Nigeria's king of comedy, Ali Baba, has reacted to the photo of big and bold corper currently trending on internet.



The Veteran Comedian took to Instagram page to warned that some things should not be used as joke.



He wrote: "I have seen this picture online and ignored it. I received it from 6 different people. Amusing as many found it, I did a double take. Only God knows how much guts it took her to wear that and pose for the picture. But that doesn't matter. She is a graduate. That doesn't matter. She offered to serve Nigeria. That doesn't matter. She posed for the picture. That too doesn't matter. What matters to some is just the laughs. I'm a comedian, So we tease everyone. But sometimes we need to know how sensitive some issues are and skip skip skip... We all have our issues. May not be weight related issues. But we sure do have them. Come to think of it, this lady here may just be the sweetest friend to some people. She may be a chronic romantic to a high heavens. Strong Christian with the genuine fear of God. Can be trusted with secrets. Generous to a fault. Very lively. Awesome cook. Home maker. Talented singer. First class graduate... But she won't cut across like any of those things I just listed. The one that you will choose over her will be a size 10 slay queen. That has no degree. No respect. No home training. Kisses and tells. Has no friends. Can't be trusted. Knows all the babalawos in the outskirts of town. Husband snatched... yes, that slay queen will get 50,000 likes. But this One? Naaa. Don't get me wrong nooo... She needs to keep for so she can be healthier... But when you consider all the good qualities she may have, her weight counts less."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BebjxFcA3wB/



? anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out... what is this? anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out... 1 Like

He is right though.... 4 Likes

what is this ? anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out... 4 Likes

as in......This one na bigy

[quote author=doyinisaac post=64545385][/quote]iffa punch ur nose ehn

iffa punch ur nose ehn 2 Likes

[quote author=doyinisaac post=64545442][/quote]lol..... Go sleep.....

We don't call Alibaba KING for nothing. U just have to respect the way he sees life... Wedding MC 10 Likes

Everything should no be for laughs...Ali Baba has matured in wisdom



Body shaming should stop! 13 Likes

The girl though

Mr Ali baba, just confess you like her. 3 Likes

Mr Ali baba, just confess you like her. na wa for Nigerians. so wetin him talk bad? na wa for Nigerians. so wetin him talk bad? 4 Likes

what is this ? anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out... bruh





it's like you want yo ass banned? bruhit's like you want yo ass banned?

ladies please take care of your selves..I stand with slim girls, I no fit take this one via dashing ladies please take care of your selves..I stand with slim girls, I no fit take this one via dashing

She's very courageous. Watch as this picture puts her in the celebrity way...that's if she knows how to ride on that.

Bloggers no get sense. Reaction is now news

You have done worse sir, stop being so sanctimonious. Good day.

Hm





Her husband is trying o, must be like parting the red sea. What can one eat to get to this size BikoHer husband is trying o, must be like parting the red sea.

Chai... This thing can kill a man

a bomb as been thrown into d camp of d good for notin but olosho call slay queen





Bloggers no get sense. Reaction is now news Nairaland that is pushing everything to the Frontpage nko? Social media is super saturated with junk Now this is undiluted wisdom.Nairaland that is pushing everything to the Frontpage nko? Social media is super saturated with junk 2 Likes

anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out...

Correct guy. 1 Like

So much intelligence in this write-up!



If you wasn’t a comedian Ali!!! I’d say you’d be a good writer!



Not so much as the content... but the message... I do hope we can all look to the good in people; failing which we offer constructive criticisms. It’s not a good thing to body shame other human beings. It’s Ungodly. So much intelligence in this write-up!If you wasn’t a comedian Ali!!! I’d say you’d be a good writer!Not so much as the content... but the message... I do hope we can all look to the good in people; failing which we offer constructive criticisms. It’s not a good thing to body shame other human beings. It’s Ungodly. 1 Like