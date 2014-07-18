Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? (3425 Views)

In the Holy Bible we see examples of people dying but still alive in the physical. The Adam example is there and popular. So is the Abimelech and Abraham example, both in the book of Genesis.

A lot of people have taken the bible literally and conclude that sinning without dying (physically) is proof that God is not as depicted in the bible.



My question to every Nairalander is this;



Do you believe in spiritual death?





Extra: If yes, do you agree this is the reason certain bad trait always follow people with questionable fame, wealth etc ?

Just parking here.



Yes it’s real. That’s when the line between morality and insanity is blurred.



Examples of spiritually dead people include:



Buhari

Osibanjo

Miley Cyrus

Lil Kim

Bola Tinubu 12 Likes

[left][/left] So do u think buhari is alive spiritually? that man do die since na only physical body dey move, Lols na joke i dey oo.

On a serious note spiritual death is very rare. Apostle paul really emphases on the Body, Soul and spirit In 1 Thessalonians 5: 23 he said we should preserve these three because they are important to God.. They will be used. There is spiritual death... 2 Likes

Religionists have a very wild imagination.



What good is using threats and condemnation to frighten people into believing in superstitions and imaginary beings?



This one weak me. 13 Likes 4 Shares







I don't.

I don’t

I dont know what to believe anymore.... What if we have all bin lied to all this while by those who wrote the bible...? what if? what if?



Ofcos there r spiritually dead people, spiritually discerned people knows. Life is 80 percent spiritual 3 Likes





It's LadyF again. I just know that I'm spiritually aliveIt'sagain. 7 Likes

Who else does not understand this ? 11 Likes 1 Share





i only know of spiritual growth spiritual death as in the spiritual realmi only know of spiritual growth 1 Like 1 Share

WTF is spiritual death? 1 Like 1 Share

clefstone:

Who else does not understand this ? I thought I understood it when I saw the topic but after reading the body, I am as Confused AF





Abeg if U do not understand as well, GATHER HERE, LETS KNOW OURSELVES!!! I thought I understood it when I saw the topic but after reading the body, I am as Confused AFAbeg if U do not understand as well, GATHER HERE, LETS KNOW OURSELVES!!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Now this is scary.



Warrisdis topic all about?

We don't even know what to believe again since everybody now has his or her own theory about death



All I know is that all these things are mere assumptions and I don't think anybody has an answer to that



It's when we die that we know the real thing

Until you understand the bible to be a Jewish history book, writing ourselves into it will do no good. Best way to interpret the bible is through the application of Hermeneutics which involves LITERATURE STYLE, AUDIENCE RELEVANCE, TIMELINES AND EVENTS 8 Likes

How do you know someone who is spiritually dead

tosyne2much:

All I know is that all these things are mere assumptions and I don't think anybody has an answer to that



It's when we die before we know the real thing so you mean say this our yahoo men of God the lie be that so you mean say this our yahoo men of God the lie be that

tosyne2much:

All I know is that all these things are mere assumptions and I don't think anybody has an answer to that



It's when we die before we know the real thing

I hail Oga, when new article dey come? abi na bitcoin be d way now? I hail Oga, when new article dey come? abi na bitcoin be d way now? 1 Like 1 Share

Yes, you can be spiritually dead in Christ. You just don't have an awareness or connection to him whatsoever...



Doesn't mean it can't be awaken. 1 Like

Jasperro:

How do you know someone who is spiritually dead very easy bro just follow am die very easy bro just follow am die 1 Like

Dont beliv it at ur own peril

Explain More Pls

Spirits are tales just like vampires, fairy, mermaids etc spirit was just coined by humans to assert our superiority to other animals 1 Like

This one weak me

Death is death nothing like spiritual death

tosyne2much:

All I know is that all these things are mere assumptions and I don't think anybody has an answer to that



It's when we die before we know the real thing

Which will too late by then ... so to stay safe try to understand or pretend like you understand since you stand to gain heaven and not lose anything to say it's real ... but if you dey do big Niggah come go enter fire na double wahala for your dead body ... you suffer for this world come go suffer for heaven .... so go to church and Praise your maker Which will too late by then ... so to stay safe try to understand or pretend like you understand since you stand to gain heaven and not lose anything to say it's real ... but if you dey do big Niggah come go enter fire na double wahala for your dead body ... you suffer for this world come go suffer for heaven .... so go to church and Praise your maker

Desyner:

In the Holy Bible we see examples of people dying but still alive in the physical. The Adam example is there and popular. So is the Abimelech and Abraham example, both in the book of Genesis.

A lot of people have taken the bible literally and conclude that sinning without dying (physically) is proof that God is not as depicted in the bible.



My question to every Nairalander is this;



Do you believe in spiritual death?





Yes. These are people who are twice dead. Read the whole book of Jude, emphasis on Jude 1:12. They're also made mention in Hebrews 6:4-6.



So, spiritual death is possible for believers if such a one continues in willful sin after coming to the knowledge of the truth. Now, these are not talking of Christians who don't know their left from right, but those who in their walk with the Lord have even tasted of the powers of the world to come, and they later say, "I'm no longer interested in this faith." Such will die spiritually, it is impossible to quicken them again. They know what they are saying when they turn. 2 Peter 2:20. So, to die spiritually is to die twice.



Certain people with wealth and fame followed by bad traits are just bad habits that they have learned overtime. Such are still trapped in Ephesians 2:2. Spiritual death is a weighty matter, meant for folks who are really enlightened. Yes. These are people who are twice dead. Read the whole book of Jude, emphasis on Jude 1:12. They're also made mention in Hebrews 6:4-6.So, spiritual death is possible for believers if such a one continues in willful sin after coming to the knowledge of the truth. Now, these are not talking of Christians who don't know their left from right, but those who in their walk with the Lord have even tasted of the powers of the world to come, and they later say, "I'm no longer interested in this faith." Such will die spiritually, it is impossible to quicken them again. They know what they are saying when they turn. 2 Peter 2:20. So, to die spiritually is to die twice.Certain people with wealth and fame followed by bad traits are just bad habits that they have learned overtime. Such are still trapped in Ephesians 2:2. Spiritual death is a weighty matter, meant for folks who are really enlightened. 1 Like