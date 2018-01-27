Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Confesses, Apologizes To Apostle Suleman: "Politicians Paid Me" (8824 Views)

Stephanie Otobo confesses: I was used and paid against Apostle Suleman.



Right before our eyes in the Fire & Miracle Night of Omega Fire Ministries’ International Worship Centre Auchi, the serial accuser & blackmailer; Stephanie Otobo, apologises to God’s Servant Apostle Johnson Suleman, his family, Church and the Body of Christ for the shameless show of deceits & lies, she and their paymasters embarked on sometime in 2017.



The only offense he committed was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a Voice for the Gospel. What followed was a well - doctored drama to attack the reputation of this Golden Voice and seemingly reduce the volume of his voice even as more evils were planned against the Church.



After all the evil efforts, the secret agendas, the heavily funded set up and the unrelenting pursuits to snare an innocent man, they were futile.



THE MASTER PLANNER HAS FINALLY VINDICATED HIS CHURCH & HIS SERVANT.



This is not only a victory for God's Servant; it is a victory for the Body of Christ & The Church in Nigeria.







Watch the video via the link below.





After she was bribed again?

So many people will be ashamed now.

I just watched the video .



She has be lying, all along .

It is now becoming interesting

Who paid her, Hell-Rufai?



Crocodile tears

Crocodile tears

Something isnt adding up

AnodaIT:

Who paid her, Hell-Rufai?

You are not far from the truth.



If they can't arrest whoever paid her, let them sit down

The gates of hell shall never prevail against the church.

What a stunt... who paid her? Why not mention the people who paid u. U are ready to come out and confess but u cannot mention who paid u... naija i hailooo

Daddy Freeze ain't gon' like this.

I have a feeling a huge amount of cash has moved from Suleiman's hands to Otobo's and this charade was put up as closure to the whole brouhaha; This is best for all parties concerned



1. Otobo comes out of this richer, good business



2. Suleiman loses some money but would gain even more following from this as he's "vindicated" which in turn leads to more income so the money he paid Otobo might be insignificant on the long run; good business



3. The sheeples trust their pastor more and raise their tithe to 30% like Suleiman reportedly raised his to (who does he tithe to? well..... cough cough)



4. Pastor haters would be disappointed



5. (some) Atheists simply ask the question, why couldn't Holy Spirit reveal the truth of the matter to the congregation? to all Christians? cuz many Christians were of the opinion Suleiman is guilty while many were of the opinion that he's innocent and all of them claim to have Holy spirit that reveals "Truth" to them





I dedicate this FTC to the flying spaghetti monster, the one true God that created everything

I hope she won't "confess" again tomorrow that the confession was staged and paid for.......

frank317:

What a stunt... who paid her? Why not mention the people who paid u. U are ready to come out and confess but u cannot mention who paid u... naija i hailooo I tire o,

You see how this country can never better?

I tire o,

You see how this country can never better?

How are we sure it is not Omega ministry that paid her to form confession since she came to Nigeria to look for money?

frank317:

What a stunt... who paid her? Why not mention the people who paid u. U are ready to come out and confess but u cannot mention who paid u... naija i hailooo





NIGERIA dey sweet

Jeromejnr:

So many people will be ashamed now.

You are 100% right.





The whole thing almost destroyed the man's ministry business so this was long expected.



The only people I pity in this drama are the tithers whose 100s of millions in naira were used to settle this unprincipled girl and Keyamo.The whole thing almost destroyed the man's ministry business so this was long expected.

Otobor don hammer. I hope they made her sign a gagging document because if this girl is broke tomorrow or just unhappy, she will entertain us with a video of how Apostle's people visited her in Canada with 500k usd cash

This biatch was settled out of court. Her story doesn't add up. Who are the big pastors and politicians she was referring to?



What happens to all those her previous hard evidence with videos and travel documents?



This doesn't add up at all. 9 Likes

hopefulLandlord:

There's a video, might be real after all



I have a feeling a huge amount of cash has moved from Suleiman's hands to Otobo's and this charade was put up as closure to the whole brouhaha; This is best for all parties concerned



1. Otobo comes out of this richer, good business



2. Suleiman loses some money but would gain even more following from this as he's "vindicated" which in turn leads to more income so the money he paid Otobo might be insignificant on the long run; good business



3. The sheeples trust their pastor more and raise their tithe to 30% like Suleiman reportedly raised his to (who does he tithe to? well..... cough cough)



4. Pastor haters would be disappointed



I can see how disappointed you are Brother Hope.

This is the problem with sin - you commit sin A. To cover it up, you commit sin B. To cover up sin B, you commit sin C. And the cycle goes on and on and on. Money has exchanged hands. The only people who really know the truth about this matter are:

*The man in question

*This lady

*And Johnson's PAs, bodyguards and hitmen who are under oath to keep his numerous dirty secrets. 6 Likes

Stephanie otobo.. This Fapson girl... Shows that women especially actresses are ready to do anything for money.. Or to bring somebody they hate down... Without even minding.. They are even willing to go to any extent

Women can be very evil at times.. Tufiakwa











Women can be very evil at times.. Tufiakwa 5 Likes

If she mentioned the 'politicians and big pastors' and they get arrested for character assassination then I would have taken the video seriously but till then it could be real or just a script, A detailed explanation of all that transpired will be a lot better.

Why the sudden change in tone even after going to court days ago? I think they have given this girl an offer she can't refuse. Her statement sef is vague. If she was really used, she should have mentioned the people that used her to validate this new script.

rubbish.. religious politics.



And she couldn't mention the names of the people that made her tarnish the name of the pastor?



It's high time Christian's stop talking trash about pastors cuz this is what politicians take advantage of.

If lie gets a 20yr headstart it will only take truth one day to catch up with it.And she couldn't mention the names of the people that made her tarnish the name of the pastor?It's high time Christian's stop talking trash about pastors cuz this is what politicians take advantage of.Ironically she will be forgiven

Really? As simple as that?

And she expect the suits for defamatory statements and the tarnished image be forgiven?

She must name the Politicians that paid her or else she pays for Character Assassination of the Pastor. 3 Likes

By her paymasters?

By her paymasters?

So, what is different if Suleman decided to pay a higher price to settle her?

By her paymasters?

So, what is different if Suleman decided to pay a higher price to settle her? 2 Likes

She was telling the Truth about the Sexual Intercourse, but this ? Is the lie.



She has been mobbed up by the Pastor, made an offer she can not refuse and of-course it clears her image, clears the pastor and his wife, put them back on sex mode while the 'flock of sheep increases' and believes in the holiness of the MOG and the man of God makes more money, fuccks her more with the wife and business continues to thrive.



I underrated this Pastor, now I know he knows the game. 16 Likes 2 Shares