₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,099 members, 4,049,830 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper (4687 Views)
Alibaba Reacts To Davido's Claim That He Made ₦500m From His Last Concert / Comedian Alibaba Reacts To The News Of His Wife’s Suspension By Heritage Bank / Comedian, Alibaba Shows Off His Muscles (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Mandynews(f): 1:24am
Previous Thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4308007/big-bold-female-corper-nysc
Nigeria's king of comedy, Ali Baba, has reacted to the photo of big and bold corper currently trending on internet.
The Veteran Comedian took to Instagram page to warned that some things should not be used as joke.
He wrote: "I have seen this picture online and ignored it. I received it from 6 different people. Amusing as many found it, I did a double take. Only God knows how much guts it took her to wear that and pose for the picture. But that doesn't matter. She is a graduate. That doesn't matter. She offered to serve Nigeria. That doesn't matter. She posed for the picture. That too doesn't matter. What matters to some is just the laughs. I'm a comedian, So we tease everyone. But sometimes we need to know how sensitive some issues are and skip skip skip... We all have our issues. May not be weight related issues. But we sure do have them. Come to think of it, this lady here may just be the sweetest friend to some people. She may be a chronic romantic to a high heavens. Strong Christian with the genuine fear of God. Can be trusted with secrets. Generous to a fault. Very lively. Awesome cook. Home maker. Talented singer. First class graduate... But she won't cut across like any of those things I just listed. The one that you will choose over her will be a size 10 slay queen. That has no degree. No respect. No home training. Kisses and tells. Has no friends. Can't be trusted. Knows all the babalawos in the outskirts of town. Husband snatched... yes, that slay queen will get 50,000 likes. But this One? Naaa. Don't get me wrong nooo... She needs to keep for so she can be healthier... But when you consider all the good qualities she may have, her weight counts less."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BebjxFcA3wB/
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/27/veteran-comedian-alibaba-reacts-to-trending-photo/
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by holuwajobar(m): 1:48am
what is this? anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out...
1 Like
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by doyinisaac: 1:51am
He is right though....
4 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by doyinisaac: 1:52am
holuwajobar:
4 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by jdluv(f): 1:54am
as in......This one na bigy
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by holuwajobar(m): 1:56am
[quote author=doyinisaac post=64545385][/quote]iffa punch ur nose ehn
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by doyinisaac: 2:02am
holuwajobar:
2 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by holuwajobar(m): 2:11am
[quote author=doyinisaac post=64545442][/quote]lol..... Go sleep.....
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by MrRhymes101(m): 5:49am
We don't call Alibaba KING for nothing. U just have to respect the way he sees life... Wedding MC
10 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by OneCorner: 6:13am
doyinisaac:If I handle d two of u ehn
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Kobicove(m): 6:17am
Everything should no be for laughs...Ali Baba has matured in wisdom
Body shaming should stop!
13 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Elnino4ladies: 7:45am
The girl though
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by MiaB(f): 8:02am
Mr Ali baba, just confess you like her.
3 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Wesporting: 9:04am
MiaB:na wa for Nigerians. so wetin him talk bad?
4 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Tension532: 10:04am
holuwajobar:bruh
it's like you want yo ass banned?
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Pubichairs(m): 10:20am
ladies please take care of your selves..I stand with slim girls, I no fit take this one via dashing
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Venice789(f): 10:20am
.
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
Aproko
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by lonelydora(m): 10:21am
She's very courageous. Watch as this picture puts her in the celebrity way...that's if she knows how to ride on that.
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by yeyerolling: 10:21am
Bloggers no get sense. Reaction is now news
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by MahatmaGhandi: 10:21am
You have done worse sir, stop being so sanctimonious. Good day.
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by OlympianZeus(m): 10:22am
Hm
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by TechPanda(m): 10:23am
MahatmaGhandi:
yeyerolling:
Pubichairs:
Minus village witch brouhaha, she's probably just living unhealthy... Baba can be forming serious sha.
Though he's got a point.
In other news, check out these trending selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take
Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe..
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:23am
What can one eat to get to this size Biko
Her husband is trying o, must be like parting the red sea.
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by evanso6226: 10:23am
Chai... This thing can kill a man
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by computer0810: 10:23am
a bomb as been thrown into d camp of d good for notin but olosho call slay queen
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Ishilove: 10:24am
Now this is undiluted wisdom.
yeyerolling:Nairaland that is pushing everything to the Frontpage nko? Social media is super saturated with junk
2 Likes
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by OlympianZeus(m): 10:25am
anyways, seun is still searching for wife sha..... i wont mind if he can try this one out...
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Ormorlehwah(f): 10:25am
Correct guy.
1 Like
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by Venerable612(m): 10:25am
Mandynews:
So much intelligence in this write-up!
If you wasn’t a comedian Ali!!! I’d say you’d be a good writer!
Not so much as the content... but the message... I do hope we can all look to the good in people; failing which we offer constructive criticisms. It’s not a good thing to body shame other human beings. It’s Ungodly.
1 Like
|Re: Alibaba Reacts To Photo Of A Big-Sized Female Corper by reyner: 10:26am
jdluv:
Greetings From The Heart Of Gold! / Claudia Schiffer Vs Heidi Klum / Muma Gee's Fan Where Are You?
Viewing this topic: orelio(m), pajeroi(f), Iamabimbola, olaludea, toluwatos(m), kaykay70, janedearie, Calito1(m), toyad(m), Jbols2001(m), Jaykolo10(m), karlnyeno, Brandler, seejo(m), Mekanus(m), omoranmilowo, Hayjay001, Ladobzy(m), Wiseandtrue(f), Ayofaks(f), sarafa68, Nonso92(m), Xmani, lifeisbeautiful, 2SWT(f), NewLola(f), goclean, dollarcoolcat(m), softchristo(m), Twoclans(f), udosoft(m), Mandynews(f), orobs93(m), Drpeey(m), Kolababe, certifiedh21par(m), Dyno42, cobsol(m), Atro(m), Behappie(m), obirich, taiwo005(m), nemelu123(m), josh123(m), EddieCAD, Fitbillionairep, stevedeey(m), bustaBUST(m), opeoluwa20(m), guardian09(m), Ikonz(m), Ihsan6(m), OgidiOlu3(m), Kokodeni(m), Blackpromise, FengChui(m), olalekanba(m), eghos12(m), kazolad(m), hadura29(m), rattyo3(m), djlawex02(m), rafhell(m), star(f), Udochee(m), abbccc(m), sooklevah(m), kolawolejohn(m), JOHNEMMA1, CoolKizzy(m), seggzzy(m), MsFaith(f), iyayip(m), deoluzap(m), swhite2ch, eddymorr(m), bligs, Willzz(m), Soulvoda(m), geoinvestor(m), adegoks1234(m), annice2014, bremo(m), Sheriftoyin, martineverest(m), missiret(f), zub(m), Geeoriginal, safepaulooo, hizick14(m), afolayemi01(m), mikky4all(m), tohigavil, Jeezuzpick(m), stano2(m), balosunky(m), yindamola, medic555(m), jeffdaniel(m), kaluxy007(m), Adejuliet(f), Dogeland, adiosgracias(m), ULSHERLAN(m), vivienD, Bobby4090, uyisteven(m), elantraceey(f), Kingjamil01(m), tblaq, Converge11(m), oluwadare26(m), xandyE(f), mathkid(m), Ahmy88(f), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Elukapendragon(m), oluwakingsley101(m), Nathdoug(m), obaival(m), Anyenmoney(m), Adeliebe, phire2324(m), ezedoc(m), simon98(m) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 247