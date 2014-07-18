₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Desyner: 2:05am
In the Holy Bible we see examples of people dying but still alive in the physical. The Adam example is there and popular. So is the Abimelech and Abraham example, both in the book of Genesis.
A lot of people have taken the bible literally and conclude that sinning without dying (physically) is proof that God is not as depicted in the bible.
My question to every Nairalander is this;
Do you believe in spiritual death?
Extra: If yes, do you agree this is the reason certain bad trait always follow people with questionable fame, wealth etc ?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Haganah: 4:44am
Just parking here.
Yes it’s real. That’s when the line between morality and insanity is blurred.
Examples of spiritually dead people include:
Buhari
Osibanjo
Miley Cyrus
Lil Kim
Bola Tinubu
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Omuneizzy6(m): 6:03am
[left][/left] So do u think buhari is alive spiritually? that man do die since na only physical body dey move, Lols na joke i dey oo.
On a serious note spiritual death is very rare. Apostle paul really emphases on the Body, Soul and spirit In 1 Thessalonians 5: 23 he said we should preserve these three because they are important to God.. They will be used. There is spiritual death...
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Emmytes(m): 7:48am
Religionists have a very wild imagination.
What good is using threats and condemnation to frighten people into believing in superstitions and imaginary beings?
This one weak me.
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by BruncleZuma: 7:48am
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by CaptainJeffry: 7:49am
I don't.
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by layuns(m): 7:49am
I don’t
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by tstx(m): 7:50am
I dont know what to believe anymore.... What if we have all bin lied to all this while by those who wrote the bible...? what if? what if?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by bjayx: 7:50am
Ofcos there r spiritually dead people, spiritually discerned people knows. Life is 80 percent spiritual
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by ladyF(f): 7:51am
I just know that I'm spiritually alive
It's LadyF again.
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by clefstone(m): 7:52am
Who else does not understand this ?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Emac34: 7:53am
spiritual death as in the spiritual realm
i only know of spiritual growth
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Elnino4ladies: 7:53am
WTF is spiritual death?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by oshe11(m): 7:53am
clefstone:I thought I understood it when I saw the topic but after reading the body, I am as Confused AF
Abeg if U do not understand as well, GATHER HERE, LETS KNOW OURSELVES!!!
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Dronedude(m): 7:54am
Now this is scary.
Warrisdis topic all about?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by tosyne2much(m): 7:54am
We don't even know what to believe again since everybody now has his or her own theory about death
All I know is that all these things are mere assumptions and I don't think anybody has an answer to that
It's when we die that we know the real thing
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by tempest69: 7:55am
Until you understand the bible to be a Jewish history book, writing ourselves into it will do no good. Best way to interpret the bible is through the application of Hermeneutics which involves LITERATURE STYLE, AUDIENCE RELEVANCE, TIMELINES AND EVENTS
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Jasperro(m): 7:55am
How do you know someone who is spiritually dead
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by NigPatriot(m): 7:56am
hmmm
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Virgohills(m): 7:56am
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Emac34: 7:58am
tosyne2much:so you mean say this our yahoo men of God the lie be that
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Alki: 7:58am
tosyne2much:
I hail Oga, when new article dey come? abi na bitcoin be d way now?
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Gungnir: 7:59am
Yes, you can be spiritually dead in Christ. You just don't have an awareness or connection to him whatsoever...
Doesn't mean it can't be awaken.
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Emac34: 7:59am
Jasperro:very easy bro just follow am die
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Authoreety: 8:00am
Dont beliv it at ur own peril
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:00am
Explain More Pls
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by masterP042(m): 8:01am
Spirits are tales just like vampires, fairy, mermaids etc spirit was just coined by humans to assert our superiority to other animals
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by tugrow(m): 8:01am
This one weak me
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by sulemanalex(m): 8:04am
Death is death nothing like spiritual death
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by Came4apost: 8:04am
tosyne2much:
Which will too late by then ... so to stay safe try to understand or pretend like you understand since you stand to gain heaven and not lose anything to say it's real ... but if you dey do big Niggah come go enter fire na double wahala for your dead body ... you suffer for this world come go suffer for heaven .... so go to church and Praise your maker
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by twosquare: 8:07am
Desyner:Yes. These are people who are twice dead. Read the whole book of Jude, emphasis on Jude 1:12. They're also made mention in Hebrews 6:4-6.
So, spiritual death is possible for believers if such a one continues in willful sin after coming to the knowledge of the truth. Now, these are not talking of Christians who don't know their left from right, but those who in their walk with the Lord have even tasted of the powers of the world to come, and they later say, "I'm no longer interested in this faith." Such will die spiritually, it is impossible to quicken them again. They know what they are saying when they turn. 2 Peter 2:20. So, to die spiritually is to die twice.
Certain people with wealth and fame followed by bad traits are just bad habits that they have learned overtime. Such are still trapped in Ephesians 2:2. Spiritual death is a weighty matter, meant for folks who are really enlightened.
Re: Do You Believe In Spiritual Death ? by hopefulLandlord: 8:07am
Came4apost:
I can't tell if this is sarcasm or not
