Buddhist hell etc.



I don't know what will happen to folks like me who don't believe in any of the above.



Christians will go to Muslims hell, muslims will go to Christians hell. Hindus will go to the Buddhist hell etc.

I don't know what will happen to folks like me who don't believe in any of the above.

We are all fvcked whichever way you look at it. So live and enjoy your life. At the end of it all, everybody goes to hell.

There's energy crisis in this earth and someone is wasting energy in a fire for tormenting people that choose to live their lives the way they actually want 2 Likes

I don't serve God and pursue righteousness because I want to avoid hell. I do it cos it is the only way of life for me.



Hell or not, I can't do otherwise



I don't even care about heaven, all I know is that God has prepared a place for the righteous, whether paradise on earth or in heaven, it is none of my business. 1 Like

as much as i try to avoid nairaland on sundays because of these naive christians, i keep finding myself drawn to wonder at how ridiculous and undoubtedly stupid thoughts coming from you people's heads can get... you'll leave physical problems, one that can be accessed empirically and be disturbed by hell nonsense. ask yourself, if the dude actually raised a dead up, is it a one time wonder thing? how does one go about it cuz we sure have so many people we want to come back alive... another naive commenter up there said atheists are fools or whatnot, it only takes a piece of verifiable evidence to destroy atheism but thats too big a miracle for your god that allegedly raised the dead. its like you people just leave reasoning and stupidly accept fallacy and even more annoyingly start to justify it with what you dont know 1 Like

Jews/Judaism does not believe in hell , which is ironic since Christianity and Islam that believe in hell are directly derived from it. Grow the Bleep up people

Edelweiss44:





For your information, I don't worship God "because he will torture me for all eternity if I don't ", I worship him because HE IS GOD AND THE ONLY REASON WHY WE HUMANS WERE CREATED IS TO WORSHIP HIM. I worship him because he has shown me too much love and compassion through Christ even when I was born and living in sin. I worship him because it is the height of foolishness to not acknowledge and worship my maker who created me for that reason.



Your question sounds very intelligible to you, but I can't see any iota of brilliance in it cos it's just like a 2 year-old asking me if the reason I haven't killed my parents and all family members is because I don't want to go to jail and suffer there. Even if there was no prison, I would still love my family because they are where I came from. Even if there was no law against murder, I still would not kill my parents simply because I love them and they are where I came from. Even if there was no hell, I would still worship God. But just as there is a prison for people who break the laws here on earth, there is also a "prison" called hell for people who decide to willingly break God's laws. The difference is when you get into prison here on earth, there is hope you may come out someday after some years, but when you get into God's prison called hell, there is no hope for eternity.



Lastly, GOD DOESN'T THROW PEOPLE INTO HELL. IT IS PEOPLE'S DECISION TO REJECT GOD'S SOLUTION TO SIN (Which is Christ) THAT CONDEMNS THEM TO HELL. John 3:18 "He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. "



. I love your logical explanation

Edelweiss44:





Intelligence tells you to examine things first before you decide on them! Intelligence tells you to question the status quo and seek answers to things you don't know or understand, and not to wish them away because you don't understand them.



Intelligence tells you that when people put up a video with such compelling evidence as I just did, you should first take the facts they presented and investigate before coming to a conclusion. But you did none of those before you jumped to conclude everyone of those people were lying. Those were very different people in different countries who didn't know each other. They all died and went to the same place and saw the same things that concur with the Bible's description of hell. They are not saying anything new. what they are describing are things that we already know as written in the bible about hell.



So oga, Take up the information in those videos, especially the one about Dan Eke that happened here in Nigeria, go and ask questions from the places where he said everything happened, starting from Umezurike hospital to the mortuary he was kept for 3 days. when you have done all that and the people you asked in those places tell you no such thing happened in 2001, then come back and tell us I was lying. Besides, I have also personally met 2 different people in Nigeria who died and came back to life and what they saw was not different from what these people in the videos also saw. One of the two people I am talking about died in a car accident on his was from Owerri to Uyo in 2012, and he was prayed for and came back to life after 2 days. One of the ways you know they were dead is that they all saw themselves leaving their bodies and they could tell you what was happening around them at the time they left their bodies before they started descending to hell. They could tell you who and who were around them and what each person around them was saying at the time they came out of their bodies and were standing and seeing their motionless bodies lying down.

why r u wasting ur ink on that attention seeker